Beyond Expectations – Retail Sales Jump 17.7% in May as Economy Reopens – Largest Increase in History…

Data released by the Commerce Dept [pdf here] shows U.S. shoppers increased spending by a record 17.7% from April to May. The jump in spending was double the amount most economists and forecasters were predicting.
(Reuters) Retail sales jumped 17.7% last month, the biggest advance since the government started tracking the series in 1992. Sales dropped a record 14.7% in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would rise 8% in May. (link)
I’m tired of whining. Err. I was thinking about the Democrats’ reaction to America winning.
This advances Sundance blue states red States war. Red States are winning. If retail sales are exploding, it means consumer confidence is sky high. Consumer and business confidence drives the economy. But since only red States are fully open, it means the recovery can only be happening in red States. That is a catastrophe for blue states. It means we could have red States with normal/low unemployment and blue states in a depression. It means business will be relocating to red States to survive. Making the blue states problem worse. Oh dear, what have Nancy Chuck and Mitch done? Guarantee Trump reelection. That Trump v shaped boomerang can sting!
Give California, NY & NJ their “independence” and accept Alberta, Saskatchewan & Manitoba as new States.
Problem solved.
Off topic: I’m in love with the S. Dakota governor. My wife is understanding.
Too cute by a couple of metric miles.
Sorry, but 4.7M of us voted for Trump last time around, so there are more conservatives in California than in a bunch of other states combined. We, and Virginia, NY, are examples of the Tyranny Of The Majority.
What we need is twofold:
(1) Split the State into Jefferson, East California and West Calimexistan.
(2) Somehow, modify the US Constitution so that the large states have to implement a State Electoral College for Presidential and US Congress elections.
Oh, if the US accepts Saskatchewan, they got to make the name simpler. How about Whitenorth?
Whatever. I’m good with that;-) All I know is that Sask. has maybe the best leader in Canada, and it kind of comes as a set, along with the real prize, Alberta.
Everyone always disses Sask., but…
Agreed. Dont’cha just love the dividers?
Even President Trump hails from a blue state. So let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater.
Many states could break up into multiple states. Keep sane new states and boot the insane remnants out of the union.
All counties in blue States dominated by a city could secede, and join neighboring States.
Or, they could ALL join West Virginny…
NYC could be its own country. Singapore is a city, and it’s a country. The cities of Hamburg, Bremen, and Berlin are states in Germany. Let New York City Join them. And Chicago. San Fran. Who else? Seattle?
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, just BUILD THE WALL, this time around all major cities.
Its NOT “Red State vs Blue State” thats yet another myth we must explode.
Cal and NY State, are 90% Red, by land mass. Its the big cities that are “blue”, and sway the State that way.
Similarly, States thought Red, like Az., Utah, are being turned blue by theclarge cities.
But, now that Nancy has Demonstrated Democrats are unable to govern at the National level, and these various Govenors and Mayors are showing they aren’t even capable of giverning at State or municipal level, that might be achangin!
Let these cities die, they are following the exact model of Venezuela.
“Venezuela is NOT Socialism gone wrong, it is Socialism done EXACTLY the way it is always done, and the outcome was totally foreseeable.”
Me too. And I’ve been to Mount Rushmore twice.
…and PS gda53
NJ is doing just fine we’re rockin’ and rollin’ 👠👠 if you know where to go!
New Jerseyites…rule! 💋
Surf board … anyone! 🏄
🍷🍹🍸🍺
You know you can move there. Long-distance relationships are difficult.
I think it also goes by County, not just per State.
Here in Orange County, California, most everything is open. Premier Loathsome up in Sacramentograd hates us but our beautiful beaches are open! Yes, we do hate his guts too, viciously: very viciously we hate him and his ilk.
But just north, in Los Angeles County, Calimexistan, they are ruled by a local Politburo and then they have to contend with Il Duce Garcetti running the City of LA from his Reichstag… so they are hosed. Plus you got all the Inner Party Yuppies in the LA beach cities keeping the riff raff away from “their” beaches and using the coronavirus as a excuse.
Let’s just make sure the apparatchiks in Sacramentograd don’t give our tax money to LA and San Franciskovich.
Politburro
They don’t care about the people – they only care about power.
