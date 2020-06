Wow. Today, in celebration of President Trump’s birthday, thousands of boats assembled in massive flotillas around the country to celebrate. Here’s some videos of the events starting with over a thousand boats in Jacksonville, Florida:

.

Lighthouse Point, Florida:

.

.

Palm Beach, Florida:

.

Bradenton, Florida:

.

San Diego, California (The boardwalk at Seaport Village):

.

Jupiter Inlet, Florida:

.

Detroit Michigan:

.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida:

.

June 14th just happens to be my birthday, thank you! Love our Boaters, Love our Country! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/Om9pbHIaTU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020