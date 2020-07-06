RIP Charlie Daniels 1936 – 2020

Posted on July 6, 2020 by

A sad day for those who enjoyed a very unique American music legend, Charlie Daniels.

Official Statement – Nashville, Tenn. (July 6, 2020) — Country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels has passed. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member died this morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days. (more)

 

35 Responses to RIP Charlie Daniels 1936 – 2020

  1. ropala says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:32 pm

    That golden fiddle….

  2. CorwinAmber says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:34 pm

    add him to the upcoming “Garden of Heroes”…please

  3. Janeka says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:34 pm

    My condolences to his family and all patriots that followed him. We’ve lost another American treasure

  4. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    A nice man and a great talent. Style of his own. He played a few times at my job when I was in college, always a gentleman. RIP Mr. Daniels.

  5. Sigh2016 says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:37 pm

    God bless him and praying for his family and friends.

  6. DeWalt says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:37 pm

    I’m sad. It’s like loosing an old friend. Rest in peace old Volunteer.

    https://twitter.com/i/events/1280188789420220419

  7. Blue Moon says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:38 pm

    Went to Tunica Mississippi to see him back about 4 years ago. He was fantastic. I still can’t believe I got to see him in concert. RIP. He was one hell of a Patriot.

  8. DeWalt says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:38 pm

    I’m sad. It’s like loosing an old friend. Rest in peace old Volunteer.

    https://twitter.com/i/events/1280188789420220419

  9. JCM800 says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:40 pm

    RIP, Sir.

  10. WeThePeople2016 says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:40 pm

    So sad to hear of his passing. We went to see him years ago on our first date in Atlantic City. I just posted one of his last Tweets on July 4th. He was a good man.

  11. jackalix says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:43 pm

    He was a good man of the bible and a staunch conservative of freedom/rights/military and the Police his Soap Box was required reading for me weekly.

  12. Beigun says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:43 pm

    “Uneasy Rider” has arrived at the Gate of Heaven. RIP!

  14. Coast says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:44 pm

    A real American. God bless him.

  15. DeWalt says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:45 pm

    The South will never be the same.

  16. 335blues says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:45 pm

    Charlie Daniels was a great man.
    He loved America and was not silent
    about what he thought of those trying
    to destroy the greatest country in the
    history of mankind in favor of tyranny.
    He never took his freedom for granted
    and encouraged all to do the same.
    Charlie will be remembered.
    SILENT NO MORE

  17. Jive Pawnbroker says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:45 pm

    “I done told you once, you son of a *****, I’m the best there’s ever been”.

    Truer words have never been sung. Rest In Peace, Charlie.

  18. Quartermaster says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:46 pm

    I was delighted when he testified that he had become a Christian. The devil didn’t get his soul. See you later brother.

  19. JCM800 says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:46 pm

    “Uneasy Rider”
    Charlie Daniels Band
    1973

    I was takin a trip out to L.A.
    Toolin along in my cheverolet
    Tokin on a number and diggin on the radio

    Just as I crossed the Mississippi line
    I heard that highway start to whine
    And I knew that left rear tire was about to blow

    Well the spare was flat and I got uptight
    Cause there wasn’t a filling station in sight
    So I just limped on down the shoulder on the rim

    I went as far as I could and when I stopped the car
    It was right in front of this little bar
    Kind of a red-neck lookin joint called the Dew Drop Inn

    I stuffed my hair up under my hat
    And told the bartender that I had a flat
    And would he be kind enough to give me change for a one

    There was one thing I was sure proud to see
    There wasn’t a soul in the place except for him and me
    He just looked disgusted and pointed toward the telephone

    I called up the station down the road a ways
    He said he wasn’t very busy today
    And he could have someone out there in just about 10 minutes or so

    He said, “Now, you just stay right where yer at!”
    And I didn’t bother to tell the darn fool
    That I sure as hell didn’t have anyplace else to go

    I just ordered up a beer and sat down at the bar
    When some guy walked in and said, “Who owns this car
    With the peace sign, the mag wheels and the four on the floor?”

    He looked at me and I damn near died
    And I decided that I’d just wait outside
    So I laid a dollar on the bar and headed for the door

    Just when I thought I’d get outta there with my skin
    These 5 big dudes come strollin in
    With one old drunk chick and some fella with green teeth

    I was almost to the door when the biggest one
    Said, “You tip your hat to this lady, son!”
    And when I did, all that hair fell out from underneath

    Now the last thing I wanted was to get into a fight
    In Jackson Mississippi on a Saturday night
    Especially when there was three of them and only one of me

    They all started laughin and I felt kinda sick
    And I knew I better think of something pretty quick
    So I just reached out and kicked old green teeth right in the knee

    Now he let out a yell that’d curl yer hair
    But before he could move I grabbed me a chair
    And said “Now watch him Folks cause he’s a thoroughly dangerous man!”