The first week that Tucson opened up I went out & bought a new car, now I’m back in NY & I can’t even buy an Electric Skillet in any store. I can order it online from Amazon & get it in 2 days, or Walmart & get it in 4, but I just can’t walk into a store anywhere & buy one, or get Curbside pickup, even.
The other thing I was trying to buy was Poison Ivy Roundup & there is none to be had in hand. Again I can only buy it online from Amazon, or other places.
Stores like Bed, Bath & Beyond & TJ Maxx are still not open – it’s truly pathetic.
Please don’t buy Roundup!
Hmmm… just boosted Arizona/Florida retail numbers with order of another 5.56/300 Blackout combo.
If you have three you might really only have two.
If you have only one, you might end up with none. Boating accidents have been known to take their toll.
Besides, it’s really windy here now and gonna get hot. I can relax at the bench working up a nice trigger sipping a cold one. Life is good.
When I find my cold anger turning hot,..as happened recently, I;
Turn off the phone.
Sequester myself from the i-net and news.
Watch a video, like “Man on Fire”, practically anything with the Duke (Big Jake is good) anything by elmore leonard, “Valdez is coming” for instance.
Then I clean and oil my brushes, and contemplate “painting a masterpiece” for awhile, and that calms me down.
The stock market has totally mocked the Fake News second wave scare. They must be having fits that the sheep are not behaving
Us darned ‘sheeple’! We’re just so baaa-d. 🙂
Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Bloomberg, et al. are spewing doom like never before. Reading the comments is entertaining; people are not fooled by the leftist writers’ agenda.
Yes, it has built into a fear crescendo. Who is orchestrating this? They have overplayed the virus baiting card. The good news is it has exposed the media agenda and points out their ineffectiveness.
Score
Trump won
Media zero
Again
And in time for the Tulsa rally! You go POTUS!
It was all in toilet paper.
Anybody else notice that the quality of toilet paper in general has deteriorated & the size of rolls of paper towels has shrunk.
You could almost believe that the Toilet paper debacle was a Psyop by the Rabid Climate Change crew, to go along with the Covid /Economy Crash Psyop, not to mention the drop in Emissions worldwide, due to the lockdown.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope, I haven’t noticed it. Instead, we’ve upped the quality of our TP. Normally I buy the Costco Kirkland brand, but one day I went in and they only had Charmin. So I bought it.
Now, my wife prefers it, and I admit it’s worth the extra six bucks.
So, I’ve been buying it now. Heck, last week I went to my local Costco and they had mountains of Charmin and Kirkland TP. Limit one per customer, so I doubt they ran out last week.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just the opposite for my wife and I. We bought Sam’s member’s Mark toilet paper for years and years and years. One day went to Sam’s, of course no toilet paper, but they were stacking Scott’s toilet paper. I bought it home to my wife said look what I got, she tried it and absolutely hated it! I got lucky the next week and found Sam’s toilet paper again! Happy wife Happy life!
P. S. baby wipes are the only way to go for me Once you use them you never go back to toilet paper! TMI ?
LikeLike
Sam’s Members Mark is like a mattress on a roll. I refuse to get any other brand if that one is at all in stock.
LikeLike
Cut your fingernails……………..
LikeLiked by 2 people
One sheet. One sheet only.
signed, Sheryl Crow
It sucks when the paper breaks through.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I counted this weekend… 210 rolls plus another 20+ in our three bathrooms. We also have like 35 containers of flushable wipes (60 per) and of course a big box of Baby Wipes.
Did you know that two ply stops the coronavirus?
Whenever we walk outside and go shopping we wrap ourselves head to toe in Charmin. We also TP the house every Saturday.
BTW, We got lots of booze/food/meds too and I got plenty of cigars.
Now, I don’t know how bad it is in NY, but down here in The OC, CA, we never had the stores shut down: after the original panic, maybe like three days, all we’ve had to do is wear a mask and gloves, practice “social distancing” and we’re set. The only thing we miss is going out to restaurants, so we just cook a lot of very good food. We eat so well, that’s why we need all that toilet paper, you see? 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re all set for SARS-CoV-3 which China appears to have just released on its own people in Beijing (judging by another article here on CTH).
