Tulsa Mayor Rescinds Curfew: “No Longer Necessary”…

After consultation with President Donald Trump, Tulsa Oklahoma Mayor G.T. Bynum has cancelled the curfew that was in effect around the Trump rally venue.
…“Last night, I enacted a curfew at the request of Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, following consultation with the United States Secret Service based on intelligence they had received,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in the release. “Today, we were told the curfew is no longer necessary so I am rescinding it.” (LINK)
Trump a-l-w-a-y-s wins in the end.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We win too, Spot. The rally attendees especially win.
We always win with Pres Trump
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is odd, was he just covering himself in case all hell breaks loose?
LikeLiked by 5 people
absolutely
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s my read too. But I’m gonna be holding my breath during this event, I confess.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I feel bad for all those who waited three days already in line and had to move. I hope they get a good place back in line. Glad that the Mayor rescinded his order though.
LikeLiked by 3 people
After three days, these people know where they were in line and will give consideration to their fellow Trump supporters. We’re all in this together. Respect rules.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great news, counting down to the next distraction. Or FF, five, four, three, two, one…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wonderful ! I guess my email to Mayor of Tulsa asking for our right to Assemble had an impact ! Smiling!
LikeLiked by 3 people
WINNING!
And if AntiFa does show up, or the Black Panthers, or the KKK, or ISIS,or the Illinois Nazis, those groups are the ones who will need protection, NOT the TRUMP people in line! 😉
LikeLike
They realized that the curfew area would be full of marxist agitators or mixed in with MAGA fans?.
Made more sense to protect attendees; n place.
LikeLike
I read the mayor’s name as Barnum; as if.
LikeLike
Someone wanted a better seat without having to wait outside for days?
LikeLike
Humm, I do believe the RINO flinched.
LikeLike
Oh sure, blame the Secret Service and the police. Coward.
LikeLike