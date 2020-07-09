July 9th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1267

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
—– 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 ” Celebrate Our American Flag ” – 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 —–
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.” 🌟 —-Eph 6:11
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Rush Limbaugh is sounding good. “I believe prayer works. I know it does.”
✅ US withdraws from WHO..who..who
✅ US Consumers reduced their borrowing by 19.1M in May
✅ >> 7-2 Supreme Court ruling Religious Freedom wins over Obamacare
✅ Leftists are having a rumble against one another
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Thursday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for protection and safety for DC and any cities threatened by domestic terrorists
— for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks in USA
— Omar, Rashida & Duckworth be forced to resign for treasonous remarks
— YES for Voter ID for every American Citizens living in USA only.
— “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting–pray more criminals be caught
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 19.3M unemployed Americans to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 229/450-500 miles of WALL
— for those battling illnesses and cancers, including Rush Limbaugh
— for Hong Kong being taken over by Chi-Na, and for those being persecuted by CCP
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Strong & Proud ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ” With this signing, we pledge a close and continued friendship between the United States and Mexico.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🌟🙏🌟Special Prayer for Sundance: 🌟 “Blessed are those who act justly, who always do what is right..” 🌟—Ps 106:3 ****We are with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, our prayers follow you. “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, July 9, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 117 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 23 people
In remembrance of Charlie Daniels, here is one of his prayers from twitter..
“Lord, let this trial we’re going through convince all people that no matter how mighty your army, how rich your treasury, how brilliant your scientists or powerful your government, there are things totally beyond the abilities of man, defeated only by the hand of God”
But let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never failing stream!” Amos 6:1
Thanks…nice post. What you would expect from ol’ Charlie. Gos, I’m going to miss him.
Beautiful Remembrance, Beth.
Amen.
As we also ask for Divine Providence in Sundance’s journey.
Amen all day every day!!
AMEN
Praying !
—Resilience & Determination—
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Amen !
Amen Grandma! Grateful to see your opening prayers again tonight Grandma Covfefe, missed you!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Likewise…..she gave me a worry!
AMEN
Liberty & The Patriot
Donald’s Bible
LikeLiked by 9 people
This is such a touching video, GC. Thanks for posting it again…
LikeLiked by 3 people
☇😁☇
🙏🙏
Thank you Grandma. Article 43 is Anathema
https://bitterwinter.org/hong-kong-law-article-43-implementation-rules-the-ccp-ends-freedom-of-the-internet/?source=tt
Praying for you all. I pray you will be able to keep posting, A2. Take care. We Love You.
LikeLiked by 8 people
🙏
Thank you and humbly back at you. Keep the faith, know this President has changed so much in four years. May he be re-elected.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great Breaking News
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that the country has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in light of a “fundamental change of circumstances” following the enactment of a controversial National Security Law by China. Australia will also extend visas by five years for skilled and graduate visa holders from Hong Kong, with a pathway to permanent residency at the end of those five years, Morrison said. The prime minister also announced new incentives to attract Hong Kong businesses to relocate to Australia and offered opportunities for resettlement under humanitarian program. Canada also suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong last week.
Brain Drain Hong Kong, it’ll be empty before the year’s out!
God Bless the Anglosphere, may it live up to it’s heritage without delay!
Maquis, it was always such fun to visit and work in our HK office. People will miss the high life there.
But alas, bring the business here or elsewhere. When I last left in 1997, we all knew the Chinese would ruin HK.
The Chinese ruin everything. It’s what they do.
Cripes, A2. And plan B? Do not tell us but execute as needed. Stay safe.
I keep hoping that the Brits will create British subjects for anyone who wants it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AMEN
🙏
Amen and Rock On Sundance!
We love you, where you go every Treeper heart follows.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen! Thank you. Missed you yesterday Grandma Covfefe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/08/july-8th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1266/comment-page-1/#comment-8450072)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 7/7/20 – (See link above.)
***Reminder: Tomorrow (Wed.) – “Status conference” about Project 2 in Judge Randy Crane’s court (Texas).
– Article: Palmer Luckey’s startup will build a ‘virtual’ border wall
– CBP Press release: CBP’s Autonomous Surveillance Towers Declared a Program of Record along the Southwest Border
– 7 photos related to Anduril Industries’ solar-powered mobile surveillance tower.