I guess I’ll be grocery shopping tonight. (sigh)
LikeLiked by 3 people
That darn virus is like the cancer causing chemicals, I guess.
You know, “chemicals in this product are known in the State of Cal. to cause Cancer.”
But, we’re not IN Calif., but next door in Az., so we joke we could BATHE in the stuff!
Similarly, here the ONLY places requiring a mask are medical clinics.
Everywhere else, its optional.
No limiting customers in stores, cause nobody counting.
Don’t know how it is in big Az cities, but in NW Az, we’re open.
Well said Bluecat57.
Americans win. Dems whine.
“Unexpectedly”
LikeLiked by 4 people
AceODale says:
June 16, 2020 at 3:00 pm
“Unexpectedly”
News that benefits average, normal Americans is always “unexpected” What?
LikeLiked by 2 people
For going on 3 years, the economists have been wrong.
So, economic experts are WRONG.
Medical experts are WRONG.(Who-Flu)
Climate experts are WRONG.
Medical AND Psychology experts are WRONG. (Gender benders)
Starting to notice a pattern, here.
Maybe we should tell the experts to sit down, shut up and stuff their degrees in their mouths, and then put a face diaper on them?
Libs SHOULD wear face-diapers, cause they ARE;
Full of crap
Talk Sh*t
And have Diarrhea of the mouth.
And that goes double for “experts”.
Whoot!!!!
With all the s–t going on everywhere, both here and abroad, it’s nice to know that PDJT is laser-focused on what REALLY matters to the vast majority – it’s the economy, stupid!
LikeLiked by 1 person
After everything they did to try and suppress this economy, we are now setting records just before an election.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Up until two months ago, my 401Ks were in bonds, so I actually made money through the “early coronavirus crash”. Then, I swapped… I put half into cash and half into small/mid cap stocks… I’m looking carefully, figuring that all that cash better get put to work soon.
My wife was in a diversified account so she lost 15% in the “crash” but I told her to let it ride… she’s back in the green!
You know, God help us, if Trump gets reelected, this is gonna be very good for the American Economy and my 401Ks.
LikeLiked by 6 people
There’s that magic wand again…
LikeLiked by 4 people
“unexpectedly …blah blah blah …” from ivory tower economists who haven’t been to a retail shopping mall in 20 years and NEVER to a big box store.
LikeLiked by 4 people
But remember Biden is up a quadrillion points in every poll and BLM is America’s favorite political party. No path to 270. /sarcasm
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well, you know, they have to lie in those polls so that when the big urban political machines steal votes for Demented Jo-Jo the Snoopy Child-Sniffer, they have some background to explain all those fake votes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, remember of the reasons for these false polls is that the big urban area political machines need some carefully laid “cover” when they steal votes in November. They can point to these false polls showing how well Demented Jo-Jo the Child Hair-Sniffer did to explain why he’ll get so many votes.
Ah, my doppelgänger has come along too. I wonder how many times he’ll vote?
While this remarkable news and probably tied to the CARES ACT payouts, we shouldn’t forget that it’s mostly Wal Mart, Home Depot and McDonald’s benefiting.
Customers have been shut out of most other businesses
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not anymore; once you move to phase 2 all retail can open…clothing stores in particular are getting tons of business; places like Ross’s, TJ Maxx, Marshall’s…I know as I am one of their shoppers and even here in uptight blue town people are shopping like crazy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But this is data from May, and those aren’t small businesses
Normally, people talk about “losing business”; other than SOME customers going to online purchases, a few going 75 miles for a hair cut, a lot of this ‘business’ wasn’t “lost” it was just postponed.
Clothing stores, because most people want to try it on, rather than ordering online. Can’t style hair, nails, tattoo or pierce via the internet.
And meals delivered at home, just aren’t the same as a sitdown restaurant.
So, in many of these ‘nonessential’ sectors, demand is going to be thru the roof, for the foreseeable future.
Helps my itsy bitsy stock portfolio. Yea!
I’m so tired of seeing all those face masks. A cloth facemask is the equivalent of erecting a chain link fence to stop mosquitoes. Move to a red state, breath free.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Me too…I just walk around the grocery store thinking these people are insane. Unfortunately, when I moved to NC 15 years ago I thought it was a red state….never has been really.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes it was littleflower481. Just not near Asheville in more than 25 years: Dems n Yankees wanted their mountain getaways then decided to stay there or retire there or build grand hotels and ski lodges.
