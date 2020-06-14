Sunday June 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers!
Happy Flag Day everyone!
🙂
Placed my new Stars and Stripes out Saturday.
Vibrant! Why doesn't WP have an edit?
Growing Spiritually
By Pastor John Fredericksen
It is kind of exciting to watch our children go through periods of growth. Parents can usually detect it. When growing, children’s appetites can easily double or triple. Without being told, they often take much more time for rest or sleep. Physically, you’ll soon notice your child’s limbs have grown longer (making it obvious it’s time to buy them new clothes—again), and their whole appearance begins to change. What is even more thrilling is when you witness a real growth in their maturity too.
When the Apostle Paul wrote to believers in Thessalonica, he could praise them by saying, “your faith groweth exceedingly” (II Thes. 1:3). Now, how did he know they were growing spiritually? It was easy, because three things were evident in them. First, he told them their “charity [or love] of every one of you all toward each other aboundeth” (II Thes. 1:3). No growth in this area equals little or no growth at all. Second and third, they exhibited “patience and faith in all your persecutions and tribulations” (II Thes. 1:4). It takes spiritual life and growth to react positively toward negative circumstances. But these believers were growing enough spiritually that they endured wrongs, not for doing wrong, but for the cause of Christ, and they did so without losing their cool or faith in God’s care.
The spiritual growth of these believers should come as no surprise. They had “received the Word of God…not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the Word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe” (I Thes. 2:13). It seems they had a real appetite for the Scriptures, regularly took time for it, and allowed the truths they were learning to transform the way they lived.
This passage should cause each of us to ask ourselves, “Am I growing spiritually? I ought to be and need to be growing in Christ. I’ll know for sure if I’m growing in the Lord by the presence of these three qualities exhibited in the saints at Thessalonica. Am I growing spiritually?”
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/growing-spiritually/
2 Thessalonians 1:3 We are bound to thank God always for you, brethren, as it is meet, because that your faith groweth exceedingly, and the charity of every one of you all toward each other aboundeth;
4 So that we ourselves glory in you in the churches of God for your patience and faith in all your persecutions and tribulations that ye endure:
1 Thessalonians 2:13 For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe.
YOUR life matters to GOD !
James Robeson’s “The Stream” website
“How to stop red states from going blue”, by Neil Mammen
God bless you, Sundance, CTH fam. Happy Sunday.
The problem we have is the 45% in this country who are irredeemable Leftists. They fail to appreciate what American freedom is all about. These people wish to destroy the constitution. They do not appreciate that their voice will be crushed right with any failure of the constitution. They are perfectly willing to sacrifice the best country in the history of mankind in order to achieve another destruction of a free nation. They naively think it’s not the same old Leftist hijacking as every other case in history. They are wrong. Eventually they will win and they + we will suffer.
Manta Ray Waits Patiently While Divers Cut Off Fishing Line | The Dodo
Published on Jun 12, 2020
Another great video from Patricia Dickson…
The Systemic Racism Myth
Published on June 13, 2020
Oleg Atbashian is credited for the “I want you to be Andrew Breitbart” graphic at the top of every page. He had this excellent article this past Friday:
Seattle Antifa Zone gets advice from an ex-Soviet expert
We’ve all heard about the Antifa collective who have seized six city blocks in downtown Seattle and are now trying to set up a collective farm there to grow their own food.
As a former Soviet citizen, I feel obligated to offer their leaders advice based on practical experience.
Since none of you know how to grow seeds into beets, make Mike Bloomberg your minister of agriculture; he’ll be your best expert. Coerce him into joining your collective farm. That way, what’s yours will be his, and vice versa. That’s a lot of seed money.
For a collective farm to work you must first cleanse your ranks of wreakers, spies, saboteurs, and other enemies of the people, once you collectivize their property. Convert one of the six city blocks into a Gulag (aka concentration camp or forced labor camp), where these thoughtfelons can redeem themselves by toiling for the Common Good™ planting beets.
