President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing The White House – Video and Quotes…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Departing the White House for Tulsa, Oklahoma, President Trump paused to answer a few questions from the assembled press pool:
[Partial Quotes] – On US Attorney Berman firing :
“That’s all up to the attorney general. Attorney General Barr is working on that. That’s his department, not my department. But we have a very capable attorney general, so that’s really up to him. I’m not involved.”
On judge’s ruling re John Bolton book:
POTUS said the judge was “very powerful in his statements on classified information and very powerful also on the fact that the country will get the money — any money he makes. So I hope a lot of books — uh, well, I probably shouldn’t hope that but whatever he makes, he’s going to be giving back. … I think judge was very smart and very indignant at what Bolton did. It was a great ruling. Obviously, the book was already out. It leaked and everything else. But he leaked classified information so he’s got a big problem.”
On Tulsa rally:
“The event in Oklahoma is unbelievable. The crowds are unbelievable. They haven’t seen anything like it. We will go there now. We’ll give a hopefully good speech, see a lot of great people, a lot of great friends.”
On India and China border dispute:
”It’s a very tough situation. We’re talking to India. We’re talking to China. They’ve got a big problem there. They’ve come to blows and we’ll see what happens. We’ll try and help them out.”
WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT – The United States District Court for the District of Columbia today vindicated the Government’s claims against former National Security Adviser John Bolton, ruling that “Bolton likely jeopardized national security by disclosing classified information in violation of his nondisclosure agreement obligations.”
The court rightly chastised Bolton for treating as “intolerable” a review process for his book that the court believed was “reasonable.” As the court explained, “Bolton has gambled with the national security of the United States,” hoping to secure profits by violating his nondisclosure agreements. But Bolton bet wrong, and the downside of his losing bet is that he “stands to lose his profits from the book deal, exposes himself to criminal liability, and imperils national security.”
The court denied the Government’s request for an injunction solely because Bolton’s wrongful conduct—carried out in secret—had already ensured that the book was so widely disseminated that the court believed it could no longer grant an effective remedy.
The Government intends to hold Bolton to the further requirements of his agreements and to ensure that he receives no profits from his shameful decision to place his desire for money and attention ahead of his obligations to protect national security. (LINK)
someones got some ‘SPLAININ to do…
Maybe Bolton will join the coup plotters in the orange jumpsuit brigade; heck, BOP could probably find one to fit HRC too.
Bolton has no fear of losing a dime on his “tell all” hatchet job on PDJT … he will be receiving massive deposits directly into his Cayman Islands accounts from the corporate offices of; Fackebook, Twitter, Apple, Google … and all the companies in the Dow Jones index.
You will find the accounting for Bolton’s direct payments in the line item labeled “research” in the corporate yearly reports
Or “independent contractor” payments…
The Obama/Lawfare Looted Treasury Fund must have promised Bolton an absolute motza.
If this is true, get Steve Mnuchin on it if he hasn’t already.
God bless the POTUS!!!…
And we should all shoot our guns off… on July 4th at 7:04 PM, just to say we are the silent majority and we are The Real Power!.
Saint Bolton the new hero of the left. Hey why not- a drugged out ex porn actor and all around lousy human got put in a $25,000.00 gold casket and paraded around the country like a traveling carnival freak show and is now a saint to the left.Bolton’s still alive and can even talk .That’s money in the bank for the nutty fake phoney talk shows.
You may want to double-check that pert about Book Deal Bolton being the left’s new hero.
Every vid clip so far has been leftists disparaging Big Lie Bolton for not testifying in the left’s Impeachment Hoax.
Book Deal Big Lie Bolton looks to be finding himself a total outcast.
6:55 p.m. cnn reporting 6 President Trump campaign staffers testing positive for wufru!
Zzzzzzzzzzz All predictable
Lying is a skill. It comes easiest to sociopaths like Schiff.
We would all have predicted that when Bolton lied, he’d go to Chinese collusion. Just so obvious..
Barr has to be happy now. I would be. Bolton will be the Republican used to set the criminal liability standard for classified disclosure by an executive level administration official: MAX time.
