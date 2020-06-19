Tulsa Mayor Rescinds Curfew: “No Longer Necessary”…

After consultation with President Donald Trump, Tulsa Oklahoma Mayor G.T. Bynum has cancelled the curfew that was in effect around the Trump rally venue.

…“Last night, I enacted a curfew at the request of Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, following consultation with the United States Secret Service based on intelligence they had received,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in the release. “Today, we were told the curfew is no longer necessary so I am rescinding it.” (LINK)