Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream – UPDATE: Postponed

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press conference from the Brady room of the White House. Anticipated start time 2:00pm ET. [Livestreams Below]
The briefing has been postponed until after President Trump’s roundtable on fighting for seniors. (link)
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream
.
.
This was added to the schedule sometime this morning (not on schedule last night). Guessing, and hoping, it’s being done to smack down the “second wave” virus bunk.
Also, I’m sure Kayleigh will have to take a question like “Does POTUS think the Atlanta shooting was justified?”, as a trap attempt.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“The police acted stupidly.” Oops, wrong POTUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barry really was the worst!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was just at my doctors the other day due to a foot injury. His exact words referring to the virus were “you might get it, but you will NOT die from it”. Yes he did emphasize the word “Not” in his statement to me. FYI his office does not require masks if you are not sick, and the ones inside the office area do not wear masks.
Do believe this is all part of a plot that has been going on far far too long.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Definitely part of a plot, IMO. And I like your doctor!
LikeLiked by 4 people
So do I — since his office is in the Hospital I do have to wear a mask walking to his office. The last time I did not realize so sat and waited for 30 mins with a mask on,
Last time I was there he came in and said ” your color looks OK to me”. So I’m like ??? Guess when I entered the offices I was pale as a ghost. Probably due to sitting in waiting room with a mask on. After telling him that I didn’t feel well due to the mask, he looked me and said “you are one of those” . You see I have no lung or breathing issues, and quit smoking about 20 years ago but just cant tolerate masks.
Hey I like him too and his whole family.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sounds like a good person!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Phony John Roberts never wears a mask except on camera. Someone must have pulled him aside. He now makes sure to wear it at all times. Second wave fake news is coming
LikeLiked by 3 people
Father was a doctor too, and so was his grandfather on his mother’s side!
LikeLiked by 2 people
They need to smack down Fauci and the CDC who started the drum beat of the second wave right after the riots were over and a rally was announced.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep. Fauci is a fool, the CDC IS subversive against POTUS, IMO. They know exactly what they are doing and are doing it to undermine POTUS. Been this way for months, IMO.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fauci contradicts himself daily. He said a second wave is likely. And then says a second wave is not necessarily likely to happen. A vaccine won’t be available until 2021. A vaccine could be available this year. Schools could be shut down. Schools should be open. WTF. He seems to realize that he is going to be responsible for the same fake panic he created over AIDS. Only this time he is going to be blamed for a world wide economic collapse. When Trump rallies debunk the panic, the second wave collapses. It appears fauci knows this and maybe getting off the second wave bandwagon. He may be hitching his wagon to Trump. Fauci can claim victory with Trump. We saved millions of lives and the economy. Otherwise he goes down with the english guy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He really is a super-emotional drama queen. It’s annoying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
2nd wave ChiCom Pox= Conservative voter suppression.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Monday is K-MAC, pant suit, stilettos, and big hair. Monday is a happy Bill Durham.
No k Mac is a sad for Bill Durham.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sad for us all, Bill!
LikeLike
Any comments going around on the FDA lawsuit over FCQ?
Filed 2 Jun, not much stirring about it.
1:20-cv-0493 western district of michigan
LikeLiked by 1 person
It seems good. Interesting to see if Kayleigh asked about it.
LikeLike
All the stock markets have recovered from the media induced panic. So market not buying the second wave scare.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good. Just want to close with positive market data (in the green) and we’re ready to roll!
LikeLike
Based on the morning news I listened to on the radio this morning, the New World Order looks to be moving to go all in on muh COVID SECOND WAVE OMG!!!
It makes me sick. It is clear as day that COVID fear mongering is used to neutralize the playing field between Trump and Biden because everyone knows Trump will easily be able to outwork Biden on the campaign trail.
LikeLiked by 3 people
1 MILLION requested TICKETS
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
PRESIDENT TRUMP rally
LikeLiked by 6 people
And following the money….
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/rnc-trump-campaign-post-single-best-online-fundraising-day-ever-crediting-enthusiasm-around-president-trumps-birthday
LikeLiked by 6 people
We’re going to need a bigger venue, LOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Somebody fart? why they leaving?
LikeLike
Briefing moved until after POTUS roundtable event (2:30pm): No exact time given.
https://publicpool.kinja.com/subject-pool-report-4-press-briefing-moved-no-ti-1844041337
LikeLiked by 3 people
yes we are getting the Rally hysteria now..Maybe POTUS should just call it
a protest..then it would be ok.. But I don;t think people will fall for this second
wave shut down again.. Hasn;t it been long enough from the start of the protests?
riots for us to know if there were all gonna get it? and those who attended the funeral?
LikeLiked by 4 people
The President has stated there will be no more economic shutdown for a “second wave”
LikeLike
Maybe Trump should do a political Woodstock. Invite the good guys to speak instead of rock groups. Have general Flynn say a few words. The media would go crazy if 300k showed up.
LikeLike
I have yet to wear a mask and don’t intend to start. Grocery stores (late at night with few customers and 1/2 of everyone with no virtue signalling masks!), post office, barber shop (barber wore one), sidewalks in town, walking trails, etc. I have declared myself as an independent permanent protest, so no worries, mates!!!
,
For my recent (77 th) birthday my son gave me a mask and a bandana. Tossed the mask, bandana is in the laundry and will stay there. I celebrated by buying my early bird season ski pass.
I also closed my account at Kroger and sent them emails exposing BLM, their new corporate BFF.
Now for Kayleigh’s presstitute beatdown!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, I hope she’s wearing that white blazer again!
LikeLike
She could wear a burlap bag and look great!
BTW — if anyone has not read her resume, do so now — VERY brainy and accomplished,!!
LikeLike