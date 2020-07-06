Monday July 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Why Does It Say, “It Repented the Lord”?
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
“Why does Genesis 6:6 say ‘it repented the LORD that He had made man’ if He knew in advance how sinful man would get?”
You may be thinking that the word “repent” there means God regretted He made man, and my dictionary says “regret” can mean “a looking back with dissatisfaction.” This cannot be the meaning here, however, for it is not possible that God would be dissatisfied with anything He has done.
Like all words, repent can have different meanings. My dictionary defines it as “to feel pain, sorrow, or regret for something one has done.” The word “or” here suggests that God didn’t regret making man, He rather felt pain and sorrow for having done so. The way the verse is worded makes this clear. It doesn’t say the Lord repented making man, as it would if He regretted it. It says it repented the Lord, it pained Him, for their sin caused Him sorrow. The rest of the verse verifies this interpretation when it explains, “and it grieved Him at His heart.”
Sin still grieves the Lord, even after we are saved, so “grieve not the holy Spirit of God, whereby ye are sealed unto the day of redemption” (Eph. 4:30).
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/why-does-it-say-it-repented-the-lord/
Genesis 6:6 And it repented the LORD that he had made man on the earth, and it grieved him at his heart.
Ephesians 4:30 And grieve not the holy Spirit of God, whereby ye are sealed unto the day of redemption.
LikeLike
Sundance, “The Lord says….I will guide you along the best pathway for your life. I will advise you and watch over you.” Psalms 32:8
LikeLike
This is Your Mission, if you decide to accept it.
Exclusive from Gen. Flynn: If We Don’t Act, 2% of the People Are About To Control the Other 98%
https://www.westernjournal.com/exclusive-gen-flynn-dont-act-2-people-control-98/
LikeLike
Here’s some classical guitar virtuosity from Stephanie Jones. In case you’re interested notice the perfection of her left-hand control as she moves through some of this piece’s particularly demanding passages. In particular, I’d like to point at how, at about the 1 min point, she includes some harmonic ornaments that still have be a bit stunned. Steffi’s got some serious chops! Enjoy . . .
LikeLike
Pretty amazing sound quality from her Zoom H6 mic. Back in the analog days we needed a complete sound studio, high-speed magnetic film transports, and very expensive (and fragile!) ribbon mics to get this quality of sound.
LikeLike
WOW, Perfection. She is one with her guitar.
LikeLike
And it takes are really, really good guitar for that to happen.
LikeLike
Another message from General Michael Flynn, or as Jim Valvano said, “Don’t give up, don’t ever give up.”
“Our future, the future of our children and grandchildren and the future of our country are at stake. God will not give way to the care of the devil or allow us to be left to the evil vices of those who would steal our freedom in the dark of night.
He will not.
Instead, God will stand with us, as he always does.
If our nation is to survive this crucible moment, we need to fall back on the God-given values and ideals that are the very foundation of our constitutional republic. Let us not fear the uncertainty that comes with the unknown, instead accept it and fight through that sense of fear.”
https://www.westernjournal.com/exclusive-gen-flynn-forces-evil-want-steal-freedom-dark-night-god-stands-us/
LikeLike
HAVE A BLESSED BENCH MONDAY….
Charterhouse Square, London…
Button Farm, Seneca Creek State Park, Maryland…
Blenheim Water Terraces Gardens, England…
Cape Town, South Africa…
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada…
LikeLike
My apologies for all the Jim Valvano quotes, BUT, Truer words have not been spoken.
“To me, there are three things we all should do every day. We should do this every day of our lives. Number one is laugh. You should laugh every day. Number two is think. You should spend some time in thought. And number three is, you should have your emotions moved to tears, could be happiness or joy.
But think about it. If you laugh, you think, and you cry, that’s a full day. That’s a heck of a day. You do that seven days a week, you’re going to have something special.”
LikeLike
Fiesty….so sorry to see you keep getting stuck in moderation. Shoot me an email and I’ll explain how you can get out.
LikeLike
HAUSER – “Oblivion” (Astor Piazzolla, composer)
Live at Arena Zagreb, June 12, 2012
LikeLike
This! 🙂
LikeLike
Passion exemplified! Bravo!
LikeLike
The left isn’t just brainwashed, they are acting out a demonic agenda.
LikeLike