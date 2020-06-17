President Trump Interview With Sean Hannity – Video

Posted on June 17, 2020 by

President Donald Trump calls-in to the Sean Hannity television show to discuss current events including police reform, the coronavirus pandemic, and his re-election campaign.

4 Responses to President Trump Interview With Sean Hannity – Video

  1. FreyFelipe says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:46 pm

    Donald Trump, the only man, or woman, who can get more than a word in edgewise with Mr. Motormouth.

  2. Jan says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:48 pm

    Pretty good interview for Sean. Pres. Trump is one of the guests Sean doesn’t interrupt at every sentence. But he sure winds up & makes for long questions.

  3. Nigella says:
    June 17, 2020 at 11:52 pm

    He sounded good…Hannity let him speak… For the most part