I can see why a newcomer of only 15 years might not think NC was ever conservative.
But it was.
The first draw was Biltmore House Mansion: rich Yankee people came to see that and decided they could build something similar for themselves: now Sothebys sells to international buyers.
Those little mountain towns used to have roadside stands where they sold their handicrafts, handmade quilts, home canned pickles and jelly and sourwood mountain honey to people coming to see the leaves change, or coming to cool off from hot summers. Rentals were little wooden hotels or mountain cabins to rent.
I never lived there, but visited every year with my parents and my siblings. I remember well. We lived in the Piedmont.
Antique stores were roadside affairs where one could readily find things like old wooden doughbowls, handmade chairs, really old tools, spinning wheels, quilting racks.
The scenery was not a view of many enormous mountain “compounds” dotting the mountainside, but of small cabins and log houses with smoke from the chimneys looking tiny and blending in with the trees.
The people were wary of strangers, but generally friendly; strong hard working people wearing faded dresses or coveralls and speaking with mountain twangs in their Southern accents.
I seldom go to the mountains anymore. Prefer to remember the former old time beauty and the smell of jelly or honeysuckle in summer and woodsmoke in winter.
I really do not like the accent of most people up there in the mountains nowadays either. Nor their bossy and “superior” midwest/Yankee newscaster accents. And YES those ARE accents, mostly fakey: real mountain folk had their own.
Real mountain people are now made fun of If they speak out loud.
They were salt of the earth and filled with spirit and with The Spirit: their singing voices on a Sunday morning coming from the little white wood/stone church would raise the hair on your arms and put the joy in your heart.
Now they are just poor both in spirit and money. The little churches gone, mostly. The children turned to drugs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How so very sad, so very heartbroken. Thanks for writing it.
Even here in my red state we have our share of crackpots azgulch.
My husband had to pick up a part for our agriculture well and pump in a very small town quiet a ways away from us.
He is driving our pick up towing a flat bed trailer with this eight foot long part strapped down and it is hard to park and shop just anywhere.
On the way back he stopped off in a tiny town, mostly a gas station/small store, a post office and a marijuana shop is all it was.
So he parks in a nice empty lot and walks over to the store.
He went in to buy a snack, a large Mountain Dew and a couple of candy bars to tide him over until he gets home. I always send him with a lunch a a few bottles of water.
just inside the store the clerk stops him and says she will not serve him unless he is wearing a mask.
My husband looks around and no one else is in the store except for him and the clerk who is wearing a mask.
No one, and no one is even in sight in this tiny town.
So he just says sorry and leaves, driving to the next small town and buys his stuff there with no problem.
Go figure.
Wackoos everywhere.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The weed shop didn’t clue him in? 😉
At least the wacko libbies are now self-identifying, by wearing masks.
Used to ask “Zippo or Bic”
“What do you think of ‘self-driving cars?”
And “is “center mass” a term in physics,…or astrophysics?”
If I wanted to SUBTLY identify libbies.
Now, just see if they are mask, or no mask.
“We’re gonna need a bigger boat”
and new set of economists and forecasters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ask 100 economists and get 200 different answers. Average them all out. And you get an answer that none of them support.
Oh yeah, make sure you only ask the ones who sign those liberal political statements.
We are on to your tricks, Reuters.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If you line up all the economists nose to toes, you still will never reach a consensus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any treepers here take statistic classes.
The joke that every statics teacher loves to tell at the beginning of every semester is statistics are numbers and numbers can be made to say what you want.
Then they go on to tell the joke about the man with his head in the oven and his feet in a bucket of ice and how he will tell you that on the average he feels fine.
Never trust numbers without the raw data.
LikeLike
So to recap:
Economic experts cannot predict the immediate future accurately;
Medical experts cannot predict Covid impact accurately;
Fortunately Climate Change experts are…ahhh…yeah I can’t.
LikeLiked by 2 people
,,, and the political experts (worse than all the others) , like the late October 2016 ABC poll that had Hillary 16% ahead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a person educated in economics, accounting and more at the post grad level, all the correlation coefficients have shifted so much. Under Obama I predicted the decline in energy prices, would expand other consumer spending more. Did not happen. I can look back and see how obama hindered consumption.
