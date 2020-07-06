Harvard Announces 100% Virtual Classes For Students Both On and Off Campus – ICE Announces Exchange Students No Longer Qualify For Visas…

Earlier today Harvard University announced all classes this year and next will be taught virtually. Incoming Freshman will have dorms, but no classes will have in-person instruction; all classes will be virtual. The total student body on campus will be kept under a forty percent threshold due to COVID-19 efforts.
MASSACHUSETTS – “In addition to freshmen, Harvard will host as many students who “must be on campus to progress academically” this fall as it can without exceeding the 40 percent threshold. All courses will be taught virtually for students both on and off campus.”
Additionally, Harvard will not be making any adjustments to their tuition rates.
A few hours later U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced any foreign student who attends a U.S. university with only virtual classes will lose their student visa.
ICE Announcement – […] Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States.
The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States.
Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status. If not, they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings. (more)
This is really about education, journalism, and other cultural institutions using the coronavirus as a weapon to destabilise the country.
Trump called them out at the weekend for the ‘predictable result of (their) years of extreme indoctrination and bias’.
The destruction of society is mere collateral damage in their war against the Trump administration.
That’s true Sonia, but it isn’t just about Trump. They’ve been trying to take down America for many decades
Most teachers are democrats so this will not be a loss. Home schooling at last!
Colleges to a large degree is nothing but a scam. Colleges are centers for student indoctrination and a place for Professors who can’t do anything else. Basically, these institutions are Anti-America and communist democrat inspired strongholds.
Our daughter is working on her second engineering doctorate. She attended a Magnet High school, was class valedictorian and finished high school with 30 university credit hours. The University was 1 block away. The core was liberal indoctrination. Her engineering firm allowed her to work from home 400 miles from the office. So she could run in the mountains and do ultra marathons. Hawvud was NOT an option for her. She is a track star and the Ivy league suxs. Her team was NCAA champions.
So all the cost savings that Harvard will enjoy with no students on campus is not passed along to the students in lower tuition? How privileged!
There is plenty demand for a Hawvud diploma. I interviewed a black female MBA from Hawvud. I enjoyed our job interview.
I asked her what was the most significant element of value she obtained at Hawvud.
She said “I learned how to work a room”. They are a breeding ground for Washington and politics.
I’ve seen a lot of on-campus harvard interviews recently, and not a single student could speak proper english (including the native born), and none displayed a three figure IQ. There is absolutely no way there could be any academic rigor when their students aren’t operating on a sixth grade level. It was really shocking, because these were news interviews, and not the typical conservative “man on the street” interviews that are really kind of looking for the dumb liberals.
Wow – how many $$$1,000s just to accomplish that!???? Anyone with a little charisma and moxey can do that. Good grief.
Truly, an uninformed statement. My wife has worked as an Instructional designer for 20 years, at the 3rd largest University in the USA.Never has she worked so hard in her life, and you need to understand that every single Professor has to learn how to convert their classes into on-line courses. Further, the ID’s and Professors AND students all have to do a large amount of classwork in a group session, and there is plenty of live stuff as well. Just what exactly do you think the Universities are doing? With regards to fees such as parking and housing, those are required to be returned – the schools don’t get to keep them. What are the cost savings that you speak of?
I never implied it was easy for the professors to do online courses. I thought that costly tuition amount included room and boarding which apparently it doesn’t! When I went to college in the 60’s it was all inclusive. I still think it’s cheaper overall for Harvard to go virtual than to have on campus classes but that’s just a guess. But nontheless the tuition isn’t worth it to me that’s my opinion.
I think the impression is that once the courses are created and captured with something like Panopto, the course can be on-demand. On-demand doesn’t require an instructor or assistants to monitor learners. Some universities are moving to more peer review/feedback and making the courses less instructor-driven, although there is a heavy writing workload.
Which translates into plenty of work for your wife (I’m in the field as well), but fewer instructors. Is your wife a SME as well? And a designer? Does she wear many hats as an instructional designer?
Only the first time converting a class to online is time consuming. Wait and see how much easier it will be the 2nd semester and the third. I do both on-campus and online university courses and have done both for many years. Once you have the online course set up, it goes much, much easier.
