June 27th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1255

Patriots are serious:
https://m.facebook.com/100000764008288/posts/3092137337488369/
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “You have a mighty arm;
Strong is Your hand, and high is Your right hand.
Righteousness and justice are the foundation of Your throne;
Mercy and truth go before Your face. ” 🌟 —-Ps 89:13-14
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Senate Confirmed Pres. Trump’s 200th judge
✅ Great meeting at Workforce Advisory Board Meeting– looks like we’re getting a jump start to hire Americans for jobs and minimize the need of visa programs–our best kept Covid-19 secret… training American thru vocational schools during the shutdowns—shhh 😉
✅ Kudlow’s Five Pillars of Growth: Tax Cuts, Deregulation, Energy Unleashing, Fair Trade Deals, Private-Sector-Led Reskilling
✅ U.S. Consumer spending up 8.2% in May
✅ 95% of illegal aliens are being deported instead of detained–winning!
✅ 1 in 5 Mail-in-Ballots have been rejected as fraudulent in NJ election
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Saturday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team in DC (trip to NJ was canceled)
— Senators, listen to America >>>No Statehood for DC—
— for protection and safety for DC and any cities threatened by domestic terrorists
— for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks, including the “President Lincoln Emancipation Memorial which was paid for by freed slaves
— YES for Voter ID for every American Citizens living in USA only.
— more arrests/charges against agitators, domestic terrorists and their sponsors
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting
— for 19.5M unemployed Americans, that their needs will be met-All Jobs Matter
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 220/450-500 miles of WALL
— for those battling Cancer, esp Rush Limbaugh
— for Hong Kong being taken over by Chi-Na
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Never Surrender To Mobs ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “ Every day, the American people is showing the unity and resolve that has always defined the character of our nation. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, June 27, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 129 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Determination—
Bless you, Grandma Covfefe
I love this picture.
I love this Man.
Father of the Country in these times.
Dear Lord,
Please Bless and Protect President Donald J. Trump 🙏
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Donald’s Bible
(Yes, Eric Liddle (Chariot of Fire) came to my mind when I first saw this video-Thank you Timmy for the video! )
I recently decided to review the movie again. Very inspiring. It’s been years since I last watched it. Oh to be young. I ran track back in the 70s.
Thank you Grandma🙏
#StandwithHongKong
Ooo…they’re all so cute, it’s hard to pick just one! 😀
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oh, but you don’t have to. Take em all. (To prison)
I read an article this afternnon about a ZOOM conference yesterday led by the Harvard graduate in charge of the group intending to remove the emancipation statue in DC. They laid out the plan of evading the marshals, which involved two individuals qucikly sneaking over the fence, throwing looped ends of ropes back over fence to crowd who would quickly topple the statue.
Read the plan to my husband, a retired attorney, and he said that based on that, anyone who showed up in the park carrying such ropes could immediately be arrested for conspiracy to commit a federal offense. Before even climbing the fence.
I noticec how they tried to pull the statue down by pulling it from both directions at the same time. It’s a good thing they are so stupid or the statue may have come down that day.
What I don’t understand is how they were able to get as far as they did (all the ropes, etc.) without somebody hauling their a$$es off to jail.
Does it really take an order from the Prez to get that 1st step to happen?
Broad daylight! In the middle of a big city.
it’s just time to kick ass and take names…………bring on the big whoop ass and stop this crap dead in its tracks……..these people are emboldened because for the most part they are getting away with it. Send them home with black eyes and some bruises and they just might re-evaluate their career choices. Enough is enough….
POTUS letter to governor of Illinois and the mayor of Chicago
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trumps-letter-governor-illinois-mayor-chicago/
We can help Chicago, but it won’t happen until you two start working to control the violence there.
Speaking of Bedminster and L & O they just had a mamjor ballot kefluffle so close to the NJ primary ! But its Neuw Joisey , so what’s a little voting fraud ? We’re ranked No 1 nationally on the Covid -19 lethality stats, with our porting partner NY ranking No 2 ! Yet Andy C . publicly took on geriatric central FL governor for ranking 45 th ? Its Frick and Frack all over again !
Even better might be quietly issuimng a directive permitting local agencies to turning ” Nelson’s Eye ” to veteran s and citizens protecting statuary and memorials by whatever means required .
Dens are afraid to have a convention. Maybe they’ll work up the courage if we give them some Lincoln statues to tear down. After that, they can go burn a grocery store.
They raped Inslee? I’m not sure I’m against that.
I always wondered how this worked. I am truly spellbound. Get loose 😉
Tim Scott: Pelosi Claiming GOP Tried Getting Away with Floyd’s Murder was ‘Most Outrageous, Sinful Comment’
Appearing Friday on Fox News Radio’s The Guy Benson Show, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) unloaded on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for accusing Senate Republicans of attempting to “get away” with “the murder of George Floyd” with their police reform legislation, branding her claim “the most outrageous, sinful comment I’ve heard as a public official.”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/26/tim-scott-slams-pelosi-for-claiming-gop-trying-to-get-away-with-george-floyds-murder-most-outrageous-sinful-comment/
I have faith, I also shall be buying a Sig Sauer P320 and an AR-15 to back up my faith along with my 2 German Shepherds. I’ve never owned a gun but come tomorrow I’ll own 2.
“Peoria Jones” would like some feedback, a quick review perhaps, regarding the new Larry Elder movie, “Uncle Tom”. She is experiencing trouble posting in real time here at The Treehouse so I’m providing a link to her post from yesterday morning. Thanks ahead of time for your help!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/26/june-26th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1254/comment-page-2/#comment-8397759
