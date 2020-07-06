July 6th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1264

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
LikeLiked by 16 people
CNN learned well from past examples in the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany when it comes to using a media source to promote propaganda and truth manipulation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 11 people
—– 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 ” Celebrate American National Anthem ” – 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 —–
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—-Blessings—
🌟 “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change.” 🌟 —-James 1:17
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Trump Rally! Saturday in Portshmouth, NH 8pm Shhh! Don’t want TiKToK kids to know and don’t want NH to declare Chinese Wuhan virus “spike” again in NH today-Ha
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Monday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for protection and safety for DC and any cities threatened by domestic terrorists
— for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks in USA
— for dismissal for Gen Flynn
— YES for Voter ID for every American Citizens living in USA only.
— “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting–pray more criminals be caught
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 19.3M unemployed Americans to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 222/450-500 miles of WALL
— for Sundance, Adrem, Menagerie and the crew–Treepers appreciate you all!
— for Hong Kong being taken over by Chi-Na, and for those being persecuted by CCP
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Good Vs Evil ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”America’s destiny is in our sights. America’s heroes are embedded in our hearts.
America’s future is in our hands. And ladies and gentlemen: THE BEST IS YET TO COME! ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, July 6, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 120 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 18 people
—Resilience & Determination—
LikeLiked by 11 people
Lord, please grant us the courage to speak our mind, to be honest, and bold about our beliefs, no matter who, or how many we go against.
“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” – John 14:27.
LikeLiked by 11 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 14 people
“While the storm clouds gather far across the sea,
Let us swear allegiance
to a land that’s free,
Let us all be grateful for a land so fair,
As we raise our voices in a solemn prayer. ” 🙏
God Bless America,
Land that I love.
Stand beside her, and guide her
Thru the night with a light from above.
From the mountains, to the prairies,
To the oceans, white with foam
God Bless America, My home sweet home…..
God Bless America, My home sweet home.
LikeLiked by 8 people
American First Couple—
LikeLiked by 9 people
Ooops-I labeled the wrong one.
I’ll try again below
LikeLike
American First Couple—
LikeLiked by 6 people
Praying and a Big Amen !
Thank you Grandma !
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
Give them access and interviews.
LikeLike
I would say watch OANN and America’s voice, America’s voice needs to drop the worthless Steve Bannon and his “War Room”
LikeLike
Was thinking today that Fox has become like a band who wants to change their musical style but knows their fans want to hear the classic songs. They know they risk losing their fans if they stop playing the classic songs (Fox’ primetime lineup), so they play all the new songs earlier in the set hoping you’ll politely clap after each song waiting for the good tunes. At some point that no longer works.
I also took notice that Hannity, Baer, McCallum and a few others are doing those spots telling us to put a mask on, but not Tucker. My guess is he laughed at them when they asked him to do cameo for that cause too.
LikeLike
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/05/july-5th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1263/comment-page-2/#comment-8437828)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 7/5/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totaling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– for the next “status conference” on Wednesday, July 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
As of 11pm Sunday night, the total for Chicago: 17 killed, 71 wounded.
https://heyjackass.com/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Big outdoor rally in New Hampshire next Saturday.
Predictions:
1.) Media bitching and moaning about “SOCIAL DISTANCING!” Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
2.) 1 1/2 million “new cases” in the Northeast by the following Thursday
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 11 people
PDJT is fearless! I wildly cheered him on that night…..at home, just me and my dogs. I will Never forget.
God Bless him and us .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, yes…that was crazy fun at Al Smith’s Charity Dinner, watching Candidate Trump punching down some Deep State characters and delighting all of us.
Happy Memories! Will they have another Al Smith’s Charity Dinner this year?
Oh, I noticed Al Smith passed away last November 20, 2019, of an “apparented heart attack.”
But would that be really the Chinese Wuhan virus?? Wu Flu, Kung Flu? Chinese virus? Wuhan Virus?
RIP Al Smith. He will be remembered for his good charity work.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Calgon… take me away!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
Pray for protection for brave Dennis!!!!
Poor Randy got chased out of country years ago.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Enemy Mine (1985):
Zammis (Bumper Robinson): Uncle, what did my parent look like?
Davidge (Dennis Quaid): Your parent looked like… … my friend.
LikeLike
https://putlocker9.ru/film/enemy-mine-1985-1080p/watching.html
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Tech Industry’s War on Kids
How psychology is being used as a weapon against children’
View at Medium.com
LikeLiked by 1 person
The best part is nobody really cares about them online either. So all that work they put in cultivating their “friends” is wasted.
