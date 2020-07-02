Thursday July 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
citizen, just terrific athleticism!
Thanks!!
And, she does it all in heels!
A Holding Pattern That Casts the Lord in a Good Light
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
Nearly 2,000 years ago, the Apostle Paul gave some advice to a young man named Titus that all Christians would do well to take to heart:
“In all things shewing thyself a pattern of good works…” (Titus 2:7).
If you’re not sure what a “pattern” is, do you remember reading about the “seven lamps” that made up “the candlestick” in the tabernacle (Num. 8:1-4)? If so, you may remember that this candlestick was carefully made “according to the pattern which the Lord had showed Moses” (Num. 8:1-4). It was a pattern that typified the Lord Jesus Christ, who later declared,
“I am the light of the world: he that followeth Me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life” (John 8:12).
When the Lord walked among men, He was the light of the world because—like the candlestick that typified Him—He was “made under the law” (Gal. 4:5), and He walked “according to the pattern which the Lord had showed Moses” in the Law, as He offered the light of eternal life to men. But later He added,
“As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world” (John 9:5).
Now that the Lord is gone, the world has a different source of spiritual light, one that Paul described in Philippians 2:15,16. Speaking to members of the Body of Christ, he wrote,
“…YE shine as lights in the world; holding forth the word of life.”
Now that the Lord is no longer here on earth, it’s our turn to be the light of the world, as we offer the light of eternal life to the lost!
But we don’t shine as lights in the world as our Lord did, by walking according to the pattern of the law. “We are not under the law, but under grace” (Rom. 6:15), so we shine the light of grace by walking according to the pattern of good works we find in the epistles of Paul, the apostle of grace. If you are still observing Israel’s sabbath, or adhering to the restricted diet of Leviticus 11, etc., you are telling people we’re under the Law! And that’s not shining the right light of life to lost sinners. It’s hard to get saved by grace if you think we’re under the Law!
We know that walking in good works is an important part of shining as lights in the world, for in telling the Philippians they were the light of the world, Paul prefaced his words by saying,
“Do all things without murmurings and disputings: That ye may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world” (Philippians 2:14,15).
That’s Paul’s way of saying that you shouldn’t be trying to shine the light of life to men if you yourself are walking in darkness!
But as you shine the light of grace, adorned by the testimony of your pattern of good works, it is important to let people know that you’re not walking in good works because you’re a good person. You need to let them know that you’re doing it because you’re a child of God! That’s what the Lord had in mind when He said,
“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven” (Matthew 5:16).
Now, you know why He had to say that. When men see you do good works, they tend to glorify you instead of God, saying things like, “Isn’t he a good man for doing something like that!” The Lord said not to let them think that way, to let your light shine in such a way that they will glorify God instead. How do we do that? There’s only one way to do it, and that’s to let people know that you belong to the Lord! That way God gets the glory when men see your good works, and not you. It’s the only way to cast the Lord in a good light, so tell someone today!
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-holding-pattern-that-casts-the-lord-in-a-good-light/
Titus 2:7 In all things shewing thyself a pattern of good works: in doctrine shewing uncorruptness, gravity, sincerity,
Numbers 8:1 And the LORD spake unto Moses, saying,
2 Speak unto Aaron, and say unto him, When thou lightest the lamps, the seven lamps shall give light over against the candlestick.
3 And Aaron did so; he lighted the lamps thereof over against the candlestick, as the LORD commanded Moses.
4 And this work of the candlestick was of beaten gold, unto the shaft thereof, unto the flowers thereof, was beaten work: according unto the pattern which the LORD had shewed Moses, so he made the candlestick.
John 8:12 Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.
Galatians 4:5 To redeem them that were under the law, that we might receive the adoption of sons.
John 9:5 As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world.
Philippians 2:15 That ye may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world;
16 Holding forth the word of life; that I may rejoice in the day of Christ, that I have not run in vain, neither laboured in vain.
Romans 6:15 What then? shall we sin, because we are not under the law, but under grace? God forbid.
