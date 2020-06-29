June 29th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1257

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “For You are the glory of their strength, And in Your favor our horn is exalted.
For our shield belongs to the Lord,
And our king to the Holy One of Israel. ” 🌟 —-Ps 89:17-18
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ President Trump: “The Silent Majority is Stronger Than Ever Before.”
✅ After an month of Demon’s attacks against America, Black voters’ approval rating of Pres. Trump remains at 28% (Rassmussen Poll)—Dems are Panicking!!
✅ Dem Professional Liar Nasty Pelosi, with her Sunday blab about wearing a mask mandatory, has now unleashed Hot/Cold Anger of American Silent Majority–it’s a new uncharted low for American Patriots who are weary of chronic attacks on our Beloved Republic, but we are in this together…The Silent Majority
✅ Bongino said it well and reinforce what Sundance’s warnings about fake news for years: “Ignore the lib media. They’re not useless, they’re destructive. If they were only useless we’d all be better off, but they’re not. They’re committed liars and disinformation specialists with an agenda to destroy any attachment to the truth.”
✅ For our Keyboard Warriors and Podcast Patriots-for bringing truth everywhere
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Monday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
✅ {Snicker Corner: “Hot” Bubba Wallace fizzled to 22nd of 40th place in Saturday car race in Pocono–I’m trying hard to keep a straight face…I need to have a ‘Jusset Smollet crying’ moment but can’t seem to produce a drop of tear}
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for a Safe July 4th week–regarding safe usage of fireworks…may those who use fireworks in a sinister way get boomerang or receive fizzled-out fireworks-Aren’t fireworks sold in America made in Chi-Na?? PRAY!!
— No Statehood for DC
— for protection and safety for DC and any cities threatened by domestic terrorists
— for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks in USA
— more arrests/charges against domestic terrorists and their sponsors
— YES for Voter ID for every American Citizens living in USA only.
— “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting–pray more criminals be caught
— for 19.5M unemployed Americans, that their needs will be met-All Jobs Matter
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 220/450-500 miles of WALL
— for those battling Cancer, esp Rush Limbaugh
— for Hong Kong being taken over by Chi-Na
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Trump America Sees The Face Of Evil ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “ As Americans, we will always defend our freedom and our liberty. When those principles are threatened, we will respond with uncompromising force and unparalleled vigor. Generation after generation, our country’s finest have defended our Republic with honor and distinction. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
Treepers' Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, June 29, 2020
Countdown: 127 more days…. to "4 MORE YEARS"
—Resilience & Determination—
Amen. Leader of the Free World.
God Bless and Protect President Donald Trump 🙏
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Praying and Amen !
Our President !
Thank you Grandma🙏🙏
We will know in about 24hours about the National Security bill imposed on Hon Kong.👇
“ National security law: those convicted could face life imprisonment as Beijing holds meeting to finalise bill set to be passed imminently
Two sources say law will carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, contrary to earlier indications of a 10-year limit on jail terms
Explanations are given on choice of words that are not identical with Hong Kong’s common law system, one source says”
It also may make the bill retroactive which means anyone who protested could be setence,
https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/politics/article/3090901/national-security-law-hong-kong-tops-agenda-three-day
#StandwithHongKong
Too sad! Thanks for the updates, A2.
Keep us posted.
Our Movement is Growing—Boom! Winning…….
This is a good thread on the NYT story
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does anybody else remember what we were doing in Afghanistan in the 1980s?
My irony detector is acting up again.
Wasn’t that Charlie Wilsons war, Joe?
Yeah irony abounds, amidst the insanity!
Law enforcement is a deterrent. Hopefully the DA and judges don’t show the system is ultimately broken.
The President is right about absentee ballots. You have to really want to jump through hoops to vote from overseas (done it for decades). It’s a well known and regulated process.
If South Korea can hold in person voting during the height of the Covid19 pandemic, with simple rules, like masks, hand sanitiser, spacing in what was a record turnout on 15 April, the US should have no problems.
So bunkum to the whiners and fraudsters.
South Korea should be a benchmark for our elections.
Responding to directly to Lyndsey Graham. His time may be coming.
Lyndsey knows all he needs to do is pick up the phone and ask Trump what is up. That he didn’t already exposes him.
Way to go Lindsey, helping the dems keep a fabricated story alive. Sheesh! These Uniparty morons are really must not believe we can see thru their motives.
After over 18 fruitless years, we should be out of Afghanistan. I know you just love endless wars, Lindsey, but that’s because you, like John Bolton, are a very sick man.
OMG, I love this woman. Hope we hear more from her.
lol
Look at those hard-core white people!
That kid doesn’t even know. That lady isn’t threatened by him. She’s enjoying the hell out of ripping him apart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Leo was worked up on Levin.
He has definitely walked away!
Hope a whole YT comes out of Terrells’ whole segment tonite cuz I heard the last part where he talks about the difference in treatment he’s gotten he past few weeks since he’s been slowly Red Pilling and it was fantastic!
Said his “friends” (presumably on the Left) had thrown him under the bus, but he didn’t care , cuz he’d gotten so much love from the Right. (paraphrase).
They protested outside the Mayor of St. Louis home today. Read article to find out why, cuz at this point, I could care less.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/hundreds-violent-leftists-communists-converge-st-louis-mayors-home-threaten-neighbors-call-resignation/
But! I have to say, at least these St. Louis protestors have a sense of rhythm and a beat going. A LOT easier to listen to than that stupid call and response repetition they usually use. If I lived in that neighborhood, I would have been thankful for that and I’m *not* kidding.
