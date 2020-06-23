President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing The White House – Video and Transcript…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Earlier today President Trump stopped to deliver remarks to the assembled press pool and answer questions. The President is heading to Arizona for events at/near the border. [Video and Transcript Below]
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Hello, everybody. So we’re going to Arizona. We’re celebrating. We have over 200 miles of wall built. It’s been incredible. Our numbers on the border, as you know, are at just about a record-breaking low. People are not being able to cross the border. The wall is up, because we have more than 200 — we have about 212 miles up of wall. So that’s good.
And we’re going to be doing a number of other things. We’re going to be making a speech to young people in Arizona, and we’ll be meeting with some of the Arizona officials to talk about their border and how strong it’s become. It’s become very strong.
Last night, we stopped an attack on a great monument — the monument of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park. And I just want to thank law enforcement. They did a great job. We were working very closely with the White House Secret Service and some of our executives. It was really — they did a great job. They stopped it cold.
Numerous people are in jail and going to jail today. People are already there, but we’re looking at long-term sentences under the act. We have a very specific monuments act. And we are looking at long-term jail sentences for these vandals and these hoodlums and these anarchists and agitators, and call them whatever you want. Some people don’t like that language, but that’s what they are. They’re bad people. They don’t love our country, and they’re not taking down our monuments. I just want to make that clear.
And other than that, go ahead.
Q Mr. President, do you have executive order coming regarding the monuments? What will it accomplish?
THE PRESIDENT: I will have an executive order very shortly. And all it’s really going to do is reinforce what’s already there, but in a more uniform way. Okay?
I want to also say this: If the state governments — because you see them all over — in Seattle, they’re very weak, and in Minnesota, they might need help. If they need help, the federal government is willing to help them. If these hoodlums come around — these are not protestors, by the way; these are — these are anarchists and other things. If these hoodlums come around, and if the states can’t handle it, we are ready, willing, and able to help as we did in Minnesota, where we stopped — after four days, they finally called, and we did a great job with the National Guard.
Q Mr. President, are you planning to make any — are you planning to make any changes at your campaign after the Oklahoma rally?
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, Hogan Gidley — not for that reason, because as you probably have heard, Fox had the highest ratings on a Saturday night in the history of Fox. So that’s the ultimate poll, I guess. But the ratings on Saturday night, for Fox, were the highest ratings in the history of Fox News, which is, I guess, it’s a long history. So that was the number one Saturday night in history.
We actually had a nice crowd, and — despite all of the warnings and everything else that other networks were trying to do; despite the fact that we had some pretty bad people waiting there, waiting — they shouldn’t have been. Maybe some of the same people I just talked about.
We had a nice crowd. But we had the highest ratings in the history of Fox on Saturday night. And online, I heard the record was unbelievable. I heard the numbers were unbelievable. I think you probably know that. What were the numbers online? Do you know?
Q I don’t know, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: Well you should know because you should report it.
Q Mr. President, at that rally, when you said you asked your people to slow down testing, were you just kidding or do you have a plan to slow down testing?
THE PRESIDENT: I don’t kid. Let me just tell you — let me make it clear: We have got the greatest testing program anywhere in the world. We test better than anybody in the world. Our tests are the best in the world, and we have the most of them.
By having more tests, we find more cases. We did 25-plus — 25 million tests. Think of that: 25 million. If you look at other countries, they did 1 million, 2 million, 3 million. Big countries. We did 25 million. Way more by double, triple, quadruple any other country. Therefore, with tests, we’re going to have more cases. By having more cases, it sounds bad, but actually what it is, is we’re finding people. Many of those people aren’t sick or very little. You know, they may be young people.
But what’s happened is, because of all of the cases that we find, we have a very low mortality rate, just about the best in the world. So that’s the advantage to the testing, along with other things. But just remember this: The reason we have more cases than other countries is because our testing is so much. Other countries —
Q So do you want to slow it down?
THE PRESIDENT: Other countries — listen: Other countries do very little testing by comparison. So we’re going to do, this year, right now — up until yesterday, I think they told me, we’re over 25 million tests. Other countries are at 2 million, 3 million.