Then there’s an issue of some collective farmers being more successful than others. Round them all up, label them kulaks, and dekulakize them. Convert one more city block into a forced labor Gulag. Now, with so much free labor, you’re bound to have great economic success and prove to the hateful world that your way is better than their capitalist wage slavery and oppression.
Of course, no progress is possible unless the totality of your citizens are of one mind and focused on the same common goal. You must identify all those who are unfocused and send them to the re-education camp, so they can learn to appreciate their freedom from the totalitarian capitalist police state outside. This will require converting the third of your six blocks into a Gulag. Upon completing their indoctrination and self-criticism sessions, the inmates can spend their free evening time digging up underground communication cables and remaking them into barbed wire for all the new Gulags you’ll be running.
Getting rid of those cables will be necessary in order to protect your free citizens from capitalist propaganda. For their own good you must block their access to the Internet and other means of communication with the outside world. Adorned with razor-sharp barbs, the cables will protect your impenetrable border from capitalist spies and wreckers, and keep your free citizens from escaping their work duties before they’ve paid their debt to the society that fed them. And since you, their leaders, represent the society, your citizens will owe everything to you personally for as long as they live.
Don’t be afraid to promote your own personality cult, it’s good for the overall morale. Another morale booster is public denunciations and show trials, so don’t be afraid to level false charges. All comrades should understand this and readily confess, sacrificing their freedom, comfort, and good name for the Common Good™. If they don’t, that means they aren’t conscientious enough and deserve to be in a re-education camp making barbed wire or planting beets.
You will notice that some pre-existing stores and businesses are prone to hoarding people’s goods and food stuffs. If these remnants of the bourgeois class don’t agree to run their stores for free and let people take what they need without paying, they are the enemy and need to be re-educated in a Gulag. They’ve failed to understand a simple economic fact: once you’ve claimed collective ownership of their buildings, everything that’s inside also belongs to the people and must be shared equally. Convert your fourth block into a Gulag for these and other unreformed citizens with a suspicious past, meaning all previously successful professionals who collaborated with the oppressive capitalist system and thus got rich by oppressing others.
You will have to convert the fifth city block in your possession into barracks and communal dormitories for all the numerous prison guards, border guards, bodyguards, infantrypersons, and other armed forces of the commune. A new civilian force must replace the disbanded police and enforce social justice, not according to the racist oppressive laws, but as their proletarian and race consciousness will command them. You may call them the People’s Militia as they did in the USSR, or culturally appropriate a word from the enlightened France: Gendarmerie.
Organizing your real estate in this manner will solve all your housing problems. There will be no need for wasteful new housing, which is good for Mother Earth. Just make sure your tenants don’t start having babies – that’ll kill all your plans for a well-balanced future society. So instead of building new houses you must invest in abortions clinics – they are your key to a happier and better world. Do it for The Children™.
The sixth and last city block must become a zone of comfort and beauty. It’s where the leaders will live with their families and staff, enjoying a place where they can recover from the demanding duties of making the world a better place. Clean and well-maintained, this block will be your showcase of success for visiting foreign dignitaries.
Of course, your highest-ranking leaders will be able to make return foreign visits. They and the most trusted ideological workers will be able to leave their free zone and travel to give speeches at academic conferences and ivy league colleges about the unparalleled progress inside your glorious new society, as well as to show off its abundant prosperity while on vacation in Vegas.
In case you run out of money, purge Mike Bloomberg and send him to the Gulag. Declare him an unreformed capitalist and nationalize his unfairly gained assets. Then appoint Tom Steyer as your minister of climate change and environment. Thankfully, there’s no end to capitalist gazillionaires looking to invest in a worthy progressive cause.
I’m sure you’ll get it right this time,
Oleg Atbashian
https://thepeoplescube.com/peoples-blog/seattle-antifa-zone-gets-advice-from-an-ex-soviet-expert-t21631.html
Interesting thread on Twitter here:
