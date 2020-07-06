Harvard Announces 100% Virtual Classes For Students Both On and Off Campus – ICE Announces Exchange Students No Longer Qualify For Visas…

Earlier today Harvard University announced all classes this year and next will be taught virtually. Incoming Freshman will have dorms, but no classes will have in-person instruction; all classes will be virtual. The total student body on campus will be kept under a forty percent threshold due to COVID-19 efforts.

MASSACHUSETTS – “In addition to freshmen, Harvard will host as many students who “must be on campus to progress academically” this fall as it can without exceeding the 40 percent threshold. All courses will be taught virtually for students both on and off campus.”

Additionally, Harvard will not be making any adjustments to their tuition rates.

A few hours later U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced any foreign student who attends a U.S. university with only virtual classes will lose their student visa.

ICE Announcement – […] Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States. The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States. Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status. If not, they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings. (more)