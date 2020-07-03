Friday July 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Home Keepers
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
In Paul’s letter to Titus, he gave the young man some instructions to pass on to “aged women” (Titus 2:1-3). Whenever I read these verses while preaching, I always explain to my congregation that I’ll teach Paul’s instructions, “even though we don’t have any aged women in our church.” This policy has always made me very popular with the aged women in our church!
One of the things Paul tells aged women to do is to “teach…young women” with “husbands” and “children” to be “keepers at home” (vs. 4,5). Since there is a lot of controversy about the exact meaning of that phrase, in an earlier edition of Two Minutes I shared some examples of how that word keeper is used in Scripture, to try to determine what “keepers at home” might mean.
For instance, the Bible talks about the doorkeepers of the temple (Ps. 84: 10). We discussed some of the Bible duties of doorkeepers, and another is found in II Kings 23:4:
“And the king commanded… the keepers of the door, to bring forth out of the temple of the Lord all the vessels that were made for Baal…”
Doorkeepers in the temple were commanded by the king to expel idolatry from God’s home. From this example I think it is safe to extrapolate and say that Christian moms should guard the temple of their homes against idolatry as well. Now you might think that there is little danger of idolatry rearing it’s ugly head in a Christian home, but remember that the Apostle Paul says that “covetousness…is idolatry” (Col. 3:5). If you’re a Christian mom, and you’ve never witnessed any covetousness in your home among your children, you are a fortunate mom indeed! Most moms have to work hard to keep their children from the pitfalls of always wanting things.
But the “the vessels that were made for Baal” in the temple didn’t just promote idolatry, they also promoted false doctrine. So I would further submit that it is the job of the door keepers of the Christian home to keep the influences of false doctrine out of the home. Moms need to be careful about the kinds of religious programming they allow to enter their homes via the radio, television and internet, etc. Kids might not seem to be paying attention to the words of the programs you listen to, but do you remember what the Bible says about how children learn?
“Whom shall He teach knowledge? and whom shall He make to understand doctrine? them that are weaned from the milk, and drawn from the breasts. For precept must be upon precept, precept upon precept; line upon line, line upon line; here a little, and there a little” (Isaiah 28:9,10).
Did you ever wonder why those verses repeat themselves so much? It is because children learn by constant repetition. And if a mom is constantly listening to errant Bible teachers, her children are learning error—line upon line, precept upon precept, here a little and there a little. Christian mom, you are your children’s first line of defense against unsound doctrine.
Finally, there is yet another kind of keeper mentioned in Scripture, the “keeper of the wardrobe” (II Kings 22:14). Moms are in charge of providing suitable clothing for their children (Prov. 31:21)—and then there’s the endless job of washing and ironing the wardrobe!
But there is more to being the keeper of the wardrobe than this. Christian moms must see that daughters learn to dress like young ladies, and boys learn to dress like young men. This might not seem very important on the surface, but stop for a minute and consider how the world around us is pushing our society toward what they call a “gender neutral” status. In the face of this onslaught of evil, could anything be more important than for moms to be “keepers of the wardrobe.”
As you can see, being “keepers at home” involves far more than just housekeeping. A mom who is keeping a Christian home is standing firm on the front line of the battle for the minds and hearts and souls of her children. And is there anything more important than that?
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/home-keepers/
Titus 2:1 But speak thou the things which become sound doctrine:
2 That the aged men be sober, grave, temperate, sound in faith, in charity, in patience.
3 The aged women likewise, that they be in behaviour as becometh holiness, not false accusers, not given to much wine, teachers of good things;
4 That they may teach the young women to be sober, to love their husbands, to love their children,
5 To be discreet, chaste, keepers at home, good, obedient to their own husbands, that the word of God be not blasphemed.
Psalm 84:10 For a day in thy courts is better than a thousand. I had rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God, than to dwell in the tents of wickedness.
2 Kings 23:4 And the king commanded Hilkiah the high priest, and the priests of the second order, and the keepers of the door, to bring forth out of the temple of the LORD all the vessels that were made for Baal, and for the grove, and for all the host of heaven: and he burned them without Jerusalem in the fields of Kidron, and carried the ashes of them unto Bethel.
Colossians 3:5 Mortify therefore your members which are upon the earth; fornication, uncleanness, inordinate affection, evil concupiscence, and covetousness, which is idolatry:
Isaiah 28:9 Whom shall he teach knowledge? and whom shall he make to understand doctrine? them that are weaned from the milk, and drawn from the breasts.
10 For precept must be upon precept, precept upon precept; line upon line, line upon line; here a little, and there a little:
2 Kings 22:14 So Hilkiah the priest, and Ahikam, and Achbor, and Shaphan, and Asahiah, went unto Huldah the prophetess, the wife of Shallum the son of Tikvah, the son of Harhas, keeper of the wardrobe; (now she dwelt in Jerusalem in the college;) and they communed with her.
Proverbs 31:21 She is not afraid of the snow for her household: for all her household are clothed with scarlet.
