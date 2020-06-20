President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing The White House – Video and Quotes…

Posted on June 20, 2020 by

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Departing the White House for Tulsa, Oklahoma, President Trump paused to answer a few questions from the assembled press pool:

.

[Partial Quotes] –  On US Attorney Berman firing :

“That’s all up to the attorney general. Attorney General Barr is working on that. That’s his department, not my department. But we have a very capable attorney general, so that’s really up to him. I’m not involved.”

On judge’s ruling re John Bolton book:

POTUS said the judge was “very powerful in his statements on classified information and very powerful also on the fact that the country will get the money — any money he makes. So I hope a lot of books — uh, well, I probably shouldn’t hope that but whatever he makes, he’s going to be giving back. … I think judge was very smart and very indignant at what Bolton did. It was a great ruling. Obviously, the book was already out. It leaked and everything else. But he leaked classified information so he’s got a big problem.”

On Tulsa rally:

“The event in Oklahoma is unbelievable. The crowds are unbelievable. They haven’t seen anything like it. We will go there now. We’ll give a hopefully good speech, see a lot of great people, a lot of great friends.”

On India and China border dispute:

”It’s a very tough situation. We’re talking to India. We’re talking to China. They’ve got a big problem there. They’ve come to blows and we’ll see what happens. We’ll try and help them out.”

WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT –  The United States District Court for the District of Columbia today vindicated the Government’s claims against former National Security Adviser John Bolton, ruling that “Bolton likely jeopardized national security by disclosing classified information in violation of his nondisclosure agreement obligations.”

The court rightly chastised Bolton for treating as “intolerable” a review process for his book that the court believed was “reasonable.” As the court explained, “Bolton has gambled with the national security of the United States,” hoping to secure profits by violating his nondisclosure agreements. But Bolton bet wrong, and the downside of his losing bet is that he “stands to lose his profits from the book deal, exposes himself to criminal liability, and imperils national security.”

The court denied the Government’s request for an injunction solely because Bolton’s wrongful conduct—carried out in secret—had already ensured that the book was so widely disseminated that the court believed it could no longer grant an effective remedy.

The Government intends to hold Bolton to the further requirements of his agreements and to ensure that he receives no profits from his shameful decision to place his desire for money and attention ahead of his obligations to protect national security. (LINK)

This entry was posted in Donald Trump, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized and tagged , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

40 Responses to President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing The White House – Video and Quotes…

  1. jim8737 says:
    June 20, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    someones got some ‘SPLAININ to do…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • huecowacko says:
      June 20, 2020 at 7:15 pm

      Maybe Bolton will join the coup plotters in the orange jumpsuit brigade; heck, BOP could probably find one to fit HRC too.

      Like

      Reply
      • Kenji says:
        June 20, 2020 at 7:41 pm

        Bolton has no fear of losing a dime on his “tell all” hatchet job on PDJT … he will be receiving massive deposits directly into his Cayman Islands accounts from the corporate offices of; Fackebook, Twitter, Apple, Google … and all the companies in the Dow Jones index.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Kenji says:
        June 20, 2020 at 7:51 pm

        You will find the accounting for Bolton’s direct payments in the line item labeled “research” in the corporate yearly reports

        Like

        Reply
  2. Jase says:
    June 20, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    The Obama/Lawfare Looted Treasury Fund must have promised Bolton an absolute motza.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Zap0101 says:
    June 20, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    God bless the POTUS!!!…
    And we should all shoot our guns off… on July 4th at 7:04 PM, just to say we are the silent majority and we are The Real Power!.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Mike in a Truck says:
    June 20, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    Saint Bolton the new hero of the left. Hey why not- a drugged out ex porn actor and all around lousy human got put in a $25,000.00 gold casket and paraded around the country like a traveling carnival freak show and is now a saint to the left.Bolton’s still alive and can even talk .That’s money in the bank for the nutty fake phoney talk shows.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • jeans2nd says:
      June 20, 2020 at 7:31 pm

      You may want to double-check that pert about Book Deal Bolton being the left’s new hero.
      Every vid clip so far has been leftists disparaging Big Lie Bolton for not testifying in the left’s Impeachment Hoax.
      Book Deal Big Lie Bolton looks to be finding himself a total outcast.

      Like

      Reply
  5. bleep21k says:
    June 20, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    6:55 p.m. cnn reporting 6 President Trump campaign staffers testing positive for wufru!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Raptors2020 says:
    June 20, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    Lying is a skill. It comes easiest to sociopaths like Schiff.