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 7/8/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totaling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– for the next “status conference” on Wednesday, July 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 14 people
Praying and Praising !
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 15 people
There was an article on TCTH last week that talked about the fact that European countries are using a different level of specificity to determine “positive” case and that is why their numbers are so much lower. The only count it if COVID is found in the first 25-30 “cycles” of the PRC test whereas in the US, our labs will re-run it through up to 45 “cycles” in order to get a positive result. I thought I saved the article but now I cannot find it! Help me, Treepers!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Alas, I missed your post before I posted an axplanation. Schroll a bit further down to find my comments.
Basically, this March the CDC expanded the criteria for counting Covid-19 case to include people who may have been in contact with a positive infected test case. They are “presumed infected” despite not have been tested. This expands the case count from 1-test = 1 person to 1 test = 17 additional “presumed infected” individuals. This is the source of the dramatically higher Covid-19 virus numbers. We are being very poorly served by our government’s “experts”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Garrison, updated CDC Guidelines as of June 17th. Counts the PROBABLE cases from contact tracers which may be up to 17 additional people who can be asymptotic.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/contact-tracing/contact-tracing-plan/contact-tracing.html
LikeLike
And, of course, none of the public health officials separate out the probable infected from the actual infected. Instead they are counted and reported a “cases”. I think this is incredibly dishonest and highly politicized.
LikeLike
Vikingmom,
Go to http://www.wmbriggsstatisticiantothestars.com
He has some wonderful stuff on this wuhan flu cult.
Regards.
Dems will welcome ceased funding and spin it as “Trump hates children.” JMO
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can hear it now “kids in cages~kids not funded”. The children!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Below is a message I sent to whitehouse.gov in the hope that we can get some help here. I’m also going to send it out to as many people who I think may be able to get the word out as possible. Next time it could be your hometown.
There is going to be a massive protest in my small town this Sunday, 7-12-20. It is being put on by the same group that instigated the riots and violence in Minneapolis & Charlottesville. We have a very small police department and their entire plan is to tell the downtown businesses to board up and they will then stand down and hope for the best. We have a Soros-funded DA, so no rioters or looters will be prosecuted and anybody who defends themselves or their property from the mob will be prosecuted. We desperately need federal help, either in the form of troops or undercover federal officers that can infiltrate the mob, arrest and prosecute the rioters for federal crimes. This is extremely urgent. The mob has declared our peaceful little town to be a “bastion of white supremacy”. I have lived here for 27 years and it is nothing of the sort. Also, keep in mind that nothing happened here, there was no police brutality, no violence whatsoever. Now our town is being threatened.
https://martinezgazette.com/martinez-police-department-preparing-for-large-scale-protest-sunday/
LikeLiked by 9 people
Looks like a California event. I know y’all have Path Keepers out there. If you could somehow hook up with them. Maybe some good folks from Cour d’Alene could drop down to give support. Seems like this is not the first time you’ve been invaded by these morons.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s just what the other side wants. They would love to sacrifice a few of their useful idiots and blame it on “counter protestors”.
LikeLike
Well, Joe, unless you have a better plan…..I’ve always be adverse to add whooping
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s not like the thought hasn’t crossed my mind.
Nothing wrong with defending your neighborhood.
Huntington Beach beat back the domestic terrorists at least 4 times.
Wait to till they punch then counter punch twice as hard.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We have an SJW as DA here. Any altercations will result in release without charges for the BLZm and Antifa and charges and expensive legal bills for the person defending themself. Now, all that goes out the window if they come near me or any of my kids’ houses. Fortunately, none of our properties are any closer that a mile from downtown. I gave my kids explicit instructions to stay the hell away from downtown on Sunday. I’m not about to take on thousands of people, the police and the DA. I’m going to have to sit this one out unless it comes to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This makes me winced…”The downtown is notable for its large number of preserved old buildings and antique shops”. Too sad.
“In 2010 town total population is 35,824. In 2017, Martinez had 24,134 registered voters, with 11,897 (49.3%) registered as Democrats, 5,497 (22.8%) registered as Republicans.”
