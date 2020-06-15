June 15th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1243

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Michael Moore should stick to eating Blueberry Pie. ‘Cuz that analysis was lay-zee. I mean, that’s just phoning it in right there.
Didn’t he already get cancelled by the left?
Doofus left out white women. We’re pretty pissed too.
Got some Chinese American and black friends who are sick of this sh*t from Dems also.
It ain’t all about you and your “white males” Identity Group, Mike.
— 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 —
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —- ” Our American Flag Week —- 🇺🇸* USA ** 🦅
———————Transition…..to…..GREATNESS———————–
🌟🌟– 4 more days until Trump Rally in Oklahoma! (Saturday June 20)
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟 “Among the gods there is none like You, O Lord;
Nor are there any works like Your works.
All nations whom You have made
Shall come and worship before You, O Lord,
And shall glorify Your name.” 🌟 —-Ps 86:8-9
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ President Trump & MAGA Team are safely back in the WH after the weekend in Bedminster, NJ
✅ Wonderful Nation-wide Birthday Party for President Trump!!
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Sunday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team —
— for safety for our LEOs..pray for truth to come out during apprehensions/arrests when police are trying to do their job.
— for protection/safety in America–and enemies of America be captured soon
— Proxy/remote voting idea to backfire and crumble..and Dems be shamed
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting-pray for Voter IDs soon.
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 21M (or 30M?) unemployed Americans, that their needs will be met-All Jobs Matter
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 210/450-500 miles of WALL
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Rally Times Matter ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “As history has proven time and time again, Americans always rise to the challenge and overcome adversity.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, June 15, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 141 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—————-
Note: 🎈🎁🎂I’m still enjoying the President Trump’s Birthday Party–what fun that was to celebrate with everyone nation-wide, esp those beautiful boats on our beautiful waters this past weekend. Love you all!
Birthday Landing from NJ—-The American Eagle has arrived
—Resilience & Determination—
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Flag Day and National Flag Week, 2020
– – – – – – –
By the President of the United States of America
A Proclamation
Part 2 of 2
To commemorate the adoption of our flag, the Congress, by joint resolution approved August 3, 1949, as amended (63 Stat. 492), designated June 14 of each year as “Flag Day” and requested that the President issue an annual proclamation calling for its observance and for the display of the flag of the United States on all Federal Government buildings. The Congress requested, by joint resolution approved June 9, 1966, as amended (80 Stat. 194), that the President issue annually a proclamation designating the week in which June 14 occurs as “National Flag Week” and calling on all citizens of the United States to display the flag during that week.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim June 14, 2020, as Flag Day, and the week starting June 14, 2020, as National Flag Week. I direct the appropriate officials to display the flag on all Federal Government buildings during this week, and I urge all Americans to observe Flag Day and National Flag Week by displaying the flag. I encourage the people of the United States to observe with pride and all due ceremony those days from Flag Day through Independence Day, set aside by the Congress (89 Stat. 211), as a time to honor America, to celebrate our heritage in public gatherings and activities, and to publicly recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twelfth day of June, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fourth.
DONALD J. TRUMP
—-Black lives that didn’t matter to Black Lives Matter!—- (Jim in TN)
Remembering….
FOUR innocent Black People Killed by …Rioters/ Looters
➖ David Dorn
➖ Chris Beaty
➖ Italia Marie Kelly
➖ Patrick Underwood
and many others
Remembrance:
“Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends(country).” John 15:13
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/14/june-14th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1242/comment-page-1/#comment-8349429)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 6/13/20 – (See link above.)
– Tweets w/ 2 photos of Fisher CATs putting up wall.
– Stillwater summary of above tweets w/ additional info and number crunching scenarios for 10 CATs vs. 30 CATs.
– Photo of CAT pulling old barrier posts.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 6/14/20
– Tweet w/ video mocking corporate pandering.
