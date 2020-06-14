June 14th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1242

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
What the heck??
Already posted it with the link to the DOJ a few days ago.
PENNSYLVANIANS HELD HOSTAGE: DAY 100
HOSTAGE TAKER: “GOVERNOR” TOM WOLF – DEMOCRAT
The hostage taker has, for 100 days, refused to consult, collaborate, or otherwise work with the Pennsylvania State Legislature: a co-equal branch of state government. He has assumed to himself the powers of an unelected, Absolute Despot.
His Declaration of Emergency Orders for Pennsylvania was signed on March 6, 2020 and expired 90 days later. Rather than allow life, business, employment, education, worship, and recreation to return to normal, he signed a 2nd Declaration of Emergency Orders: for another 90 days.
Against the best interests of 12,800,000 Pennsylvanians, and in defiance of the Oath of Office sworn by “Governor” Wolf, himself, he stubbornly, willfully, and destructively persists in keeping persons, business, industry, places of worship, schools, and recreational facilities under Emergency Order restrictions.
The Pennsylvania Legislature in Harrisburg has finally coalesced into the voice representing all Pennsylvanians who remain held hostage to the Governor’s political aspirations and his strategy for exerting influence over the November 2020 General Election. The Wolf’s purpose is to defeat the incumbent President,, Donald J. Trump, and to punish the PA voters who turned our Electoral College votes Red in 2016.
There is an article on the Breitbart News website tonight that describes the actions and motivations of this Governor who is now petitioning the PA State Supreme Court for relief from the just affirmed State Legislature’s Resolution which lifts all restrictions, on all Pennsylvanians, immediately.
The PA “Governor”, in my opinion, and based on his own statements, WANTS more COVID-19 related deaths. He hopes for a death count spike: 1) to keep PA under restrictions for an undetermined period of time, and 2) thereby preventing President Trump from holding Rallies here.
“Governor” Tom Wolf is a likely target to be investigated by U.S. Congressman Nunez, for the almost 75% of PA COVID-19 related deaths – which occurred in nursing homes an other elder care facilities following the orders of Wolf and the PA Health Secretary to “hospitalize” the infected cases among the elderly in those facilities which were, and remain, under-staffed, ill-equipped, and unable to isolate the sick from the uninfected residents. The PA Health Secretary removed a parent from one of those facilities shortly before the plan for the elderly was executed.
I use quotation marks around the title “Governor” because there have been court convictions of PA Election Officials who engaged in Election Fraud in both elections when Tom Wolf was “elected” Governor: 2014 and 2018. He is now term-limited, and fighting like a crazed man to please the DNC with a Blue PA in November, by any means necessary.
One wonders what the DNC has promised Tom Wolf for his labor to undermine the General Election of November, 2020.
Stay tuned…
The casual indifference that these blue state Governors murdered nursing home residents (“they are going to die anyway”- Andrew Cuomo) by seeding nursing homes with coronavirus is one of the moral outrages of our time. Tom Wolf and that f****** creature that runs the health department in Pennsylvania should both be in prison for the rest of their lives.
There was an effort in the PA House to launch an Impeachment of Wolf, but I don’t know where it stands at this time.
The two of them, Wolf and the quack Levine, must be legally turned out of their positions because 1) dereliction of duty in performance of their respective offices, and 2) they lied, and thousands of elderly people died – forced to die alone, without family members, without proper care, and without patient advocates = without human rights.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EV_5OJzU4AAp3rJ?format=png
it’s one of two things.. same person.. or same person
frightening.
not sure what the moderation might be, but looks like a horror movie in real time.. so feel for the people being ruled under this.. what.. what is it.. does anybody know?
Here is the headline name of the Breitbart piece on the new wrinkle in Pennsylvania. This is worth a read for everyone because it sheds yet more light on the strategies to which these Blue Governors are resorting – in concert with each other.
Le voilà:
“Gov. Tom Wolf Asks PA Supreme Court to Intervene in Legislature’s Move to Obliterate His Emergency Order”
Click and share.
The big problem is that the libs in Philadelphia are happy to oblige. Most of them are terrified of getting the virus. I have never seen such compliant sheep in all my life. There seem to be many more of them than there are people who love freedom. I can’t speak for the rest of the state but with the exception of anger from some small business owners I haven’t heard anything but “we have to stay safe” in the face of this lockdown.
“ we have to stay safe..” has become just as phony as “..it’s for the children..” It is not only a jaded excuse in Pennsylvania. It has become a chant of those drunk on power everywhere. These despots hate the fact that President Trump has exposed their enormous jealousy and hatred.
