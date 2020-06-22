White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a combat session to discuss current events with the DC narrative engineers. [Video Below, Transcript Will Follow]
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a combat session to discuss current events with the DC narrative engineers. [Video Below, Transcript Will Follow]
Loved the smack down she put on Weija, Caitlyn and Yamiche for their moronic “Kung Flu” attempts.
Also liked how she wrecked Yamiche on the statues.
She’s untouchable. The the reporters know it as well. They’re left as stuttering, try-to-talk-over-her puddles of goo once KMac is finished.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Love your blow by blow commentary MAG!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Today was a very fun watch, BW!
LikeLiked by 9 people
They may know ‘Kung Flu’, but she knows ‘Kayleigh-rate’, with a dash of ‘Trump-jitsu’! 😛
LikeLiked by 5 people
He did call it the KungFlu at his rally though.
LikeLiked by 2 people
so, that is accurate
LikeLiked by 5 people
It is accurate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He used :Kung Flu AS AN EXAMPLE and in the context of the fact that this virus has been called many names over these months……too many names to count. Go back and listen to the tape.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Context wasn’t disputed NC…the usage was. Kayleigh would not acknowledge President Trump used the specific phrase “KungFlu”, and cited other names used instead. She definitely deflected from the usage of that specific phrase.
LikeLike
She doesn’t have to acknowledge it. He said it; it’s on tape.
It’s not up to her to “acknowledge” anything. And that’s why the reporters were mad.
Kayleigh is not there to be a whipping post. She’s there to get the White House’s message out (not the message the reporters want out) and answer questions the way she wants to answer them, not the way the reporters want her to answer them. She has zero accountability to the reporters to reply in ways they want.
Her point was very simple — you reporters are trying to say that POTUS used a racist phrase when talking about the virus. However, all of your outlets used phrases to discuss the virus that you later decided were “racist.” So if he’s using racist language, so were you. And one “racist” should not be trying to call out someone else as “racist.”
Very simple and sound argument. No way to refute it. There is no need to acknowledge anything or cater to the reporters in any way. It’s simply “stop asking me this question you hypocrites.” And that’s that.
That’s why having a lawyer — someone trained in logic and critical thinking — is better than having a person like a former reporter as press secretary. They debate better than the average person because of their training.
The reporters have zero chance in argument with KMac. No chance. And that makes them sad, and me glad.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Correction: I dont think Kayleigh is a lawyer (passed bar). But she is a law school graduate, the only person with that distinction in the history of the Press Secretary position.
Lawyers and philosophers, among others, are forced to learn how to think logically (Socratic Method, etc) and critically. They are often far better at breaking down arguments than others because of this training. And I say this as someone who is not a lawyer, but who has been around many lawyers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well said, MAG!
I often wonder if she will ever tire of these pointedly tiresome constructs by the media of; “What do you say to all the people offended by……” and say; “What do you say to all the people that are insulted and offended by your juvenile and totally unethical behavior for a bias political ‘gotcha questions’?” “Why do you continue to insult and debase the American public’s intelligence”?
Course, that’s exactly what she is actually implying and proving to be true, but in a more intelligent and civil manner than coming right out and saying it! She is under no obligation to buy their twisted premises or answer/respond on their terms of framing the question or issue.
LikeLike
Also, NC, President Trump mentioned how the “Names” keep getting farther and farther away from…
CHI-NA!!!
The “Globals” (if they have their way) will soon deny any connection between CHI-NA and the BioWeapon CHI-NA unleashed upon the world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And your point is …
LikeLiked by 2 people
So what?
I’m glad he did.
Communist China deserves zero respect, maybe less.
And anyway, the vast majority of the Chinese people don’t hear this; the CCP doesn’t allow them to read western media. They only get the highly filtered propaganda that their commie leaders permit.
LikeLiked by 12 people
👍🏻👍🏻
Communist propagandists Weija deserves the same respect as communist China.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So why is it deemed to be so offensive? Is Kung Fu offensive? Is calling it the China virus offensive? I heard someone call it racist. How is it racist?