Here’s what I say: Testing is a double-edged sword. In one way, it tells you you have cases. In another way, you find out where the cases are and you do a good job. We are doing a great job. We have never been credited for it. We’re doing the best testing job anywhere in the world. We’re doing the best ventilator job anywhere in the world. We’re now supplying ventilators to the entire world. Nobody else has done that. Nobody else — people don’t — countries don’t have ventilators. They call the United States. We’ve done a great job. We have not been given credit for it.
The other thing: The Tulsa rally was incredible. Despite all of the horrible, ominous warnings that you people put out over a period of two weeks, the crowd was wonderful. It was a great — they were warriors. It was a great crowd. But many of them stayed home and watched television, and what happened is Fox, on Saturday night, had the biggest ratings in the history of Fox television.
Thank you very much, everyone.
25 million tests and 328 million people means that 1 in 11 people have been tested for Covid-19. Outstanding work! That’s very impressive.
Effective leadership, front and center.
Contrast this with the insanity and hatred of left that is broadcast every day. In November, the state of Arizona will stick with President Trump, along with the rest of us who love our country.
Speaking about the rally attendance. PDJT is the master at turning a question/comment around.
PDJT,“What were the numbers online?”
Propagandist, “I don’t know,sir.”
PDJT, “Well you should know, you should report it.”
Ya beat me to it! Amazing how like minds think alike!!! I’m getting slow in my old age, LOL! This is a gem that the MSM will just gloss over!
No spring chicken here. But great minds do think alike. 👍🏻👍🏻
Me 4th.
What a precious “journalist” — he walked right into it!!
Back to J-school for you!!!
Like the reporter a month or so ago when oil prices plummeted — the reporter in the Press Room asked POTUS a question about prices and when POTUS asked him what the price was, he didn’t know!!
POTUS: “Go look it up!”
Btw, estimate of the number watching the rally were 7.7 million FNN 11 million major online networks. With additional smaller online networks about 19 million viewers. Not bad for a Sat night.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Secret service said 12,000+ went through the metal detectors
And how may bypassed the detectors. /s
Our President is masterful at controlling the narrative. He throws a little chum out for the media hacks, and they fall for it every.single.time.
Retired Magistrate here: Well, here is the choice for November; keep America as founded or turn into Venezuela! Is our country perfect, of course not. There can always be improvements. However, tearing it down and turning into a third world country incapable of helping itself or anyone else is not the answer.
One of the biggest improvements I can think of is to send the NFL, NBA and Nascar to Venezuela.
Wasn’t Sunoco that NASCAR used to hawk, Venezuelan?
Very impressive testing indeed. Why doesn’t he go for the throat, though? MSM fear mongers about the numbers of cases – which are going up because of all the testing. Rather, MSM (and the WH for that matter) should be reporting on the declining hospitalizations and deaths – despite the increasing cases due to the testing. MSM is using these increases to drive the mail in voting narrative and keep the country closed narrative and the Orange Man Bad narrative. Follow Ethical Skeptic for real analysis such as ‘salting data’ and misguided reporting: https://twitter.com/EthicalSkeptic
The enemedia can drive it as much as they can but pretty much it’s a DEAD ISSUE!
But people cannot accept defeat.
My son’s fiancé has it as a result of being a nurse in an old folks home as of last Friday. Son immediately left work and got tested. They both felt like crap Saturday and sat around laughing at how retarded they felt and that the dogs breath didn’t stink. Today they both feel just fine and are getting paid to stay off work and enjoy each others company after busting their butts for over a year and hardly seeing each other with work and evening classes to enjoy a good future together, financially secure..
Cannot wait to hear the backlash from the left media about people going to jail for destroying Federal Property. In will be spun as denying Freedom of Speech. Of Course the media will neglect to mention that it was Obama on March 10, 2012 who signed the Federal Restricted Buildings and Grounds Improvement Act of 2011 commonly known as the anti-protest ” Trespass Bill” this bill makes the simple trespass in an area under Secret Service Protection a federal offense punishable for up to (10) years and then add on the vandalism charge and throw away the keys!
Public Law No: 112-98 (03/08/2012)
(This measure has not been amended since it was reported to the Senate on November 17, 2011. The summary of that version is repeated here.)
