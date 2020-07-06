A sad day for those who enjoyed a very unique American music legend, Charlie Daniels.

Official Statement – Nashville, Tenn. (July 6, 2020) — Country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels has passed. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member died this morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days. (more)