I am so confused…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anything and everything triggers these fools, because they’re looking to outraged. A mere word like ‘sombrero’ would have them screaming racism. They look worse and worse every time they ask questions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wasn’t there a term called “Kung Fu fighting” at some point a few years ago?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I call it the Chinese Wuhan Coronavirus. CWC for short.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who appointed these rejects or anyone on the left as the arbiters of racists rhetoric? It would not be inappropriate to refer to the ChiCom virus as the Wuhan Red Death.
These are not so much press conferences as Leftist propaganda gotcha sessions. We have to stop playing their game. They are not media, they are not in control.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who appointed these rejects or anyone on the left as the arbiters of racists rhetoric? It would not be inappropriate to refer to the ChiCom virus as the Wuhan Red Death.
These are not so much press conferences as Leftist propaganda gotcha sessions. We have to stop playing their game. They are not media, they are not in control.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So?
LikeLiked by 1 person
From this point forward, I will refer to it as the David Carradine mutation. /s
LikeLiked by 3 people
So What? It is the KungFLU, the CCP virus, the Chinese Flu, the whateverelse he wants to call it. It is the Chinese Gov’s flu…we know EXACTLY what he called it and we AGREE with it. If you are a Troll, go away…if not stop stating the obvious.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LMAO@Texan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump also said at the rally (he was truly in his element!) that this virus has 19 different names! And I counted 4 times the stupid gotcha question about “kungflu” to Kayleigh.
Kungflu.Kungfku.Kungflu.Kungflu.
There. Said it 4 times, stupid media.
And zero questions about the murders that took place in Democrat/ anarchist-held cities that she mentioned. And zero questions about the cheating mail-in ballots that Trump mentioned in his tweets, and AG Barr mentioned in his interview yesterday. The media is the enemy of the people.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LOL how is Kung Flu racist… or lacist… ???
LikeLiked by 1 person
as Chris Planet says; “if not for double standards the left would have no standards at all.”
LikeLike
What reporters? All I saw in the room other than Chanel were kindergarten kids!
Wow, is that ever painful to watch!! They are truly Operation MOCKINGBIRDS!
LikeLike
Now you know why Yamiche is so vile. Can you imagine being her and looking at yourself everyday in the mirror, knowing that you will have to verbally spar with this beautiful woman.
LikeLike
I am stunned by how well-prepared she always is. And how organized. What an amazingly COMPETENT Press Secretary. I am proud to be an American when KMac is at the lectern.
And a minor but important detail. Someone has done a superb job with her mic and amplification. She speaks in a strong, yet calm voice … never raising her voice, and never shrill (like HER) … the sound engineering for her is spot on. It makes her “sound” authoritative and in control.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She is great! Just a point… anyone who speaks the truth, has the facts & uses them, will look great when dealing with the press nincompoops.
LikeLike
Perfect headline!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I won’t listen to a word from these idiots until our beautiful First Lady is on several grocery store checkout stand missives ……. Then , maybe….
Nah, not then either.
SCUM !
LikeLiked by 5 people
Actually there was a publication I saw this past week which had her on the cover.It seemed to be very favorable to her,I should have looked it over,but did not have time.I will try and find it.
LikeLike
They used every designer on the planet trying to Mooch appear a female with no luck. You can’t make chicken salad out of chicken sh*t no matter what brand of mayo you use.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a wonderful woman. Strong, determined, intelligent, beautiful too.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Wow! Just Wow! She just smacks those clowns down like she’s playing whack-a-mole! She’s brilliant, extremely quick-witted, stunningly beautiful and thoroughly loyal to our President. If there has ever been a better Presidential Press Secretary, I’ve never seen them, and that’s saying something because I thought very highly of both Sarah Sanders and Tony Snow.
LikeLiked by 5 people
loyal to the truth, and the enemy of spin and lies…
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD, great title for your post. Says it all!
LikeLiked by 9 people
She smacked them around. She was excellent. Best press secretary ever. She leaves them in the dust.
That fake Asian reporter still hasn’t revealed who in the administration said Kung Flu. Here’s her chance to reveal who said that. Most asian people I know think the term is hilarious.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t know who actually found this woman, but that person deserves a raise and a photo with the President and her in the Oval Office. For being a young 32(?) she seems to have her ducks lined up rather smartly!
