U.S. Embassy Seoul, Ambassador Harry Harris, Posts Banner In Support of Black Lives Matter….

The U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea (ROK) is Harry Harris. The U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, has posted a banner on the building in support of Black Lives Matter. [Source]
At first blush it might seem a little disconcerting for the U.S. Department of State to be advocating on issues of political divisiveness around the BLM agenda; however, the BLM banner has simply replaced the rainbow banner (support of the LGBTQ community). In essence, the U.S. embassy in Korea is always advocating for social justice causes.
Ambassador Harry Harris likes to draw attention to himself and insert himself in the conversation whenever possible. Well known as an effeminate ambassador, Harry Harris enjoys parading around while politically twerking his social justice bona-fides to the global community as a way to engage in his own brand of U.S. diplomacy.
The diplomatic cocktail corps; unique ASEAN members who enjoy white wine spritzers & luncheons of crust-less triangle sandwiches; like Harry Harris very much. Moon Jae-In is the South Korean version of President Obama. President Moon Jae-in loves Harry Harris.
President Trump should post a tweet saying “you’re fired”.
Regardless of support or intent, this is totally inappropriate and should be the end of the position. Given the Marxist stance of BLM, it is anti-thematic to the Trump Administration, therefore Bye Bye liberal idiot.
maybe oldgoat but not slow. You beat me to it.
Unless there is a much greater reason to keep these people, I totally agree “Your Fired!” works for me.
How do we come up with these S.O.B.’S. OUT OF 350 MILLION U.S. citizens, is this the best we can do?
Yes. The State Dept hires Ivy Leaguers and those who go thru special foreign policy course work at Georgetown or GWU, and the like. Globalist in outlook, not USA first!
An ambassador is an accredited diplomat sent by a country as its official representative to a foreign country.
“the United States ambassador to The Republic of Korea”
Whether Harry Harris thinks BLM is “way cool” or not, it’s not up to him. This rogue ambassador needs to be dealt with immediately.
Recall his ass!
I would rather he bide his time and fire him for a different offense at a later date. This kind of display is designed to goad PDJT into doing something the press will use to lower his support among blacks. IMO of course,
Just give him a blanket and reassign him as the Ambassador of Antarctica.
Actually, I would have Pompeo standing in front of the desk in the Oval Office. I wouldn’t waste my time screwing around with an effete, social justice dudette making a fool of himself.
If Pompeo didn’t have him removed from the embassy in 24 hrs, I would fire Pompeo.
how about all of us beginning a drumbeat and spreading this phrase across the entire internet & media spectrum? : FREEDOM MATTERS ! FREEDOM MATTERS !
NO.
He should post a tweet “All Lives Matter” in reply to the Harris twit boy.
He’s there to reflect the President’s policy. We voted for Trump, not this idiot, not BLM. Fire him.
I want to KNOW if taxpayers monies were used to purchase this flag.
I want to KNOW if any US persons in official capacity was using their official time to tack up this flag.
I’ve written my representative to inquire what the eff is going in in the embassy in Korea.
Our officials overseas have a specific mission. It does NOT include handing curtains for a civilian non governmental cause.
this is a facility that represents United States of America, not some blackboard to post RACISTS PROPAGANDA.
If the officials want to represent their own right to free speech…decorate your own personally owned property on non-official business hours. period.
this has got to end….
President Trump….rope this idiot in!
Actually this is Pompeo’s job to handle.
Diversity for diversities sake is not a positive or productive ideology.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I see this crap over George Floyd, a violent criminal, ending up causing racial wars. It is by design, and idiots will pander to his honor and memory, when they wouldn’t have wanted him anywhere near them or their loved ones, and that includes a lot of the black community.
I do not support his being killed. I see this as a separate issue altogether, and likely some kind of set up trigger. The BLM and Antifa, funded through Soros used this to incite riots. And there is no place for anyone serving under Trump to honor this anarchy and discord sown to create a race war.
This is Il Duce Pelosi and Sceamer Schumer at it again, pushing race, of which they are the worst racists, to steal the election or damage President Trump. These leftists are vile people. Any who side even in small part with them should be dismissed, immediately.
