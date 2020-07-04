July 4th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1262

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
I think President Trump may also wish to establish a monument to the victims of the horrific Crow Creek Massacre, which occurred in South Dakota. 486 known victims, scaled and decapitated, then thrown in a mass grave. What kind of people would commit such a horrific atrocity? Btw, it happened in 1325, almost 500 hundred years before the first Eiropeans came to the area.
❤️ 🤍 💙 🇺🇸 – Happy Birthday to You, Beautiful America – 🇺🇸 💙 🤍 ❤️
——– 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 — ” Spirit of America ” -– 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 —–—
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is,
there is freedom.” 🌟 —-2 Cor 3:17
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Beautiful and Inspiring Speech At Mount Rushmore!
✅ Beautiful Celebration at Mount Rushmore
✅ Polls show Voters strongly supports Mount Rushmore and historic statues
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Saturday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for protection and safety in DC area over the American Independence Celebration weekend–may the faces of Evil melt away along with their plots to harm/destroy.
— for a Safe July 4th weekend–regarding safe usage of fireworks…may those who use fireworks in a sinister way get boomerang or receive fizzled-out fireworks-
— some States are closing down July 4th celebrations–pray Americans remains sane and resilient during these trying times that tests our souls
— for protection and safety for DC and any cities threatened by domestic terrorists
— for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks in USA
— more arrests/charges against domestic terrorists and their sponsors
— YES for Voter ID for every American Citizens living in USA only.
— “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting–pray more criminals be caught
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 222/450-500 miles of WALL
— for Hong Kong being taken over by Chi-Na, and for those being persecuted by CCP
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ We Stand Tall ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We will not be silenced.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, July 4, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 122 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
What a magnificent speech from our great President! He truly loves America and is an absolute Godsend. Americans are so blessed to have him leading our country into a better and brighter future!
“We believe in equal opportunity, equal justice, and equal treatment for EVERY American!”
Battle Hymn of the Republic… Very fitting finale and close to the amazing Mt. Rushmore Independence Day celebration! Amazing!!!!
—Resilience & Determination—
Never Ever LET UP!
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Praying and Amen !
Also a Great Big Happy 4th to our Wonderful President and his beautiful family !
And to our Amazing Sundance and Crew and all the Great Warrior Treepers
who make this tree such a glorious place to be !
Our President !
Great work, Jon. Reminds of that great photo of menacing Winston Churchill, angry that the photographer had just snatched his cigar.
Mount Rushmore
This is a wonderful read.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/03/july-3rd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1261/comment-page-1/#comment-8429143)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 7/2/20 – (See link above.)
– Note: Fisher Industries will be in Judge Randy Crane’s court again for a “status conference” next Wednesday (7/8/20) regarding Project 2 in Texas.
– – – – –
Friday night update – 7/3/20
– Good article discussing erosion issues at Project 2 and Tommy Fisher’s explanation of how allowing some initial erosion to occur was part of the initial plan to show water runoff patterns on the landscape… which their crews could then go back and fortify.
– The latest beautiful photos of the wall at Project 2. (3 photos)
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totaling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– for the next “status conference” on July 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
– Good article discussing erosion issues at Project 2 and Tommy Fisher’s explanation of how allowing some initial erosion to occur was part of the initial plan to show water runoff patterns on the landscape… which their crews could then go back and fix.
– Tommy Fisher explains that the wall is performing well. He discusses how they seeded the bank, then intentionally left it alone, and waited for the spring rains “to illustrate what path any water runoff would follow” so they could then “come back to fortify just those sections.”
Riverbank eroding at site of private border wall – 7/3/20
https://www.themonitor.com/2020/07/03/riverbank-eroding-site-private-border-wall/
Excerpts:
– Just months after a private developer constructed a 3-mile long stretch of steel bollard fencing along the Rio Grande south of Mission, opponents of his private border wall project say the riverbank is eroding, undermining the structure’s integrity and putting the wall at risk of coming down.