Another chance we may win more Dems and California for President Trump.
Can the townfolks, like the South Phillies did recently, come out and chase them away claiming the town is close due to “Quarrantine” or “Incoming Bubonic Plague” something? May this Plot fizzle out before it gets started.
I Want Soros Hunted Down And Destroyed So That He And His Kind Can Never Rise Again!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, but there is something happening there, joe.
There is a refinery near Martinez.
A refinery that is sitting idle due to the Virus from CHI-NA.
No disrespect… there’s not much to Martinez.
Maybe that’s a “Feature” and not a “Flaw”.
🤔
CHAZ/CHOP (Formerly Martinez) California
Why settle for a few square blocks when you can simply take over the Whole Damned Town?
Did I mention a refinery
Right
Next
Door
Take Care, Joe….
Yes, Shell refinery is adjacent to downtown. Just a short walk from the site of the protest. There are other refineries nearby, too. Martinez is just a working class town. Relatively affordable for the Bay Area and has good schools and a great community.
LikeLike
Joe, I visited Martinez several times (and have passed by it what seems a gazillion times) while stationed at CSTSC Mare Island and, after it’s closing, commuting to NAS Alameda from Vallejo.
Lovely lil town. Brought back memories from years past.
Awful situation.
Wishing you and yours the Very Best!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funny you should mention Alameda, that’s where I grew up. My dad was stationed there when he retired. It’s changed a bit since then. No more navy base, no shipyard, not as blue collar as it once was. More upscale now. I think that’s why I’ve always liked Martinez, it reminds me of how Alameda used to be. It’s just always felt like home.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
IMO, Redfield and Messonnier will say “No” and dare the President to remove them. Fauci, Birks and the media will immediately coalesce to support them, and the next “big thing” will be underway.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 8 people
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1280899723071815680
Deleted tweet
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fabulous! Biden couldn’t persuade a couple of people with floaties to get together for him…But, he’s ahead in all the polls, dontcha know:)
LikeLiked by 2 people
And hiding in his basement gave him extra “winning” points. Just amazing.
Barf.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I just love James Woods. Ty for this 817.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Never a dull moment with that character.
My favorite was she got dragged to her van, lost her shoe in the process and thrown in the van like a slab of beef. Goodness, what a show that was. I must have watched it 45 times a week.
LikeLiked by 16 people
MAGA Dittoes, Grandma.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Grandma, have you noticed that she is always “Pre-Seated” now?
Every photo, pic, etc.
Never walks in and sits down.
Never walks up to a podium.
Never walks out from back stage when appearing on the “Boob Tube”…
Recently seen seated for the pic attached to her “I could have done better against the virus” tweet?
As you said, thrown in the back of a van like a slab of beef.
Being Carried up stairs.
Doctors “Hovering”.
Face lifts.
New teeth.
Delusional.
I can now understand why they went with “Sleepy Joe” as point man.
She’s a mess
LikeLiked by 1 person
The shoe is the funniest thing–they sure were in a hurry to get her into the scooby van and get outta there. Ben Garrison usually includes it in his artwork.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Her back hump will be her running mate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Will Billy Jeff suddenly show up out of nowhere? He’s been off the radar screen since well before Epstein was arrested. This could get interesting with Madame Ghislaine in the clink and HRC trying to bust back into the limelight.
Let’s see what is revealed after Friday’s Q&A of Mme Ghislaine in lock-up.
Just what did Hillary know, and when did she know it? Kaboom.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oops, it’s late and I forgot to connect the “Where’s Willy?” dots. Doesn’t HRC kinda need WJC to get her through even just a few weeks of campaign road trips, and particularly through campaign events? They still like him. They still don’t like her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rumor has it — that’s where Hillary is hiding her 33,000 emails.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The teeth were at least forty grand, easily.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Would she spend $40M for new teeth if she was not running for President?
LikeLike
The Clintons still have to deal with this hiccup
LikeLiked by 5 people
Maybe it’s just me… but the funniest damn thing about that picture is the finger pointing.
LikeLike
OMG. That voice. uuuughhhhh.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ask, and you shall receive. You’re welcome.
