Earlier today White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a press briefing from the Brady room. [Video below, transcript will follow]
Earlier today White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a press briefing from the Brady room. [Video below, transcript will follow]
Cute dress!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Kinda impressionist.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Best me to it! Love it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The woman has the patience of a saint
LikeLiked by 9 people
Cute – yet sexy, with the slip off the shoulder. And here we are talking about that, instead of what she said. I do miss professional attire for professional positions. You’ll never see POTUS in anything without a collar – even when he’s golfing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I bet she wore it on Easter Day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love how she dresses. She’s brilliant, good on her feet, very attractive and dresses to kill! It really adds insult to injury for all the Never Trumpers in her audience. There isn’t anything they can criticize her on. Good work Kay!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry
Off the shoulder is not appropriate
LikeLike
when you got it, flaunt It !!!
compare and contrast with “how appealing are the so-called ‘journolists'” ??
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh stop it. This is not 1950
LikeLiked by 4 people
No, but professional is professional and that dress, fine for cocktails but not when representing the Presidency
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wrong. Wrong. Wrong.
LikeLike
Maybe, but it’s just a tasty skosh in good taste.
LikeLike
Michelle Obama went sleeve less. Her angry face would benefit from a mask..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Consider Christin’s poorly fitting blue dress. If it doesn’t fit….
LikeLike
Damn, it’s the summer time. Dress appropriately. Sunny cool dresses!
LikeLike
Search her bio. and make an amazing discovery.
As much as I already admired her…I was blown away.
LikeLike
Thank you for always putting up the Kaleigh McEnany White House Press Briefings, SD! It’s great to be able to hear it when my time is freed up in the evenings!
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Failed four-week Democrat experience and the results are in. Anarchy is anti-American.”
Always liove it when she cuts to the chase in the first few minutes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Smart girl.
LikeLike
In most fights who ever throws the first punch wins.
LikeLike
She shut Yamichi down with such ease I doubt NPR will recover. There was a spit second where Yamichi recovered enough to ask a decent question, almost with a whine.
I now look forward to Yamichi asking another crooked question, just to here that pathetic whine again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
WTF is a Yamichi? Is that like kimchi? Dont like that either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time to tell these jackals your questions are bull feces and walk off.
LikeLike
She has much too class for that. However, pointing down the hallway, she could say the restrooms are that way – its obvious you need one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Someone should double her salary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Notice the question about TikTok designed to frighten American youth and those using platform for propaganda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Russia Russia, Russia, racist, racist, racist. They are all one trick ponies. They all ask the same questions, a different way because they don’t like the answer. Pathetic, all of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They could use some new material.
LikeLike
@6:30 she smokes little johnk.
My favorite moment.
LikeLike
Unprofessional attire. Why do so many of these blondes do this? Such as the ones on Fox? I am anti-feminazi so I’m not at all suggesting she dress in an androgynous style but neither should she be dressed for a weekend garden party. It wasn’t Hawaiian shirt day for the men, was it?
LikeLike