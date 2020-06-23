June 23rd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1251

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, you can’t fix stupid.
The cupcake-store lady? Whose store was ransacked and destroyed and employees cowering in the back?
And who was just threatened that if she rebuilds, they’ll come and destroy her store again?
She’s “for the cause” and is hand-wringing because she doesn’t have any money coming in and can’t donate as much as usual to “the cause”
Owner of Looted Store Says She Was Threatened for Working with Police
“The store has gotten some threats, just that when it rebuilds it’s going to get hit again,” Colossal Cupcakes owner Kelly Kandah told Fox & Friends.
A week after her business was destroyed, Kandah said a man threatened her as she stood outside the store.
“… someone walking by … said, ‘When you rebuild this, I’m going to come back and destroy it again and you’ He kept walking and was gone”
“Unfortunately my store is not open right now and I’m so involved with the community and I’m so involved with our inner-city schools and I’m so for the cause that I do a lot of community service,” Kandah explained, adding that right now she was unable to do those things.
“I don’t have anything being brought in to be able to donate as much as I usually do,” she concluded.
https://www.breitbart.com/crime/2020/06/22/owner-looted-store-says-threatened-working-police/
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD has a previous zoo analogy somewhere
Sorry, can’t remember the specifics
LikeLiked by 2 people
sorry, “stupid” is needlessly harsh
maybe she’s simply virtue-signalling for protection
but if she rebuilds in that location I wouldn’t retract it
she needs to look for a save enclave / town and rebuild her business there
unless she’s got near-unlimited resources and can afford to rebuild shelves and glass display cases several times over and just kiss off the cost investment
it’s time for well-behaved folks to conclude that we can’t live with bla… – sorry – “non-patriots” and must establish safe enclaves
Balkanization? We’re there … stick a fork
LikeLike
typo, “she needs to look for a saFe enclave”
LikeLike
“I’m going to come back and destroy it again and you”
Appropriate response: “Well, I hope ya’ll come on back real soon. ‘Cuz I’ll have a gun, and I’ll put a big ol’ cap in yo ass.”
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/22/june-22nd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1250/comment-page-1/#comment-8379145)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 6/22/20
– Video of Lt. Colonel Allen West at WBTW’s Project 1 in Sunland Park, NM.
– 2 videos w/ Trump supporter exposing the hypocrisy of the left.
– Scenic video and tweet about preserving western civilization.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totalling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
(May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 4 people
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – 6/22/20
“So proud that @allenbwest could see what we built! I suggest everyone go check it out, get a tour. We have a local historian who will give you a 30min private tour for a small donation. This wall is right off interstate 10 just next to El Paso.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet with video exposing the hypocrisy of the left.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tweet with another video exposing the hypocrisy of the left.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tweet with video.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can you imagine waking up every morning to that beautiful, beautiful site.😍❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
First thing I would think or sing after coming out the door…
(if nobodies looking … lol)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh that’s perfect😄👍👍👍❤️
LikeLike
Praying and Praising !
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lol😄
LikeLike
The problem, as I see it, is that she’s a complete idiot.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ve been thinking that patriots should take 3D scanning of historical statues/landmarks.
Then even if the left destroys some of them, patriots could can replicas with 3D printing. Maybe even inundating the country with more examples/reminders of our history than before the Marxists tried to remove them.
Scanning & 3D Printing Works By Michelangelo
LikeLiked by 1 person
Edit: “…Patriots could create replicas with 3D printing.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
–—— 🇺🇸 🦅 —– 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 –— 🦅 –— 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 —– 🦅 🇺🇸 ——–
🦅 ** USA * 🇺🇸 —- ” Transition…to…Greatness ” —- 🇺🇸* USA ** 🦅
———- 🇺🇸 —Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom— 🇺🇸 ———
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “ And the heavens will praise Your wonders, O Lord;
Your faithfulness also in the assembly of the saints.” 🌟 —-Ps 89:5
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Pres. Trump put a Common Sense pause on Immigration (mainly H-1B, H-2B, H-4, J-1, L-1, L-2 visa programs{no wonder we are run over with aliens} in favor of our citizens (college grads) to get those jobs first until we get back to pre-Kung Flu unemployment numbers–heheh, clever, common sense move from dear Pres. Trump–Chamber of Commerce is very displeased-BooHoo.
✅ Trumptilla: More boaters turned out for Pres. Trump over the weekend. Example: 1500-2000 boats along Atlantic Beach on Saturday in support for Pres. Trump
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Tuesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to AZ:Yuma for roundtable and commemoration of 200th mile WALL, and speaking at Students for Trump Conference in Phoenix (Dep WH 9am ET ***Arr back at WH 12:25am ET on Wed Morn.—Sorry I can’t do AZ timing Schedule. the Schedule shows MT in AZ and AZ do not honor daylight savings so they are temporarily on PT with Calif, but I can’t verify Pres. Trump’s travel times, so I’ll safely stay out of it this time so as to not post wrong times.)
— for safety for everyone at the Yuma Station and the WALL in AZ
— for safety at the Phoenix location where Pres Trump and Team will be speaking to Students for Trump—zero protesting, please, Lord! ..at both locations
— protection in DC Mall, our landmarks and OUR White House…Protesters are there claiming “space” again.,,,we need Law and Order in DC!
— for protection/safety in America
— arrests and charges need to happen for damages to federal property and private property….and attacks on innocent US citizens
— Sinister groups and their sponsors be stripped of their power and influence
— House and Senate put together a reasonable Police reform that is fair but also protects our good LEOs–Congress plans to work on it mainly on Wed and Thursday.