Welp…looks like some of the neighbors weren’t as happy about the rhythm as I would’ve been. This local lawyer couple greeted them w/guns from the lawn of their mansion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This video is going viral which means that couple and their beautiful home will be specifically targeted for standing up to tyranny.
Need more cops.
Old Footage never happened
I have heard that knelling too much makes a woman sterile. Given this picture, let us hope so.
She is a very brave person. Hopefully she doesn’t suffer for standing for her beliefs.
I don’t think inner cities can take too much more looting & destruction because that’s what it is.
From Sundance’s Twitter:
LikeLiked by 2 people
ONCE AGAIN
NEED TO STOP WITH THE NEGATIVE POSTING BECAUSE IT’S GOING TO RUN OFF THE NON-POSTERS LOOKING FOR A SITE NOT INFECTED BY SOREARSE LOSER HACKER TROLLS!
IF THIS CONTINUES, YOU WILL BE LABELED AS EITHER
1. A NEGATIVE NANCY
2. A DEBBIE DOWNER
3. A CONCERN TROLL SENT TO SPREAD DOOM AND GLOOM!
WE ARE TRYING TO FIGHT AGAINST ONE COMMON ENEMY, BUT THERE ARE SOME THAT MAKES US FEEL WE NEED TO JUST NEED TO RAISE OUR HANDS IN DEFEAT!
PLEASE STOP!
Group-think was invented and is commanded by the leftists. Let the leftists keep what is of all their many unsavory attributes, probably their worst.
The Revolution of 2016 vs. the Counter-Revolution of 2020
Candidate Trump’s incredible win in 2016 was a peaceful political revolution that proudly supported law enforcement, the military, the USA and its people and challenged the Uni-party including its corrupt GOP elements; the rogue Deep State; the corrupt MSM; Globalism and its job exporting globalists; rigged politics’ China and its mostly one way enrichment pipeline; radical Islam; Fed and local gov’t malfeasance (ie illegal aliens andopen borders), the multi-decade Clinton Dynasty and much more.
The thugs, rioters, Marxists and BLM opportunists that exploited the horrific death of (one man named) George Floyd and destroyed large swathes of some cities and their historic statues are counter-revolutionaries, and whether they know it or not, are puppets of the highest level of counter-revolutionaries including Dems seeking re-election by any means necessary and American business opportunists seeking to return to the profitable days of serving China’s needs rather than their own country etc.
They’re determined to reverse the results of President Trump’s many achievements that began in 2016. The Dems however, do have some genuine revolutionaries like Green New deal AOC and Sharia promoting Ilhan. Biden would likely empower them to begin other revolutions in the USA.
The Chinese deliberately refused to inform the USA and the world about Covid until it was too late and it was the worst assault on POTUS’s re-election and the planned and organized riots were the 2nd worst. Will some of Trump’s 2016 voters be duped in 2020 or wise and insightful one last time?
Okay
should have phrased one sentence to:
“exploited the STAGED and horrific death of…..”
I doubt the death was staged but the riots certainly were in large part “staged.”
We never get tired of this…..
WE WILL MAKE AMERICA FREE AGAIN…
I’m starting to think the Starbucks guy is slightly ahead of the pack cutting back his advertising. There’s a reckoning coming if President Trump wins re-election. And every CEO has to make a simple judgment. Do I pick a side now? Bet it all on Joe Biden? Tough bet. Better to sit it out and see what happens. This whole thing might turn our way really fast, as more people who’s neck might be on the line make that same judgement.
I watched Kilmead’s special about the White House on the very special Fox Nation promo.
There was background music throughout for some reason, but when it came to Brian’s interview with president Trump, the music was louder than it had been and was different … more like a video game and very distracting.
I was a life long democrat until 2017 and I have to say, I’m very disappointed.
LikeLike
See my post above.
So it looks like there was an organized effort to block people from getting into President Trump’s Tulsa rally:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/report-tulsa-arena-management-sabotaged-trump-rally-attendance/
Not only were the rent-a-mob thugs blocking and abusing the attendees (IMHO, this should have been shut down before it even got started), the assholes that manage the venue artificially blocked people from getting in by stopping the stupid temp check so that the people could not get to the security gates for admittance. There was nothing the attendees could do about it.
The moral to this story is do NOT let local people handle admittance. The people doing the temp check should have been under the control of the campaign rather than taking orders from the obviously leftist management, IMHO (the venue also put DO NOT SIT stickers on every other seat in the arena to limit it looking like a lot of people were there) , The asshole manager bragged afterwards about depressing attendance and I hope a very large lawsuit is filed against him and his company IMMEDIATELY. Also, there was no large outside crowd because people were told to LEAVE for their safety after they artificially stopped letting people in. It was all coordinated for OPTICS by the enemy. The fact that the media-rats jumped on the LACK of attendance immediately tells me they were in on the sabotage.
I am really sick of this crap. A small group of criminals manipulating an overwhelming majority of people with nothing being done about it time after time. Having an admittance layer not controlled by the campaign between the security gates was a perfect setup to sabotage attendance.
Obama says opposition to vote by mail is voter suppression.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/28/obama-soliciting-funding-for-vote-by-mail-effort/
Another fact based thread from Trinh.
