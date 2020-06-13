Saturday June 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
source: icr.org
Evie’s words and music should not be forgotten.
“Born Again”
A Day of Small Things
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
When Zerubbabel laid the foundation of the second temple after the Babylonian Captivity, many of his countrymen viewed the effort with contempt, believing it would never amount to anything. The prophet Zechariah responded to these critics in the following manner: “For who hath despised the day of small things?” (Zech. 4:8-10). Zechariah reminded the people that even though the work seemed, in their eyes, to be insignificant, they were not to despise it because the hand of the Lord was with Zerubbabel.
When Gideon amassed a large army to do battle with the Midianites, who were said to be like grasshoppers upon the land, the Lord whittled the number of Gideon’s forces down to a mere three hundred. Throughout the Scriptures there is a recurring theme that God is far more interested in quality than He is in quantity. The smaller the number, the greater the glory and honor and adoration He receives, which is clearly demonstrated in the story of Gideon’s three hundred.
As we move down the corridor of time, although it may appear that the Grace Movement is small and insignificant in the eyes of our denominational critics, they should take great care not to despise the day of small things. It is true that we are small by comparison to the mega-churches of our day that often consider us second class citizens of heaven. However, just the opposite is true if we apply the above principle from time past. For those who never took the Grace Message seriously, at the Judgment Seat of Christ, the Lord may well acknowledge all those who willingly stood for Paul’s apostleship and message to the praise of His glory.
So we must never become disheartened that we are small in number, for God has honored us with an understanding of the Word, rightly divided. But this does not mean that we should think too highly of ourselves, seeing that we have a God-given responsibility to make all men see what is the fellowship of the Mystery. And it is essential that we carry out this charge by speaking the truth in love (Eph. 4:15).
While we rejoice that Christ is preached in denominational circles, for the most part, they have turned aside from the truth of the Grace Message. With this in mind, may I call upon you to unite together with us in prayer that there might be one last great awakening of our denominational brethren to Paul’s gospel before we are called into glory? Remember, God is able “to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us.”
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-day-of-small-things/
Zechariah 4:8 Moreover the word of the LORD came unto me, saying,
9 The hands of Zerubbabel have laid the foundation of this house; his hands shall also finish it; and thou shalt know that the LORD of hosts hath sent me unto you.
10 For who hath despised the day of small things? for they shall rejoice, and shall see the plummet in the hand of Zerubbabel with those seven; they are the eyes of the LORD, which run to and fro through the whole earth.
Ephesians 1:12 That we should be to the praise of his glory, who first trusted in Christ.
Eph 1:14 Which is the earnest of our inheritance until the redemption of the purchased possession, unto the praise of his glory.
Ephesians 3:9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ:
Ephesians 4:15 But speaking the truth in love, may grow up into him in all things, which is the head, even Christ:
Ephesians 3:20 Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us,
Prayers for POTUS, his family, the administration, and exposing the evil for all to see, as well as accountability.😇🙏
It’s Caturday!
Gotta love James Brown, although today he’d probably be criticized for pandering to the White man for simply being in the Blues Brothers movie.
Pandering, Schmandering…. Thanks for posting that epic scene, GH…
“The Band… The Band? And God Bless the United States of America”…
And God Bless James Brown…
Thank you, Garrison. James Brown was a perfectionist. He never allowed any awkward mumblings between songs. His band moved with precision from one number to the next. He also prohibited any musician from making any ‘sneak preview’ notes or strummings between numbers: High standards of perfection almost all musical groups could never copy. Even today.
When excellence is the opening, the rest is pure gravy.
Magic Dream
🙂
Happy Caterday!
Let sleeping cats lie…
Have a blessed Caturday!
Hope this plays, otherwise go to the Twitter page and post to all another hypocrite Trump hater not just wearing blackface but…
Understanding Your Cat’s Body Language: The Tail
https://lifewithchcats.com/2013/04/22/understanding-your-cats-body-language-the-tail/
It’s so nice to have a big family.
🌞On this day ~
June 13,1795
✝️The birth of Thomas Arnold into a household of eleven people forced his parents to buy property and build a bigger house. The new home overlooked an English harbor. Thomas became fascinated with the harbor’s military movements and ships. His pious mother and father used this interest as a starting point for the boy’s education, and by the time Thomas was six, he was already well-read (his father had rewarded him with Smollett’s 24-volume History of England at the age of three!) and deeply interested in geography and history. In boarding school he survived intense bullying and mastered the Latin and Greek classics before he was ten. Concluding that war was sent as punishment for the sins of nations, he believed the antidote was a deepening of Christian faith among its peoples. Before he was eleven, he announced his intention to become a clergyman. At sixteen he entered Oxford studying next to some of the most spiritually inclined men of the day. Appointed headmaster of Rugby in 1828, the sins of its boys appalled him. Bullying, cheating, theft and sexual impropriety ran rampant. Lessons were too often repeated by memory without real understanding. Thomas set out to transform the boys into Christian men. He took over the school’s chaplaincy so that he could preach Christ to the boys himself. His sermons were powerful and moving: he wept openly when he spoke of Christ’s Passion. A repeated theme in his sermons was that every action is done not only in the secular realm–on earth–but in the spiritual realm–in the sight of God. A historian, he insisted that no historical event has stronger historical support than the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Despite his stern manner, he inspired loyalty and love. Two of his graduates wrote books about him, books which show that his method changed the face of English education. He also modernized the curriculum, introducing European languages, mathematics and modern history. Thomas Arnold’s private diary shows that he applied spiritual discipline to himself. “Another day and another month succeed. May God keep my mind and heart fixed on Him, and cleanse me from all sin,” he wrote shortly before his sudden death of heart trouble at the young age of 47.
A sweet story.
