Sunday June 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gavrilo Princip
Never underestimate the damage a small group of anarchists can do
It is my birthday today, June 28th. I am now a very old fart as I am now 69 years old. I am always reminded on this day as to what happened on June 28th 1914. We are all told that we must learn from history or have it repeated. Here is a reminder as to what happened and who caused it to happen on June 28th 1914, 106 years ago today.
Never underestimate the damage a small group of anarchists can do. On June 28th 1914, Gavrilo Principa, a member of an anarchist group that went by the name of “The Black Hand” assassinated Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria and his wife Sophie, Duchess of Hohenberg in Sarajevo. The assassination started World War I. In Yugoslavia—the South Slav state that he had envisioned—Princip came to be regarded as a national hero. Born into a Bosnian Serb peasant family, Princip was trained in terrorism by the Serbian secret society known as the Black Hand (true name Ujedinjenje ili Smrt, “Union or Death”).
Due to political alliances between nations, Europe was dragged into a devastating war. The total number of military and civilian casualties in World War I, was around 40 million. There were 20 million deaths and 21 million wounded, including my grandfather who was badly wounded in the first battle of the Somme. The total number of deaths included 9.7 million military personnel and about 10 million civilians.
A single demented anarchist, with a small pistol, lit the fuse that changed the world for all time. The Russian monarchy collapsed and was replaced by the communist bolsheviks. That one demented little man caused the rise of the communist Russian Soviet Union (USSR). His actions also caused America to become wealthy as America was the real winner of WWI. The war took the US out of a recession and into a 44 month economic boom. America emerged from the war as a world power.
Any historian will tell you that WWI was the cause of WWII. The allies made Germany pay massive reparations. This caused a lot of bad feelings in Germany and allowed the rise of Adolph Hitler. The Germans paid a lot of the reparations with coal from the Ruhr Valley. This caused the British to lay off their coal miners and let them starve. The miners marched on London and there was even a general strike. Again, all of this due to one little anarchist idiot with a pistol.
Today we are watching as admitted trained Marxists in Black Lives Matter and Antifa are running wild both here and in Europe. Are the governments of Europe going to sit back and allow history to repeat itself? Let’s hope that they act more like President Trump who, I am sure, is working hard to keep the citizenry safe from radical Marxist groups.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Treepers…
Vaya con Dios!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Simple As Can Be
Have you ever heard some preacher say: “There are many things in the Bible which are hard to understand but, thank God, the plan of salvation is as simple as can be.”
Well the plan of salvation is simple IF we obey II Timothy 2:15, “rightly dividing the Word of truth.” Otherwise it is far from simple.
The Apostle Paul wrote: “We conclude that a man is justified by faith without the deeds of the law” (Rom. 3:28). Yet James wrote: “By works a man is justified, and not by faith only” (James 2:24).
Again, at Sinai God said to Israel through Moses: “If ye will obey My voice indeed, and keep My covenant, then ye shall be a peculiar treasure unto Me above all people …” (Ex. 19:5). But our Lord said, as He sent His apostles to witness for Him that, “He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved… and these signs shall follow them that believe: in My name shall they cast out demons, they shall speak with new tongues…” etc. (Mark 16:16-18). Thus, according to their “great commission” water baptism was required for salvation and miraculous signs were the evidences of salvation.
Confusing? Contradictory? Not if we “rightly divide the Word of truth.” It was after “the law was given by Moses,” after our Lord’s earthly ministry, after the commission to the twelve, that God raised up another apostle, Paul, and sent him forth with “the gospel of the grace of God” (Acts 20:24).
It was Paul who was sent to declare: “But NOW, the righteousness of God without the law is manifested…” (Rom. 3:21). “To him that worketh not, but believeth on Him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness” (Rom. 4:5). “Therefore, being justified by faith we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ” (Rom. 5:1).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/simple-as-can-be/
2Tim 2:15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
Rom 3:28 Therefore we conclude that a man is justified by faith without the deeds of the law.
James 2:24 Ye see then how that by works a man is justified, and not by faith only.
Ex 19:5 Now therefore, if ye will obey my voice indeed, and keep my covenant, then ye shall be a peculiar treasure unto me above all people: for all the earth is mine:
Mark 16:16 He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned.
17 And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues; 18 They shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover.
Acts 20:24 But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.
Rom 3:21 But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested, being witnessed by the law and the prophets;
Rom 4:5 But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness.
Rom 5:1 Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers.
Love don’t give a damn about time . . . Gotta love Sunny Sweeney. 🙂
LikeLike
A great movie for all of your daughters:
Hidden Figures
Available from FXM until Thu, 7/9/2020
Stars: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer & Janelle Monae
(2016) NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn (Glen Powell) into outer space.
LikeLike