I don’t understand exactly how long Harvard is doing this for, but the note above says “this year and next.” If that is for Fall 2020 and Spring 2021, then there will be an adjustment time setting up the courses. If it includes Fall 2021 and Spring 2022, then the faculty will find it a breeze the second year.
Can’t fuel a riot with all the rioters in class now can we?
This is actually using Rules for Radicals against them – make them live up to the rules they set for you. The elites at Harvard and in higher education along with our Democrat governors, mayors, etc., have been shutting down businesses without having to experience any of the pain they cause. I live in Austin and our Marxist mayor loves shutting down businesses, yet the city and county haven’t cut back on anything. All the city employees and the mayor are getting their salaries during shutdowns. If they are required to live for 30 days without pay and jobs their support for shutdowns would drop considerably. Harvard needs to be hit hard financially due to the Coronavirus just like the regular small businesses. This ICE rule highlight heads that direction.
That’s great news regarding revoking student visas. Easy to track the theft of intellectual property when it done online
Harvard is having campus teaching for about 40 percent of their students to have social distancing made possible. It is the 60 percent that lose out on that that are getting on-line courses.
I predict Harvard will give precedence to their foreign students to get the on-campus instruction so they won’t lose their visas.
It will be fun to see how the liberal American Harvard students react to their spots being given to foreigners 🙂
I should correct my post to state on-campus living for 40 percent, not on-campus instruction.
Actually, I think Harvard just shot themselves in the foot, half the prestige of getting a Harvard degree is attending that grand old campus and walking in the footsteps of some great leaders. They must have been drunk on the Covid Socialist Greed punch when they made that decision. What kid wants to boast about staying at home with their parents all day while attending “havad college”. Ha, what fools they be!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What parents want to cough up the big bucks for blogging school?
The top schools use online for athletes who have heavy travel schedules and are provided tutors.
It’s a little harder to indoctrinate on Zoom.
actually, indoctrination is done in Zoom-like settings and has been for years now
on small and larger screens 24/7/365 via movies, TV series and specials, TV newscasts, etc
Even weather and sports casts are full of indoctrination these days.
This might cut down on student suicides.
On the other hand, aren’t a lot of those first-year students?
https://www.govst.edu/suicide-prevention/
Well, this is good. AWESOME actually.
It means that traffic around UCI (Irvine) won’t be the usual clusterf&%&%k that it becomes when all those exchange students that come the Middle Kingdom come here and get behind the wheel of their Corollas.
Who knows, maybe the UC might have to cut back?
BUT, this is the really awesome part:
In California, college students are considered residents where they’re college is, if they have to physically move there.
This means that we’ll have FAR less students available for “ballot harvesting” this fall. If there are no students on campus, then they don’t get to vote in Irvine. they get to vote in wherever they live ( trust me, no one is gonna move to Irvine if they don’t have to… it’s a pricey proposition ), likely with their parents elsewhere.
Same thing up at Cal State Fullerton.
The commies stole our Irvine and Fullerton in ’18. Good luck finding the bodies this time.
This is AWESOME NEWS.
It’s been obvious for a long time that a college degree should be able to be obtained very inexpensively via recorded interactive courses. You don’t need 10000 psychology professors when a $ 19.99 web course will be better. Break up the Education mafia.
It is possible that Harvard professors don’t want the potential COVID19 exposure from the students.
The professors are often in the age range that has been more vulnerable to the virus, according to the jumbled info we try to sort through.
But I read an interesting theory that much of the virus exposure comes from fecal matter in bathrooms and on other public surfaces, and since we are all aware the typical Ivy League elitist is full of crap, there very well may be an increased risk in a Harvard classroom.
I’m a college instructor. Fear of communicable disease is normal. But, if I am unwilling or unable to fulfill my responsibilities as directed, I should not be employed. Fear could be of an assault, gunshot, influenza, measles, tuberculosis. Sorry, can’t agree with you on this one.
So far as preventing theft of intellectual property, this might well accelerate it, since all students will need access to the internet library services.
There is limited, expensive access to JSTOR academic papers through universities (although most of the research was publicly funded, and the argument is that it should all be available to the general publical because of that).
Some years ago there was a suicide involving a young man who had downloaded massive numbers of academic research papers from JSTOR, breaking the rules. I can’t remember his name offhand, and my searches aren’t turning it up. But unless I am wrong, there are intellectual property issues connected to this somehow.
