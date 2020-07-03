July 3rd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1261

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
❤️ 🤍 💙 🇺🇸 —– American Independence Week –— 🇺🇸 💙 🤍 ❤️
——– 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 — ” Spirit of America ” -– 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 —–—
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “ He shall cry to Me, ‘You are my Father,
My God, and the rock of my salvation.’ ” 🌟 —-Ps 89:26
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ July 1, 2020….Bye Bye NAFTA —This Day will live in…..MAGA
✅ Great Job Numbers! 4.8M jobs added to US economy…Unemployment is 11.1%
✅ 80% of small businesses is now opened
✅ New Rules. Pres.Trump wins. Donohue loses
✅ The Trump Recovery Train is Rolling Along–Choo choo!
✅ Very short but Awesome video from Dan Scavino on Sundance twitter showing set-up of Mt Rushmore fireswork show for Pres. Trump and Co.–I’ll post it below
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Friday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump, FLOTUS & MAGA Team as they go to SD/Mount Rushmore for the Independence Day Firework Celebration (All ET times…Dep WH 4:45pm—arr SD 8:45pm—arr Mt Rushmore 9:30pm—Firework Show 10:10pm—Dep SD 12:50am***Arr back in WH 4:25am Saturday) This trip involved 9 legs, which all is not listed here
— for protection and safety in DC area over the American Independence Celebration weekend–may the faces of Evil melt away along with their plots to harm/destroy.
— for a Safe July 4th weekend–regarding safe usage of fireworks…may those who use fireworks in a sinister way get boomerang or receive fizzled-out fireworks-
— some States are closing down July 4th celebrations–pray Americans remains sane and resilient during these trying times that tests our souls
— for protection and safety for DC and any cities threatened by domestic terrorists
— for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks in USA
— more arrests/charges against domestic terrorists and their sponsors
— YES for Voter ID for every American Citizens living in USA only.
— “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting–pray more criminals be caught
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 222/450-500 miles of WALL
— for our Fellow Canadian Patriots….Make Canada Great
— for Hong Kong being taken over by Chi-Na, and for those being persecuted by CCP
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ America’s Extraordinary Heritage ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Together, we are part of one of the greatest stories ever told: the story of America. It is the epic tale of a great nation whose people have risked everything for what they know is right and what they know is true. It is the chronicle of brave citizens who never give up on the dream of a better and brighter future. And it is the saga of thirteen separate colonies that united to form the most just and virtuous republic ever conceived.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, July 3, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 123 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Will we be able to view this somewhere on TV?
I did find this-I hope it works and I’m sure there’ll be other sources tomorrow…the fake media seems obsessed (and possessed) in stalking our president–lol:
https://www.travelsouthdakota.com/mount-rushmore-fireworks
Trump, Gov. Kristi Noem and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt are scheduled to give speeches during the fireworks program. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson will also attend the event.
A crowd of 7,500 people will be at Mount Rushmore for the fireworks. For those who want to watch it from home, it’s expected to be broadcast on TV and livestreamed on Travel South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore Fireworks webpage, as well as on argusleader.com.
It’ll be the first fireworks event at the memorial since 2009, when they ceased due to the mountain pine beetle infestation.
More: Mount Rushmore fireworks are back: Here’s why they ever stopped
The program begins at 4 p.m. MT Friday and the fireworks are expected to begin at about 9:30-9:45 p.m. MT Friday. Trump is scheduled to arrive in South Dakota at about 6:45 p.m. MT Friday.
The program will include hoop dancers and Lakota storytellers, performances by the U.S. Air Force Academy concert band and a military flyover, according to the South Dakota Tourism Department. Photos and videos are allowed during the event and the Tourism Department is encouraging attendees to use the hashtag #RushmoreFireworks on Friday.
Mount Rushmore will be closed to the general public at midnight Thursday and will reopen at 5 a.m. MT on Saturday. Only ticket holders for the fireworks event will be able to enter the memorial on Friday.
Source:
https://www.argusleader.com/story/news/politics/2020/07/01/mount-rushmore-fireworks-2020-trump-noem-road-closure-protest-covid-19/5355225002/
—Resilience & Determination—
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Praying and Amen !
Our President !
Donald’s Bible
God Bless you for your daily inspiration.
Your daily prayer is very similar to mine..
