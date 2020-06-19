Friday June 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. citizen817 says:
    June 19, 2020 at 12:16 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    June 19, 2020 at 12:16 am

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    June 19, 2020 at 12:26 am

    Give her the right band and Alson Young can make magic. Wouldn’t it be cool if she hooked up with Joan Chamorro and his Sanit Andreu kids in Barcelona?

  4. czarowniczy says:
    June 19, 2020 at 1:02 am

    Saw a report on the the news tonite, talking heads were crowing about a new report out of Europe on how different blood types seem to have different reactions to COVID-19. They were all bubbling about how this might lead to new cures.

    I called the station to ask them if they’d seen/heard about the exact same research done and released by a team of Chinese doctors in March…meaning the research was done much earlier than the release date as the results had to be compiled and verified and the report composed and peer reviewed (as well as Party approved)? Dead silence. I then asked if they had any idea on what might have moved the Chinese researchers to so early on look at a link between the virus and various blood types. More silence. Hmmmmm, just went back and pulled a few books on Unit 713 out of my library to browse thru.

  5. Lucille says:
    June 19, 2020 at 1:10 am

    Treepers, have…

    These wonderful musicians will make you even happier…
    “Paganini In Gypsy Jazz Style

    HotClubdePiracicaba Channel – Published on Aug 14, 2018
    Vid notes by Fernando Seifarth, guitarist: The amazing violinist Florian Cristea (Romenia), the great guitar players Richard Smith (Nashville/USA) and Bina Coquet (São Paulo/Brazil), and Nando Vicencio (bass) and I in the rhythm session (also from Brazil). Video by Rodrigo Kassab and Rodrigo Xavier (RR Produções). Recorded by Caio Miranda, mixed by José Fernando Seifarth.