– However, Tommy Fisher — CEO of Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. and the man who built the wall in the hopes it would serve as a model for border wall construction methodology and placement — roundly denied the allegations, calling them “nonsense” and saying the structure has performed exactly as intended.
– “That’s just complete nonsense,” Fisher said via phone Thursday. “There’s some erosion on the side slopes that will be fixed … we basically can fix that, put some rip rap and then see what we want to do next with DHS,” he said.
– Fisher first gained notoriety in the Rio Grande Valley late last fall when the first stages of construction of the private border fence began on land owned by Neuhaus & Sons south of Mission.
– However, he’s not new to border wall construction. The North Dakota native and his company have built stretches of wall along other parts of the Southwest border, including a levee repair project for the International Boundary and Water Commission in El Paso.
– But it was the wall project here in the Valley Fisher hoped to use as a launching pad to secure more government construction contracts. The project pioneered a new building method: freestanding galvanized steel bollards set in a T-shaped concrete pad.
– Peña and Treviño Wright took a boat tour of the river Thursday morning to see exactly what the riverbank looks like. “I think the people of Hidalgo County, especially those who live downstream from this project should be very concerned,” Treviño Wright said.
– Aside from the cliff-like vertical erosion that’s happened along the water’s edge, there are also cracks that have formed in the soil from the base of the wall to the riverbank — what Peña termed “trenching.”
– Fisher, meanwhile, scoffed at the idea. “I was out there last week. The wall performed very well. The road is completely intact. The footing is completely intact,” Fisher said.
– Some isolated erosion has occurred since the project was completed, but, according to Fisher, that was part of the plan. “Now we know where the water runs 100% accurate, because the water don’t lie,” he said.
– “And in those spots, those spots will be fixed, placed with rip rap and there’ll never be another issue,” he said.
– Early on in the project, Fisher defoliated the riverbank, removed invasive carrizo cane and other vegetation, then artificially graded the bank on an incline. He then seeded the soil with grass, but did nothing else to fortify the slope.
– That was intentional, in order to illustrate what path any water runoff would follow and thereby come back to fortify just those sections.
– “I didn’t want to do anything until I saw it because I want to know where the water ran on every piece. And so it’s all marked so when we come back, we don’t put ditches in the wrong place,” Fisher said.
– Crews will eventually return to the site to shore up those locations with rip rap, or ditches lined with stones. Any undercutting of the soil beneath the concrete pad will also be filled in, Fisher said.
– “If anything erodes next to the surface, you can easily pack it in and replace the dirt right next to it,” he said.
– Fisher’s plans to return to the Valley were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. As such, it wasn’t until last week that he got his first chance to see how the wall was faring. He said he looked at every one of the 15,000 bollards that make up the 3-mile fence and was satisfied with how the wall has performed after the late spring rains.
– “It’s not failing. There’s erosion that happens everywhere, okay? We can maintain whatever. We’ve seen what the biggest rains that they can bring us, okay? So, bring on even more rain,” he said.
– Fisher maintains that the integrity of the structure has not been threatened.
– Fisher, the government and the butterfly center are due in court again next Wednesday. More than half a year after the two lawsuits were filed, a trial date has yet to be set in either case.
Latest beautiful photos of the wall at Project 2.
1:
2:
3: Project 2 wall behind sugar cane fields.
Stillwater🇺🇸
Beautiful. Thank you.
Happy 4th of July 🇺🇸🇨🇱
Praying and Praising !
Hilarious 😂
No one will hear it.
So, more division. I suppose they want each ethnic group to have their own anthem. A-holes.
“National” derives from “nation.” There is ONE American nation, one NATIONAL anthem.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is great. They did a really good job here.
Thanks, Hodge twins!
the crowd at the stadium should boo or kneel while it plays. Give them a taste of there own medicine!
The opposition just keeps pushing the envelope. In the opinion of people whom I respect, NFL will become the acronym for “Not for Long.” Good riddance to a bad product.