Just for the record, those making medical predictions are outsiders to patient care.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Too bad Pres Trump didn’t give us a heads up this was coming. The tears on the faces of the Blue State Governors will be such a sad sight. My governor included. https://i.imgflip.com/45cekb.jpg
Now stop with the stupid masks and retail sales will go crazy. If masks are so great why don’t Governors call the Legislative into session? They can introduce a bill go through the process and send a bill to be signed into law.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t say that out loud…NC governor wants to do this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Red states should be running ads in Blue state media markets encouraging shoppers to go out of state, move, relocate, etc to Free states. “Are you tired of living in your oppressive, repressive, locked down economy yet? If you are, come to ______ where we still believe in freedom of people and businesses to make the best decisions for themselves. You’ve never had a better opportunity to escape.”
Like those tourist ads the states run, but about personal liberty and economic freedom. Maybe throw in a few images of Blue cities in anarchy….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not sure where you are, but if you really want more Dems, that would be a good ad.
Just because they don’t want to live in the shut down states does NOT mean they will change lefty thinking or leftist voting. Dems are lalalanders, not for me just for thee-ers, will rejoice in anarchy they don’t have to actually live in. Deniers that Dem politics was the cause.
Inviting those people=Change your state to blue.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have seen this first-hand. When Californians move to other States they cannot help but Californicate their new State of residence. It is what happened to a degree to States as Washington, Oregon.
The locals want to be left alone. They do not want to run for school boards, city council, supervisors, commissioners, legislators, etc. but the Californians are eager to do so. The next thing you know if you are a State native, you wake one morning and you have been successfully Californicated. This happens to States such as Idaho, Montana, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So true as I can attest to that. So I stay in CA where I know what to expect and have arranged my life to deal with the craziness to avoid going bonkers.
LikeLike
ala Capitol Hill in Seattle.
LikeLike
Write the ads to appeal to MAGA voters. Your average Dem would choose slavery over MAGA in a heartbeat.
LikeLike
NO THANK YOU……We here in TEXAS have been invaded by Commiefornians. They’re like locust that destroy EVERYTHING they touch. I have met some of them and asked: If you’re one of those libbies that ruined your state…GET OUT OF MINE. My better half was somewhat aghast BUT agreed we don’t want’em here.
DAMN I HATE HATE HATE LIBERALISM……Now, gotta go load more shells. You know…just for defensive purposes.
LikeLike
The mainstream media has no power, or any connection to reality. Six blocks in Seattle do not reflect the state of the nation. And psychopathic liberals on television are not a representation of the American people who love their country, get up and go to work every day. This is why the economy is rallying under President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mainstream media is steadily losing power.
But if it is beyond it’s tipping point and has NO power, then it is not mainstream.
Time to choose a more descriptive word.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not being a spoilsport but bear in mind the mainstream media is still the ONLY one the non-believers listen to.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why I said “if”
Also there are many who are just scared and unedumacated, and still getting brainwashed by TV news.
My dog groomer, for example, was so scared she closed longer than she had to and now reopened requiring a mask to drop off your dog in an outdoor fenced little compound. Only time I have worn one, (less than 3 minutes time for both drop off and pickup). Just for my dog.
Nice person, but just not that bright…does a good job with the dog and he likes the groomers. I doubt she has had a political thought in her life.
She is still scared of covid19 and also of another shutdown of her business. I think she will just retire and shutdown altogether when Cooper backtracks based on the “new scare.”
Finding another groomer will be very hard around here: I have a Scottie and their cut is apparently more difficult, hard to do. Few Scotties hereabouts. Its a shame.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It has no power over me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought of a more descriptive word to express my feelings toward the media: irrelevant.
To point that, if they had any true control of the narrative, Donald Trump would not be President today. And on topic, if the media had any say, we would not be seeing any of these surging economic indicators. These numbers are precisely in defiance of the media squall.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why are the “Experts” always so wrong? Why do we still call them “Experts”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
In California home goods just opened. 😁 I can’t wait to drop a stack at that store 🍾
LikeLiked by 3 people
Anyone who has been doing any sort of shopping lately is not surprised by these numbers.
