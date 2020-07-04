Saturday July 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
A wonderfull dog post but pales when paired with the post above.
Faith
How does a person, or a people, get ‘through’ something ? Through the healing power of faith.
Learning and understanding the fact that there have been literally billions of people who have been through the same trials, historically much, much worse than what most can perceive as a difficulty.
Historical lessons from Kadesh-Barnea
When God told Moses to lead the Israelites into the Promised Land, it was only about a two week journey. But through their unbelief/disobedience, they wandered and perished 40 years. When they finally reached the Promised Land [40 years and two weeks later?] what happened ? Did they go in and take the Land God had prepared for them ? Did they believe the God who had provided for them, with pillars of fire by night, clouds by day, water from rocks, manna from heaven, in their 40 years in the wilderness? Nope. They asked God if they could send in spies to see if they could ‘take’ the Land. God didn’t scold their unbelief. He allowed them to choose 12 men, 1 from each tribe, to go in check out ‘their’ Land. Then what happened ? 10 out of 12 returned and said ‘Nope, we can’t ‘take’ it’. Only Joshua and Caleb believed what God had promised them, that the Land was ripe for settlement and that God would drive the Canaanites out ahead of them The 10 unbelievers overruled Joshua and Caleb and in another example of blatant unbelief, they[Israel] didn’t go into the Promised Land. God calls this as having an ‘evil heart of unbelief’. ALL of this is for our learning. Trust God.
There’s only one thing that can send a person to eternal Hell, and that is unbelief. That is one’s individual choice to make. You have to choose to go to Hell. The opposite of unbelief is faith.
Faith takes God at His word.
Faith believes God.
HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY AMERICA
All fired up
“Now I believe there comes a time
When everything just falls in line
We live and learn from our mistakes
The deepest cuts are healed by faith”
Pat Benatar ‘s ’88 cover version of a Kerryn Tolhurst song
Let’s go to Argentina . . . Edwardo Falu is regarded by many as one of Argentina’s most iconic musicians.
Happy Birthday, to the greatest Nation and Republic on God’s Green Earth! U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!
and to anyone offended by President Trump excellent speech at Mount Rushmore, you can kindly GTFO!
HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY, TREEPERS!
Day Of The Eagle – Robin Trower
Happy Patriotic Caterday
Bethlehem And Calvary
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
“Sweet Name come down from Heav’n above,
To win our heart’s deep tender love;
As Bethlehem and Calv’ry prove:
My Jesus.”How true this old hymn is! Bethlehem and Calvary do indeed prove that the Lord Jesus Christ came from heaven to win us to himself.
St. Paul’s declaration that “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners” (ITim.1:15) takes in both Bethlehem and Calvary. At Bethlehem Christ showed His love for man, not merely by coming to be with us, but by becoming one of us.
Luke, “the beloved physician,” wrote the famous “Gospel According to St. Luke” to show how truly man the Lord Jesus Christ was. Apart from sin,our Lord experienced all the emotions, the sorrows, the joys, the pains, the pleasures that we do. The Son of God actually became the Son of Man that the sons of men might become the sons of God.
But His life alone could not save us. His holiness would only expose our sin and condemn us. This is why the Apostle Paul declares that “Christ DIED for our sins” (ICor.15:3), and that “WE HAVE REDEMPTION THROUGH HIS BLOOD, THE FOR-GIVENESS OF SINS, ACCORDING TO THE RICHES OF HIS GRACE”(Eph.1:7).
Those who believe this and trust Christ as their personal Saviour rejoice in the truth of the above poem. Their hearts have been won to the Blessed One who came from heaven to Bethlehem and Calvary because HE loved them.
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/bethlehem-and-calvary/
1 Timothy 1:15 This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.
1 Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
Old kitties rock. Our Bootse is 14 and a bit frail. We’ve had him since he came to us as a little lost and scared kitten. Now that he’s a senior kitty he doesn’t go out much and likes to stay on the front porch where it’s safe. He’s growing older with us.