Sad thing is its a very beautiful song. We cannot let them steal it.
You know, after President Trump announced his pantheon to American heroes… I sat back, smiled and said to myself “Joe, all is right with the world.”
Took a sip of wine and smiled like you can’t BELIEVE.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oh yeah, HAPPY 4th!!’
Something tells me that those monuments won’t be easy to topple.
🤣🤣🤣 You think?”
💥💥💥💥💥💥
Must listen. The Consulate General of Japan‘s Happy Birthday to America rocking the National Anthem
LikeLiked by 10 people
That’s pretty funny.
Trump has taken on the Totalitarian Media, the media in America has become the mirror image of the Totalitarian Media of the Chinese Communist Party. It behaves identically, in lockstep, word for word, in synchronism to destroy America, to break and enslave Americans, to fractionalize then pit one against another in Total Intolerance of an ever shifting Political Correctness.
Reelection Message: SAVING AMERICA
NOTHING ELSE MATTERS!
Stonewall Jackson
@1776Stonewall
Trump has found his 2020 message. What he’s saying at Mt. Rushmore is perfect. He’s running to save America from Anti Americans who are erasing our history, our culture, burning flags, want to get rid of anthem. This fell right in his lap. The left handed him this winning message
10:25 PM · Jul 3, 2020·Twitter Web App
I am so glad Trump is making it a “Save America” theme. This makes anything and everything personal from 401-k’s to guns in your home, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was good to hear President Trump spending so much time in his speech promoting liberty against the throwback forces of darkness.
As today’s “liberals/progressives” are the exact opposite of what they cal themselves. They are illiberal regressives. So illiberal and so regressive that they want to drag America, and the rest of the world, back before the Bill of Rights and 1776, back before the Enlightenment itself, all the way back to a new Dark Age. To human liberty and human advancement, these throwback forces of darkness.they are the plague.
LikeLike
YES this resonated with me
NOEM 2024!
National Garden of Monuments
… let the competition begin.
We’re BACK on OFFENSE!
President Trump just rededicated Americans to … wait for it …
RE-EXPLORING and CELEBRATING OUR HISTORY!
LikeLiked by 4 people
BLM / Antifa: “Tear down those monuments.”
President Trump “The monuments just got 10 feet higher.”
🤣😂🤣
Pretty much!
I think Trump knocked a home run tonight. First of all, there was the wisdom of choosing Mt. Rushmore as a backdrop. But then he presented us with Big Ideas—contrasting the madness of the fascost race mobs and weakness of their progressive enablers—with a solid promise to save the nation and preserve the way of life American’s prefer over any other. His base (that’s us!!) was of course electrified by his comments but what is also very important was the clear message he was sending to those wish-washy folks who don’t much like him. What he was saying in so many words was simply this: You may not like me, you may think my punching back at my critics is unbecoming a president, but all you have to do is look at the kind of society the progressives have planned for us to realize that—like me or not—I’m the single person at this point in our history that can keep this from happening. When he did this tonight, you almost hear the never-Trumper’s tally-books slamming closed. Go Trump!!!!
Remember when the media was going off on Trump about covid had killed more people than the Vietnam war? Well with the new HCQ study out showing that HCQ cuts morbidity in half…. The media was all in on being anti HCQ. By taking that position, the media is now responsible for killing more people than were killed in the Vietnam war.
Reasonable conclusion: The Media are asshoes
think of how many manslaughters CNN and Coumo contributed to by denying hydroxy…
then add the nursing home neglect deaths with forced positive cases being planted in them.
take those numbers away (those manslaughters) — and you have no data to threaten americans with fear.
Speaking of “Republicans”… they got called out too.
👍 🕊️
God bless Herman Cain. He is a treasure that we all need to keep hearing from.