Oh my gosh! – he’s right! Those are new choppers for sure – her real teeth were horrible and I could never figure out why she didn’t get them fixed. Don’t know about the facelift part, but good camera lighting and lots of professional makeup always helps the beast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
New Zealand, Taiwan, Finland – Places in the middle of nowhere.
Yup. Either that or will be chosen as VP.
LikeLiked by 1 person
… that would finally make her President … she made it !!!
The Democrats and their media allies are scared to death of exposing the mentally impaired Dementia Joe in a debate with the president. Thomas Friedman of the NY Times says a debate should only take place if the president releases his tax returns from 2016-18 and that a fact checking team should be at the debate to report any misleading statements by the president or Biden. What a load of crap and Friedman knows his laying a field of manure with his op-ed piece in the Slimes. They’re scared that once Dementia Joe is out in the open for the American to see and hear for themselves without his handlers the man is toast. They can’t keep the Delaware Dimwit in the basement forever! That’s why they’ll find any excuse to cancel the presidential debates this fall.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Great common sense approach. Enough with this crap. I heard a rumor today that the legislation here in Arizona was looking to limit Ducey’s dictates locking our State down. I hear they are willing to go for 30 days, but after that, it’s to the house for vote. Still trying to confirm.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rem – keep us posted on that. Lots of friends in AZ that are sick of Ducey’s baloney.
LikeLiked by 2 people
First Dementia Joe needs to release his cognitive abilities test results.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The Delaware Dimwit” – Bwhahahah! Excellent!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And they just keep descending to lower and lower levels. The absurdity of their dictating conditions is just the tip of this corrupt iceberg.
Over and over we see there is nothing the entire corrupt democrat cabal don’t get away with, is there?
I see no plausible way that debates can be cancelled/avoided. Hence, I anticipate with growing confidence that Biden will not be the nominee. HRC’s new teeth may be a glaring “tell.”
ICYMI…
This is well worth watching if you intend to resume a normal life…
LikeLiked by 5 people
I had, FDR. Thank you for this.
It is forward we look and forward we must go.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a must watch. I sent it to all my family yesterday. Good post.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Operating under the false premise that a novel virus was actually isolated and purified in the first place..
I just watched the Kayleigh McEnany press conference. Very civil today. And that’s the way it should be every day. I remember her telling Jim Acosta a couple weeks ago, this is the briefing room at the White House, not some cable news segment. Was it the absence of certain media clowns that made it so? And if that’s the case, time to figure out how to exclude those people with no manners and repetitive gotcha questions. I know a judge intervened once, but there has to be more they can do. A lot of the questions were lightweight, but not really a lot of disagreeable stuff. Got to hand it to her, she is taming the beast.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
That is the greatest! Thanks for my laugh for the evening, GC…
LikeLiked by 2 people
It really was super-human strength, wasn’t it? All upper body, and the kid on the other side had a good 4 or 5 pounds on him.
LikeLike
God Bless and Protect President Donald Trump 🙏
Dear Lord, let there be enough Patriots to save Our Republic.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Is it fair to point out that walking down or standing on the streets of NYC, Chicago, Seattle or Atlanta, especially at night, is significantly much more dangerous than contracting the Coronavirus?
Politicians lie and ordinary citizens die.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh, it is absolutely fair, Julia – absolutely!
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Wokeness”
LikeLiked by 3 people
The comments are really interesting.
Yes. Wow! I read about 50 of them and they all were very positive.
LikeLiked by 3 people
👇👇
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good on ya, mates!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well, that was weird…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here we go again! The Ford Foundation cut all ties with the Ford Motor Company when they sold all their non voting shares in 1974. They have zilch, nada, nothing to do with FoMoCo. It would take all of 1 whole minute to find this out. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ford_Foundation
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks, Boogy – very important distinction….
LikeLiked by 1 person
When you click on the Marsha Blackburn Tweet above, you end up at the Law Enforcement Today website viewing this article about FoMoCo selling police cars while “backing the defund police movement.”
At the beginning of this libelous article you’ll encounter an embedded blue link that takes you to a Ford Foundation history which tap dances around them being a completely separate entity since 1974. Henry Ford ii was on the board of the Ford Foundation until 1976 but he wasn’t representing FoMoCo.
