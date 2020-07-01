Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – Video

Posted on July 1, 2020 by

Earlier today White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a press briefing from the Brady room.  [Video below, transcript will follow]

This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

31 Responses to Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – Video

  1. Deplorably Bonnie Blue says:
    July 1, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    Cute dress!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. gonzotx says:
    July 1, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    Sorry

    Off the shoulder is not appropriate

    Like

    Reply
  3. gabytango says:
    July 1, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    Thank you for always putting up the Kaleigh McEnany White House Press Briefings, SD! It’s great to be able to hear it when my time is freed up in the evenings!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. MaineCoon says:
    July 1, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    “Failed four-week Democrat experience and the results are in. Anarchy is anti-American.”

    Always liove it when she cuts to the chase in the first few minutes.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. MVW says:
    July 1, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    She shut Yamichi down with such ease I doubt NPR will recover. There was a spit second where Yamichi recovered enough to ask a decent question, almost with a whine.

    I now look forward to Yamichi asking another crooked question, just to here that pathetic whine again.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Mike in a Truck says:
    July 1, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    WTF is a Yamichi? Is that like kimchi? Dont like that either.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Mike says:
    July 1, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    Time to tell these jackals your questions are bull feces and walk off.

    Like

    Reply
  8. parleyvous says:
    July 1, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    Someone should double her salary.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. parleyvous says:
    July 1, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    Notice the question about TikTok designed to frighten American youth and those using platform for propaganda.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. visage13 says:
    July 1, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    Russia Russia, Russia, racist, racist, racist. They are all one trick ponies. They all ask the same questions, a different way because they don’t like the answer. Pathetic, all of them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. tangled_up_in_blue says:
    July 1, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    @6:30 she smokes little johnk.
    My favorite moment.

    Like

    Reply
  12. nkmommy says:
    July 1, 2020 at 11:45 pm

    Unprofessional attire. Why do so many of these blondes do this? Such as the ones on Fox? I am anti-feminazi so I’m not at all suggesting she dress in an androgynous style but neither should she be dressed for a weekend garden party. It wasn’t Hawaiian shirt day for the men, was it?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s