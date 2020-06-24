Wednesday June 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
https://twitter.com/Brink_Thinker/status/1275562999911153666
LikeLike
LikeLike
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The End of the Ten Commandments
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
Perhaps you heard about the Sunday School teacher who was teaching her class the ten commandments. After discussing the command to “honour thy father and thy mother,” she asked the class, “Is there a commandment that teaches us how to treat our brothers and sisters?” To which one boy replied, “Thou shalt not kill?”
If you are wondering why we’ve entitled this article “the end of the ten commandments,” the answer to that question has to do with the Apostle Paul’s words in I Timothy 1:5:
“Now the end of the commandment is charity…”
If you are thinking, “But that verse speaks about the end of the commandment, not the end of the ten commandments,” consider what James wrote about the ten commandments:
“…whosoever shall keep the whole law, and yet offend in one point, he is guilty of all. For He that said, Do not commit adultery, said also, Do not kill…” (James 2:10,11).
You see, as far as God is concerned, the ten commandments are one commandment. You break one, you break them all! So in speaking of “the commandment,” Paul is talking about the ten commandments.
But in speaking of the end of the ten commandments, Paul isn’t thinking of a time when it would ever be acceptable to kill someone or dishonor your parents. He is rather talking about the purpose or the goal of the ten commandments. We use the word “end” that way when we ask someone, “To what end are you doing what you are doing?” That is, we are inquiring about the purpose of what’s being done.
So in speaking about “the end of the commandment,” Paul is addressing the purpose or goal of the ten commandments, a goal that he identifies as “charity,” one of the Bible’s words for love. And that makes sense, if you think about it. If you love God, are you going to take His name in vain, or have some other God before Him? If you love your neighbor, are you going to lie to him, steal from him, commit adultery with his wife, kill him or covet his things? I don’t think I have to tell you, that is not the way love behaves!
This explains why Paul says that “he that loveth another hath fulfilled the law” (Rom. 13:8 cf. 9,10), and that “all the law is fulfilled in one word, even in this; Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself” (Gal. 5:14). You see, “the end of the commandment,” the purpose or goal of the law, “is charity.”
In closing, we have to add that while it is true that “charity” is a Bible word for love, don’t change the word charity here to love. Love is a feeling. Charity is an action. Charity is the action that expresses the feeling of love. So when Paul says that the end or goal of the commandment is charity, he’s not saying that God’s goal in giving the ten commandments was to get you to have some warm fuzzy feelings of love for others. He’s saying that the goal of the ten commandments was to get you to put those feelings in action by treating God and your neighbor with the respect that the ten commandments were designed to bring out in us.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-end-of-the-ten-commandments/
1 Timothy 1:5 Now the end of the commandment is charity out of a pure heart, and of a good conscience, and of faith unfeigned:
James 2:10 For whosoever shall keep the whole law, and yet offend in one point, he is guilty of all.
11 For he that said, Do not commit adultery, said also, Do not kill. Now if thou commit no adultery, yet if thou kill, thou art become a transgressor of the law.
Romans 13:8 Owe no man any thing, but to love one another: for he that loveth another hath fulfilled the law.
9 For this, Thou shalt not commit adultery, Thou shalt not kill, Thou shalt not steal, Thou shalt not bear false witness, Thou shalt not covet; and if there be any other commandment, it is briefly comprehended in this saying, namely, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.
10 Love worketh no ill to his neighbour: therefore love is the fulfilling of the law.
Galatians 5:14 For all the law is fulfilled in one word, even in this; Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.
LikeLike
“In closing, we have to add that while it is true that “charity” is a Bible word for love, don’t change the word charity here to love. Love is a feeling. Charity is an action.”
Very few Bible translations use the word charity instead of love for the Greek term agape. For example, the New King James Version uses ‘love’, and Young’s Literal Translation — a 19th century translation which aspires to its moniker and employs language convention from KJV days like ye, thee, and thou — also uses ‘love’.
The reason for this translation option appears to correspond to how charity is defined and understood:
Oxford’s Lexico: ‘Archaic— Love of humankind, typically in a Christian context’. This was put in a subset from a broader definition: ‘Kindness and tolerance in judging others.’
Webster’s Dictionary 1828: ‘In a general sense, love, benevolence, good will; that disposition of heart which inclines men to think favorably of their fellow man, and to do them good. In a theological sense, it includes supreme love to God, and universal good will to men.’
Where ‘charity’ is defined in the manner used in the posting as an action / feeling contrast with ‘love’ is elusive. Thus, the direction not to use ‘love’ versus ‘charity’ in 1st Timothy 1:5, 1st Corinthians 13 (“love is patient, love is kind”, etc.), or elsewhere in Scripture seems to be a restriction without warrant.
Scripture has some of the most compelling expressions and descriptions of love, notably throughout 1st Corinthians 13. While the early 1600s translation choice of ‘charity’ has a place for those willing to find out its archaic definition, a legitimate translation of a Greek word using an English word that is commonly understood appears be highly appropriate given the end / goal of sharing these truths readily with others.
LikeLike
I’m revisiting my inner-redneck. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yet ANOTHER Clinton/Epstein confederate commits ‘suicide’. Steve Bing lept from the 27th floor of a building to his death, reportedly after a rough patch of depression. Bing partied with Clinton and even gave the Clinton Foundation $10-million. Yet another Clinton crony suiciding…what are the odds?
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/steve-bing-cause-of-death-revealed
LikeLike
Hard to believe we’ve heard this Christmas song for 50 years…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
That’s where you hide your gun.
LikeLike
LikeLike