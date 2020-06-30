June 30th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1258

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🦅 —– 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸— American Independence Week —🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 —– 🦅
– 🦅 ** USA * 🇺🇸 —- ” Stars and Stripes ” —- 🇺🇸* USA ** 🦅 –
——- 🇺🇸 —Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom— 🇺🇸 ——
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “I have found My servant David; With My holy oil I have anointed him,
With whom My hand shall be established; Also My arm shall strengthen him.”
🌟 —-Ps 89:20-21
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ President Trump: “The Silent Majority is Stronger Than Ever Before.”
✅ For our Keyboard Warriors and Podcast Patriots-for bringing truth everywhere
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Tuesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for a Safe July 4th week–regarding safe usage of fireworks…may those who use fireworks in a sinister way get boomerang or receive fizzled-out fireworks-Aren’t fireworks sold in America made in Chi-Na?? PRAY!!
— some States are closing down July 4th celebrations–pray Americans remains sane and resilient during these trying times that tests our souls
— boomerang treatments for these traitorous RINOs coming out of the woodwork
— No Statehood for DC
— for protection and safety for DC and any cities threatened by domestic terrorists
— for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks in USA
— more arrests/charges against domestic terrorists and their sponsors
— YES for Voter ID for every American Citizens living in USA only.
— “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting–pray more criminals be caught
— for 19.5M unemployed Americans, that their needs will be met-All Jobs Matter
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 220/450-500 miles of WALL
— for those battling Cancer, esp Rush Limbaugh
— for Hong Kong being taken over by Chi-Na
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Our Great American Flag ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “ Memorials, monuments, and rows of white crosses and stars in places close to home like Arlington, Virginia and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, as well as far-flung battlefields in places like Flanders Field in Belgium and Busan in Korea, will forever memorialize their heroic actions, standing as solemn testaments to the price of freedom. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, June 30, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 126 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Determination—
Like a Boss.
That’s My President.
Love this picture.
God Bless and Protect President Donald J Trump. Dear Lord, let us save our Republic.
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Thank You, Lord, for Your blessings. Grant us strength and energy to go through this blessed week as we seek Your face, Your comfort, Your rest. Bless us with Your peace that passes all understanding.
Thankful to all who frequent this daily prayer post, who pray for our President, our Nation, and those who protect us and keep us safe. Praying for Wisdom for our President. Praying for the scales to fall from the eyes of those who do not know, and justice for those who have created or participated in the evil acts against our nation and Sovereignty.
In Jesus’ Name…Amen
Our President !
Dearest gramma, love these prayers. I know that support for Trump isn’t actually wavering- but the means sure tries to isolate us. I have started donated again to Trump (not the RNC). I pray he sees the support in numbers 😇
Stars and Stripes
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/29/june-29th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1257/comment-page-2/#comment-8410711)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 6/29/20
– List showing “miles completed” from CBP Chief Rodney Scott’s Border Wall System Updates. I’ve created the list to show how the rate of wall construction has increased over time.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totalling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
(May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Here is a list showing “miles completed” from CBP Chief Rodney Scott’s Border Wall System Updates. I’ve created the list to show how the rate of wall construction has increased over time.
– Most of the 222+ miles of border wall have been completed since October 2019. I don’t have any data from before this period.
– On October 7, 2019 we had 71 miles complete and we were averaging 1 or 2 miles per week.
– Now on June 29, 2020 we have 222+ miles which have been completed and we are averaging 7 miles per week. Just keeping at the current rate we will be over 400 miles by the end of the year.
– However, the rate of wall construction will only increase as Fisher Industries continues the process of scaling up with equipment and manpower… and at some point Fisher crews alone will probably be doing 1 or maybe even 2 miles per day. So I think we will easily break the 450 mile target by the end of the year. Regardless, next year will be huge.
Continued…
Oh! that would be wonderful, Stillwater, about Fisher possibly doubling up and get the 450 miles done by the end of this year.
We all will be persistently praying for the wall completion and safety for all WALL builders.
Thank You, Lord, for the daily completion of our Beautiful Trump WALL.
