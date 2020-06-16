Tuesday June 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
It is so sweet the way he looks right to his mother when he is done.
What a great little guy and what a great family he must have.
The Spirit Of Faith
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
It is thrilling to hear the Psalmist, though “greatly afflicted”, say: “I believed, therefore have I spoken”(Psa.116:10).
It is thrilling too, to see the Apostle Paul, though “troubled… perplexed… persecuted… cast down… alway delivered unto death for Jesus’ sake” — it is thrilling to see him take his stand with David and to hear him speak of having “THE SAME SPIRIT OF FAITH”, adding: “WE ALSO BELIEVE AND THEREFORE SPEAK” (IICor.4:8-13).
If only all who believe the glorious message of God’s grace: that believers in Christ are accepted in Him, pronounced “complete” and baptized into one body by one divine baptism — if all who believed these truths would speak out today, there would be a sweeping revival tomorrow in the Church, the Body of Christ. If, putting all other considerations aside, they would openly and honestly say: “WE ALSO BELIEVE AND THEREFORE SPEAK”, the results would be as refreshing as far reaching. And they should speak, for this is “the spirit of faith”.
But, alas, there are few who possess “the spirit of faith”; few who will stand, regardless of consequences, for the light God has given them. Some maintain a discreet silence because of the “fear of man”; others because they love “the praise of man”. Both say: “One must be careful what one says, for these truths are not popular”, but both alike are guilty of unfaithfulness to God and the truth.
With God’s help, let us not be among them. Let us, where the truth is concerned, stand with David and Paul and say: “WE ALSO BELIEVE AND THEREFORE SPEAK!” Let us be among those who truly possess “the spirit of faith”, who are determined to “stand fast in the faith” and ready to “fight the good fight of faith” (ICor.16:13; ITim.6:12).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-spirit-of-faith/
Psalm 116:10 I believed, therefore have I spoken: I was greatly afflicted:
2 Corinthians 4:8 We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair;
9 Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed;
10 Always bearing about in the body the dying of the Lord Jesus, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our body.
11 For we which live are alway delivered unto death for Jesus’ sake, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our mortal flesh.
12 So then death worketh in us, but life in you.
13 We having the same spirit of faith, according as it is written, I believed, and therefore have I spoken; we also believe, and therefore speak;
1 Corinthians 16:13 Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.
1 Timothy 6:12 Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, whereunto thou art also called, and hast professed a good profession before many witnesses.
I’m no doubt spelling the username wrong, but has anyone heard from rivstan? He / she always had something interesting to share and I have not seen any comments in quite a while…
Morning all ! One very noticable change in my little corner of NJ is the absence of commercial jet traffic . On clear nights I can see both the Stillwater STAR into the NYC terminal area, and the Red Bank and Soleberg departures westbound . Pre-Covid they were like beads on a string at five mile intervals. Now, more fireflies than aircraft ! FWIW, Juan Browne (Blancolirio) over at Youtube reports Boeing is just entering into testing with the FAA on its 737 Max mods; with the additional hurdle of European certification to follow . And a USAF pilot paid the ultimate price of freedom when his F-15C went into the North Sea Sunday .
Now that President Trump is cranking up his campaign the usual suspects are screaming bloody murder claiming his rallies will spread Covid-19 but apparently rioting won’t . At least that’s the ” scientific determination ” per NYS’ s Governor Cuomo ,and NYC Mayor deBlasio ( who promptly welded shut gates to parks in predominently Jewish neighborhoods ) and threatened folks in the Hamptons and elsewhere enjoying dining al fresco . Just as other self-declared tyrants ( aka governors and mayors ) are explicitly threatening their constituencies with increased lockdowns and are employing snitches to find violators . Its looking to be a long hot and vicious summer as Americans may have to take to the streets to regain their freedom .
CHAZ Thugs Exposed Doing EVERYTHING They Condemn America For
One America News Network – Liz Wheeler – Published on Jun 15, 2020