Right after you encounter the blue highlighted link to the Ford Foundation history link you’ll see the article mentions that they reached out to FoMoCo for a statement. Wait until you read the quote from Elizabeth Kraft, Commercial Vehicle Communications Manager at Ford Motor Vehicle.
She spells out in no uncertain terms that FoMoCo has nothing to do with the Ford Foundation and has their own charitable arm, the Ford Motor Company Fund. She unequivocally states they have nothing to do with defunding the police.
This doesn’t even slow down whoever this Law Enforcement Today outfit is. They continue to rail about FoMoCo/Ford Foundation stabbing Policemen in the back while backing the defunding of the police. They go on to mention that Henry Ford iii is now on the board of the Ford Foundation. The author of this diatribe is champing at the bit to somehow blend FoMoCo with the Ford Foundation.
I will see what I can find about Law Enforcement Today. I will look for a way to contact them. Maybe they have a writer here that used to work for Ferrari? Other Treepers need to look this over. Something’s rotten in Dearborn.
Creepy vid re. Covid19 from a MN. State Sen. and Doctor. Reminds me of the vids I saw coming out of PRC from docs early on before the “authorities” shut the vids/docs down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
argh….didn’t mean to copy out the top one. That one may be BS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👇👇
“ Why appalling? The main aim of humanities education is precisely to prepare students to engage in civil, reasoned “discussion on sensitive issues.” To avoid this is to abandon our mission.
We neglect that mission if we impose our own or anyone else’s views on students. But the msg from HKUSpace calls for preventing students themselves from talking about anything “sensitive.” (And of course it doesn’t define “sensitive,” except to indicate it’s political.)
So teachers are being told there’s “zero tolerance” for some unspecified range of politically related topics. Standard white terror technique: something is off limits but we won’t tell you what it is, or why, or what the consequences of doing it are.
“ I suggest an appropriate classroom response might be a discussion of the meaning of “Arise, ye who refuse to be slave.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
READ this thread!..
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pol POT would be proud..
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8504187/City-Seattle-held-segregated-training-session-white-staff-aimed-undoing-whiteness.html
LikeLike
If Martin Luther King were to somehow see this, he would think he had somehow wondered into an insane asylum. He would also see these people as extreme racists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would see as time for a big fat lawsuit.
Good Holy Grief.
👇👇
Five Years of Injustice Following China’s 709 Crackdown
“ On July 9, five years ago the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) launched a nationwide offensive targeting hundreds of defense lawyers and human rights defenders for detention, interrogation, and politically motivated criminal charges. The “709” crackdown, named for the date it began on July 9, 2015, was designed to intimidate a generation of lawyers and activists from representing or assisting anyone the CCP perceives as a threat to its absolute power. It showed the world what it means to govern via “rule by law,” rather than a system based on the rule of law.”
Read more here👇
https://www.state.gov/five-years-of-injustice-following-chinas-709-crackdown/#.XwZ2ehdDjiM.twitter
LikeLiked by 1 person
👇👇
Implementing Visa Restrictions Under the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act
Excerpt
The United States seeks fair, transparent, and reciprocal treatment from the People’s Republic of China for our citizens. We have taken several steps to further this goal. Unfortunately, Beijing has continued systematically to obstruct travel to the Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR) and other Tibetan areas by U.S. diplomats and other officials, journalists, and tourists, while PRC officials and other citizens enjoy far greater access to the United States.
Therefore, today I am announcing visa restrictions on PRC government and Chinese Communist Party officials determined to be “substantially involved in the formulation or execution of policies related to access for foreigners to Tibetan areas,” pursuant to the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act of 2018. Access to Tibetan areas is increasingly vital to regional stability, given the PRC’s human rights abuses there, as well as Beijing’s failure to prevent environmental degradation near the headwaters of Asia’s major rivers.
https://www.state.gov/implementing-visa-restrictions-under-the-reciprocal-access-to-tibet-act/
Please note : reciprocity
Tonight we learned that the Houston mayor (a progressive—no surprise there) cancelled the GOP convention at the last minute. This was an obvious political stunt, but his excuse for doing so was based on the current hysteria about the pandemic “spike:” in covind-19 virus cases.