Now more than ever we must pray for our president because all the stops are being pulled out to bring him down.We the people must not ,and will not allow this.Father we lift up to you in the mighty name of Jesus Christ our President Donald John Trump.We cover him and his family with the precious blood of Jesus Christ and that the fire of your Holy Spirit surround them.We call forth the warring angelic host to surround them and all with him at this rally in Tulsa this evening.Let every plot and plan of the enemy be confounded,and confused.Let there be total destruction of every plan of the enemy in the mighty name of Jesus Christ,the name above all names.We praise and worship and glorify you Father for you have not forsaken us.or this nation or this earth.I N jESUS NAME WE PRAY,AMEN.
Someone said there are not that many people at the Rally? Who had it live?
Who is someone?
Someone on ACE
Here is the RSBN link. Still 2 hours before the President is scheduled to speak.
Someone is a nobody.
Im looking at inside shot of Stadium now. It is FULL!
Funny that you were posting the same stuff over on the dedicated rally thread too.
Bolton’s biggest complaint against Trump is that he conspired with God to have less wars, whereas Bolton and his master Satan so very much wanted more wars.
How can it be AG Barr’s department when it is reported that Trump fired Bergman? Did Trump fire him or not?
POTUS is letting Barr run the department. Trump fired Berman today, at AG Barr’s recommendation.
Jack,
It’s called protocol. The idiot was offered another position and rejected it publicly. POTUS has the authority to remove US attorneys. That authority is delegated to the AG through protocol. Nothing needs be explained.
Wringing your hands over nothing. The President clearly has allowed the AG to make this decision and backs him. His comment about “not being involved” is obviously that he did not DIRECT the removal and allowed AG Barr to make the decision.
This show AG Barr may finally be warming to the task and it is now clear to he that no matter the actions he takes to preserve the institutions, the democrat party wants his hide nailed to the wall. So, the democrat party may have pushed him to see that supporting the President, even if 1 head at a time, may be the best way to save the institutions.
In short he is fired by the President upon recommendation of the US AG.
several feeds on citizenfreepress
Carrying his own umbrella. I like that.
Bolton should be forced to donate all proceeds from that book to veterans’ charities. You know, to make up for all the damage he’s caused so many of our servicemen.
Bolton won’t get a dime. Trump will see to it.
Not business .. personal.
Bolton makes me think of Ares, the mythological god of war and the main adversary of superhero Wonder Woman. I guess that would put Trump in the role of Wonder Man.
Ares in the Greek mythology was a cowardly despicable god who stirred up strife in order to enjoy bloodshed.
This short presser will get lost after tonight’s rally .. but it was full of good news.
We Are Winning.
It’s a travesty that the President of the United States has to pretend that the Dept of Justice, which has legitimacy only to the extent that it represents executive branch power, is something completely separate from him and that he has zero input in its activities.
I understand that Trump has say this stuff – the “Republicans” would oust him if he said otherwise .- but it’s still an insult to the US constitution, which makes exactly zero mention of any “Department of Justice” of “Federal Bureau of Investigation”. These agencies are supposed to exist solely to assist the President in the exercise of his police and law enforcement powers.. They have no such powers of their own.
The POTUS was obviously not in the mood to put up with the US press BS. He has bigger fish to fry tonight. This rally is the lefts nightmare coming to pass. They have done all they could possibly do to try and stop or at least delay what Americas will see tonight and failed! May they have many more nightmares.
Judge was wrong. Easy to fix the problem. Hold the publisher, printer, book stores and media that illegally released NatSat info accountable as well.
Oh, gosh, the durn dummies Fake News fell for another Trump Set-Up again! These dummies never learn.
Re: the quote of Pres Trump having no input in the Berman firing. Fake News (Fox) is saying AG Barr has gone rogue and only the President can fire a US Attorney.
How can AG Barr go rogue and be the sycophantic lapdog of the President at the same time?
Do these people ever think things through?
Nevermind, the answer is obvious.
If it was you or me committing this crime, we would be in jail!
