Sunday Talks: Larry Kudlow -vs- Maria Bartiromo

A contrast in interviews between the obtuse Jake Tapper and Maria Bartiromo discussing the Trump administration efforts to reopen the economy. While Bartiromo still leans toward policy initiatives to bail out her Wall Street allies, the doomsayers who never focus on solutions. The previous economic package is working and delivering positive results.
As White House economist Kevin Hassett noted yesterday, any phase-4 relief package would be very specifically targeted -as tax incentives, not spending- toward only those companies and industries that are negatively impacted during earnest efforts to reestablish their footing.
It’s good to see Kudlow feeling quite optimistic. I don’t really want to watch Fake Yapper talk to Kudlow, but I enjoyed this interview between Larry and Maria.
I like how Kudlow described Jerome Powell’s remarks as “morose.” Yep, Debbie Downer Jay strikes again.
As long as the fake second wave panic virus nonsense is held down, I think the rest will take care of itself.
“Fake Second Wave” is everywhere on the MSM. This morning’s CBS Sunday news was leading with SECOND WAVE, RINO/DEM anti-Trumper Peggy Noonan wrote a weekend essay about SECOND WAVE for the Wall Street Journal. Here in Ohio RINO Gov. DeWine and his “Health Director” were “concerned” and warning us about a “possible” SECOND WAVE.
I have seen more people sans masks than ever before, and more clusters of people going about their business with no mania about “Social Distancing,” a phrase upon whose grave I shall gladly dance!
Second wave nonsense is their last hope and they know it.
Rural people 99% no masks here in TX. Suburbanites 1/3 wear them, cities 1/2 or more.
In fact, the rural counties in Tx have 65% w no deaths (another 15% in single digits), suburban cities (i.e. suburbs in TX) have single digits mostly( although some near the cities are in the 20-30 range) and 90% is in the big cities– Houston and Dallas the worst. Overall nursing and assisted living facilities deaths in Tx are over 40% (compare NY, NJ,PA 70%!).
The death statistics are fake anyway. Hospitals and nursing homes get more money (from Medicare and stimulus, etc) for claiming Covid caused deaths.
NC :rural 99% no masks; suburbanites 50% wear them; cities 90% wear them.
I live in Collin County, just North of Dallas and with a substantial urban density (1+ million people). I would say the number WITHOUT masks is 2/3 or more from all the places I have been in the County. If the wussy Republican Commissioners would get off their knees, they could fully open the County and do surveillance on the assisted living facilities.
Just remember, if it weren’t for the lockdowns there would be no second wave.
Power talks, stocks drop every single time!! And every time the average retail buyer panics and sell the big boys buy and concentrate their economic power more!! I am a life long conservative and think we need to redo estate tax as follows. No tax up to $50 M. 25% tax $50-100 M. 50% tax $100 M -$500 M. 75% tax $500 M to $1 B. Over $1B 90%. Taxes would be due over a 4 year period, pro rata, so as to not disturb the markets.
So a $b estate would keep after taxes $50 M + $250 M + $125 M = $425 M. So 8 beneficiaries would get over $50 M each. If 20 people, then $21 M each — not a bad grub stake. Loop holes would be eliminated, especially to charities and Foundations as they have become abused to provide “dark” money to politicians to maintain control over a free people.
This will help small entrepreneurs compete and grow, while breaking up family monopolies (directly or thru interlocking corps/LP/Trusts — easier than Laws/Legal actions. Tax would be owed no matter where you live in the world, unless you renounce US citizenship — but must happen 15 years before death. I might sound like a Dem, as they have propose various wealth taxes, even back to the old 99% one.
But they don’t mean it! — as their big money guys would scheet bricks — call their Bluff!!!!
Estate taxes is NOT what needs redone. What really needs to be redone are the rules regarding Required Minimum Distribution from savings instruments, such as IRA’s. That alone would secure the futures of allot of people and actually offer some cash help to the markets.
Either eliminate them all together or use IRS estate tax limits and regulations to guide exemptions. Most people are not members of the top 10-15% and this would essentially exempt them RMD as their holdings are at or below IRS limits.
The Tax Hedge Fund profits as regular income, as was originally proposed in 2017 but removed thanks to congress.
Don’t know why they’re pushing second wave when Atlanta will be refreshing the “mournful” rioters.
But wait, yes I do, they want to try again to see if they can get us to make war in the street when blacks can freely marchmourn-and-loot with bad whites, while good whites are arrested and jailed for getting haircuts.
They just cannot understand why we have not entered their race war provocations.
Because as Christians we love all our brothers, even enemies (though I admit this is difficult sometimes) – we won’t riot and kill unless a direct threat on our lives and family, and neighbors. Then they will be sent to see their maker who can Judge them!
Yes we DO need to open the country. Why should
we all remain on LOCKDOWN when the border crossers have
FREE access to all parts of the US ?
Look at the long lines of Mexican and Canadian border crossers.
Thousands allowed to cross to deliver drugs….shop, visit family,
traffic illegals, money launder, go to school (FREE) and hold a US job.
BUT AMERICANS…. oh no…because some “evil Trump haters”
say we must stay in lockdown… (at least until after the “election.”)
They will hope to throw the election by a lockdown.
It doesn’t matter if Mexico has a MAJOR PROBLEM with the WuFlu
bc the rich SOB’s WANT FREE TRADE AND CHEAP LABOR.
They will, like PTrump take the pills, which Demonrats tried discouraging
“US peeeons” usage.
No they want to enrich Bill$$$Gates, by enforcing vaccinations.
Koch Bros. and other NWO globalists hope for the take down of our country.
The Demo States are helping the billionaires by transforming our country one state
at a time. WHO IS FUNDING THE DEMO STATES SUBVERSIONS????
Notice how there has been more talk of Coronavirus actually being spread as early as October 2019. Just think about that for a minute and ask yourself why the media would begin pushing this narrative.
