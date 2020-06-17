June 17th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1245

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
—— 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 ——
🦅 ** USA * 🇺🇸 —- ” Our American Flag Week —- 🇺🇸* USA ** 🦅
–———————Transition…….to…….GREATNESS———————––
🌟🌟– 2 more days until Trump Rally in Oklahoma! (Saturday June 20)
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟 “Teach me Your way, O Lord;
I will walk in Your truth;
Unite my heart to fear Your name.” 🌟 —-Ps 86:11
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Praise/prayers for our KeyBoard Warriors & Podcast Warriors are all fired up to MAGA
✅ U.S. rebounded better than expected in the month of May. Retail sales saw the biggest surge–the Great American Comeback is revving up….Ladies and Gentlemen….Start your engines.
✅ Pro-American News is back…Michael Pack is finally now Director of Voice Of America (VOA). He was nominated by Pres. Trump in June 2018 and confirmed on June 4, 2020.
✅ America is onto Shake Shack’s lies-their stock (SHAK) opened at 57.51, closed at 53.87 today
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Tuesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team —
— for safety for President Trump’s Administration as they go about doing their work to MAGA
— for healing for 3 LEOs who drank bleach in their take-out drink and the truth be exposed as to who did it in Shake Shack–Boycott them
— for all the Brave Patriots entering CHAZ to speak the truth to Chazzie snowflakes
— for protection/safety in America–and enemies of America be captured soon
— CHAZ implode quickly, proving to America and the world that Socialism and Communism does NOT work
— Proxy/remote voting idea to backfire and crumble
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting-pray for Voter IDs soon.
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 21M (or 30M?) unemployed Americans, that their needs will be met-All Jobs Matter
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 210/450-500 miles of WALL
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ American Patriot Lives Matter ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Together, we will have one great American future. Our potential is unlimited. We will be one people, under one God, saluting one American flag.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, June 17, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 139 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—————-
Note:
Fact: CHAZ = Confused Hostile Anti-American Zombies
—Resilience & Determination—
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Donald’s Bible
—-Black lives that didn’t matter to Black Lives Matter!—- (Jim in TN)
Remembering….
FOUR innocent Black People Killed by …Rioters/ Looters
➖ David Dorn
➖ Chris Beaty
➖ Italia Marie Kelly
➖ Patrick Underwood
and many others
Remembrance:
“Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends(country).” John 15:13
Dear Heavenly Father,
We are praying for peace in Hong Kong and a way forward into a settled future without China’s interference. We ask You, Lord, to give wisdom to the leadership of Hong Kong and other world’s leaders who desire to aid Hong Kong back to their days of independence, and then forward to an Independent Country.
We remain steadfast in praying for continuing protection and deliverance from Evil for Hong Kong.
In Jesus’ Name we all pray….
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/16/june-16th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1244/comment-page-1/#comment-8357036)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 6/16/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totalling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5… as well as the Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
(May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump Retweet
How soon they conveniently forget the faithless elector push and the recounts
I love this…
Trump Retweet
The Dem’s lefty hit squads on Twitter and on the streets clearly do not want healing. They demand obedience and supplication to their causes.
Civil Rights Lawyer “S. Lee Merritt, Esq.” has been on Twitter “explaining” and defending his attendance today at the WH with P Trump and the black families. And the caterwaulers at MSNBC wonder why, “All (they) Saw Were White Faces When We’re Talking About Black Bodies.”
Don’t Be Distracted From The REAL Looters-
We’ve seen plenty of looting during the ‘peaceful protests,’ but the looters we saw on TV are amateurs compared to what’s going on at the top.
The Federal Reserve has existed for 107 years and during that time they stole countless trillions of dollars in wealth from average Americans. Big government stole our freedom. The 1 percent, including the Rockefeller Foundation, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, The Clinton Foundation, and now the Obama Foundation will make sure everything else gets stolen—including our very lives…
~Ben Garrison~
Read more of this post…
https://grrrgraphics.com/the-real-looters
Sundance your work on the Google/NBC/Federalist issue and how it relates to serious anti-trust issues is (ahem) so far beyond your far better financed competition that if they aren’t paying better attention to you they really ought swallow their professional jealously and come on board. Reading your comments you just have to wonder just what both NBC and Google were thinking. Oh, yeah, their problem is they weren’t thinking. Once again, y’all done real good!
Confirmed by Secretary Wilbur Ross.
