June 22nd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1250

🏎️ ⛳ 🚣♂️ 🚴♂️ Happy Father’s Day to President Trump, MAGA Team and all the Treepers!
(Hope you all had a great day full of relaxation and fun yesterday (Sunday). Check out the Father Day video after this post–Yes, I’m a day late and a half of a memory short🙃)
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “ I will sing of the mercies of the Lord forever;
With my mouth will I make known Your faithfulness to all generations.
For I have said, “Mercy shall be built up forever;
Your faithfulness You shall establish in the very heavens.” ” 🌟 —-Ps 89:1-2
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Tim Murtaugh: 8.3 Million viewers watched online at Rally yesterday–another said he counted 10,5M!
✅ President Trump and the Americans knows who are our real enemies–Chi-Na and Dems….and RINOs
✅ Plot Exposed: Chi-Na, with the help of Dems, are interfering with our election process–We See You, Chi-Na!
✅ Evil Exposed! Chi-Na (thru their ‘tiktok’ site) helped RSVP’s Rally tickets with he help of underage punks-Checkmate!
✅ Evil Exposed: Unprofessional immature Congressman AOC, in a sheer teeny-bopper’s glee, praised the underage punks for tricking Trump Campaign in fake RSVPs-Checkmate!
✅ Evil Exposed: OK “protesters” are communists because they deliberately threatened and blocked peaceful rally-goers from entering the arena–Checkmate!.
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Monday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for protection/safety in America
— Sinister groups and their sponsors be stripped of their power and influence
— Congress need to be at work in person or they shouldn’t get paid–forget fake proxy/remote voting
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting…Chi-Na ‘tiktok’ dirty tricks just proved we need voter IDs, Thank You, Chi-Na and AOC for showing America how you do it!
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 20.5M unemployed Americans, that their needs will be met-All Jobs Matter
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 212/450-500 miles of WALL
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Trump Movement 2020 ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “ I’m with you. I will fight for you and I will win for you.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, June 22, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 134 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
————————————Look ahead this week for Pres. Trump:
>>Tues: Going to visit the WALL in Yuma, AZ and celebrate 200th mile of border wall; then fly to Phoenix to speak to Young Americans
>>Wed: Pres Duda of Poland is visiting at the WH for talks & joint press conf.
>>Thurs: Visit shipbuilders in Marinette, WI
Our Nation is indebted to the men who have embraced the great blessing and solemn duty of fatherhood. Every day, they make sacrifices to ensure their children, whether by birth, adoption, or foster care, receive the care and affection they deserve. Today, we express our everlasting gratitude to our fathers and father figures for their love and commitment, and for all they have done to shape our lives.
Happy Father’s Day!
Enjoy the video of ‘Livesaver’ Dads.
Those were great!
—Resilience & Determination—
Just say’n… 😉
He will let them go to Prison. Gen Flynn nor Roger Stone
I also see, once the evidence, is solid, Paul Manafort getting out.
Manafort has been out for a couple of months.
Kung Flu?
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Praying and Amen !
Amen.
Amen!
“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”
Matthew 11:28-30
Donald’s Bible
Dear Heavenly Father,
We are praying for peace in Hong Kong and a way forward into a settled future without China’s interference. We ask You, Lord, to give wisdom to the leadership of Hong Kong and other world’s leaders who desire to aid Hong Kong back to their days of independence, and then forward to an Independent Country.
Protect those who have been fined by this corrupted Government.
We remain steadfast in praying for continuing protection and deliverance from Evil for Hong Kong.
In Jesus’ Name we all pray….
Thank you Grandma
Yes, thank you Grandma, for ALL you do, but a special Thank you, for this.
—-Black lives that didn’t matter to Black Lives Matter!—- (Jim in TN)
Remembering….
FOUR innocent Black People Killed by …Rioters/ Looters
➖ David Dorn
➖ Chris Beaty
➖ Italia Marie Kelly
➖ Patrick Underwood
and many others
Remembrance:
“Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends(country).” John 15:13
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/21/june-21st-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1249/comment-page-1/#comment-8375842)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 6/21/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totalling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
(May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Praying and Praising !
Happy Father’s Day to you, President Trump
From the Treepers!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Dems not in very blue districts will think long and hard about going on the record to support this bill.
LikeLiked by 2 people
dallasdan says: “Dems not in very blue districts will think long and hard about going on the record to support this bill.”
Is the House still “Proxy Voting”?