LikeLiked by 1 person
David A. Clarke, Jr. @SheriffClarke
I AM LEAVING TWITTER DUE TO THEIR CONSERVATIVE SPEECH CONTROL. TOTALITARIAN BIGOTS. FOLLOW ME https://https://t.co/bBI1xVR9B
Twitter is blocking the Parler address.
If you go to the right side bar you will what are apparently his final tweets = Mar 15th —>
“If you’re looking for compromise, you’ve come to the wrong place.
I say what I mean, and I mean what I say.”
https://www.americassheriff.com/
https://www.americassheriff.com/StraightTalk
Milwaukee Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr.’s podcast, The People’s Sheriff, begins with a slide-guitar and a boot-stomp beat before segueing into the rich baritone of the sheriff himself. Over the next 40 minutes, Clarke holds forth on the topics of the day: Planned Parenthood is “what I call ‘Planned Genocide.’” Public schools are so dangerous “there should be a body camera on every teacher.” Higher education has become “a racketeering ring.” The sheriff is also a big fan of presidential candidate Donald Trump: “He gets us. He understands us.”
Try Gab.
.
Why exactly is Floyds death “tragic”? Really, is it because he is black, or maybe because he decided it was a good idea to ingest illegal substances that caused him to be a dead man walking? Or maybe because it looked brutal as the cop restrained him? Have you ever had to defend yourself against a large man on a drug high? Yeah I did not think so.
Is it maybe because he was a poor black man living on the fringes, by choice, and was a habitual criminal, again by his choice.
Life is tragic if that is your perspective, but I think the PC crowd are over playing this tragic floyd death, IMO.
Cancel culture for Roseanne, but not for Stern?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll admit to listenting to Stern back in the day. The guy constantly demeaned blacks and whined incessantly about his treatment by blacks growing up in racially transitioning Roosevelt, Long Island. Good riddance to bad trash.
Head of Chicago Police Union Says Officers Could Be Booted (from Union) If They Kneel With Protesters
https://www.robmaness.com/2020/06/head-of-chicago-police-union-says-officers-could-be-booted-if-they-kneel-with-protesters/?fbclid=IwAR1ydCqTeuevC9X6EaKdltA6BhyqSer5D2Xcj4KK1gxO2fthW08qNtIaNJo
LikeLiked by 1 person
Officers who kneel at the behest of America’s enemy should be booted, IMO.
El Nuevo Rodeo Restaurant in Minneapolis burned down – rumored to also house money laundering & potentially female trafficking. The building also housed La Raza (the race) radio.
And the police precinct which may have held evidence?
“As they reported from the roof surveying the situation at around 10 p.m., Acevedo says they *** heard a noise resembling a bomb-like explosion on the first floor. ” ***
“I don’t know where it came from,” said Acevedo, who hosts her show under the moniker “La Trompudita.” ”
https://www.mprnews.org/story/2020/06/04/sahan-la-raza-radio-relaunches-days-after-burning-down-during-george-floyd-protests
Another one of those coincidences that seem common in things touching the DeepState.
I wonder how long a station that played classical music called “the race” would last before the authorities came knocking?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So now the nation reaps the whirlwind. Atlanta thrown into riots because another criminal resists arrest and is killed in the process. Oh did I mention he was black?
Our justice system is so far bent it is no longer possible to expect safety and security for yourself or your family without a plan and the physical means to hold your ground.
It is a matter of time, there will be a shooting by a citizen defending him or herself, and just guess who will be going to jail.
Ah yes, Atlanta burns to the ground for a second time. A lesson not well learned.
That was really funny! Thank you!
Yup, he nails it! Good one Citizen!
I scrolled past this a few time, then finally watched all 22min.
Albeit Millie Weavers of InfoWars, I find myself thinking “WTF?!? Has it really gotten this far?”
Any feedback appreciated. I cant begin to wrap my head around this.
The Soros Sunshine Movement: Implicating AOC, Twitter, et al. aka Minnesota Riots Were Planned.
It has always been like this. Its just the internet has enabled citizen journalists to get out facts are from behind the curtain.
The previous MSM stranglehold prevented you seeing the large scale coordination that has been used to manipulate society for the last 50 years.
The media is a control lever not an information source (if it ever was)
Such a must listen, they are recruiting white middle class to be anarchists to user in the green new deal.
LikeLike
I just realized, today is our VSG POTUS45 Donald J Trump, Most Awesome President of the United States Ever’s Birthday! Happy Birthday DJT, and many more!!! Thank You for all you have sacrificed!
That’s too funny.
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=2967258853370047&set=a.318853034877322
We have become a nation that has lost its collective mind!
• If a dude pretends to be a woman, you are required to pretend with him.
• Somehow it’s un-American for the census to count how many Americans are in America.
• Russians influencing our elections are bad, but illegals voting in our elections are good.
