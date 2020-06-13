U.S. Embassy Seoul, Ambassador Harry Harris, Posts Banner In Support of Black Lives Matter….

The U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea (ROK) is Harry Harris. The U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, has posted a banner on the building in support of Black Lives Matter. [Source]

At first blush it might seem a little disconcerting for the U.S. Department of State to be advocating on issues of political divisiveness around the BLM agenda; however, the BLM banner has simply replaced the rainbow banner (support of the LGBTQ community). In essence, the U.S. embassy in Korea is always advocating for social justice causes.

Ambassador Harry Harris likes to draw attention to himself and insert himself in the conversation whenever possible. Well known as an effeminate ambassador, Harry Harris enjoys parading around while politically twerking his social justice bona-fides to the global community as a way to engage in his own brand of U.S. diplomacy.

The diplomatic cocktail corps; unique ASEAN members who enjoy white wine spritzers & luncheons of crust-less triangle sandwiches; like Harry Harris very much. Moon Jae-In is the South Korean version of President Obama. President Moon Jae-in loves Harry Harris.

I disagree w/these protestors but respect their right to peacefully protest here in democratic ROK. Way cool-Americans & Koreans will rally VIRTUALLY on Saturday. USA will investigate fully & transparently George Floyd's killing. Shared these thoughts w/Embassy Team last Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/9jnXWbUTn9 — Harry Harris (@USAmbROK) June 4, 2020

When Dr. Benjamin Mays delivered Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s eulogy in 1968, he said Dr. King’s "unfinished work on earth must truly be our own." Recent weeks remind us that MLK’s work remains unfinished. Friends, I believe that work falls on each of us today. — Harry Harris (@USAmbROK) June 13, 2020