(Their first “proxy vote” was less than 3-weeks ago)
Democrats ready for first-ever House proxy vote as GOP sues to stop them (May 27, 2020)
https://nypost.com/2020/05/27/71-house-democrats-will-vote-via-proxy-for-first-time/
If so, that somewhat obscures their individual positions; hiding their votes behind the “proxy letter” instead of in the House physically and publicly voting.
What can you expect from the Republican CongressFolk when most of them are RINOs ? The Republicans who “fight” are sadly missing from Congress because they are happy with their ill-gotten wealth and furious because you shut down them getting more for all their relatives and neighbors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Geoffrey Berman didn’t pursue Jeffrey Epstein.
Could that be why he was removed?
“However, “bad faith” is when you reach conclusions without the burden of evidence….”
Unfortunately that is now standard operating procedure for most Leftist politicians, almost ALL members of the mainstream media, AND far, far, too many members of the general public!
“ye can have no doubt in the bowels of CNN”
Tee-hee. There’s Apples… and there’s Bananas… and then there’s #Resistance.
Well…if Preet doesn’t like the way we do business the Constitutional and American Way, he is more than welcome to leave our Country. In fact should Preet choose to remain here, he is doing it in Bad Faith. He’s no better than BO.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
This winner is 73, or so, years old. Think she cares what you think of her?
One of the victims died. And these disgusting people give a victory salute to themselves.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just like Mom used to say: “It’s all fun and Marxist Fantasy Romper Room until somebody ends up dead.”
Our Mom use to say “until somebody gets hurt” but these children are playing a much more dangerous game so I agree with your Mom mr. piddles.
It’s a sad joke. It’s stain.
It should be ended ASAP. All these crimes are on the mayor.
China’s favorite governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is at it again. This time, after relentlessly bashing President Trump, after her AG told the President he was no longer welcome in the state, now she’s asking for bailout cash for her state.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Blue states that intentionally killed our most vulnerable should never get a dime of taxpayer money.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great post, Cheryl. If we had the functioning Department of Justice those Governors would already be facing murder charges.
Remember, her administration was the one that put the coronavirus positive mental patient in the nursing home where he was left free to beat up the elderly residents and post it on YouTube
Pres Trump will have an answer for her that she will not like.
She is trying to extort the President because he needs to win MI. CV hurt many states, not just hers. I hope the President ignores her.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whitmer wants the Feds to buy her a hotdog.
From a man who never been wrong because of his AI system Socrates.
44 minutes worth a listen
[audio src="https://static.financialsense.com/audio/2020-06/financial-sense-20200616-armstrong-great-reset-24c786.mp3" /]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martin_A._Armstrong
Didn’t his last prediction you posted here on CTH fail spectacularly?
If President Trump had followed Bolton’s advice, we would now be engaged in more wars than Imelda Marcos had shoes.
Bolton will have his 15 minutes of fame.
Then he is history
I am guessing he had / has some serious money issues.
All his warmongering aside, probably many bills or the wife getting on him.
It is “Always” about the Money….
As I said a while back… somebody’s gotta hook this guy up with a quality Call Of Duty squad and a World Of Tanks account. Then he can just sit around in his underwear all day blowing sh*t up. Take the edge off.
EXCLUSIVE: Trump Wants To Give Richard Grenell ‘High-Level’ Position
There’s a new book out about Melania Trump and it’s mostly flattering according to this article.
https://thefederalist.com/2020/06/20/new-melania-trump-biography-art-of-her-deal-is-surprisingly-flattering/
“There are no major bombshells in Mary Jordan’s new biography of Melania Trump, “The Art of Her Deal.” Jordan merely reaffirms what we’ve always known about the First Lady—she’s a cool head in an unsteady world, and the ultimate poster girl for soft power.”
We should just rename the “Pulitzer Prize” the “Goebbles Award” and be done with it. The award already goes to the top propagandist each year anyway.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The 2018 Pulitzer Prize Winner in National Reporting”
https://www.pulitzer.org/winners/staffs-new-york-times-and-washington-post
Staffs of The New York Times and The Washington Post
For deeply sourced, relentlessly reported coverage in the public interest that dramatically furthered the nation’s understanding of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and its connections to the Trump campaign, the President-elect’s transition team and his eventual administration. (The New York Times entry, submitted in this category, was moved into contention by the Board and then jointly awarded the Prize.)
You should see the list of articles. It’s like a Russia Collusion Fantasy Time Capsule.
Three entirely useless “august institutions”, if you ask me. I have no need for any of it.