His name was Aaron Swartz, and he was at MIT when he downloaded a lot of JSTOR:
https://newrepublic.com/article/112418/aaron-swartz-suicide-why-he-broke-jstor-and-mit
From the New Republic article about Aaron Swartz:
“lthough the federal indictment states matter-of-factly that “Swartz intended to distribute a significant portion of JSTOR’s archive,” the only real evidence of a motive or plan that prosecutors disclosed was a document he wrote in July 2008 called the “Guerilla Open Access Manifesto.” Swartz began that widely reported post by arguing that, “Information is power. But like all power, there are those who want to keep it for themselves.” He continued:
“Providing scientific articles to those at elite universities in the First World, but not to children in the Global South? It’s outrageous and unacceptable. … We need to take information, wherever it is stored, make our copies and share them with the world. … We need to download scientific journals and upload them to file sharing networks. We need to fight for Guerilla Open Access.”
someone on a previous page said
“pay with confederate money.”
LOLOLOLOLOLOL
Treeper humor is the best humor
This is going to affect the Community colleges as well. A lot of foreign students attend face-to-face classes and take online classes, some live in the U.S. and some are out of the country. Community colleges are doing the some f-f classes and many classes online for the Fall 2020. This is going to get very interesting now.
I am still pissed that the Football team would have won The Game last year at the Yale Bowl if not for the Fossil-fuel divestment losers from Harvard (and a few Yalies) protesting ON the field for a whole hour at halftime before FINALLY being led off the turf by the police. That killed the momentum going into second half. Also, since the Bowl doesn’t have any light, it was getting pretty dark out by the 2nd overtime. However, just from the standpoint of pure enthusiasm for the sport, it was only of the most thrilling games in the venerable series (going back to 1875). The Yale 4-year starter QB was on fire. The Harvard froshie RB had a wild game: 4 TD’s with almost 300 yards rushing. Potential Heisman candidate (first since Yale’s back won it in 1937).
Can’t wait until the Marxists remove Elihu Yale’s name for the other big benefactor in the 1720s; Rev. Jeremiah Dummer (Harvard Class of 1699.). Yep… DUMMER UNIVERSITY!!!!!!!
The fossil fuel protestors had their arrests expunged at the New Haven precinct. If fossil fuels are soooooo evil, I would petition President Bacow to ban heating in the dorms, lecture halls, and dining rooms …and only let them have cold cuts for food. No toasters for bagels or Belgian waffles. I would have had them WALK back to Cambridge in the dark. See how long they would last before rallying in the Yard to dig an oil well by Stoughton or Hollis Hall…
One thing is certain. Harvard Square in Cambridge, MA will be more pleasant to drive through and walk around in but many businesses and restaurants will be shuttered as a result.
Liberals are going crazy, but I can’t see the problem. If classes are online, why wouldn’t foreign students just login from home? No need to be in US and incur additional expense of room and board.
LikeLike
So perhaps they can study from abroad. But there is no need for a visa then.
LikeLike
NYC school are also wavering about beginning Fall classes.
The feeling I get is that the overall education establishment is looking forward to having more time for Paid Revolution?
https://nypost.com/2020/07/02/de-blasio-fall-school-opening-plan-is-premature-cuomo-teachers-union/
I still think all this hyper cautious policy is simply to do as much economic damage as possible against Trump. The leftists that run the place care no more for human life than does your average CCP leader.
Unlawful injunction in 3-2-1.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
TRUMP is the greatest. You don’t need to come into the USA to go to HARVARD then NO VISA for you.
There is a god!
Justice!
Anyone that would hire a Harvard graduate is insane.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good. The less indoctrination the better.
Harvard? The Chinese spy agency? I hope they fall in a financial hole deeper than the Mariana Trench.
So much for all the Chinese students. Well, the ones who don’t take lab courses.
However in the world will the swells get over the disappointment.
A few hours later U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced any foreign student who attends a U.S. university with only virtual classes will lose their student visa.
Sweet!
Harvard will weasel out of this one. Think if this had happened when a certain foreign-born student matriculated.
If Harvard is giving 100% online classes, the foreign students can still attend remotely from their home country.