    “You may not know it but this man is a spy.
    He’s a undercover agent for the FBI
    And he’s been sent down here to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan!”

    He was still bent over holdin on to his knee
    But everybody else was looking and listening to me
    And I laid it on thicker and heavier as I went

    I said, “Would you believe this man has gone as far
    As tearing Wallace stickers off the bumpers of cars.
    And he voted for George McGovern for President.”

    “Well, he’s a friend of them long haired, hippy-type, pinko fags!
    I betchya he’s even got a commie flag
    tacked up on the wall inside of his garage.”

    “He’s a snake in the grass, I tell ya guys.
    He may look dumb but that’s just a disguise,
    He’s a mastermind in the ways of espionage”

    They all started lookin real suspicious at him
    And he jumped up and said “Now just wait a minute Jim!
    You know he’s lying I been living here all of my life!”

    “I’m a faithful follower of Brother John Birch
    And I belong to the Antioch Baptist Church.
    And I ain’t even got a garage, you can call home and ask my wife!”

    Then he started saying somethin bout the way I was dressed
    But I didn’t wait around to hear the rest
    I was too busy moving and hoping I didn’t run outta luck

    When I hit the ground I was making tracks
    And they were just taking my car down off the jacks
    So I threw the man a twenty and jumped in and fired that mother up

    Mario Andretti wouldda sure been proud
    Of the way I was movin when I passed that crowd
    Coming out the door and headed toward me at a trot

    And I guess I should of gone ahead and run
    But somehow I just couldn’t resist the fun
    Of chasing them all just once around the parking lot

    Well they headed for their car, but i hit the gas
    And spun around and headed them off at the pass
    I was slinging gravel and putting a ton of dust in the air

    I had them all out there steppin and fetchin
    Like their heads was on fire and their asses was catchin
    then I figgered I had better go ahead and split before the cops got there

    When I hit the road I was really wheelin
    Had gravel flyin and rubber squeelin
    And I didn’t slow down till I was almost to Arkansas

    I think I’m gonna reroute my trip
    I wonder if anybody’d think I’d flipped
    If I went to L.A., via Omaha

  20. MaineCoon says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    Psalm 116:15 Precious in the sight of the Lord Is the death of His godly ones.

  21. Will says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:50 pm

    A great musician and a true American Patriot. RIP, Charlie.

  22. scrap1ron says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:50 pm

    Your music will live on. Thank you for the wonderful memories, Mr. Daniels.

  23. Niagara Frontier says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    I saw him perform several times in northern and central Florida back in the 70’s and early 80’s. He never disappointed. He now sings with angels.

  24. SouthernByTheGraceOfGod says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    Must be something to that old saying: “The good die young”. Seems the evil ones live forever.
    I will miss you Charlie.

  25. T2020 says:
    July 6, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    He was an exceptional patriot as well as musician. “…to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.” – 2 Cor 5:8

  26. More Bore says:
    July 6, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    Not evne sort of a country music fan… but RIP to a talented musician and a good man.

    • 813.52Ran says:
      July 6, 2020 at 3:24 pm

      Charlie Daniels Band music is closer to Allman Brothers southern rock with a healthy infusion of jazz than it is to any traditional country music. Give the band a try.

  27. tiredofallthis says:
    July 6, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    I saw Charlie Daniels at the Volunteer Jam in Nashville in January, 1979, and I believe it was the first time he ever played The Devil Went Down To Georgia in public. RIP Charlie Daniels.

  28. Joebkonobi says:
    July 6, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    A great American, human being, artist and patriot. RIP Charlie.

  29. daystarmin says:
    July 6, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    🙏😟

  30. rebel53blog says:
    July 6, 2020 at 3:17 pm

    I will miss my friend.
    RIP Charlie Daniels

  31. freepetta says:
    July 6, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    Going to miss you Charlie Daniels!! A giant of a man in every way!!

  32. waicool says:
    July 6, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    Rest In Peace my brother!

    Charlie Daniels Band – Reflections

  33. Og Oggilby says:
    July 6, 2020 at 3:28 pm