“Deeply sourced” = what the IC wanted them to propound
“Relentlessly reported” = it was relentless
Is it still called “reporting” when it’s fiction?
The tweets are worth a read imho, of course. 🙃 Disclaimer….I’ve only read 3 or 4 hahaha
But going back for more…………
Trump trumps Reagan and Kennedy both IMO. I’ll stick with the MAGA party.
If PDJT were to announce tomorrow, that he was leaving the party of Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan and Mitt Romney, to start his own MAGA party, I’m pretty sure we would all go in a heartbeat.
Lifelong Republican voter, but the ONLY thing that keeps me a registered Republican, is PDJT.
My first thought was this story is bs and it is #3.
4) Wasn’t a noose but was called one by some snowflake.
Seems to me that 9-out-of10 “noose” reports are either fake or some not-a-noose that was called a noose.
http://www.fakehatecrimes.org/
yeah, they’re having trouble with them nooses in Oakland too
https://www.ktuu.com/content/news/Nooses-in-Oakland-park-were-exercise-aids-man-says–571338601.html
I am a firm believer that we should call things by their correct names.
I thereby propose the name for the Federal Reserve should be changed to the Fedeeyoreserve.
On June 12 I made a longish post about the Federal Reserve’s FOMC Committee making gratuitous gloomy speculations about the economy after reports of the highest monthly employment rebound in history and the highest retail sales increase in US history. On cue, the World Bank issued a report that a great depression will soon be upon us, the likes of which we haven’t seen since 1929.
The only explanation we received was that investors feared a second wave of virus pandemic this fall. The markets fell 5-6% and 1 1/2 Trillion dollars of savings and investment went mumble grumble poof. Whoever knew that was coming made out like a bandit.
So last Friday by midmoring, the Market clawed its way back, The NASDAQ was over 10,000 in record territory, and everything was upbeat with President Trump launching his campaign, probably good news coming. Then I happened to catch a very brief news feed, I didn’t hear it again. It was a speech by Eric Rosengren, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. The market fell precipitously after that, and finished deeply in the red. We were told it was investor reaction to Apple closing some stores due to fear of a spike in Covid-19. So with the President scheduled originally speak on Friday, a Fed President dropped a poopy diaper. Here are a few short quotes from his remarks, with Eeyore translating for us common folks who work and save..
https://www.bostonfed.org/news-and-events/speeches/2020/an-update-on-the-economy-and-the-main-street-lending-program.aspx
Eeyore Rosengren: “If workplaces reopen without the necessary health precautions, the recent increases in payroll employment could be offset by possible business closures and serious health outcomes later.”
Translation: Why open up the econoomy? It’s just going to make everything worse?
Eeyore Rosengren: “I expect the unemployment rate to still be at double-digit levels at the end of the year, given what are likely to be persistent economic headwinds … . And my own more pessimistic forecast does not fully incorporate the challenges of a second wave of the virus…”
Translaation: Economic headwinds will add to the second wave of the virus and capsize our ship and that’s before my pessimistic forecast.
Eeyore Rosengren: “If there are significant flare-ups in states that have aggressively reopened, the reduction in social distancing that contributes to stronger economic performance in such states now may translate to more depressed economic activity and increased public health issues in those states in the future. …
Translation: If the economic numbers gets better, that’s just a sign that everything is getting worse.
Eeyore Rosengren: “Given the death toll of the virus even with the economic lockdown, I see a substantial risk in reopening too fast and relaxing social distancing too much.”
Translation: I guess its the End of the Road, Nuthin’ to do.
Not much hope of things getting better.
Guess I’ll go on home now and put on my slippers and mask
Takeaway: It’s not the Fed’s job to play politics and make gratuitous speculations that hack the market. Its purpose is to adjust interest rates to optimize inflation and unemployment.
Congratulations to Gen. Charles Q. Brown, recently confirmed to be the next Air Force Chief of Staff! A decorated command pilot with more than 2,900 flying hours, including 130 in combat, “CQ” as he is known in the Air Force, was most recently commander of Pacific Air Forces, a key position to prepare him to address U.S. strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region. He was nominated by President Trump on March 2nd and confirmed by the Senate 98-0 on June 9th.
Sent to constituents by U. S. Representative Russ Fulcher, Idaho’s First District.
REPOST
OK, here’s how to handle the situation in Seattle.