Ivy league economists – who send their servants to do their shopping for them – are of course shocked (and saddened) by this unexpected news.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I strongly suggest that any further comments by Deplorables on “social distancing” be called “socialism distancing.”
That is what it is.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Love that, KBR!
I heard on radio news earlier today that the IMF issued a very dire warning. Maybe the rest of the world needs a President Trump too. 🙂 We’re on our way back and it’s only June. 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
IMF set to slash economic forecasts and warns of a crisis ‘unlike anything the world has seen’
The global economy is on track for a more significant contraction than the International Monetary Fund estimated in April, the institution’s chief economist said Tuesday. When European countries were in their first weeks of lockdown, the IMF said the global economy would suffer the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s. At the time, it forecast a contraction by 3% in 2020. Now, despite some economies beginning to reopen, the fund has warned that the decline could be even worse. “For the first time since the Great Depression, both advanced and emerging market economies will be in recession in 2020. The forthcoming June World Economic Outlook Update is likely to show negative growth rates even worse than previously estimated,” Gita Gopinath, the IMF’s chief economist, said in a blog post.
Blah blah blah blah.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The talking bowel movement in the governors office here in N.C. is now “mulling over” making masks mandatory in public. His retarded health advisor Dr. Mandy Cohen has been waiting her entire life to drink from the intoxicating tankard of power- hell she drank the friggin whole keg. But no one here will dare say why theres been such a long “recovery “. Its because of the chicken/meat processing plants are mostly staffed by Mexicans, legal and illegal. They have the ChiCom Pox way out of proportion to the the general population. THATS what the Roy and Mandy magic show wont touch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They also had a hand in covid-killing the elderly in nursing homes in the trueblue areas/cities.
That is not mentioned either.
I really hope we can overcome the cheating and get Coopusup OUT of office.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mike, it I have to wear a mask to get groceries, I swear I will cough and sneeze on purpose the whole time I am in there, hard as I can blow, so that mask blows away from my face.
It will keep the loonies away.
LikeLike
@CNN: “We’ve never seen a number like that!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Too bad for you, CNN! XD
Wonderful news!
Wonderful work!
Wonderful confidence in our Nation’s bounce-back capability!
Wonderful national confidence in the Know-How Economic Skills of our POTUS!
I heard on the radio this afternoon that Amazon is selling shirts with the slogan “Blue Lives Murder”. Hence, I’ve just finished deleting everything: in my cart, in my “saved for later”, in my “wish list”, and all my account info. as well. Have been a frequent flyer on Amzn – DONE. In this home we are returning to regular brick & mortar as much as possible, and specific retailers’ online services.
PA Update: As of today, there are 24 sponsors in the PA House who have signed-on to file Impeachment Charges against Gov. Tom Wolf. It has begun. Opinion: This needs to be accompanied with a formal. POLICE investigation of the deadly decisions and actions of Wolf and the PA Health Secretary, Levine.
PENNSYLVANIANS STILL HELD HOSTAGE: DAY 102.
GREEN ZONES = RESTRICTED ZONES.
LIFT ALL RESTRICTIONS ON ALL PENNSYLVANIANS IMMEDIATELY, WOLF & LEVINE!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yay!! I’ve been wondering when that happens. Sock it to the worthless POS, wolf is absolutely despised in these parts. Do you know how many reps and senators it takes to give him the boot?
Looks like Dish replaced Cavuto with an NBC dog show. Maybe the word is out…heehee…
People have been stuck at home since March, so why not shop online? What else are they to do with all that extra time on their hands?
My online purchases included patio furniture to improve our quality of life during the shutdown. We also completed more DIY projects, to keep us from the insane boredom.
Now, I can certainly appreciate the need to restart our economy sooner, rather than later. However, anybody without a couple months cash reserves can’t blame this ‘plandemic’ for their financial difficulties. The record ‘surge’ in retail sales would indicate that Americans still have plenty of money to burn, even after a shutdown. We flattened the curve *and* we’re still in decent financial shape.
The *real* test will be what happens *after* the $600 weekly Federal Covid assistance and Unemployment benefits run out. That’s where that PPP assistance figures in. BIGLY. Companies are encouraged to *retain* and *restore* their workforce to pre-Covid-19 numbers, in order to enjoy complete PPP loan forgiveness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“People have been stuck at home since March, so why not shop online? What else are they to do with all that extra time on their hands?”