A certain part of the current ~1 mile per day is Fisher construction. I don’t know how far Fisher is in their process of scaling up to 1 mile per day, but if they are currently at 0.5 miles, then I think only increasing it by another 0.5 miles for a total of 1 mile per day would put the total wall construction around 400 miles this year… assuming they scale up relatively quickly.
Edit:
My math was off.
Completed so far: 222 miles
6 months(remaining) X ~30days per month = 180 days remaining or 180 more miles of wall.
0.5 mile (increase by Fisher) X 180 = 90miles
222 + 180 + 90 = 492 miles by end of year (assumes Fisher immediately increases by 0.5 mi. per day)
I think my math is right this time. 🙂
Border wall mileage taken from CBP Chief Rodney Scott’s Border Wall System Updates…
– List shows approximate miles completed.
(Source – I have individual links for each update but they are too many to post.)
2019
Oct 4 – 71 miles
Oct 11 – 73 miles
Oct 18 – 74 miles
Oct 25 – 76 miles
Nov 1 – 78 miles
Nov 8 – 81 miles
Nov 15 – 83 miles
Nov 22 – 86 miles
Nov 29 – 88 miles
Dec 6 – 90 miles
Dec 13 – 93 miles
Dec 20 – 96 miles
2020
Jan 10 – 101 miles
Jan 17 – 106 miles
Jan 24 – 110 miles
Jan 31 – 115 miles
Feb 7 – 119 miles
Feb 14 – 121 miles
Feb 21 – 126 miles
Feb 28 – 131 miles
Mar 6 – 135 miles
Mar 13 – 139 miles
Mar 20 – 142 miles
Mar 27 – 147 miles
Apr 3 – 151 miles
Apr 10 – 158 miles
Apr 17 – 162 miles
Apr 27 – 170 miles
May 4 – 175 miles
May 11 – 181 miles
May 15 – 187 miles
May 25 – 194 miles
Jun 15 – 210 miles
Jun 22 – 216 miles
Jun 29 – 222 miles
I get roughly about 500 by year end.
That sounds about right. I had to redo my math.
He lost 1%.
There was a 20 month old child shot to death in Chicago over the weekend. They showed a picture of the kid with a great big smile that reminded me of my own granddaughter, who is only 11 months old but has a striking resemblance to the child whose life was taken. This has to stop.
I would love to see the President start an initiative called “All Black Lives Matter” that would really go after solving the problems in the inner cities and other disadvantaged areas. It would not only be a great thing to do and have a real chance at helping to solve many of our societal ills, it would also be a huge winner politically. Who can argue with “All Black Lives Matter”? It would Trump “Black Lives Matter”, which should also be rebranded as “Bullshit, Lies and Make-believe”.
That would be a great campaign slogan AND it would highlight the fact that Black Lives don’t matter to the DNC except at election time!!
Exactly.
Here’s the full interview 👇
Just a reminder ~
There is no “systemic racism” in America.
There IS systemic Marxism in America.
‘Systemic racism’ is a LIE invented by Marxists and spread by Marxists in America to destabilize America.
Remember that next time you hear it.
This is worth paying very close attention to. Listen for more.
“President Trump’s Police Reform Order was Handiwork of Jared Kushner and Communist Van Jones”
What? Yup you read that right. And no, PDJT has not abandoned you or me or anyone else. BLP is totally missing what’s happening. This is brilliant. Not PDJT’s first rodeo. Watch and learn.
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/president-trumps-police-reform-order-was-handiwork-of-jared-kushner-and-communist-van-jones/
Trump Landslide 2020
Sorry – it’s late and I’m tired but how is collaborating with Van Jones and slashing police budgets a good thing?
Friends, you have to read this. THIS is how the DemonRats kept President Trump’s rally size down. From an eyewitness:
Here is how a corrupt convention center management team kills attendance at a Trump Rally. I was there and saw most of it first hand, followed by others tonight that never got past the temperature screeners.
