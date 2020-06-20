June 20th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1248

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “O God, the proud have risen against me,
And a mob of violent men have sought my life,
And have not set You before them.
But You, O Lord, are a God full of compassion, and gracious,
Longsuffering and abundant in mercy and truth.” 🌟 —-Ps 86:14-15
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Trump Admin is renewing DACA to resubmit it to SC
✅ More voter fraud discovered
✅ In the month of May, unemployment fell in 43 states
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Saturday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Oklahoma rally(All ET–Dep 3:35pm ET, Arr Tulsa Airpt 6:25pm, Speak “Great American Comeback” at Mobil Stage 7pm, Speak “MAGA Rally” at BOK 8pm (7pm CT), Dep Tulsa Airpt 9:40pm ***Arr WH 12:35am 😴💤)
— Saturday Day of Prayer for umbrella of protection for all Trump Supporters at Tulsa Rally…Pray many “protesters” hear God’s words and true MAGA message so that their hearts be changed then join our movement to MAGA
— for protection/safety in America
— Proxy/remote voting idea to backfire and crumble and Congress need to be at work in person or they shouldn’t get paid
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting-pray for Voter IDs soon.
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 21M (or 30M?) unemployed Americans, that their needs will be met-All Jobs Matter
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 210/450-500 miles of WALL
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Keep Trump Rallies Great ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “America will never be a socialist country. We were Born Free and we will Stay Free.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, June 20, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 136 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Determination—
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
For Trump Rally Attenders and for America………………..
🌟 Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.” —Deu 31:6
🌟 Keep me safe, LORD, from the hands of the wicked; protect me from the violent, who devise ways to trip my feet. —-Ps 140:4
🌟 For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways; —Ps 91:11
🌟 But the Lord is faithful, and he will strengthen you and protect you from the evil one.—2 Thes 3:3
Praying and a Big Amen !
First!
Yay!
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/19/june-19th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1247/comment-page-1/#comment-8367659)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 6/18/20 – (See link above.)
– POTUS tweet.
– Tweet w/ photo of POTUS, Mary Ann Mendoza, and Foreman Mike.
– – – – –
Friday night update – 6/19/20
– Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet w/ photos contrasting POTUS walking to church and Dems kneeling.
– Tweet w/ article: Trump to visit Yuma on Tuesday to mark completion of 200 miles of new border wall
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totalling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
(Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
(May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet.
Poor Joe didn’t even know why he was there…they probably told him there would be children with freshly washed hair!
I’m soooo looking forward to Trump’s second term when he takes the gloves off !
Tweet with article.
Trump to visit Yuma on Tuesday to mark completion of 200 miles of new border wall
https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/border-issues/2020/06/19/trump-yuma-arizona-visit-border-wall-tuesday-part-trip/3223767001/?utm_campaign=snd-autopilot&cid=twitter_azcentral
Excerpts:
– President Donald Trump will visit the Arizona border on Tuesday to mark the completion of 200 miles of his long-promised wall along the country’s southern border with Mexico.
– The White House released a statement Friday morning providing details about the president’s visit to Arizona, his second in as many months, which underscores the state’s importance as a battleground ahead of the presidential election in November.
– Tuesday’s visit will begin with a stopover in Yuma, which has been the epicenter for border wall construction in Arizona and the country. He will then head to Phoenix, where he will deliver remarks to students at a Turning Points USA event.
– Trump will be briefed in Yuma on the state of border wall construction along the U.S.-Mexico border, the White House said. To date, crews have completed 210 miles, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. His administration is aiming to complete 400 miles ahead of Election Day.
Praying and Praising!
What’s the deal with this Berman guy getting fired? He’s saying he won’t quit!
From Sundance twitter:
From Sundance twitter: post 2
Lol…Perfect!
From Sundance twitter: Post 3
Brave woman to do this at #CHOP. Looks like she got a convert at the end? :
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is early CHAZ not CHOP. Not that I am a connoisseur or anything….just saying!
Agreed, she was AWESOME 👏
LikeLike
This will be epic.
Remember when we all got a text mssg, from PDJT?
And whenever you sign up for rally tickets, or email whitehouse, they have your phone #.
Hmmm,…this could take things toba whole new level!
Imagine instead of PDJT’s tweets, we got text messages sent to our phones, directly from PDJT?
Sweeeeeet!
Parscale’s Zone = Super Monster Votes
Some tidbits in the news that some may have missed…..
Looks like the Navy concluded that Capt. Brett Crozier (formerly of the USS Theodore Roosevelt) will not be reinstated…. So president trump’s instincts were once again proven correct.
https://www.oann.com/u-s-navy-concludes-it-will-not-reinstate-captain-brett-crozier/
And then there’s the matter of the Lt. Col. Vindman who tried to bear false witness against his Commander in Chief…. he may not get a promotion….
https://www.oann.com/?p=2144182
But, but, but, but Nadler and Schiff promised Vindman that President Pelosi would appoint him to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs after several battlefield promotions…………🤷♂️
House Dems is planning to meddle.
Thornberry said it well.
I’m stunned Vindman made it on the list for promotion to full colonel.
Glad he’s not getting promoted, but I really WOULD like to see him and his brother ELEVATED,…up 13 steps, so about 7′-8′,..a few steps, a momentbor two,…then a sudden DROP, with a stop at the end.
Vindman,…traitorous barstud!
I’m sure some of you have already seen this website, but it’s Dementia Joe at his very best, or is it his very worst. LOL
https://www.barelytherebiden.com/
I’ve been reading some things today about iPhone and Android phones installing a COVID-19 Tracking app on peoples phones.
For iPhone: Settings -> Privacy -> Health
For Android: Settings – Google
I am unsure what this means exactly. Some people are freaking out about it, others are saying yes its installed, but you have to activate it. Others are saying activation means little, its there, its tracking. Maybe someone more technically minded could shed some light on this? Its on my phone, and I didn’t install it. It must have come with an update. Its not activated. How to uninstall it?
Thanknyou President Donald Trump.
Pretty funny. Guess Amy *did* take Warren down w/ her “WoC” statement.
I wish someone would tell them that choosing a candidate by the color of their skin is the very definition of racism. Their hypocrisy is abundant.