I don’t think he was killed; you can choose to believe the family’s autopsy report over the one that said he had heart trouble and he had fentanyl, meth and pot in his system. He had 4x a lethal dose of fentanyl so was likely going to die no matter what happened.
And actually, there wasn’t a family autopsy. He just watched the videos and made his cause of death conclusion from that. A total fraud by an actual coroner, who was careful not to state that it was his professional opinion.
Police shot & killed another black man who was drunk & asleep in his car in a parking lot at a Wendy’s. This was in Atlanta. Look for more riots tonight.
The guy was resisting arrest with at least 2 cops. They were trying to taser the guy. I don’t know how he got shot.
he stole one officer’s taser, so he was a violent armed criminal fleeing the scene. I think many departments allow lethal force in that kind of situation if there is no other way to apprehend him for the safety sake of the public.
He reportedly got the taser away from the officer and ran. That’s when officers shot him. As I have mentioned before-what if this man had decided to use his shiny brand new taser to discipline his wife or child or aged granny?
He not only stole the taser, he turned around and attempted to use it on the officers chasing him.
Ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the President.
Yep – Recall him.
Party’s over.
Who’s next?
How interesting.
In America, blacks treat Koreans like dirt.
In Korea, the feeling is mutual.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really? All the blacks do this, huh? I’m fairly fond of Koreans but go ahead and continue stereotyping.
LikeLike
Sundance!
Thanks much for insightful articles such as this. Thanks also for properly slighting him as deserved.
It’s nearly a barren wasteland out there without you and your Treepers.
Trump for Rushmore. 🙏🇺🇸
I second that, President Trump for Mount Rushmore!
I will third it! President Trump for Mount Rushmore!
Paul Sperry
@paulsperry_
·
Jun 4
BREAKING: Prosecutors listed the race of MPD Off. Chauvin, accused of murdering suspect George Floyd, as “white” in his arrest warrant, but left the same section for race blank in the arrest warrant for Off. James Alexander Kueng,who’s said to be mixed race inclg African-American
Roscoe baby, please italicize “claim” and attribute that “claim” to obama who actually went a step further on many occasions and said it was a national problem or baked into our culture etc etc, whatever. Critical Theory is nothing but a convenient dorm room b!tch session cover story.
obama may have been the first black American prezzy but he is also the first president to get away with an unrelenting series of unsubstantiated accusations (that even his politicized FBI crime stats didn’t back up) about our inherent racism.
Big shout out to the corrupt poodles in the msm and the corrupt and impotent poodles that refer to themselves as “conservative” talking heads and pols but lack the where-with-all to recognize a false narrative and avoid perpetrating it.
There is no systemic racism in LE and there is no systemic racism in American culture. Nobody has made the case, nor has the facts to move it beyond the emotional to the empirical.
Ambassador harris sounds like a run-o-the-mill, deep state dumbass. His fictional take on the riots gives the rest of the world, inc. S. Korea, a misconception of the issues.
Fire him.
Here is the Embassy’s email…
E-mail: seoulinfoACS@state.gov
Paul Sperry
@paulsperry_
·
Jun 8
At a Dec 2014 Black Lives Matter rally in NYC, marchers chanted in unison: “What do we want? Dead cops. When do we want it? Now.”
At a BLM march in Aug 2015, protesters chanted: “Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon.” (“Pigs” = police officers. “Blanket” = body bags.)
BLM was founded by Marxists/communists born from the leading communist organization in America today — Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO)
Socialists/anarchists behind riots lied about Floyd. Wasnt murdered,had a long violent criminal history,resisted cops &had several drugs in system at time arrest inclg speed. They lied about “systemic racism,” as stats across board refute.They don’t want justice,they want control
The mere fact MPD is now banning knee-on-neck restraints is a clear admission they were an approved method used by Big Floyd’s “murderer” under the rules and procedures of MPD, which, btw, is run by a black police chief
Black police chief who was promoted after Mohammed Noor’s execution of Justine Damond. The lesbian police chief was out of town at the time, somewhere inaccessible.
I saw this quote by Thomas Sowell on twitter.
redoubtable Thomas Sowell also is an inspiration. He tweeted this morsel of clarity yesterday: “Have we reached the ultimate stage of absurdity where some people are held responsible for things that happened before they were born, while other people are not held responsible for what they themselves are doing today?”