— No defunding of our police
— Congress need to be at work in person or they shouldn’t get paid–forget fake proxy/remote voting
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting…Chi-Na ‘tiktok’ dirty tricks just proved we need voter IDs, Thank You, Chi-Na and AOC for showing America how you do it!
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 20.5M unemployed Americans, that their needs will be met-All Jobs Matter
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 212/450-500 miles of WALL
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Build That WALL ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “ We have a moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, June 23, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 133 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
————————————Look ahead this week for Pres. Trump:
>>Wed: Pres Duda of Poland is visiting at the WH for talks & joint press conf.
>>Thurs: Visit shipbuilders in Marinette, WI
———————————–
Noted: Saw this on Breitbart comment section for those who wondered about these immigrant categories:
– Doctors, Engineers (H-1B)
– Temporary workers, non-ag (H-2B)
– Others are chain immigrants that end up on welfare: (H-4)
– Cultural or academic exchange (J-1) – often overstays
– Executives specifically transferred to the U.S. from international corporations (L-1)
– Their dependents (L-2)
LikeLiked by 8 people
—Resilience & Determination—
LikeLiked by 5 people
God Bless and Protect President Trump.
Love that picture
LikeLiked by 5 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 4 people
Praying and a Big Amen !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dear Heavenly Father,
We are praying for peace in Hong Kong and a way forward into a settled future without China’s interference. We ask You, Lord, to give wisdom to the leadership of Hong Kong and other world’s leaders who desire to aid Hong Kong back to their days of independence, and then forward to an Independent Country.
Protect those who have been fined by this corrupted Government.
We remain steadfast in praying for continuing protection and deliverance from Evil for Hong Kong.
In Jesus’ Name we all pray….
LikeLiked by 5 people
Donald’s Bible
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
It sounds like he thinks there will be so much election fraud that he will lose. Hopefully he is wrong on this. Hopefully.
The democrats must feel very confident they can pull off massive voter fraud or they wouldn’t be sticking with such a disaster as Joe Dementia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, then, stop blowin’ your toots, and get to it, AG Barr.
Time’s awasting…move,move move.
America is Demanding Voter IDs for Qualifying American Citizens living in America only.
and
Congress refused to listen to those who voted Congress into office.
If we don’t get this Voting system back in its place as designed…America will cease to exist. Hello, Barr? Are you there?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nope, the media will say it’s a “Conspiracy Theory” that there were more than 2 or 3 fraudulent ballots counted.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Everyone pray hard, that come this November, there is still a Silent Sand Majority left in America.
Better make that that a 55% sane majority to make up for all the democrats election fraud.
LikeLike
What, please, is a “Silent Sand Majority”?
LikeLike
SandSane
LikeLike
Well, that makes a lot more sense, lol
LikeLike
It would make a great band name.
Silent Sand Majority …
LikeLike
“Hillary Clinton has a 96% chance of winning this election”
“Trump has no path to 270”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘Woman wanted in Wendy’s arson may be Rayshard Brooks’ girlfriend’
https://nypost.com/2020/06/21/woman-wanted-in-wendys-arson-may-be-rayshard-brooks-girlfriend/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
This should read “PAID AGITATORS”:
Here’s some of those “Peaceful Protesters” hard at work in DC:
https://streamable.com/97gqv8
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excerpts:
— Twice as may Americans back the “All Lives Matter” slogan over the “Black Lives Matter” slogan
— All Lives Matter” was picked by 59 percent of all voters, 58 percent of swing-voters, and 56 percent of “moderate” voters
— Among blacks, a 47 percent plurality picked “All Lives Matter” over the 44 percent who picked “Black Lives Matter.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
And yet you could lose your job (and some have) over saying all lives matter.
LikeLike
Solution: “All lives are not unimportant.”
You’ll stump 87% of ’em.
LikeLike
The Battle for Seattle begins. haha.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
PresTrump’s team will just have to negotiate debates in Republican territory and get ironclad commitment from Mayor and Governor
The location doesn’t matter much, it’s televised … it’s a television event
Rallies matter more … and his campaign WILL need to hold rallies in a couple sketchy swing states … those will be worrisome but can’t really avoid it, the advance and securigy teams are just gonna have to do a superior job on those
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s no debates coming. Democrats aren’t that crazy. Leftist news media and universities will cancel because of the Coronavirus!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Last Person out of Seattle Turn out the Lights.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Breitbart has a live feed from DC
“protestors” have set up a barbeque grill
but how can I respect these “protestors” ?
awhile ago I saw one of them putting ketchup on a hot dog
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/22/watch-live-stand-off-in-d-c-after-protesters-try-to-topple-statue-set-up-autonomous-zone/
LikeLiked by 1 person
No doubt, you can’t bbq off any balcony, apartment, or in your back yard, in Dim run DC.
But have it, peaceful protestors.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Breitbart live protests near the whitehouse. Lord of the flies in action!
WARNING constant foul language
Watch Live: Stand Off in D.C. After Protesters Try to Topple Statue, Set Up Autonomous Zone
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/22/watch-live-stand-off-in-d-c-after-protesters-try-to-topple-statue-set-up-autonomous-zone/
LikeLike
Interesting thought piece.
LikeLike
If these idiots want their own autonomous zone, let them have one……in cell block D.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
President Trump Retweet
LikeLike