LikeLiked by 4 people
She appeared regularly on Dobbs’ program, which DJT watches, throughout the first two years of the Administration.
I suspect DJT made the call himself!
LikeLike
Mark Meadows recommended her for Press Secretary.
LikeLike
This young woman agrees.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Whoa!
SHE GETS IT!!!!
👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
LikeLiked by 10 people
lol
I think she got that last line from my ex.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOL.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Libtards think their opinions are fact. For instance, ‘Kung Flu’ is somehow racist!? Since when? Who made that a fact? It is opinion.
It is time to tell these village idiots that spouting an opinion is not stating a fact.
LikeLiked by 2 people
White privilege doesn’t exist… it’s liberal privilege that does.
LikeLike
Excellent !
LikeLike
Who is this Fireball?
OANN opportunity knocks, Offer her a job!
LikeLike
She is a perfect lady like all of those who came before her but she has facts and sheets of information to prove her point Nothing like her around now..
Too bad the media cant asked one question and then for her to say next time asked and answered
They do that to make sure they can try to trip her up but you cant trip her up because of all the facts she has in front of her.. they are cooked..
LikeLiked by 6 people
You can tell how well prepared she is for each briefing! She has facts and r3l3vantbargum3nts at her fingertips.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, forgive my bad keyboard!…” Relevant arguments”. Apologies!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Missy, I can usually figure out typos but I was lost with yours, lol
Glad you clarified
LikeLiked by 1 person
K-mac dishes out a little verbal jujitsu for the massmedia mentalmigets.
Take that!
https://i0.wp.com/www.powerlineblog.com/ed-assets/2020/06/download-13.jpg?resize=600%2C400&ssl=1
LikeLiked by 3 people
Deplorable Ves, that picture should be blown up to 4′ X 6′ and put up on the wall behind her!
LikeLike
Now Asians are offended ! LOL Asian Americans want Law and Order as that is why they left Asia to live in America!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We live in a time, where strong males can not really fight and just nice woman are accepted as someone who can tell their thoughts.
Strange times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that many of us are fighting everyday for our Bill of Rights nice or not not so nice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My husband is Asian and he thought it was pretty damn funny. 😄
LikeLiked by 5 people
My newpher is Asian as he though so as well !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Chinese American friends also.
Keep it up, Fake/Disgusting Dem Media. All you’re doing is Red Pilling Americans in record time. I’m starting to LOVE these fools!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you or any of your friends or relatives are asian, no matter how proficient and accomplished you are, you will be denied admission to ‘harvard university’ because of official ‘racial bad character’. This is officially OK with the federal court system in dem massachussetts.
Why any asian votes dem is beyond my comprehension.
LikeLike
I’m surprised that all the asians didn’t join with the amish to burn down harvard and the federal courthouse. They would be entitled to do so, as a result of being ‘triggered’. Peaceful, law abiding behavior is laughed at. Asian Discrimination Matters. Asians should seek reparations for denial of livlihood and opportunity. !!!!!!
LikeLike
Johnny Rivers sang “Secret Asian Man” and he agrees!
LikeLike
scuse me while I kiss this guy
don’t go round tonight
it’s bound to take your life
there’s a bathroom on the right
LikeLike
I thought the song was “Secret Agent Man.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Listen to it! Next you’ll be claiming that Michael Jackson was NOT singing, “The chair’s not my son.” in “Billy Jean”
LikeLike
Some of them will be missing limbs, eyes, ears, etc. after K-Mac gets through with them. We call her the Blond Assassin. Seriously, wonder if the goobers get extra combat pay to make their accusations and act like they are doing something of value. Everything they do or say just adds voters for PDT.
LikeLike
Why is “Kung Flu” a racist term? if the reporter chooses to be offended, it’s her problem. I am offended that the Chinese unleashed a virus on the world that has killed 500.000 people worldwide and caused 20-30 Trillion dollars in economic devastation. The reporter has my permission to take her offense and put it someplace where there is no sunshine…so to speak.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Kung Flu isn’t a racist term.
