Tulsa Mayor Rescinds Curfew: “No Longer Necessary”…

After consultation with President Donald Trump, Tulsa Oklahoma Mayor G.T. Bynum has cancelled the curfew that was in effect around the Trump rally venue.

…“Last night, I enacted a curfew at the request of Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, following consultation with the United States Secret Service based on intelligence they had received,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in the release. “Today, we were told the curfew is no longer necessary so I am rescinding it.” (LINK)

  1. SpotTheSpook says:
    June 19, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    Trump a-l-w-a-y-s wins in the end.

  2. frances says:
    June 19, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    That is odd, was he just covering himself in case all hell breaks loose?

  3. maggiemoowho says:
    June 19, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    I feel bad for all those who waited three days already in line and had to move. I hope they get a good place back in line. Glad that the Mayor rescinded his order though.

    • rashomon says:
      June 19, 2020 at 6:09 pm

      After three days, these people know where they were in line and will give consideration to their fellow Trump supporters. We’re all in this together. Respect rules.

  4. Galahad says:
    June 19, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    Great news, counting down to the next distraction. Or FF, five, four, three, two, one…

  5. grandmotherpatriot says:
    June 19, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Wonderful ! I guess my email to Mayor of Tulsa asking for our right to Assemble had an impact ! Smiling!

  6. Ausonius says:
    June 19, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    WINNING!

    And if AntiFa does show up, or the Black Panthers, or the KKK, or ISIS,or the Illinois Nazis, those groups are the ones who will need protection, NOT the TRUMP people in line! 😉

  7. YeahYouRight says:
    June 19, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    They realized that the curfew area would be full of marxist agitators or mixed in with MAGA fans?.

    Made more sense to protect attendees; n place.

  8. Maquis says:
    June 19, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    I read the mayor’s name as Barnum; as if.

  9. SteveC says:
    June 19, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Someone wanted a better seat without having to wait outside for days?

  10. chiefworm says:
    June 19, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    Humm, I do believe the RINO flinched.

  11. TreeClimber says:
    June 19, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    Oh sure, blame the Secret Service and the police. Coward.