What else to do? Read, study, delve into the mysteries of life, religion, and self — those are options but people aren’t so into such endeavors these days. Myself, I used to sell carpet for Sears, and we went out to measure the rooms and houses of customers and sign the paper work. That put me in a good number of houses in and around Columbus, Ohio. Coming from a house full of books as I did, I was always amazed that I never saw any books in the homes I measured. That was 40 years ago now, but I don’t remember a single instance of seeing even one bookcase filled. (I didn’t see any guns on the walls, either, and we had a gun rack at home — but it was the books I noticed the lack of.)
I know young couples with children who were living paycheck to paycheck before Covid, who both were nonessential small business owners: he had a carwash and she had a very small (new business) bakery. Both went out of business.
Can THEY blame it on the plandemic? YES THEY CAN.
They were working hard to support their kids and build small businesses. They were squeaking by, but saw a bright future ahead.
Doubt seriously they are shopping for nonessential goods on shopping sprees. Certainly not new patio furniture. DIY projects would have had to take a backseat to FOOD and rent/mortgage for their very modest home.
And they have “no excuse” for not having a “couple months cash reserves?” you say?
Open your heart. Open your eyes. You are better off than many.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you “quoting” me? Where did I say “no excuse?” Sorry, but I am not going to apologize for being *wealthy* enough to purchase a patio set (?) during a Plandemic. Many others are apparently *flush,* like me, too, or else May wouldn’t have been an all-time, record-breaking retail shopping month!
Your friends should not have started a new business without at least a small cash reserve to weather ANY storm. Poor cash flow is why the majority of small businesses go bankrupt within the first two years, plandemic or no plandemic.
I’m not passing judgement here. May your friends see better days ahead.
College Football coach Mike Gundy apologizes for wearing an OANN shirt while fishing. ESPN debates whether or not he should be fired.
http://www.espn.com/video/clip?id=29318017
Wrong thread, my bad.
Shame on him, he should resign for being a “😾”.
It’s straight up racism. Not reverse racism- that doesn’t exist. Racism is racism.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bye bye Biden.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The jump in spending was double the amount most economists and forcasters were predicting.
Translation:
99 percent of the time, “economists” and “forecasters” don’t know their a$$ from a hole in the ground.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Eastern Pennsylvania has not contributed to these numbers, and likely won’t until July or later. Why you ask. Well, the most populous part of the state is still in Yellow Status lock down. It will remain so at least two weeks beyond next Friday. Why you ask, again? Well, your guess is good as mine, but it’s likely an effort to destroy the economy in a bell weather state that is an absolute must have for Trump.
The Republicans (State Legislature) finally had enough and filed a petition approved by the majority calling of an override of the Dem Governor’s directive stating that they hold the authority to do so based on a checks and balance of power application. The petition was to be approved by the Commonwealth Court, but Governor Wolf immediately moved to have the petition placed before the Liberal Hack PA Supreme Court which will ALWAYS back the Left whether it’s a blatant violation of the state constitution or not (see Voter ID, and redistricting rulings of the last few years).
So, Pennsylvania is screwed in those counties that are toss ups in any election, but hold a sufficient number of voters to counter the onslaught from Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.
Oh, and by the way…how many new cases of the China Pox and deaths in the last few days on one of these Republican leaning counties that remains shut down? How about 4 new cases and no deaths.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well I’m finally going back to work after the 4th Which is good news. However, as said by another poster, retail isnt really open, same with restaurants. I’m going to try and go to dinner with friends. Everything has to be outside though. I definitely also started doing a lot more online shopping in the last month. So I’m glad it’s showing in the numbers lol
LikeLike
We have to keep in mind that many people had their stimulus checks to spend and no one was making student loan payments freeing up other cash.
I wouldn’t be surprised either if some people are charging items they have. I intention of ever paying for bc they know they’ll be declaring bankruptcy soon.
LikeLike
Every time we pass Tanger Outlet – which is at least weekly, since the Walmart we use is about a couple hundred yards away – there are always cars. And every week, seems like, there are more and more cars.