The racist Leftwing Media is ONCE AGAIN trying to re-define racism to fit their latest sorry attempt to impugn the President.
Just because the racist Leftwing Media tries to arbitrarily add a word to their ever-expanding list of allegedly racist terms, doesn’t make it legitimate. They aren’t the arbiters of cultural terminology.
LikeLiked by 7 people
spanish flu, ebola, london flu, mideast respiratory syndrome, all totally RASSSIST !!! /s
LikeLike
French fries! 😂
LikeLike
It’s not a racist term at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Kung Fu”, Run Run Shaw (Shao Yifu or Siu Yat-fu) and his family made a fortune making “Kung Fu” movies overseas and here in the US. Dang, sounds racist to me.
LikeLike
They came out Kung Flu fighting, but it turned into a press pool blitz.
These sad hacks make it to easy for Kaleigh. She doesn’t need to prepare for serious questions on the economy or national security. She just has to guess what mindless “Gotcha” the clowns will be trying for today. Rally numbers? Calling “Kung flu” deeply racist? WuFlu testing? They are painfully predictable partisan hacks and thus easily destroyed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Boy she is cute – reminds me of an old girlfriend – fun to watch for so many reasons – hands them their heads as smoothly as melted butter flows over hot pancakes
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is your ex-girlfriend a knockout blonde or Aunt Jemima?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh no!
Better ban future showings of Kung Fu Panda.
These reporters are such morons.
Like the martial arts known as Kung Fu, the virus originated in China.
Kung Flu is simply a play on words involving two things that had their origin in China.
It’s only offensive to people looking to be offended.
LikeLiked by 6 people
How is it hurtful or racist to disparage a FLU/VIRUS….not a person?! These reporters focus on “word salads” – things supposedly stated or posted by the President, and then twisting his words to prove he is “Orange man bad” instead of focusing on the logic or content behind his words.
I doubt there are Asian Americans who are truly offended by anyone saying “Kung fu flu”, Asians are very smart and know Wuhan, China ( CCP) released a bio-engineered virus into the world on purpose….that is why they chose to live here.
Too bad Kayleigh doesn’t have a button she can push to replay the already asked questions – these idiots keep asking the same things over and over.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes, the virus is offended, and there are trillions and gazillions of them!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not one asked about all the deaths in the lefty cities, not one ….. What is that saying that the ” left” is always pushing down on our throats? Oh yeah… ” Silence is Compliance ” so the media is ok at how many black americans were gunned down by their own this past weekend.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When did the President say “Kung flu”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
At the Rally in Tulsa last Saturday.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks grandmotherpatriot. I didn’t get to watch the entire rally- so I missed it. I recall tho, that during one of the covid press briefings a reporter tried to accuse an admin official of using the term “Kung flu” but the reporter never said who in the admin said it- so the narrative flopped. Seems they are trying for round 2 now. Lol.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re welcome Tiffthis President was on a roll and speaking the truth. We all know that the media hates the Truth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
truth is kryptonite to fake ‘jornalists’ from the monopoly entertainment company ‘news’.
Comcast owns NBC/MSNBC. Disney owns ABC. CBS is owned by Viacom, with massive movie and entertainment businesses. CNN is owned by AT&T’s Warner Media a worldwide entertainment conglomerate.
The companies that own the major news networks, NBC, ABC, and CBS, all depend on china for massive revenue. On the print side, U.S. newspapers like the Washington Post and New York Times have been criticized for running paid China Daily inserts, paid by many million$ (~$20 million known) https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/chinas-long-tentacles-extend-deep-into-american-media/
Comcast Corporation is not only a participator in increasingly close China ‘cultural exchanges’, but also the contributor and beneficiary of deeper economic exchanges between China and the US. The comcast NBC and Universal Studios Theme Park in Beijing is evidence of economic dependence on, and influence by china.
see https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/chinas-long-tentacles-extend-deep-into-american-media/
Our “free press” should not be concentrated in a few giant companies dependent on the good graces of foreign governments which hate us, and which therefor publish chinese propaganda. The protections of the First Amendment are only for a diversified, FreePress, not conspiring propaganda monopolies.