#butnothingshappening👇
👇👇
👇
👇
👇👇
One of the best things about the Treehouse is how, thanks to Sundance, it always manages to punch above it weight. While I was overjoyed at Trump’s success tonight, we discovered something here last night and tonight that really needs the president’s immediate attention. The current “crisis” in covid-virus cases is based entirely on bogus data. The CDC changed the definition of just what a covid-virus “case” is to include up to 17 additional people in addition to the previous single-infected-person count. Basically they cooked the data. This is where the exponential jump in “new cases” is coming from.
And, yep, this is an obvious attempt by the Deep State bureaucracies to undermine the Trump campaign.
The effect of this on Trump’s ability to campaign is clear: more and more city’s are returning lock-downs simply because of the CDC’s change in definitions means cities will now claim increased infections as an excuse to not allow Trump to hold rallies . Trump needs to demand that the CDC abandon this new classification and return to the previous one-infection-one-person classification which is the more accurate to measure infections. If he doesn’t I fear this alone could cost him the campaign.
The CDC’s reaction is in response of Trump canning Redfield, and, Rosie Palm’s sister seeking revenge for exposing his brother.
Super. 👏 ✨ 🏆
Hey Puddy… you here?
Starting to love Leo Terrell. He’s on FNC (Hannity) now really standing up for Trump and disparaging the Dems and their disgusting/toxic Race Card crap that helps no one.
Ex-Dems are the best. Very vocal. They mince no words when it comes to what’s wrong w/ the Democrats.
Thanks, Leo!
Another great thing about President Trump’s speech was that he didn’t mention China.
Why would he?
Welcome to the holiday that wackos, crazies, internet trolls and Commies totally and passionately hate!
Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and top Trump campaign official, tests positive for COVID-19
Jul 3, 2020 / 07:53 PM PDT
https://ktla.com/news/politics/kimberly-guilfoyle-donald-trump-jr-s-girlfriend-and-top-trump-campaign-official-tests-positive-for-covid-19/
I don’t think we can believe these so-called tests anymore. There have been so many outright lies and deceptions.
The corona virus is from the cold family virus. Probably EVERYONE would test positive for the cold family virus. The real data is how many people are DYING and that is very few.
LikeLiked by 3 people
One, two! Red, White and Blue!
Donald Trump’s vorpal blade went snicker-snack!
He left the NY Slimes dead, and with its head
He went galatphing back
Sister Tammy carries the flame
While The Donald throws down the lightning and pain
The Deep State Monster they will assail
The American battle-call will wail !
Tammy Bruce
@HeyTammyBruce
Education reform must be a key part of Trump’s second term. The mayhem we see around us is the result of that ‘extreme indoctrination.’ Removing that NYT ‘1619’ garbage from schools has to be job one.
Good EARLY Moring PATRIOTS
We, are in a Cultural WAR, against Marxist enemies..
Pass the Ammo..
#TheStorm Is upon Us
There’s a storm on the horizon and
My adrenalines running wild
But I got my brothers standing next to me
So praise the lord and
Pass the ammo
Stars Stripes and Camo
There’s a price to be paid
To stay free
Donald Trump is a real American hero,
good thread –
“They” are gearing up.
“Maskless Trump pushes racial division in speech at Rushmore”
No one remembers the great Hitchcock North by Northwest. The great scene when the heroine and hero defeat the traitors and spies on the Mount Rushmore monument.
Great Cinema.
“…My wife and I were introduced to Ghislaine Maxwell by Sir Evelyn and Lady Lynne de Rothschild, and we subsequently met her on several occasions — generally in the presence of prominent people such as Bill and Hillary Clinton, Nobel Prize-winning scientists, presidents of universities, and prominent academic and business people. We never saw her do anything inappropriate. We knew her only as Jeffrey Epstein’s thirty-something girlfriend….”
https://spectator.us/ghislaine-maxwell-know-jeffrey-epstein-alan-dershowitz/
I think Nimrata Randhawa has at least as much chance as Stacey Abrams of being the democrat VP pick.
