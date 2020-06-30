Sidney Powell Discusses In-Depth Background of Michael Flynn Case….

Michael Flynn’s lead defense counsel Sidney Powell sits down for a lengthy discussion with Epoch Times’ host Jan Jekielek.
In the court case against Lt. General Michael Flynn, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit has ordered Judge Emmet Sullivan to grant the DOJ’s request to dismiss. But what will happen next?
In the eyes of General Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell, what are the implications of Judge Sullivan keeping the case open? Is there more exculpatory evidence to come in the Flynn case? And, what are some possible steps to take to strengthen the U.S. Department of Justice as an institution?
Sullivan dances at the end of strings pulled by Obama as he mocks what use to be
justice in our nation……all the while bleating:
What do I do now Barack?
I watched the entire interview. EXCELLENT. From Powell, EVERYTHING against Flynn was manufactured. People should go to prison over this. The corruption is jaw-dropping.
Very interesting interview. If Sullivan knows what’s best for his side, he will dismiss this case post haste…..If he does not do so soon, more incriminating information will be accessible to the public which the defense will get as part of the never ending discovery of exculpatory evidence.
The Lady that brought the DOJ and the FBI to heel.
*major props
