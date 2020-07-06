Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm ET Livestream

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds press conference with the press pool in the Brady room. Anticipated start time 1:00pm ET
WH Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream – Fox News Livestream – Alternate
Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing, aka Who Wants Their Ass Handed To Them Next?
heheh So True
Kick some ASS Kayleigh. Ask those scumbags why they are not covering all of the Black deaths this weekend, especially that 8 year old black girl killed in Atlanta.
They only glorify criminals.
She’s very beautiful and amazing.
hahaha – WHO just said, “if I hear one more thing about Coronavirus, my head is going to explode”????
He also just said, “If you want to listen in on the Fake news, I’ll let you listen in….” and then goes on to promote President Trump’s NH Rally. (I”m on the Right Side News video above link)
I would like to hear about the guns that the BLM terrorist have been walking around with and where are they getting them? (pipe dream)
From where?
Eric Holder. DEA. ATF. NSA.
Republicans need to turn the tables on Democrats (and Romney) and demand they condemn BLM & Co. armed with assault rifles stopping people at check points.
Republicans? What are those? It’s Trump and about ten congressmen and women against everyone else.
Not just elected ones.
Utah voters can flood Romney’s account.
Lady Kayleigh enters the MSM echo chamber and….
places attack parrot heads on platters….
Definitely needs to do a video teaching time for the morons. They have attitude coming off the weekend of rage….
Wow…what a bitch!
Bubba celebrated an unearned parade on the NASCAR track then continued to push the fraud on CNN AFTER the FBI stated no noose or hate was found.
Bubba doubled down and that was his down fall. I wonder who put him up to all of that to begin with. NASCAR is on life support as a result of the BS
What a bunch of damned whinny little bitches today….
No empathy for NASCAR from because imo, they were absolutely complicit and ran with it no matter if it deemed their loyal fans. Like NO ONE involved in that sport has EVER seen that pull cord in all the years they’ve been operating!
Autocorrect – No sympathy from me…./. No matter if it demeaned their loyal fans.
Start with his spouse/girlfriend.
Kapernick was pretty much radicalized when he started dating that radio show host.
Trump tweets out about Bubba Wallace and he controls the narrative of the press conference today. Amazing.
Exactly, President Trump is the master..
wow! Particularly rabid today.
NASCAR ratings tanked. From a business stand point they ruined it all by themselves by banning flag followed by a hoax hate crime- À la Jussie Smoullett.
Lapdog media— why did bubba continue the hoax after the FBI report? why did Bubba go on CNN and continue the phony narrative?
The Confederate flag is part of history whether the Dims and Lapdog media like it.
Not sure if that’s real……………..
Does need confirmation.
I was wondering if that flag was photoshoped in or out of the picture.
They are plenty photos and associations of her and bill with the confederate flag and loving on a grand wizard.
WOW!
Is her hand pointing to it?!?
Will democrats now cancel Hilary?
Will they cancel her for her praise of Senator Robert Byrd, who formed his own chapter of the kkk and was a high ranking leader?
Has anyone pulled down the statues to Senator Byrd yet?
Or will democrats ignore all that because “they are with her”?
Don’t really have to ask those questions, do I?
Just did a little looking around on the net.
Apparently it’s a photoshop and Dinesh was fooled by it in 2015. He apparently did not get informed otherwise.
We don’t need fake info, there is more than enough correct info to be used in pointing out the fallacies of democrats.
Now, with Bill having been governor in Arkansas during an era where The Dukes of Hazard was a popular show I am mildly curious what he and Hillary did as far as support for that flag goes during those days. Were they political chameleons enough to have supported it to gain votes back then? Perhaps there is an answer to that out there somewhere.
Sorry if it photo Is shopped flag on Hillary’s bookshelf during Watergate.
There are some real photos and events with Hillary, Bill and Dims with the Confederate Flag.
She should just call each one of them racist.
You, the racist from CNN>
You, the racist from ABC.
You, the racist from CBS.
For the 100th time let me explain to you that Bubba wasn’t telling the truth or NASCAR….next (snap snap)
Don’t those cities with the high crime rate have strict gun control laws?
Except Chicago. The Sinaloa cartel took the guns they received from Fast & Furious and sent them up to Chicago.
wow .. she gets to repeat OVER AND OVER about the HOAX hate crimes …. I LOVE IT The media is getting beat down with a big stick today
Holy Smokes the media keeps DIGGING and she keeps giving them another shovel
Oh, how I love it when Ms. McEnany saw, “I’m glad you brought that up…”
Mic drop!!!!!
US has one of the lowest case fatality rates(CFR) in the world.
Global Covid-19 Case Fatality Rates (Updated May 26)
https://www.cebm.net/covid-19/global-covid-19-case-fatality-rates/
Is that graph being re-tweeted (RT I guess) to liberal sites?
CDC’s own numbers and Fauci is quiet. Time to investigate his stock portfolio for Big Pharma companies?
Liberal sites aren’t allowed to talk about anything except cases, mask shaming, and white supremacy. /s
Mrs. Fauci
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/dr-christine-grady-researching-americas-133300589.html
LikeLike
Bastard children didn’t like being told that they didn’t ask the right questions.