Mine is “god bless Donald J Trump the President of these glorious states we call America.. his family and his goal toard being one with us all.
in Jesus name we pray ..Amen”
Amen!
Lord, Marxist operatives have raised their ugly head in America, inciting violence and destruction. Give us the strength and courage to fight back, and give us strong courageous leaders who will deal decisively with it. Bless and protect President Trump and all his MAGA team. In our Savior’s name, Amen.
If My people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.
2-Chronicles-7-14
Amen!
Dear Treepers,
Have a safe and Blessed 4th of July weekend.
My Country Tis’ of Thee, Sweet Land of Liberty!
Love you All!
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/02/july-2nd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1260/comment-page-1/#comment-8424202)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
Thursday night update – 7/2/20
– Note: Fisher Industries will be in Judge Randy Crane’s court again for a “status conference” next Wednesday (7/8/20) regarding Project 2 in Texas.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totalling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– for the next “status conference” on July 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
(May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Note: Fisher Industries will be in Judge Randy Crane’s court again for a “status conference” next Wednesday (7/8/20) regarding Project 2 in Texas.
The Honorable Randy Crane 2nd Week Wed. HEARINGS CALENDAR
https://www.txs.uscourts.gov/content/honorable-randy-crane-2nd-week-wed-hearings-calendar
Praying and Praising !
Trump,
Trump,
He’s our man
If he can’t do it
Nobody can!
Yeah!!!
Trump Retweet
Jack and Jill ran up the .. .. um … … um … . you know the thing they ran up on!
– Joe Biden
One, two, I did something on my shoe. Um … um. Three, four, blast the shotgun round through the door. Um … um. Five, six, … … … now my brain is in a fix. Seven, eight … … … um … um …you know the thing!
– Joe Biden
Full video
Father of 19-year-old killed in CHOP says he got condolence call from President Trump, but not Seattle’s mayor
By Matt LorchPublished 5 hours agoQ13 FOX
https://www.q13fox.com/news/father-of-19-year-old-killed-in-chop-says-he-got-condolence-call-from-president-trump-but-not-seattles-mayor.amp
Biden claims he’s been given cognitive tests. ““I’ve been tested and I’m constantly tested,” Biden said when asked at his first press conference in three months if he is experiencing cognitive decline issues.
Yeah. We know what he’s referring to. They ask him after his dinner whether he wants chocolate or butterscotch pudding before bedtime, and he gets it right.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/02/joe-biden-campaign-hides-results-of-cognitive-test/
That’s a lawyer’s answer… or a squirrelly PR man’s. Notice that the results of the tests aren’t in play.
Joe Biden thinks that if he can put his pants on by himself, he’s aced the cognitive test.
Reposting this as I posted this on the last daily presidential thread very late in the day.
ALERT
There are reports that the Virginia General Assembly’s special session in August, first supposedly to address coronavirus, then to address criminal justice reform, will in fact consider sweeping gun bans and regulations. This information originates from the Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gun Owners of America, the only useful Second Amendment organizations in Virginia.
These include:
A BAN ON “ASSAULT WEAPONS”
A suppressor ban
A ban on magazines holding MORE THAN 10 ROUNDS
Repealing concealed-carry permit reciprocity with many states
A TOTAL SHUTDOWN OF INDOOR GUN RANGES
Added restrictions on outdoor gun ranges
Required training to buy a gun
Total rescission of gun rights for misdemeanor “hate crimes”
A 10% tax on guns and ammunition
Making it illegal to have a gun in a state or local government building
Making it illegal to have a gun in Capitol Square, where tens of thousands of gun owners rallied in January, 2020 against gun control
Gun stores will not be able to employ anyone who is legally prohibited from owning a gun
Sources:
https://www.secondamendmentdaily.com/2020/07/breaking-news-virginias-gov-northam-wants-a-special-session-on-gun-control-in-august/
Links to VCDL and GOA:
https://www.vcdl.org/
https://gunowners.org/
Virginians must take action!
Wellton, AZ (Yuma County) on I-8:
So with productive tax-paying residents fleeing New York in record numbers, here’s how NYC intends to make up tax shortfalls:
NYC ticket blitz will cost motorists over $40M, budget shows
For those already screwed trying to keep a car in the city affordably, prepare to get more screwed
https://nypost.com/2020/07/01/nyc-ticket-blitz-will-cost-motorists-over-40m-budget-shows/