• It was cool for Joe Biden to “blackmail” the President of Ukraine, but it’s an impeachable offense if Donald Trump inquires about it.
• Twenty is too young to drink a beer, but eighteen is old enough to vote.
• People who have never owned slaves should pay slavery reparations to people who have never been slaves.
• Inflammatory rhetoric is outrageous, but harassing people in restaurants is virtuous.
• People who have never been to college should pay the debts of college students who took out huge loans for their degrees.
• Immigrants with tuberculosis and polio are welcome, but you’d better be able to prove your dog is vaccinated.
• Irish doctors and German engineers who want to immigrate must go through a rigorous vetting process, but any illiterate gang-bangers who jump the southern fence are welcome.
• $5 billion for border security is too expensive, but $1.5 trillion for “free” health care is not.
• If you cheat to get into college you go to prison, but if you cheat to get into the country you go to college for free.
• People who say there is no such thing as gender are demanding a female President.
• We see other countries going Socialist and collapsing, but it seems like a great plan to us.
• Some people are held responsible for things that happened before they were born, and other people are not held responsible for what they are doing right now.
• Criminals are catch-and-released to hurt more people, but stopping them is bad because it’s a violation of THEIR rights.
• And pointing out all this hypocrisy somehow makes us “racists”?!
Nothing makes sense anymore, no values, no morals, no civility and people are dying of a Chinese virus.
We are living in an upside down world for sure.
Not my words, but pretty spot on.
Yup, “pretty spot on”. Just signs of the times:
“Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!”
fair point:
Maybe, but don’t forget this. The fate of our country, from our point of view, depends upon our President being re-elected in November. He has done his share for all citizens, as he said he would. The media would certainly love to pounce on what they would term an overreaction on his part. I’m not big on optics as policy, buy this is set up as a trap, and I’m glad he’s not stepping in it. This will weigh much more heavily on the Soros backed Mayors and DA’s in the affected areas. And what’s with the plague of overwhelmed female police chiefs?
Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! This is too funny.
Been doing recon at the DialyKos nuthouse.
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/6/13/1952853/-Trump-Is-Baiting-Us-Don-t-Fall-For-It
They are afraid to protest at the Oklahoma Rally! Sooo sweet!
“Ukrainian Law Enforcement Arrest Individual Allegedly Attempting to End Investigation Into Burisma and Hunter Biden with $6 Million Bribe”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-report-ukrainian-law-enforcement-arrest-individual-allegedly-attempting-end-investigation-burisma-hunter-biden-6-million-bribe/
Atlanta is running out of cops…
Two more Atlanta police officers accused of excessive force against two college students during protests in the city late last month have been fired, a police spokesman said Wednesday.
Sgt. Lonnie Hood and Officer Armon Jones were fired Wednesday, Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said in an email, bringing the total number of police officers fired so far to four.
Six police officers, including the four who have been fired, have been criminally charged for force, including a stun gun, used against Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim during protests May 30.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/2-more-atlanta-police-officers-fired-over-use-force-during-n1229656
here is the body cam video of the entire shooting …
very clear what went down….you be the judge.
He turns around and points the taser at the cops.. how do they know that he didn’t pull another weapon that was hidden in his clothes? It is a split second decision/reaction and they were completely justified… and this guy gets terminated..
*sigh* oh Lord.. here we go again..
Thanks Burnett.
Everyone should view this video to enable an informed opinion. Quite interesting the the brotherhood between the what I’m assuming is the black police Sargent investigating the incident and the officer who was involved in the shooting. No racial issues going on there. And the cops were quite respectful to the guy all the way up to he resisted arrest and started fighting the cops.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ugh. No edit button. Worth the watch and see for yourself.
If a cop is tasered, temporarily he cannot protect his gun, which the criminal can then take and shoot the cop. Note that even when un-tasered, the cop could not protect his taser from the very strong criminal, so he obviously knew that if he got tasered, he would likely lose his gun!!
A black dude, linked via The Donald, explains the justified shooting:
And the mob burns down the FAST FOOD RESTAURANT (sic) as revenge against the raaaaacist /S cops, of course. BLM is a disease, and it’s spreading faster than the CCP virus.
Happy times 💞 🤗 😊
The CHAZ thread is under attack.
another video of body cam ….the black guy was clearly high on something….very interesting interview at the start of this vid.
Happy Birthday, Mr. President!
Happy Flag Day, everyone!
Happy “under God,” Day, everyone!
(The phrase “under God” was incorporated into the Pledge of Allegiance on June 14, 1954, )
And…
Happy Corpus Christi Sunday, everyone! (Honoring the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Our Lord, Jesus Christ.)
Not coincidental that all of these events have ended up on one day!
