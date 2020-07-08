Wednesday July 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
A Guardian (Chinese TV cop show) Music Video – Holding Out for a Hero – Bonnie Tyler
An action-based music video for the Chinese TV series Guardian. Guardian is set on a planet where there has been peace between the alien invaders, now living beneath the earth, and the surface dwellers. But it looks like the peace is about to end. The two main buddy characters are the Chief of the Special Investigations Division (SID) and the underground Lord who liaisons between the groups. 40 episodes are on YouTube with English captioning.
Will There Be Recognition In Heaven?
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
“We have a question which needs answering. We often hear from grace believers and pastors that, in heaven, we will recognize those saints we have known on earth. Please show us from Paul’s epistles where this might be found.”
We believe there will be recognition in heaven, which, as we are going to see, can be substantiated from Paul’s revelation. But it should be remembered that the subject of recognition in eternity is a biblical principle that transcends the ages and dispensations.
In Paul’s epistle to the Philippians, the apostle reveals to these dear saints, some of whom were suffering persecution, that their “conversation [citizenship] is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ: Who shall change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto His glorious body” (Phil. 3:20,21a). The key phrase here is that these old bodies of humiliation will be “fashioned like unto His glorious body” in the secret resurrection at His coming — the Rapture. In other words, what was true of our Lord’s glorified resurrected body will be true of ours as well. Of course, we know the disciples recognized the resurrected Christ when He appeared to them in the upper room.
“Then saith He to Thomas, Reach hither thy finger, and behold My hands; and reach hither thy hand, and thrust it into My side….And Thomas answered and said unto Him, My Lord and my God” (John 20:27,28). There was no question whatsoever in Thomas’ mind that the One standing before him was the Lord. He clearly recognized Him. In similar fashion, we will be known in glory even as we are presently known, as members of the Body of Christ.
Additional support for people recognizing each other in eternity can be found in Matthew 8:11, Luke 16:19-31 and John 11:21-26.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/will-there-be-recognition-in-heaven/
Philippians 3:20 For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ:
21 Who shall change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto his glorious body, according to the working whereby he is able even to subdue all things unto himself.
John 20:27 Then saith he to Thomas, Reach hither thy finger, and behold my hands; and reach hither thy hand, and thrust it into my side: and be not faithless, but believing.
28 And Thomas answered and said unto him, My Lord and my God.
Matthew 8:11 And I say unto you, That many shall come from the east and west, and shall sit down with Abraham, and Isaac, and Jacob, in the kingdom of heaven.
Luke 16:19 There was a certain rich man, which was clothed in purple and fine linen, and fared sumptuously every day:
20 And there was a certain beggar named Lazarus, which was laid at his gate, full of sores,
21 And desiring to be fed with the crumbs which fell from the rich man’s table: moreover the dogs came and licked his sores.
22 And it came to pass, that the beggar died, and was carried by the angels into Abraham’s bosom: the rich man also died, and was buried;
23 And in hell he lift up his eyes, being in torments, and seeth Abraham afar off, and Lazarus in his bosom.
24 And he cried and said, Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus, that he may dip the tip of his finger in water, and cool my tongue; for I am tormented in this flame.
25 But Abraham said, Son, remember that thou in thy lifetime receivedst thy good things, and likewise Lazarus evil things: but now he is comforted, and thou art tormented.
26 And beside all this, between us and you there is a great gulf fixed: so that they which would pass from hence to you cannot; neither can they pass to us, that would come from thence.
27 Then he said, I pray thee therefore, father, that thou wouldest send him to my father’s house:
28 For I have five brethren; that he may testify unto them, lest they also come into this place of torment.
29 Abraham saith unto him, They have Moses and the prophets; let them hear them.
30 And he said, Nay, father Abraham: but if one went unto them from the dead, they will repent.
31 And he said unto him, If they hear not Moses and the prophets, neither will they be persuaded, though one rose from the dead.
John 11:21 Then said Martha unto Jesus, Lord, if thou hadst been here, my brother had not died.
22 But I know, that even now, whatsoever thou wilt ask of God, God will give it thee.
23 Jesus saith unto her, Thy brother shall rise again.
24 Martha saith unto him, I know that he shall rise again in the resurrection at the last day.
25 Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live:
26 And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this?
Sundance: “Surely the righteous will never be shaken; they will be remembered forever.”
Psalms 112:6
Prayer for the Nation:
God our Father,
Thou guidest everything in wisdom and love.
Accept the prayers we offer for our nation; by the wisdom of our leaders and integrity of our citizens, may harmony and JUSTICE be secured and may there be lasting prosperity and PEACE.
Through Christ our Lord.
Amen.
Ha!
Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha !!!
The Royals haven’t been in the news for awhile, but here’s
Woke Harry, badgering the Commonwealth to ‘acknowledge’ its ‘past wrongs’
“… the prince looked like he was being ‘held hostage’ on the call.”
Body-language expert says Harry looks “awkward” and “trapped”
“Whipped” would be more like it
I reckon
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-8497255/Prince-Harry-looked-awkward-video-call.html
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
Tom Hanks is in an NBC article with a CHIN STRAP on in his photo! (My news feed- phone). The headline was something to the effect of him saying, “Everyone doing their part is so simple.”
Is the bottom of our faces now subject to attack from the China virus?! I haven’t been paying attention.