Philippians 2:14 Do all things without murmurings and disputings:
15 That ye may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world;
Matthew 5:16 Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.
“If you are still observing Israel’s sabbath, or adhering to the restricted diet of Leviticus 11, etc., you are telling people we’re under the Law!”
It is worthwhile to see what Paul had to say about such things:
Romans 14:5-6 “For indeed one judges a day to be above another day, but one judges every day alike. Let each be fully assured in the own mind. The one regarding the day, regards it to the Lord; the one eating, eats to the Lord, for he gives thanks to God; and the one not eating, does not eat to the Lord and gives thanks to God.”
Romans 14:13-15 “No longer, therefore, should we judge one another; but rather determine this, not to put any stumbling block or snare before your brother. I know and I am persuaded in the Lord Jesus that nothing is unclean of itself, except to him reckoning anything to be unclean—to that one it is unclean. For if on account of food your brother is grieved, no longer are you walking according to love. Do not destroy with food that one of you for whom Christ died.”
Now if the person were currently seeking to do things under the Mosaic Law or commanding others to do so in connection with salvation (cf. Acts 15:1-5, Galatians 3:1-5), that would be something to be challenged in the manner that it was per those two chapters of Scripture.
However, those esteeming one day above another or choosing to adhere to diet restrictions of Leviticus 11 don’t appear to receive the challenges and corrections Paul gave to those “wishing to be under the law” (cf. Galatians 4:21). That needs to be factored into what was written in the article concerning “shining the right light of light to lost sinners”. We must be careful to avoid raising any sort of hedge or restriction for those for whom Paul acknowledge have the freedoms affirmed in Romans 14.
HAPPY CURSDAY!
Pit Bull Dog Screams Like A Person When He's Happy | The Dodo Pittie Nation
Published on Aug 4, 2018
Published on Aug 4, 2018
Super great adoption. What a pup!
Planned Parenthood Leaders Admit Under Oath to Harvesting Body Parts From Babies Born Alive
By MICAIAH BILGER – June 30, 2020
The Center for Medical Progress released horrific new video footage Tuesday showing a Planned Parenthood partner admitting that body parts were harvested from aborted babies who still had beating hearts.
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/06/30/planned-parenthood-leaders-admit-under-oath-to-harvesting-body-parts-from-babies-born-alive/
Happy Cursday!!!
Animal rescue stories are often acts of a combination of love, determination, and courage. This video has a complex back story that involves all these characteristics. There was this elderly black dog that was abandoned near a California orchard. He appeared to be blind, had been hit by a car, and was afraid of people. Long story short, it took some dedicated animal rescuers 3 years to finally get this old dog to their vet. This is a story about saving a wonderful old dog. It’s also a story of some wonderful people determined to do good during a very bad time.
"I've been down …. but not like this before " 💔
“Mark your calendars. July 1, 2020. This is the day when the world’s largest nation enshrines traditional Christian values in its constitution, defining marriage as a union between one man and one woman.
The new constitution also openly honors the Christian faith, officially recognizing the role of the Orthodox Church in the history and founding of the Russian state.
In an overwhelming win for the Church, millions of Orthodox Christians are coming to the polls, showing widespread support for the new Constitution and its traditional definition of marriage.
While today is the big day for the official vote, the polls have already been open for the past couple days. And the exit polls are stunning. VtsIOM, which stands for the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center, polled more than 163,000 voters in 25 regions of Russia. They found that 76% of respondents voted in favor of the Constitutional reforms.”
me, on reading the news:
This particular Tucker video is a must watch. I think Tucker is getting himself totally on track. Quite honestly, this video ranks right up there with President Trump’s “Slings & Arrows Speech” of October 2016. Except for one thing…we have to take slings and arrows gladly for our Country. Or it’s over.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/voters-need-demand-change-gop-must-see-tucker-carlson-dresses-worthless-gop-lawmakers-video/
The video is less than 11 minutes. Pay close attention to the three demands we as citizens must make of the GOP.
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