LikeLike
I was reading up on the Chinese cultural revolution and I came across this eerie little nugget:
“In June 1966 middle schools and universities throughout the country closed down as students devoted all their time to Red Guard activities. Millions of these young students were encouraged to attack “counterrevolutionaries” and criticize those in the party who appeared to have deviated from Maoist thought.”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Gaslighting is what ABUSERS do. The vile, Lib-Supremacist Media have been abusing President Trump in their daily, incessant demonic assaults against him. Keep praying for President Trump, Patriots! Let us lift up our voices and join the millions – our God hears us!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the numbers are much worse than what she’s saying.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Watch the whole video.
LikeLike
🙏👏🙏
Happy Birthday Dalai Lama!
He was born on 6 July 1935 on a straw mat in a cowshed to a farmer’s family in a remote part of Tibet and became the most popular leader in the world in 2013.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have heard very little from him recently. Has he been non-personed by the media?
LikeLike
LOVE reading your posts A2. Hope you are safe. FREE HONG KONG!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Viral Issue Critical Update: Some of the Science Logic and Data Explained
Short video on the latest data around mortality risk realities, seasonality, the Sweden Question, Europe vs USA – and the evidence For/Against various suppression measures.
In all cases we review the official published data and studies from the past weeks – only official government data included – no controversial sources.
Although no fringe material here – quite the opposite – you may still get a big surprise when you understand the actual numbers and science.
https://thefatemperor.com/viral-issue-critical-update-some-of-the-science-logic-and-data-explained/
LikeLike
I first saw this channel from this:
https://thefatemperor.com/ep78-stanford-professor-and-nobel-prize-winner-explains-this-viral-lockdown-fully/
Thanks for bringing it up again.
LikeLike
Freedom and progress or tyranny and regression?
Which will the voters choose, Paladin Trump or Cipher Biden?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mark Levin had Robert Woodson on tonight talking baout hius new 1776 UNites program to counteract NYT 1619 project
Incredible stories of black American success stopped cold by LBJ and Great Society, leading to Liberal/Progressive subjugation of black Americans, culminating in BLM, etc.
His group:
https://woodsoncenter.org/
The new program:
https://1776unites.com/
Background:
https://www.thecollegefix.com/1776-prominent-black-conservatives-counter-nyts-flawed-1619-project-with-message-of-unity/
LikeLike
This young black man is fed up with what he has seen from the thugs in BLM. He says he is willing to speak out even though he risks losing it all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sigh. If only he was our Attorney General.
LikeLike
Anarchists are once again a huge problem for us.
Anarchists were a major problem in America and Europe in the late 19th and early 20th century.
President McKinley and King Umberto of Italy were assassinated by anarchists. Bombings were a routine tactic of anarchists. A bombing on Wall Street killed 38: the marks remain on the walls.
The Attorney General Palmer’s home was bombed. The infamous Palmer raids were followed by the deportation and jailing of hundreds of anarchists.
That generation of anarchists were principally immigrants from Italy (Sacco and Vanzetti) and eastern Europe; people who felt excluded from any influential role in American society.
Ironically, the Russian Revolution diluted the evil of anarchism; Russian socialism gave them a positive role model. The American journalist Lincoln Steffens famously visited Russia and returned, saying “I have seen the future and it works”. It didn’t.
The absurd failure of Venezuelan socialism (a country with huge oil reserves running low on gasoline!) has once again ignited the nihilism of leftists. Predictably, they blame America for socialism’s failure in Venezuela. Anarchists are overtly violent, ugly savages. Hatred is their primary motivation. Destruction for the sake of destruction is their impetus.
Elderly Republicans like Romney can’t grasp that these are not cold war-era socialists. Anarchists have no positive or coherent vision. A superstitious faith in a magical rebirth is the closest anarchists get to a plan. Blacks are now being massacred by anti-racism activists. So it goes.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I met many liberal democrats on long weekend. They donot want to talk about Biden and whole election is all about support or against trump. They want Biden to stay in basement and win election. They think PTrump is so stupid he will loose himself. I am not sure about independent and who the hell is undecided. PTrump rallies is only way to bring Biden out. Biden can not talk 30 mins from teleprompters.
LikeLike
I even saw so much cnn kinda hate that after PTrump loose election he needs to get indicted for Russia and firing Comey.
LikeLike
It’s crazy town in the PRC👇
Let’s see now👇
Let’s not forget this👇
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Take that CCP Global Slimes👇
LikeLike