USELESS, worthless occupation.
It would be such a game-changer in taking our country back if the Godly, righteous people in Atlanta would begin protesting regarding the life of the little 8yo girl that mattered!
As she walks out someone shouting “we would be glad to ask more questions” to which I say, too late. It doesn’t take 8 or 10 reporters to ask the same question over and over. They are a joke. Shameful puppets doing the bidding of their masters. Disgusting reporters. The President needs to just end these press briefings. Although these reporters do come off as idiots time and time again.
“I’ve addressed this four times already, but I’ll give it another try…”
I wish that all the pressitudes would identify their network. I don’t know all of them.
I knew she was setting them up on the Confederate flag issue. But they just kept hitting and hitting the Confederate flag question. She kicked their asses at the end! They had nothing to say except to scream collectively at her. They sounded angry.
They need to get kicked out of the White House, there needs to be more diversity in the White House Press Corps. There seems to be mostly only one way of thinking as revealed in the one question repeated ad naseum to Kayleigh today. What a waste of time!
Can’t they make it a rule to not ask the same question 10 times? Truly agenda driven, they care nothing about black lives or any other lives or the well being of normal Americans. Nor that black 8year old girl Kayleigh emotionally referred to at the end.
Shame on the press today! Shame!
yes! we need a PRESSS group not this POS FAKE NEWS INSSURECTION NETWORK!
Their end is coming once the anti trust escalates.
I’m so sick of hearing these insurrectionist reporters.
Where do I sign up to join her fan club?
Ms. McEnany is a g great role model for young women. Her appearance is modest and well-groomed. She is perfectly prepared and evidently very smart. She maintains her poise and temper. She doesn’t try to be “nice”; she is polite and laser-focused on doing her job well. She doesn’t insult anyone.
I was going to say I delight in Kayleigh beating the Fake News MSM senseless… However, I realized I was implying in that statement the Fake News MSM actually had sense. They don’t. Still, it is a joy to watch her dismantle their feeble talking points. (They aren’t arguments or questions, in all truth.)
I do wish she would say “asked by So and So From So and So Network …and ANSWERED … you are free to go back and read my answer
That being said .. McEnany is MASTERFUL …
-Fake Noose!
“One lesson I’ve learned over the past dozen years is that hate-crime stories featuring nooses are usually Fake Noose.”
https://www.takimag.com/article/fake-noose/
The Washington Kneelers and the Cleveland Warrens.
Yet another day of evidence of fake news.
They really (really) are brain-dead to –once again– expose themselves
>as leftist propaganda puppets.
All I can say is: Don’t EVER hand that sweet, petite little gal a hammer! Future historians would call Nagasaki an act of vandalism in comparison!!!
Love, love, love ya, Kayleigh!
Kayleigh’s Mic Drop Statement:
’12 repeat questions about a flag banning and no questions about the death of Black Children at the hands of BLM terrorists, looters and mob.’
So, the media is once again 100% in Totalitarian Propaganda Lockstep, in loudspeaker mode, not as journalists, pushing their latest manufactured narrative, seeing RACISM in a sky cloud.
Communist China Party owned Jounalists:
‘Oh, LOOK! That cloud is a symbol of RACCCCISSSM! The American Sky is RACCCISSST! Does the president disavow the sky of America?’ as they walk by a dead black child, killed by their brutal and ignorant Social Justice Mob of out of town bussed in Killers.
One of the best pressers Kayleigh has given.
Kayleigh called out the propagandists for asking lots of confederate flag questions, but none about the shooting and killings. Then leaves the podium. She is always good at dropping a “bomb” on the propagandists when walking off the stage.
I know she has to stay on message and not speculate on what the president might have meant, but why can’t she say something like: « « for many Americans, the Confederate flag is a symbol of Southern pride, pride in southern Americans contributions to this country. By specifically banning the flag from a sport loved by Southerners, while simultaneously painting NASCAR fans as racists, they have insulted their fan base and contributed to their own loss in revenue. » Same thing she said basically, just explained a little more granularly for the willful dumdums of the press…?
I have a silver charm bracelet given by my parents back in the 70s. It is jam-packed with charms that represent me and my milestones.
One of them is a Confederate flag that represents my Southern heritage.
That some very trashy and tacky people misused the flag to stand for the oppression of blacks does not erase what it means to me. An analogy is that just because the KKK burned crosses (disgusting) does not make the cross a symbol of racism.
I wonder …. do they know they’re lying and do so because they believe that the end justifies the means, or are they actually cognitively impaired and believe the stuff they say.
LikeLike
Yes……
This daily ‘Press Conference,’ should be renamed the White House Debating Society! Every one of the journalists is there to argue with her day after day.
LikeLike
There was an op-ed last week about Kayleigh being an antagonist to the press corps and the journo prof that wrote it was somewhat at a loss on how to handle her.
I’m guessing they conspired and will now focus on one point over and over again. Not really a change, Just more vehement and partisan invective I suppose and at some point, they will start just flat out insulting her? As acerbic as that first woman questioner was, I can really see them attacking her personally.