It explains a lot about our current situation.
My wife suggested “Acting Ambassador to ROK (South Korea), Introducing Ric Grenell!”……
Just leave it for now. It does not matter. The people of Korea are probably totally racist and hate all whites, blacks and Japanese people. Everyone except Chinese. The Ambassador is a virtue signaling idiot, but he probably has nothing better to do between dinner parties.
Linda, Harry Harris is 1/2 Japanese.
Kinda confuses things, huh? Especially when knowing the hatred all Koreans have for the Japanese.
LikeLike
As tempting as it must be, and as right as it would be,Ii doubt President Trump will fire his pathetic ass. That’s just what Democrats and him want.
And remember what Churchill said – A Great Leader doesn’t have to stop and trow a rock at every barking dog (let alone at a poodle)
LikeLiked by 4 people
he should get fired,
The banner displayed is about three times larger than the American flag in the photo. That alone makes the banner unacceptable. NO message should be permitted to eclipse the message of our flag. most especially at an American embassy.
Hello everyone, this is my 4th post. Love the treehouse, Sundance and everyone here. Have a question about this. Can someone please share with me their reasoning or ideas why the greatest POTUS ever, has not yet fired this pudknucker. He serves at the pleasure of the President. He represents POTUS and the USA not his own views. I’ve been waiting for days to wake up and hear that people like Harris, Esper and General Milley have been fired. I must be getting lost in the weeds with all these daily issues yet it seems. Again, I clearly share it seems to, me, and I hope I’m wrong, that there is no action being taken as a part of a strategy. For the life of me, I don’t understand it. What a better time to act and show everyone not just MAGA how President Trump doesn’t give a damn about pc bs and acts, as he always does for what’s best for us all. I’d love to hear your ideas. G_d bless you all. Have a blessed weekend! #TrumpNowMoreThanEver2020
With the current mass hysteria about the “murder” of Saint George Floyd, the media would seize upon the firing of this ambassador as signs of PDJT’s “racism” No reason to do it now and lose the votes of low info voters. They count just as much as anyone else’s vote.
That’s what I was thinking. And I see your point of view precisely. But this is where I have a little problem with it. I completely agree that is what is transpiring. They are more than likely weighing the politics of it and other situations. But, but I keep getting the same questions from family and friends who voted for President Trump and who will walk over hot coals for him as would I and vote again for him. Yet, they are very frustrated and say the same thing over and over that one of the primary reasons they voted for him is because he acts when no one else will. Regardless of politics or any bs. So, I keep saying he has a strategy. Keep the faith. And they argue back. That they want action now. Even my mom who has MAGA and Trump flags in her car and at the outside of the house flying feels frustrated that this ridiculous crap in Seattle hasn’t been dealt with then Esper, Miley and now this numb nut Harris. My aunt says damn the politics and simply act that that will garner more respect and votes then this current non-engagement strategy. We’re not ever going to lose people like me or my family. It’s just very frustrating for them. Thank you for your kind reply.
LikeLiked by 1 person
reassign him as new ambassador to greenland.
What do you have against Greenland? j/k. 🙂
So a U.S. Ambassador can openly support a terrorist organization? Wonderful…not.
The blm signs and announcements are a way of saying we’re on board for the coup….imo
Postmodernist neo-Marxists/Maoists everywhere you look…
Sorry, Ambassador. Don’t hand your enemy a club and then act offended when they beat you over the head with it.
When I read “Black Lives Matter” my brain translates the words into “We Support Communism”
Why don’t they all come out of their political closets and label themselves by their true ideology.
Once they accept the label of communists, then we can discuss motives, accountability, and intentions. Until then, they are all hiding behind the curtain. They need to come out and fess up that THEY are okay being on the same team that killed over 100 million people.
Call him home for “consultations.” Then, just let him rot on the vine…
Well-known as effeminate? Harry Harris?
I don’t agree with him on this issue, but Harris was my squadron CO 25 years ago. Back when “Safety is our top priority” was a Navy mantra, Harris was saying, “Mission accomplishment is our top priority. We achieve that via professionalism. Safety is a positive side effect of professionalism. If safety were our top priority, we’d mothball our planes at Davis-Monthan.”
