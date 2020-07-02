July 2nd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1260

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec

154 Responses to July 2nd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1260

  1. A2 says:
    July 2, 2020 at 2:37 am

    👇👇

  2. lackawaxen123 says:
    July 2, 2020 at 2:45 am

    Its time to turn the cold anger into the blue flame … like cold anger, its not visible or obvious … but it burns hot … ensure everyone you know that is a Trump supporter gets out to vote come Nov … now is the time to start talking about looking forward to election day … strike up the conversation and see who is iffy about election day … see who has doubts and bolster their confidence (don’t harangue them (thats the lefty way)) just show them that they are not alone … show them that if they think there is nothing they can do that they are wrong … they can vote and they can push others to vote too …
    lets make this viral … 1 encourages 2, 2 encourage 4, 4 encourage 8, etc etc … we don’t have to convert anyone … just encourage them to vote as an act of independence and freedom …

    • Dutchman says:
      July 2, 2020 at 3:08 am

      All the Trump voters I know are crawl thru broken glass. Got one iffy, and I work it, gently every time I see him.

      Its actually not that easy to find people who aren’t glass crawlers, here.

  3. hawkins6 says:
    July 2, 2020 at 2:56 am

    President Trump must be relieved that the competing nation of Chaz is now an embarrassing and shameful blip in American history. They couldn’t even come up with a decent name for it. I wish POTUS would retweet this clever and accurate tweet.

    • suejeanne1 says:
      July 2, 2020 at 3:13 am

      the unfortunate people in Venezuela whose country was betrayed into Marxism who KNOW Marxism is NOT better . . . they have endured the hell of it . . .

  4. nwtex says:
    July 2, 2020 at 3:08 am

    ‘No Safe Spaces’ Documentary Trailer
    A documentary by Adam Carolla and Dennis Prager that hopes to expose the threat to free speech.

    Stars of Documentary About Free Speech Blast Walmart for Refusing to Sell DVD
    6/2/20

    While Walmart typically carries political films by Michael Moore and other liberal film makers in their stores when they are first released on DVD…the chain acknowledges it has passed on No Safe Spaces, which is generally considered a conservative film.

    Carolla tells Newsweek that it is ironic that a movie “about the importance of allowing Americans to share ideas freely” was deemed unfit for sale at Walmart. “You can’t make this stuff up,” said Carolla.

    No Safe Spaces has been down this road before, as it also couldn’t find takers among the large streaming services like Netflix and Amazon, so it was released online in March by Salem Media Group, a first for the leader in talk radio.

    https://www.newsweek.com/stars-documentary-about-free-speech-blast-walmart-refusing-sell-dvd-1507977

    • Dutchman says:
      July 2, 2020 at 3:13 am

      So, since the concept of “truth in advertising” went out the window,…about 20-30 YEARS ago,…
      Maybe should call it something like “How to be the WOKEST you can be, a guide for Social Justice!”
      Lol

      • sammie2 says:
        July 2, 2020 at 3:43 am

        It must be disheartening to think you are the wokest only to be out-mentalled by some new freak on twitter the following day.

        Its like an arms race with stupidity pitted against mentalism. I wonder if they will ever reach MAD.

  5. PVCDroid says:
    July 2, 2020 at 3:15 am

    This is a Burisma press conference in Ukrainian on June 22nd with the investigators playing the tapes between Biden and then President Poroshenko. It covers the NGO relationships and SOROS involvement. This poor little country didn’t know what hit them dealing with US politicians wanting their take. This is unfortunately being covered up in the US. Even current President Zelenski is trying to get this prosecutor to shut up and now his approval rating is in the upper 30’s.

    I just can’t see this not being addressed before the election but I can’t believe a lot lately.

    Worth the time to watch = over 1 hour

  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 2, 2020 at 3:29 am

    NASCAR’s Corey LaJoie to run ‘Trump 2020’ paint scheme at Brickyard 400

    https://www.foxbusiness.com/sports/nascar-corey-lajoie-trump-2020-car?fbclid=IwAR1-ZVOPDhcBnVeVt5Gs_VGEWyuUzY77RJVoFoK2DxFL6Wg6avP54VWHC68

  7. nwtex says:
    July 2, 2020 at 3:31 am

    From the John & Ken piece 🙃 –>
    The question we have, what if we protest the closings and decide to loot shoe stores?
    Is that okay ?

  8. citizen817 says:
    July 2, 2020 at 3:34 am

  9. nwtex says:
    July 2, 2020 at 3:45 am

    aww what a wonderful life he (and his family) led. And then boom the vermin came along and tried to destroy him. Dear God have mercy on us all.

    Wonderful to see Keith! I miss him!!!