The antitrust laws used to prevent monopoly and oligopoly ownership of news media, even in a single city. The political bribers stopped that.
The justice department Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission should sue to force Disney, Comcast, AT&T, Viacom et al to distribute shares of their news divisions to their shareholders (not sell the companies to the chinese or soros…), to remove chinese control of our fake news oligopoly.
If you agree, you can write or email :
Ian R. Conner
Director, Bureau of Competition
Federal Trade Commission
600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20580
E-Mail: antitrust@ftc.gov
Makan Delrahim
Assistant Attorney General
U.S. Department of Justice
Antitrust Division
950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20530-0001
E-Mail: antitrust.ATR@usdoj.gov
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank-you for the information.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It,s not just how super intelligent she is but the level of her preparedness and organization is stunning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kung Flu, Flu Manchu, Chop Fluey, Wu Ping Cough, Wokking Pneumonia, Wu Flu, China Bat Sickness, Colonavilus
LikeLiked by 3 people
Shanghai Shivers
LikeLiked by 1 person
YEP!! LOL….I am a nasty offender! I walk real close to people wearing masks outside. I live on the beach…seriously, people (very few) but some of them wear masks on the beach…I laugh loud and obnoxiously when I see one…I even point at them. I’m sick of the nonsense. It’s funny watching them drive up in their cars with IL, TN, MI, NY, NJ license plates with their masks on..in their cars. By the time they leave, they aren’t wearing masks and they are smiling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have you ever had CHAZ – Chinese food? Not too bad but after a half hour, you’re hungry for power.
LikeLike
Do not forget Cave Chicken…….
LikeLike
Do not forget Cave Chicken…….
LikeLike
So I listened to the presser earlier on YouTube live … it was chopped up … mixed up and not a word on the violence in NYC… skipped over all of it/cut out
So I came here to listen to the whole completed presser… YouTube/google.. never disappoints../sarc
LikeLike
Enough with Kung Flu being offensive. I am offended by BLM, antifa and liberals why is offending a liberal more important to what I am offended by?
LikeLike
Nick, this is precisely what the left wants us to do be ” provoked ” by their demands. I for one, will never bow to BLM, antifa or socialism. I ignore the BS as I will not allow these people to be my Master.
LikeLike
Panda Express is going to have to change the name of their Kung Pao Chicken now. #CancelKungPaoChicken 🤣🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 2 people
We can not allow that racist term for ceramic dinnerware. I cannot in good conscience eat off of C_ina.
LikeLiked by 1 person
lol🤣🤣🤣👍👍👍, #cancelchinadinnerware
LikeLike
In a perfect “As The World Turns”, here is how the press conference should really go.
D.C. bubble dwelling reporter-“For the 158th time this month, and 27th time today that it’s been asked. Does the president consider the term Kung flu a racist term?”
Kayleigh’s response. “Look. I realize it doesn’t require hardly any brains to become a reporter for the MSM networks. Pretty much all’s you need is a pulse and are able to memorize gotcha questions. But at least quit confirming to the world that you have the memory capacity of a wounded gnat. The answer is still no the president does not consider the term Kung flu to be a racist term. The answer has always been no. And the answer in the future will still always be no. Over there. What’s your question?”
D.C. bubble dwelling reporter #2-“Does the president consider the term Kung flu a racist term?”
As the police entered the room, they saw reporter #2 lying in a pool of blood, with Kayleigh standing over them asking no one in particular “How do you reload this son of a bitch?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
So tired of this silly presstitute game. Where is the conservative media????? Breitbart, OAN, Epoch Times, and so many others!!!
The WH needs to Start a Revolution of it’s OWN, play a New Game!!!
Trump needs a New Stump Speech too!!! I’m tired of the Soopreme Court Jesters he put on the court too. Sheesh!!! 2020 isn’t 2016.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kayleigh is The Velvet Hammer. I’ve been in love with her since this moment where she nukes a Liberal from orbit, starts at the 1:40 mark…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, that Lefty was right.
You have to be mentally unbalanced to support the likes of Hillary.
