Tuesday June 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The actor revealed that earlier in life he had given his soul to Christ several times, but it would take even more time for him to fully understand the magnitude of that conviction.
“Three times…I think we all go through that. I was filled with the Holy Ghost and it scared me,” he said. “I didn’t want to go this deep…I want to party. It was a supernatural, once in this lifetime experience that I couldn’t completely understand at the time.”
Holy crap
I’d like to take one of them with me during the next BLM/Antifa events. 😁🦁🐯
There is only one objective: Re-elect DJT in November. All else doesn’t matter as they are purposeful demoralizing distractions away from the BHO/Axelrod purpose.
BHO will run the country (via his surrogates) if Biden wins. Period. If you want BHO to continue his fundamental transformation (destroy our country) then stop reading and prepare to lose everything.
Encourage all to focus on disintermediating the progressive centers of gravity. 1) BHO Washington DC Operations Center 2) BHO Chief Strategist, David Axelrod, 3) Communications, Media Matters, to MSM. Take out at least one of these legs and the stool will start to topple over.
Axelrod’s Sun Tzu strategy is to let POTUS defeat himself in the market of public opinion. He is brilliantly executing this by keeping Biden off the grid.
First and foremost: Attack the BHO/Axelrod strategy which is to keep Biden hidden and let Trump beat himself in the battlespace of public opinion.
Biden must be forced out of his bunker and into the open at all costs so that it is he who draws fire. Until then, PDJT will continue to take rounds from all directions – even friendly fire – and it’s impacting.
POTUS surrogates, we must redirect national negativity toward Biden. Force Biden out of his bunker and into the Colosseum to face the lions by any and all means. Shut the escape gates. No virtual convention. No virtual debate. No more Zoom interviews. Public appearances mandatory. No mass mail in voting.
1) Biden needs to be forced into the open continuously by any means available. Why not protest in front of Biden’s home – 24/7 until he relents.
2) Biden needs to be separated from his handlers so he faces the lions alone. Identify them, and separate them through division – pit them against each other.
3) Biden needs to be subjected to withering fire from all directions. Memes and videos are a start, but not enough. The nation needs to see him real time.
4) Stay focused. BHO/Axelrod COVID fear diversions, Antifa/BLM anger diversions, Nadler et. al. legislative diversions, Deep state diversions … they are designed to merely dilute and cause wearing friction among us.
Attack the enemy’s strategy. All else is diversionary distraction. Below is an example of how to charge head on into the fray.
On 8 June 2004 then First Lieutenant Christopher Niedziocha’s convoy came under heavy rocket and small arms fire in an enemy ambush near the village of Sandabuz, Afghanistan. Niedziocha pushed his vehicles through the kill zone as far forward as possible to confront the enemy’s main ambush site. With his vehicles caught in a crossfire, he led his Marines from the front by engaging enemy positions with devastating heavy machine gun and small arms fire.
Niedziocha aggressively engaged the enemy at a distance of less than 100 meters and negated the enemy’s advantage of standoff and surprise. Seeking to regain the initiative, he led his Marines in a bold flanking maneuver, trapping some enemy forces who were later found and eliminated, causing others to break contact. He then led his Marines in pursuit of the fleeing enemy, neutralizing the remaining enemy forces with direct fire and close air support.”
For his bold initiative and decisive action, Niedziocha was awarded the Silver Star.
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
Judicial Watch recently obtained new documents related to mysterious Mena Airfield in Arkansas. They shed more light on what happened at Mena and what then-Governor Bill Clinton knew about it.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/investigative-bulletin/mena-uncovered-judicial-watch-discloses-secret-cia-report/
Whew! Cranky Monday finally over. Let’s cap it with this
Lovely! 🙂
For those in Pennsylvania, here’s an opportunity to give your opinions on how the state manages our forests. Thought it was a worthwhile survey to take. Besides, doesn’t hurt to counter all the lefties who will take the survey too.
https://triblive.com/news/pennsylvania/public-input-sought-on-states-17-million-acres-of-forest-land/
83 Tons Of Fake Gold Bars: Gold Market Rocked By Massive China Counterfeiting Scandal
by Tyler Durden on Monday, 06/29/2020 – 12:15 PM
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/83-tons-fake-gold-bars-gold-market-rocked-massive-china-counterfeiting-scandal
2:00AM in the city. It’s the last set on a weekday night, not really the most perfect time for creativity since they’re already starting to clean the tables and stack the chairs in the corners. Truth be told, the band’s thinking about gettin’ paid and maybe convincing the cook to fire up some eggs and bacon before heading home. For a weeknight the crowd’s been good, several having driven in just to hear them play. It sure feels good to have them there and so, just to send them off home, Jim and Bill decide to play one last piece. It’s 1963 and jazz is the cutting edge sound, although soon to be displaced by the British invasion and rock-and-roll. But that hadn’t happened quiet yet. At least not right here right now.
How I wished I could have been at just one of those last sets. But, being just out of high school and living on the Texas seacoast I had to make imaginary visits while listening to Music Til’ Dawn from KRLD in Dallas. Late at night, when no one else was around, it was good enough.
Bill Evan’s ever so graceful touch begins by informing us of the melody and then, as though they’ve been playing together this way their whole lives, we find Jim Hall’s guitar just sort of appeaing as though out of nowhere. . .
Well, shoot, this was right below Bill and Jim . . .
Rolling Cam World – Some of the most beautiful live cameras around the world