The reporting on the spike is bogus. In March the CDC changed the criteria for defining virus cases: formally one positive case = one infected person. But the CDC’s new definition started including people within the tested individual’s immediate group. The individuals where not test and were nonetheless presumed to be “infected” regardless of whether they were tested or not.
Texas and other state started reporting this exponentially wider (x 17) number of presumed infected cases—without explanation—as legitimate infected cases. Not surprisingly, thanks to the x 17 multiplier, the reported numbers of “cases” skyrocketed. This was when big-city media began promoting a “new” pandemic. This bureaucratic slight-of-hand just derailed the GOP convention in Houston. Why are out politicians not talking about this?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio are powerful centers of leftist activity. The politicos will fall on swords to both stall economic recovery and keep schools closed.
LikeLike
Question EVERY damn Covid-19 number between now and November 3…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Stupid meme. Try harder.
A very good assessment of the President’s foreign policy 👇
https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/07/07/trumps-new-realism-in-china/
I should add, I think that is one policy, and principled tool. There must be, and has been the other tool, hit the PRC where it exacts a toll economically and also targeted, it will not be without a cost, but the US has ample resources to do so.
PRC does not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
This kid’s videos deserve more views.
‘nother onse for the files
http://www.fakehatecrimes.org/
What is it about Lefty Democrat Latino Homo Lied-about-serving-in-the-Coast-Guard Leftys that cause them to call attention to themselves and commit elaborate fake hate crimes?
Anybody?
Did I mention Lefty?
Oregon politician, 29, who claimed he received anonymous racist and homophobic letter sparking a police investigation, confesses he wrote it HIMSELF and says stunt ‘spiraled out of control’
Yeah, ‘spiraled out of control’ – yeah, that’s the ticket. Paints himself as a victim because things ‘spiraled out of control’, right?
Get a load of the letter – written in perfect white-nationalist prose:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8503491/Oregon-politician-confesses-penning-racist-letter-says-spiraled-control.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
He sent himself hate mail. If I was him, I’d hate myself too lol
LikeLiked by 5 people
Repost, accidentally posted on wrong thread.
Mike Pompeo is disappointed in the WHO. No wonder. It has recently come to light that the CCP wasn’t just late in informing the World about the Wuhan Plague, it NEVER informed the World about the Wuhan Plague. Not only is it a toady for the CCP, (Taiwan calls it the Chinese Health Organization), but it lies about important events and facts with deadly consequences.
Chris Plante did yeoman service in covering on his radio show The Chris Plante Show on Friday, July 3. Second hour, from 9min to 22 min after the hour.
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/256-the-chris-plante-show-31143448/episode/the-chris-plante-show-070320-66254803/
I only heard this once and nothing from anywhere else over the weekend. Since it’s important, I did a little research to see what I could come up with, seems like this is a blockbuster story that never got the fuse lit.
The source for Chris’ story is a Washington Examiner article from July 1 or 2, which in turn got the story from Washington Free Beacon. I have seen neither source. WFB doesn’t seem to have a search function. *( Did anyone see those?)
A brief synopsis is that civilian monitoring agencies, (not CDC) picked up reports from doctors in Wuhan reporting on cases of mysterious pneumonias. Taiwan got a heads up, and since they were badly burned by SARS in 2002, another bat virus from Wuhan, they fired off an interrogatory to the WHO district office in China on Jan 1. Apparently, that was the first WHO had heard about it but WHO pretended that of course they knew about it and it was no big deal and there’s no evidence of human to human spread.
For the next month the WHO praised China for its transparency and good citizenship and made up the story (lied) that China had notified WHO on December 31st. They encouraged good case detection and tracing at arrival airports. ( Right. Like 10,000 arrivals a day) This fake story was widely promoted by the usual suspects in the MSM, CNN, WaPo, NYT etc, although mildly chiding China for supposedly waiting 6 days to tell the World.
Apparently, that’s a false narrative. China NEVER told the World. Or if it did, it did it in secret. WHO has recently revised its web page timeline on June 29th to make its false story harder to detect. Since I don’t consider WHO an honest agency, despite all its trappings, I went to the Wayback Machine to check its Website, http://www.WHO.int, and there are a few things worth noting.