That Lefty lost it. You could see how her mouth was 100 miles ahead of her brain. Talking off her talking points not realizing that the context of the conversation had changed. Pretty much unable to think outside of her bubble.
And then she got mad.
BOOOM!
LikeLike
Yes, start at the 1:40 mark! Thanks for LOL!!!
LikeLike
POTUS was kidding about slowing down the testing is was so obvious. These people are pathetic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The HYPOCRISY is Unbelievable!
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/the-hypocrisy-is-unbelievable/
LikeLike
For every action, there’s a reaction.
CNN made Kayleigh McEnany into everything Trump would want in a press secretary
Thank you CNN
LikeLiked by 2 people
The real irony is that many of the full and part time conservative people on Fox were ALL CNN employees. They left after CNN turned to the dark side.
For example, Varney and Dobbs actually started the CNN Business Desk.
LikeLike
I loved her little twist of the knife at the end with the 7.7 Fox viewers of Trump’s rally. “Big numbers!” Savage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
RSBNetwork at one point said they had over 100k viewers, which they said was the largest audience they had had.
LikeLike
Can’t believe everybody was kung flu fighting! It was a little bit frightening…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Still waiting for an explanation as to why “Kung Flu” is racist.
Saying “Kung Fu” anywhere in the world – including Asia and America – is decidedly not racist. Not even a little bit.
But referring to the WuFlu as the “Kung Flu” is now racist… why?
It’d like if the virus came from Germany and he called it, I dunno, “Corona-schnitzel”.
What would be “racist” is he he took an actual racist term, and somehow modified it to make it about the virus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is not racist. In fact a Chinese owned studio in Hong Kong, the Shaw Brothers, made a fortune in the Us and overseas with their 100’s of “Kung Fu” movies.
LikeLike
Media clowns talking through the masks is priceless. Their opposites looking pretty, acting normal
and not mask-virtue signaling contrasts nicely with this.
Love the Chanel Rion end of conference routine (but she looks better in the shorter dresses).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Masks are the new pink pussy hats.
LikeLike
Wait till those lamebrains try to use “kung” as being racist against Southern Africa
LikeLike
For those wondering about Kayleigh’s credentials:
Excerts from: https://www.thefamouspeople.com/profiles/kayleigh-mcenany-43429.php
Kayleigh McEnany was educated at the private Catholic college preparatory school ‘Academy of the Holy Names’. She then went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service (BSFS) in International Politics from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. McEnany also spent a year at St Edmund Hall in England. After this, she attended the University of Miami School of Law before transferring to Harvard Law School from where she graduated with a JD in May 2017.
and: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kayleigh_McEnany
At the Miami School of Law, McEnany was a recipient of the Bruce J. Winick Award for Excellence, a scholarship awarded to students in the top 1% of their class. She graduated from Harvard in 2016.
and:
Juris Doctor (JD) is earned by completing law school. It has the academic standing of a professional doctorate (in contrast to a research doctorate) in the United States.
Passing the bar is not required for a JD and no mention is made of Kayleigh passing the bar.
LikeLike
Art of War! PDJT style! Thank you for taking the time to research and post this info.
LikeLike
If a presstitute refers to an actual racist word as the N word and not the actual word (because the N word IS racist) why did the presstitutes say Kung flu instead of the K word? (Because Kung Flu IS NOT RACIST).
The more you know
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a vile collection of phony, offensive misfits.
It got me wondering though, to enhance these combat sessions, if Kayleigh might hire afew aids
to stand to the side & when one of the creatures cuts loose with a snarky, got’ya comment,
an aid would run over & smack the offender in the head with a mackerel.
Might bump-up the ratings.
LikeLike
gildie: “[…] an aid would run over & smack the offender in the head with a mackerel.”
You gotta email that suggestion in to the Whitehouse, gildie. Presser ratings would soar!
(BTW, those of us in the know [wink, wink] will be buying shares in Big Mackerel.)
LikeLike
They really look like idiots with their masks sitting 6 feet apart , the prize goes to the guy who had a white N95 type mask COVERED by a a second black mask – ridiculous
LikeLike