1. BOK Center holds at least 19,000. The area outside the convention center set up by the Secret Service and Tulsa PD had a U-shaped squeeze shoot to funnel the crowd down to an area about. 50 feet wide and 600 feet long with an outdoor stage adjacent to the BOK entrance.Trump was supposed to be able to speak to the overflow group from this stage.
2. Entry to the “Secure Area” NOT the BOK center was about 5 blocks away where you had to pass “screeners” who took your temperature, made you put on a face mask and gave you a green band to proceed to Secret Service Security.
3. If the temperature screeners left their post- the entire entry to the BOK Trump rally was shut down.
4. And that is EXACTLY what happened today about an hour after we got through security.
5. The BOK center just before the doors opened had block off every other seat in the arena so the arena could only hold about 9500 people.
6. After continued back and forth with the trump campaign, something happened to allow more people in (in groups of just 100 at a time). We had to wait about 30 minutes each time for them to let just 100 of us trickle into the building. I am not talking about their security- we had already passed through metal detectors and everything. You could actually run into the building each time they would let just 100 of us in at a time, but that was just just wrong and corrupt on BOK management’s part. They removed the stickers/rule on every other seat – that is true, but only after they shut down all entry to the “event location”.
7. I looked over at the screening area and told my wife- something fishy is gong on- 2 hours before the rally – the screeners have left. I told her- no one can get to the stage/overflow area or the BOK center with the “temperature screeners” gone. It is like the people that collect tickets say- I am done we are leaving.
8. They left their posts and from what I am learning- thousands could not get in to the first checkpoint because the temperature screeners had to put green wrist band on you to gain access to the Secret Service security checkpoint. No green band— no entry to the security check point.
9. I think the BOK management told the screeners – we have reached the capacity for what we are letting into the BOK center, so shut down- do not allow the other Trump supporters to get a temperature check and no more green wrist bands. Do not issue green wrist bands so they can get into the holding area to see the stage for the outdoor Trump Rally.
10. It was all a setup to make it look like the crowds did not show up. The crowds DID show up and after 5pm,- 2 hours before the event- no one was there to let them get to security.
11. With only about 3/4 of the building full, and no overflow crowd-then. CNN boasts that the rally was a flop. The only thing that was a flop was BOK temperature screeners turned away thousands of attendees that never got to be near the rally.
This is pure political corruption at it’s finest. I was there- the super high energy crowd was there. they need to fire the BOK manager that oversaw this disaster. President Trump- we as the crowed tried, but with corrupt BOK management your crowd was downsized. We need a re-do without a crooked BOK building manager. On top of all that, even Uber was not accepting payments for any rides to the downtown area for the event. I hope this backfires on all the crooks.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/politics/political-corruption-at-trump-rally/
They pulled this EXACT SAME crap at the Inauguration: blocking almost half the checkpoint entrances to the Mall with Black Bloc/Antifa mobs and riots.
We need to get ready to rumble, folks.
Someone on PDJT’s team needs to be supervising this better. Nothing can be left to contracted people with an agenda. They should know this by now. Someone on his team delegated too much, and the rally got screwed up.
!!!!!
It’s official, Leo Terrell has made the switch. And now he’s calling on any decent Democrats to do the same! (Karen Whitsett…….you getting on board?!!!)
Leo is totally on a roll tonite!
I live here in Los Angeles and for many years Leo Terrell has done a local radio show. He’s most definitely hard left in his politics but even he can read the writing on the wall. Many of us ex-Democrats saw the same things that he is seeing now. Good for him, but I think Leo is being too kind calling those who have hijacked the party socialists. They’re freaking communists who are intent on destroying this nation.
Just because this poll makes me happy, I’m posting it again. When you act like a despot, it eventually catches up with you
And the poll (distracted posting…….it never ends well) 😒
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/29/pandemic-blues-pennsylvania-democrat-gov-wolf-suffers-43-percent-swing-against-approval-rating/
Young Republican Gives Speech, What Happens Next Is Incredible
Catholic Man to Press Charges After Black Lives Matter Mob Beat Him at St. Louis Statue while PRAYING FOR PEACE (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/catholic-man-press-charges-black-lives-matter-mob-beat-st-louis-statue-praying-peace-video/