1. Set up a perimeter around their so-called border, complete with concertina wire, armed border patrol agents, and checkpoints. At these CHECKPOINTS, post huge signs saying, “You are now entering the United States of America. Please have passports and travel papers ready”. Deny them entry into the U.S.
2. CUT OFF their electricity, water, and sewer systems. Since they are autonomous, they must supply their own infrastructure. If they wish to use American infrastructure, they must pay for it — at international rates.
3. Place TARIFFS on any goods or foodstuffs they wish to IMPORT into their autonomous zone, same as you would with any other country.
4. Cut off their access to WI-FI and CELL SERVICE. Since they are autonomous, they must establish their own corporations to provide these services. If they wish to use American internet and phone services, they must pay — at international rates.
5. If they wish to return to the United States, they must APPLY for IMMIGRATION, just like any other foreigner would. If they sneak into the country, put them into detention centers, then deport them back to CHAZ.
6. Sit back and laugh when they start realizing the real world isn’t like playing video games in Mommy’s basement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I guess you don’t have to be and ex-quarterback to be an a$$, but maybe it helps somehow?
Brett Favre Compares Colin Kaepernick to Pat Tillman
https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2020/06/21/brett-favre-compares-colin-kaepernick-to-pat-tillman-i-assume-hero-status-will-be-stamped/
Kaepernick who makes his money on the backs of Nike’s slaves.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Kaepernick” , Why isn’t he being put in the corporate apology dumpster along with Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben, and Eskimo Pie?
So disappointed by Brett Favre doing this. Thought he had more sense than that.
Too many concussions.
I just can’ comprehend “Why”, these famous individuals, athletes, movie stars, etc, who have made “millions” of dollars….”Just can’t keep their mouths shut”
Anyway, the NFL has gone “full blown” Social Justice.
Delaying camps, preventing players from individual work outs donating millions to social justice causes, making a separate holiday for no practices….
And now…..The hypocrites who once “shunned” Kaepernick calling him a hero.
NFL is finished
LikeLiked by 3 people
De Blasio Offers South Africa-style ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’ for NYC
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/21/de-blasio-offers-south-africa-style-truth-and-reconciliation-commission-for-nyc/
LikeLiked by 1 person
The South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) was established after the end of apartheid in 1994 to investigate human rights abuses by both sides in the decades-long conflict between the white minority government and the liberation movement.
[…]
It is not clear what mass killings or political executions were carried out by New York City’s Democrat-run government, nor what the testimony of the “other side” might be.
DeBlahBlah is such a Tool Bag. Somebody should ask him why he hates Jews so much.
Indian Troops Given ‘Fire At Will’ Orders Against Chinese Troops If Threatened, Enraging Beijing
LikeLiked by 4 people
This means Sundance was wrong. This had nothing to do with the Durham investigation. It is not part of some grand strategy. In fact, it’s just plain stupidity on Barr’s part because it invites more scrutiny and criticism. The only reason I’m not shocked is because Barr is a Bushie. There are few on Earth I think less of and expect little from than the former Bush appointees.
Donald Trump says his niece Mary is not allowed to publish her tell-all because of a ‘very powerful NDA’ and her uncle Robert is upset at her book plans
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8445781/Donald-Trump-says-niece-Mary-not-allowed-write-book-signing-NDA.html
More gun play in Seattle’s Marxist Fantasy Romper Room… AKA CHAZ… AKA CHOP…
Could be one person shot. Or maybe two. This place gives Chicago a run for its money.
Folks! Folks! It’s like a carnival street fair atmosphere out there. They have rides… and games… and Tofu Corn Dogs… they even have their own SHOOTING GALLERY!!!
Muhammad Ali’s son says his father would have hated the ‘racist’ Black Lives Matter protests, claims the movement is ‘pitting black people against everyone else’ and that George Floyd’s killer ‘was doing his job’
Updated: 03:01 EDT, 22 June 2020
“Black Lives Matter is not a peaceful protest. Antifa never wanted it peaceful. I would take them all out.”
‘My father would have said, “They ain’t nothing but devils,” Ali Jr. said.
‘I think Trump’s a good president. My father would have supported him. Trump’s not a racist, he’s for all the people. Democrats are the ones who are racist and not for everybody,’ he said.
Democrats don’t give a s**t about anybody. Hillary Clinton doesn’t give a s**t; she’s trying not to get locked up. Trump is much better than Clinton and Obama… The only one to do what he said he would do is Donald Trump.’
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8443035/Muhammad-Alis-son-says-famous-father-hated-racist-Black-Lives-Matter-protests.html