Federal Restricted Buildings and Grounds Improvement Act of 2011 [sic] – Amends the federal criminal code to revise the prohibition against entering restricted federal buildings or grounds to impose criminal penalties on anyone who knowingly enters any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. Defines “restricted buildings or grounds” as a posted, cordoned off, or otherwise restricted area of: (1) the White House or its grounds or the Vice President’s official residence or its grounds, (2) a building or grounds where the President or other person protected by the Secret Service is or will be temporarily visiting, or (3) a building or grounds so restricted due to a special event of national significance.
This is EXACTLY what BHO did in closing the National Parks and various monuments during his term. Remember when the WWII monument was shutdown?
Crickets
Yes , I do remember ! Total transformation of America !
Art- the rally numbers were outstanding too! I caught the tail end on TV and the stadium was not empty. 💯 Sleepy joe can’t even fill a high school gymnasium with 400 people.
Ya missed the West Point commencement story. It was a riot (hum better watch my words there). Can always watch it online. Looked like the top deck was about 1/2 full.
Tiffthis, With the social distance requirements of 2 meters, Don’t think that many High school gyms have the floor space for 400 people 🤗😁🤔 (snark)
Breaking: Notes just released from AUSA Jensen to the Court, show hand written notes from Peter Strzok from the dates Jan 3-5 2017. Apparently they are even more explosive than those of Bill Prestap that we have seen. More to follow……………….
I think you have one too many zeroes there, Tiff. 😉
I think President Trump should invite Joe Biden to share in all these impromptu press conferences. It’s only fair. The hyenas … … I mean the journalists … … could alternate questions between the two candidates for President. The result would be much edification for voters and even more hilarity.
https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/breaking-doj-reveals-discovery-new-strzok-notes-flynn
We have been talking about this for years!!
“we have a very low mortality rate”
The more cases the better. He can always spot the “con job” when they start their choreographed performances and histrionics.
“Russia Russia Testing”
“Russia Russia Ventilators”
“Russia Russia Masks”
“Russia Russia Racist”
“Russia Russia Nooses”
Global Covid-19 Case Fatality Rates
https://www.cebm.net/covid-19/global-covid-19-case-fatality-rates/
But, but, but we need to gotcha, Mr. President, on something that doesn’t matter or else our masters will not pay us.
Millions watched and we don’t know the half of what the Trump team had to do to keep it from being cancelled.
A curfew was called in Tulsa the night before the rally then called off but who knows what threats were vetted before the mayor lifted the curfew.
The media shouted out that multiple Trump staff already in Tulsa had tested positive for Covid hhhmmm not heard a word about that since. No follow up from MSM on if the staff is sick, asymptomatic or in quarantine. It served its purpose to cause chaos so they move on.
The MSM would not shut up about how irresponsible Trump was for even having a rally. After all one the goals of this Covid bioweapon was to shut down PDJTs ability to campaign.
Now multiple MSM media stating the rally was a disaster a clear sign Trump’s Presidency is over.
What the hell are these MORONS trying to sell. These are not journalists they are on the level of a carnival shyster. They are SELL OUT SCUM!
Clearly they all had their articles written before hand and copy and pasted here and there once people weren’t killed by Antifa operatives or God knows what mayhem was stopped.
President TRUMP I understand why you called the Tulsa rally participants warriors but, believe me when I say you have millions of warriors all over this country and world that watched your rally and didn’t miss a word of it.
The MSM can not dictate our enthusiasm, support, and claim it was a failure. Like PDJT said just look at the ratings 😂 haha I am sure AOC, Pelosi, Hillary, Obama, Biden’s handler; etc helped the ratings as well, after all they all want to learn from Trump.
There isn’t one or all combined that could get an audience the size PDJT can and even with the lack of attention spans in today’s culture we all keep watching.
Every rally PDJT speaks at is a win against the globalists. The numbers that attend with today’s technology 😝 we all know millions are connecting with our PRESIDENT so screw you all!
We will not stop supporting OUR PRESIDENT and all the crap you keep throwing at this country is just making it much more clear you all have to be stopped.
It’s the least we can do for PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP you got that Obama he’s our president
TRUMP 2020 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
