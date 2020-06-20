President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing The White House – Video and Quotes…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Departing the White House for Tulsa, Oklahoma, President Trump paused to answer a few questions from the assembled press pool:

[Partial Quotes] – On US Attorney Berman firing :

“That’s all up to the attorney general. Attorney General Barr is working on that. That’s his department, not my department. But we have a very capable attorney general, so that’s really up to him. I’m not involved.”

On judge’s ruling re John Bolton book:

POTUS said the judge was “very powerful in his statements on classified information and very powerful also on the fact that the country will get the money — any money he makes. So I hope a lot of books — uh, well, I probably shouldn’t hope that but whatever he makes, he’s going to be giving back. … I think judge was very smart and very indignant at what Bolton did. It was a great ruling. Obviously, the book was already out. It leaked and everything else. But he leaked classified information so he’s got a big problem.”

On Tulsa rally:

“The event in Oklahoma is unbelievable. The crowds are unbelievable. They haven’t seen anything like it. We will go there now. We’ll give a hopefully good speech, see a lot of great people, a lot of great friends.”

On India and China border dispute:

”It’s a very tough situation. We’re talking to India. We’re talking to China. They’ve got a big problem there. They’ve come to blows and we’ll see what happens. We’ll try and help them out.”

WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT – The United States District Court for the District of Columbia today vindicated the Government’s claims against former National Security Adviser John Bolton, ruling that “Bolton likely jeopardized national security by disclosing classified information in violation of his nondisclosure agreement obligations.” The court rightly chastised Bolton for treating as “intolerable” a review process for his book that the court believed was “reasonable.” As the court explained, “Bolton has gambled with the national security of the United States,” hoping to secure profits by violating his nondisclosure agreements. But Bolton bet wrong, and the downside of his losing bet is that he “stands to lose his profits from the book deal, exposes himself to criminal liability, and imperils national security.” The court denied the Government’s request for an injunction solely because Bolton’s wrongful conduct—carried out in secret—had already ensured that the book was so widely disseminated that the court believed it could no longer grant an effective remedy. The Government intends to hold Bolton to the further requirements of his agreements and to ensure that he receives no profits from his shameful decision to place his desire for money and attention ahead of his obligations to protect national security. (LINK)