He also ran marathons on a regular basis.
He was conscious of racial issues (part of that may come from his being half-Japanese; part from achieving command during the Clinton era), but he was a great CO. We set a Pacific Fleet record for weapons readiness in our Operational Readiness Assessment under Harry Harris. (I was the weapons training officer; I know what I’m talking about, here.)
He was also good as Fifth Fleet Operations Officer (the first P-3 guy ever to hold that position), and I briefly worked for him there, on temporary assignment as assistant maritime patroI operations officer. I assume he was good as PACOM.
So criticize the rainbow flag and BLM banners on the merits, by all means. But please keep the unnecessary aspersions to a minimum.
I applaud your honor and zeal for a former commanding officer. I accept what you share at face value. Absolutely, he could have been exactly as you stated when he was in the Navy. Just as bad men can turn good. So, can good men turn bad.
Alas, his actions, today, especially during this whack a doodle, liberal, insanity month, if he were going to provide any commentary or asides – then as he serves at the pleasure of the greatest POTUS ever, Trump, he should have committed his actions or tweets based on the American First agenda and that of President Trump and all who voted for him.
For myself, I hear from you that he was a great man. Wonderful. As of his actions today, it’s just another good man lost to power, greed, and the rotten ideology of the Deep State coup plotters. He had no reason to quote a former President. He should have stuck by his Commander and a Chief and quoted any number of POTUS’S historical positive pro-America statements. Period.
What I witnessed was a traitor to his President assuaging a mob and his own twisted morality. Cheers to the man he was. Fire the man he is today! #MAGA
Funny, A few years back inmade 3 business travels to S. Korea staying several weeks each time. I traveled one end of the country to the other each time. Not one time did I see a black man in all of those adventures except on a US military base. Has something changed at the N/S border.
I made not inmade…
What is Pompeo up to here?
Admiral Harris was picked to be Ambassador to Australia, approved as such by Pres Trump, and gladly accepted by the Aussies. Adm Harris, well-known as being a China hawk, especially as top guy at Fleet Pacific, was expected to greatly help the Aussies push back on China.
And yet, somehow Adm Harris, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Japan to a Japanese mother, ended up in Seoul, knowing full-well both Koreas and China hate the Japanese with a white-hot passion.
All that said, this is hardly surprising. Everyone knows the Staff and Flag officers are merely looking for their next well-paid duty station after gubmint service.
And The Won eliminated over 200 officers and only kept those well-known to be on-board with The Program.
Have we mentioned Adm Harris was also feted with one of the CIA’s top meritorious awards?
What gives this guy the idea that he has the authority to do this?
I’m really tired of Trump allowing this crap repeatedly
Ambassador Harris said:
“When Dr. Benjamin Mays delivered Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s eulogy in 1968, he said Dr. King’s “unfinished work on earth must truly be our own.” Recent weeks remind us that MLK’s work remains unfinished. Friends, I believe that work falls on each of us today.”
And yet these social justice warriors, by their actions, undermine everything that Dr. King and the 1960s civil rights movement believed and worked to achieve. Everyday they make a mockery of Dr. Kings desire that his children “will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
Most overtly since the Obamination, everything is about the color of your skin and only the color of your skin. A mans character means squat.
Deep State regrouping evident. Lots of in your face aggression from military, ambassadors and Governors trying to get a response out of Trump so that they can attack him on abuse of power.
Delicate balancing act needed. One at a time, on a Friday for next few weeks.
Outrage not enough to get Rinos and Dems into a second impeachable charge.
They are trying mighty hard at the moment which is good and bad. Bad in that it implies they believe it will work.
Good in that the more exposed, the more to go rather than whiteanting.
Wouldn’t it be a refreshing change of pace if the United States had a State Department and ambassadors that represented it to the world instead of representing the world to it?
Pink slip should be rolling off the fax NOW.
Trump needs to quit playing games. Fire these people on sight. insubordination in the military or the corporate world is not allowed and Trump should stop letting to roll under his watch. If he doesn’t have that power he needs to start telling the nation and telling everyone how they need to adjust their votes to make that happen.
Looking forward to Harry’s Thin Blue Line, Fund Police signage hanging off the SK embassy next…..If Harry is honest.and respectful to causes.