– Post w/ photo of Foreman Mike at the gun range.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totalling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5… as well as the Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
(May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with video.
Oh, he’s gonna get death threats for that one… ‘cuz the Woke Crowd doesn’t have the brain power to understand the message.
On the plus side: isn’t it fantastic how the Internet has brought forth an era of Creativity Democratization?
Here’s another video he made.
Thankyou, Damani Felder.
OMG! This is great!
Foreman Mike Instagram post – 6/14/20
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Barely a wimpier” 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Trump Retweet
Hear, hear…
I can’t believe I’m first.
Hello Treepers! I love you! And I love our President. Watch my video explaining why:
Oops I guess I wasn’t first. It was very odd to find the comments blank! Slow load, I guess.
American Association of Physician and Surgeons sues FDA over its irrational HCQ policies. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/association-american-physicians-surgeons-sues-fda-irrational-interference-access-life-saving-hydroxychloroquine/
Tater’s upset. Krispy Kreme closed the all-night drive-thru.
#CremeFilledMatters!
Tippy toe! Tippy toe! Lemon tree!
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/06/14/trump-pollster-john-mclaughlin-mainstream-media-polls-skewed-to-water-down-the-trump-vote/ But of course they are…
That article is from 2016 though.
Pray for people to wake up from this travesty against humanity made by Democratic Politicians, both black and white, and a Truly. Sick. MSM that feeds their agenda.
They trashed Robert the Bruce’s statue in Scotland. Found out his castle had a colored entrance.
For those looking for an alternative to the hapless Drudge Report, here’s one to give a try:
https://www.worldviewreport.com/
Wow. that’s powerful. NYC on its knees. (click on date).
These governors and mayors think their citizens won’t leave. Their businesses won’t close and relocate. They seem to think letting looters run wild will win them elections. They think the cops will keep doing their jobs as politicians throw them to the mob.
We’ll see what happens.
Here’s a good local report from inside #CHAZ/CHOP
One questions CHAZ or CHUMP (Capitol Hill United Mental Patients) mental state.
From Sundance Twitter:
CHAZ wants the brownshirt off your back:
https://thepeoplescube.com/peoples-blog/chaz-wants-donations-of-brown-shirts-t21640.html
In the local report I posted above, there’s a waaay creepier “patroler”.
These guys here, I could handle. The guy above, not so much.
Good logic…kitty knows his math
All I know is that he remembers more things that never happen than he remembers things that did happen.
We need donations. It’s the Crowdsourced Revolution.
Supposed to be reply to sunnydaze video above. :^(
Leo Terrell is a far left black civil rights activist. He is the type you never agreed with in the past. Defunding the cops and Biden’s campaign have done something to him. He’s not red-pilled, but many scales have fallen from his eyes. I’ve been in shock by him for several weeks now. Not sure where it will go for him from here. He could drop back to his old ways, or continue on his journey. It’s been a sight to see though.
———-
Leo Terrell: ‘Hypocrisy’ Is ‘Why I Stopped Drinking The Democratic Kool-Aid’
https://dailycaller.com/2020/06/13/leo-terrell-hypocrisy-stopped-drinking-democratic-kool-aid/?fbclid=IwAR1Qe8_8hmn-OlPW0sSWuYvBPsBOURjmxDd8GtEl_v8h8cDAZlGjc8ekOnY
Excerpt:
“You know, this is why I stopped drinking the Democratic Kool-Aid. I can’t take this hypocrisy anymore, it’s ridiculous,” Terrell told Fox News’ “Hannity.”
>Snip<
“Last point, Democrats, please leave the party. If you want law and order, you can’t get it from Democrats.”
Terrell repeatedly said he would not be voting for Biden in the 2020 presidential election and would vote for President Donald Trump if Biden selects Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.
Terrell is just one of millions who didn’t sign up for the destruction of civilization. Welcome.
Amen.
Sane Democrats should be put on the endangered species list, although it may already be too late..
LikeLike