The “Corona Virus” isn’t mentioned until a Q&A article on Jan9, which discusses it together with the common cold, another corona virus, with no sense of urgency. On Jan 13, it reported the first case in Thailand and added the info that it is a zoonotic virus that is spread from animals to people, Cooking meat well was encouraged.
President Trump was forming a crisis group in mid-January and cut off travel from China Jan 31st.
I was looking for a date after which, WHO supported travel bans from hotspots to contain the contagion. To my surprise, reading the travel advice, WHO has NEVER to this day recommended restricting trade or travel to infected areas
The WHO is one big Shine, all hat no cattle.
More looney from Seattle:
“Seattle driver charged for allegedly hitting, killing protester on I-5 Saturday”
https://www.king5.com/article/news/crime/charges-seattle-driver-hit-protesters-interstate-5/281-9987ecd2-753d-44ea-b18f-f61b286ad39c
27-year-old Dawit Kelete, an immigrant from Eritrea who was on drugs, hit two white women protesting for BLM on the freeway in Seattle. Kelete was driving a really nice Jaguar XJL.
So now a Black man’s life is destroyed and he’s going to prison for hitting 2 White women who were walking illegally on the freeway to protest America’s treatment of Blacks.
LikeLike
“that the rectification campaign coming through the Chinese political-legal apparatus is *big.*
2/x) Language is very tough; emphasis on “political security” very broad.
As @linglivienna has pointed out, this is coming out of the renovated/renamed stability maintenance 综合治理 apparatus built up by Zhou Yongkang. Now titled 平安中国建设协调小组, run by Xi.
Note that the website is still the same: http://chinapeace.gov.cn.
Why might this be important?
Some of the darker scenarios of where China might go in terms of domestic politics involve a steady revival of Maoist-style political struggle against internal enemies.(5/x) And once you see this specific bureaucracy launch a rectification campaign, using terms like “political security” 政治安全, “Yan’an rectification” 延安整风, all the time while emphasizing “political security” 政治安全, “Yan’an rectification” 延安整风, all the time while emphasizing Xi’s core leadership role ….
well, you can just start imagining where this might go – even if the current campaign seems to be limited to the political-legal apparatus right now …
This explains Sec Pompeo’s statement on https://www.state.gov/five-years-of-injustice-following-chinas-709-crackdown/#.XwZ2ehdDjiM.twitter
Looks like Mao2.0 is facing headwinds. Within his party.if he goes down this route, today I would say he has lost. Big time.
As an aside, many here do not give credit to the US government under this administration. They know the score, have a policy and a willingness to implement. It.
LikeLike
Nostalgia ain’t what it used to be. Vote wisely in November.
Godspeed in your/our endeavors, Sundance. Stand strong, guard yourself well. I know its obvious, but stay on God’s side.
LikeLike
Admin, how would i provide a location for safe house if needed. respond nby email, not on board, as you like. your call.
👇👇
The Political Logic of China’s Strategic Mistakes
Excerpt:
For the first time since the end of the Cultural Revolution, the Communist Party of China faces a genuine existential threat, mainly because its mindset has led it to commit a series of calamitous strategic errors. And its latest intervention in Hong Kong suggests that it has no intention of changing course.
https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-strategic-mistakes-reflect-communist-party-mindset-by-minxin-pei-2020-07
Martinez, CA, “protest” planned for Sunday. (They had 2 letters of a BLM street sign recently painted over.)
The Police Chief is being very proactive.
Streets downtown will be closed off; residents and businesses are being asked to not park downtown for several days; likely extra help being brought in from surrounding areas.
Not sure if the “protestors” are aware, but Martinez is the county seat and has a jail or several jails and holding facilities. The downtown is older, forgotten in time with un-reinforced brick buildings, not-exactly vintage shops, small homeless population, aging bikers, and protected otters.
It is cutoff on several sides by mountains, an oil refinery, and the water. I think there may only be two ways into the core area.
If things git nasty, I can see looters going back to Best Buy (Pleasant Hill) or Walnut Creek. Minimal attractive targets for looting in Martinez.
https://news24-680.com/2020/07/08/martinez-pd-chief-outlines-plans-ensuring-peaceful-march-sunday/
