A sad day for those who enjoyed a very unique American music legend, Charlie Daniels.
Official Statement – Nashville, Tenn. (July 6, 2020) — Country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels has passed. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member died this morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.
Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days. (more)
That golden fiddle….
add him to the upcoming “Garden of Heroes”…please
My condolences to his family and all patriots that followed him. We’ve lost another American treasure
A nice man and a great talent. Style of his own. He played a few times at my job when I was in college, always a gentleman. RIP Mr. Daniels.
God bless him and praying for his family and friends.
I’m sad. It’s like loosing an old friend. Rest in peace old Volunteer.
https://twitter.com/i/events/1280188789420220419
Went to Tunica Mississippi to see him back about 4 years ago. He was fantastic. I still can’t believe I got to see him in concert. RIP. He was one hell of a Patriot.
RIP, Sir.
So sad to hear of his passing. We went to see him years ago on our first date in Atlantic City. I just posted one of his last Tweets on July 4th. He was a good man.
He was a good man of the bible and a staunch conservative of freedom/rights/military and the Police his Soap Box was required reading for me weekly.
“Uneasy Rider” has arrived at the Gate of Heaven. RIP!
A real American. God bless him.
The South will never be the same.
Charlie Daniels was a great man.
He loved America and was not silent
about what he thought of those trying
to destroy the greatest country in the
history of mankind in favor of tyranny.
He never took his freedom for granted
and encouraged all to do the same.
Charlie will be remembered.
SILENT NO MORE
“I done told you once, you son of a *****, I’m the best there’s ever been”.
Truer words have never been sung. Rest In Peace, Charlie.
I was delighted when he testified that he had become a Christian. The devil didn’t get his soul. See you later brother.
“Uneasy Rider”
Charlie Daniels Band
1973
I was takin a trip out to L.A.
Toolin along in my cheverolet
Tokin on a number and diggin on the radio
Just as I crossed the Mississippi line
I heard that highway start to whine
And I knew that left rear tire was about to blow
Well the spare was flat and I got uptight
Cause there wasn’t a filling station in sight
So I just limped on down the shoulder on the rim
I went as far as I could and when I stopped the car
It was right in front of this little bar
Kind of a red-neck lookin joint called the Dew Drop Inn
I stuffed my hair up under my hat
And told the bartender that I had a flat
And would he be kind enough to give me change for a one
There was one thing I was sure proud to see
There wasn’t a soul in the place except for him and me
He just looked disgusted and pointed toward the telephone
I called up the station down the road a ways
He said he wasn’t very busy today
And he could have someone out there in just about 10 minutes or so
He said, “Now, you just stay right where yer at!”
And I didn’t bother to tell the darn fool
That I sure as hell didn’t have anyplace else to go
I just ordered up a beer and sat down at the bar
When some guy walked in and said, “Who owns this car
With the peace sign, the mag wheels and the four on the floor?”
He looked at me and I damn near died
And I decided that I’d just wait outside
So I laid a dollar on the bar and headed for the door
Just when I thought I’d get outta there with my skin
These 5 big dudes come strollin in
With one old drunk chick and some fella with green teeth
I was almost to the door when the biggest one
Said, “You tip your hat to this lady, son!”
And when I did, all that hair fell out from underneath
Now the last thing I wanted was to get into a fight
In Jackson Mississippi on a Saturday night
Especially when there was three of them and only one of me
They all started laughin and I felt kinda sick
And I knew I better think of something pretty quick
So I just reached out and kicked old green teeth right in the knee
Now he let out a yell that’d curl yer hair
But before he could move I grabbed me a chair
And said “Now watch him Folks cause he’s a thoroughly dangerous man!”
“You may not know it but this man is a spy.
He’s a undercover agent for the FBI
And he’s been sent down here to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan!”
He was still bent over holdin on to his knee
But everybody else was looking and listening to me
And I laid it on thicker and heavier as I went
I said, “Would you believe this man has gone as far
As tearing Wallace stickers off the bumpers of cars.
And he voted for George McGovern for President.”
“Well, he’s a friend of them long haired, hippy-type, pinko fags!
I betchya he’s even got a commie flag
tacked up on the wall inside of his garage.”
“He’s a snake in the grass, I tell ya guys.
He may look dumb but that’s just a disguise,
He’s a mastermind in the ways of espionage”
They all started lookin real suspicious at him
And he jumped up and said “Now just wait a minute Jim!
You know he’s lying I been living here all of my life!”
“I’m a faithful follower of Brother John Birch
And I belong to the Antioch Baptist Church.
And I ain’t even got a garage, you can call home and ask my wife!”
Then he started saying somethin bout the way I was dressed
But I didn’t wait around to hear the rest
I was too busy moving and hoping I didn’t run outta luck
When I hit the ground I was making tracks
And they were just taking my car down off the jacks
So I threw the man a twenty and jumped in and fired that mother up
Mario Andretti wouldda sure been proud
Of the way I was movin when I passed that crowd
Coming out the door and headed toward me at a trot
And I guess I should of gone ahead and run
But somehow I just couldn’t resist the fun
Of chasing them all just once around the parking lot
Well they headed for their car, but i hit the gas
And spun around and headed them off at the pass
I was slinging gravel and putting a ton of dust in the air
I had them all out there steppin and fetchin
Like their heads was on fire and their asses was catchin
then I figgered I had better go ahead and split before the cops got there
When I hit the road I was really wheelin
Had gravel flyin and rubber squeelin
And I didn’t slow down till I was almost to Arkansas
I think I’m gonna reroute my trip
I wonder if anybody’d think I’d flipped
If I went to L.A., via Omaha
Remember, it’s poetry, and meant to be read or sung aloud.
Psalm 116:15 Precious in the sight of the Lord Is the death of His godly ones.
A great musician and a true American Patriot. RIP, Charlie.
Your music will live on. Thank you for the wonderful memories, Mr. Daniels.
I saw him perform several times in northern and central Florida back in the 70’s and early 80’s. He never disappointed. He now sings with angels.
Must be something to that old saying: “The good die young”. Seems the evil ones live forever.
I will miss you Charlie.
He was an exceptional patriot as well as musician. “…to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.” – 2 Cor 5:8
Not evne sort of a country music fan… but RIP to a talented musician and a good man.
Charlie Daniels Band music is closer to Allman Brothers southern rock with a healthy infusion of jazz than it is to any traditional country music. Give the band a try.
I saw Charlie Daniels at the Volunteer Jam in Nashville in January, 1979, and I believe it was the first time he ever played The Devil Went Down To Georgia in public. RIP Charlie Daniels.
A great American, human being, artist and patriot. RIP Charlie.
🙏😟
I will miss my friend.
RIP Charlie Daniels
Going to miss you Charlie Daniels!! A giant of a man in every way!!
Rest In Peace my brother!
Charlie Daniels Band – Reflections