    We would all have predicted that when Bolton lied, he’d go to Chinese collusion. Just so obvious..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. evergreen says:
    June 20, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    Barr has to be happy now. I would be. Bolton will be the Republican used to set the criminal liability standard for classified disclosure by an executive level administration official: MAX time.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. NICCO says:
    June 20, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Now more than ever we must pray for our president because all the stops are being pulled out to bring him down.We the people must not ,and will not allow this.Father we lift up to you in the mighty name of Jesus Christ our President Donald John Trump.We cover him and his family with the precious blood of Jesus Christ and that the fire of your Holy Spirit surround them.We call forth the warring angelic host to surround them and all with him at this rally in Tulsa this evening.Let every plot and plan of the enemy be confounded,and confused.Let there be total destruction of every plan of the enemy in the mighty name of Jesus Christ,the name above all names.We praise and worship and glorify you Father for you have not forsaken us.or this nation or this earth.I N jESUS NAME WE PRAY,AMEN.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  9. Nigella says:
    June 20, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Someone said there are not that many people at the Rally? Who had it live?

    Like

    Reply
  10. FreyFelipe says:
    June 20, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Bolton’s biggest complaint against Trump is that he conspired with God to have less wars, whereas Bolton and his master Satan so very much wanted more wars.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. JackB says:
    June 20, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    How can it be AG Barr’s department when it is reported that Trump fired Bergman? Did Trump fire him or not?

    Like

    Reply
    • Brian Baker says:
      June 20, 2020 at 7:11 pm

      POTUS is letting Barr run the department. Trump fired Berman today, at AG Barr’s recommendation.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • David M Kitting says:
      June 20, 2020 at 7:17 pm

      Jack,
      It’s called protocol. The idiot was offered another position and rejected it publicly. POTUS has the authority to remove US attorneys. That authority is delegated to the AG through protocol. Nothing needs be explained.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      June 20, 2020 at 7:23 pm

      Wringing your hands over nothing. The President clearly has allowed the AG to make this decision and backs him. His comment about “not being involved” is obviously that he did not DIRECT the removal and allowed AG Barr to make the decision.

      This show AG Barr may finally be warming to the task and it is now clear to he that no matter the actions he takes to preserve the institutions, the democrat party wants his hide nailed to the wall. So, the democrat party may have pushed him to see that supporting the President, even if 1 head at a time, may be the best way to save the institutions.

      In short he is fired by the President upon recommendation of the US AG.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  12. fragemall says:
    June 20, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    several feeds on citizenfreepress

    Like

    Reply
  13. prognomore says:
    June 20, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    Carrying his own umbrella. I like that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Nan says:
    June 20, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    Bolton should be forced to donate all proceeds from that book to veterans’ charities. You know, to make up for all the damage he’s caused so many of our servicemen.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. FreyFelipe says:
    June 20, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Bolton makes me think of Ares, the mythological god of war and the main adversary of superhero Wonder Woman. I guess that would put Trump in the role of Wonder Man.

    Like

    Reply
  16. thelastbesthope says:
    June 20, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    This short presser will get lost after tonight’s rally .. but it was full of good news.

    We Are Winning.

    Like

    Reply
  17. John55 says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    It’s a travesty that the President of the United States has to pretend that the Dept of Justice, which has legitimacy only to the extent that it represents executive branch power, is something completely separate from him and that he has zero input in its activities.

    I understand that Trump has say this stuff – the “Republicans” would oust him if he said otherwise .- but it’s still an insult to the US constitution, which makes exactly zero mention of any “Department of Justice” of “Federal Bureau of Investigation”. These agencies are supposed to exist solely to assist the President in the exercise of his police and law enforcement powers.. They have no such powers of their own.

    Like

    Reply
  18. rah says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    The POTUS was obviously not in the mood to put up with the US press BS. He has bigger fish to fry tonight. This rally is the lefts nightmare coming to pass. They have done all they could possibly do to try and stop or at least delay what Americas will see tonight and failed! May they have many more nightmares.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. EBL says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    Judge was wrong. Easy to fix the problem. Hold the publisher, printer, book stores and media that illegally released NatSat info accountable as well.

    Like

    Reply
  20. jeans2nd says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    Oh, gosh, the durn dummies Fake News fell for another Trump Set-Up again! These dummies never learn.

    Re: the quote of Pres Trump having no input in the Berman firing. Fake News (Fox) is saying AG Barr has gone rogue and only the President can fire a US Attorney.
    How can AG Barr go rogue and be the sycophantic lapdog of the President at the same time?

    Do these people ever think things through?
    Nevermind, the answer is obvious.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Dances with Wolverines says:
    June 20, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    If it was you or me committing this crime, we would be in jail!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s