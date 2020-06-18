June 18th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1246

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
—— 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 ——
🦅 ** USA * 🇺🇸 —- ” Our American Flag Week —- 🇺🇸* USA ** 🦅
–———————Transition…….to…….GREATNESS———————––
🌟🌟– day after tomorrow is Trump Rally in Oklahoma! (Saturday) Whoo Hoo!
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟 “I will praise You, O Lord my God, with all my heart,
And I will glorify Your name forevermore.
For great is Your mercy toward me,
And You have delivered my soul from the depths of [d]Sheol” 🌟
—-Ps 86:12-13
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Praise/prayers for our KeyBoard Warriors & Podcast Warriors are all fired up to MAGA
✅ DoJ is doing something about rolling back legal protection for the online platforms
✅ Home builders posted biggest monthly surge ever
✅ Roughly 8 in 10 voters, 81 – 14%, say they oppose eliminating the current police department in their community and replacing it with a new one.
✅ More than 7 in 10 Americans refused to use contact tracing App.
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Thursday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team —
— for 3-day prayer mode.. for Trump Team to be able to root out opposition at OK Trump’s Rally and for an umbrella of protection from our Heavenly Father over all Trump’s supporters there.
— for safety for President Trump’s USSS as they continue to protect our President Trump
— for Brave Patriots speaking out against Black Lives Matter, calling them ‘a hate group just like ANTIFA’ (video below after the regular posts in prayer thread)
— for protection/safety in America–and agents of ANTIFA and BLM be arrested
— CHAZ implode quickly, proving to America and the world that Socialis/Communism does NOT work
— Proxy/remote voting idea to backfire and crumble and Congress need to be at work in person or they shouldn’t get paid
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting-pray for Voter IDs soon.
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 21M (or 30M?) unemployed Americans, that their needs will be met-All Jobs Matter
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 210/450-500 miles of WALL
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ United States Matter ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We all salute, with pride, the same American Flag. And we are equal – totally equal – in the eyes of Almighty God.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, June 18, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 138 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 3 people
—Resilience & Determination—
LikeLiked by 1 person
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/17/june-17th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1245/comment-page-1/#comment-8360187)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 6/17/20
– Foreman Mike video excerpt from WBTW’s Special Anniversary Broadcast. He mentions Fisher’s 95 miles of contracts with the Federal government as well as the next step for WBTW.
(Full video was posted on June 11th.)
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totalling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5… as well as the Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
(May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 2 people
– This is a video excerpt from WBTW’s Special Anniversary Broadcast which I posted on June 11th.
– He mentions Fisher’s 95 miles of contracts with the Federal government as well as the next step for WBTW.
WeBuildTheWall Facebook post
“Foreman Mike is back at it again, this time with a big announcement in the next step for We Build The Wall!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘Premier League players to have ‘Black Lives Matter’ replacing names on shirts’
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/12005561/black-lives-matter-premier-league-players-to-have-black-lives-matter-replacing-names-on-shirts
“Premier League players will have their names replaced by ‘Black Lives Matter’ on their shirts for the first 12 games of the resumed 2019/20 season. A Black Lives Matter logo will be on the shirts for the remainder of the season, along with a badge thanking the NHS for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.”
“The Premier League says it will support players who take a knee before or during matches. The gesture has come to be recognised as a symbol of anti-racism since it was begun by NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick of the San Francisco 49ers.”
Let’s remember the history accurately:
https://dailycaller.com/2016/08/31/kaepernicks-support-of-black-lives-matter-began-after-dating-activist-dj/
“Kaepernick’s “conversion to social activism” occurred once he began dating activist DJ Nessa Diab, “who has frequently spoken about perceived racial injustices and ‘Islamaphobia’ in the U.S.”
https://www.foxnews.com/sports/kaepernick-social-media-posts-laud-black-lives-matter-black-panthers-since-dating-activist-dj
“Diab said in a March 2014 interviewthat she spent many of her formative years in Saudi Arabia, after her dad was transferred there from a job in California. She described being in the Kingdom during the Gulf War and how the threat of bombings later colored her impression of American tragedies. “When 9/11 happened, it didn’t surprise me at all,” Diab said on the Guy Code Podcast. “’Wow. Mmkay. This is what we went through, probably, every couple months.’”
Fast forward to the 2016 NFL preseason, when Kaepernick didn’t kneel but sat before a game:
https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/colin-kaepernick-kneeling-protests-timeline/xktu6ka4diva1s5jxaylrcsse
“”I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Media in an exclusive interview after the game.”
Days later: “Former Seahawks player and Green Beret Nate Boyer writes an open letter to Kaepernick from the perspective of a supportive military member. The two meet in person a day later, and Boyer talks Kaepernick into changing his method of protest from sitting to kneeling during the national anthem out of respect.” With the optics optimized, the message is tailored accordingly going forward, with the initial impetus described as relating directly to the flag often obscured in later retelling.
Of course, later:
“Kaepernick responds to Trump’s claim that the protests are “a lack of respect” for the United States. “He always says make America great again,” Kaepernick says of the presidential candidate. “Well America has never been great for people of color.”
His own play and controversial priorities appear to impact his not finding further NFL employment:
https://www.nbcsports.com/washington/baltimore-ravens/ray-lewis-claims-ravens-didnt-sign-colin-kaepernick-after-girlfriends-tweet
And yet, per the Sporting News timeline, he reportedly received millions as a settlement of a claim against the NFL that seemed to indicate collusion and conspiracy was instead responsible by a group that sells tickets and ads based on appeal and popularity.
This combined with a Nike sponsorship has reportedly amounted to mega $$$, which may slow or end without the visibility of a certain narrative. Factor that into the overall priorities for him, those who run for office on such grievances, and those who are paid to teach, lecture, and secure book deals on them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Woohooo First.
Nah nah na na na.
LikeLike
Dang. Egg on face.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
As usual this video is funded by advertising. Reasonable. First 55 seconds is devoted to that.
Insightful video on Black Lies Matter, which looks like it is tied up with Islamists. Sundance has posited before that the left has partnered with these demons.
What is also mentioned is our favorite horror Obama is tied into this mess, and the military has lost top brass to that corruption.
What a mess we have.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I predict this will be revealed to be a fake race hoax, if the perpetrator is identified
I’ll even bet a donut
‘White Lives Matter’ Sprayed on Arthur Ashe Memorial
https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2020/06/17/white-lives-matter-sprayed-on-arthur-ashe-memorial/
… and – as always – read a few entries here:
http://fakehatecrimes.org/
LikeLike