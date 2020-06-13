June 13th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1241

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
LikeLiked by 9 people
—🎈🎁🎂🎁🎈🎁🎂🎁🎈🎁🎂🎁🎈🎁🎂🎁🎈🎁🎂🎁🎈🎁🎂🎁🎈—
🎈”* USA * 🇺🇸 —- ” Happy Birthday To President Trump ” —- 🇺🇸* USA **🎈
Let’s party up now–this weekend and celebrate
our President Trump’s Birthday….and Flag Day 🇺🇸 🇺🇸
****Notice: Date Change for Trump rally in Oklahoma–it will be on June 20th–
African American Patriots have requested the change out of respect for Juneteenth
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟 “ He will call on me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble,
I will deliver him and honor him.” 🌟 —-Ps 91:15
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ More than 300,000 requested tickets for Trump Oklahoma rally!!
✅ 64% of Americans oppose defunding the police
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Saturday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to West Point, NY for Commencement speech (All ET–Dep NJ 9am—10:25am Speak ***Arr back in Bedminster NJ 1:25pm)
— Holy Spirit minster to Gen. Flynn and Sidney Powell’s spirits today and days to come–and Circuit Court to do it the Rule of Law Way and not Opposition way–
— Pres. Trump’s social media doesn’t get shut down
— for safety for our LEOs, their families, and properties…They are being Doxxed online-Pure Evil
— for protection/safety in America–and enemies of America be captured soon
— Proxy/remote voting idea to backfire and crumble..and Dems be shamed
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting-pray for Voter IDs soon.
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 21M unemployed Americans, that their needs will be met-All Jobs Matter
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 210/450-500 miles of WALL
— for persecuted Christians here and around the world
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Best American President Ever ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We will Never give up. We will Never give in. We will Never back down. We will Fight on to Victory And we will Win, Win, Win. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, June 13, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 143 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 17 people
—Resilience & Determination—
LikeLiked by 10 people
And the leader of WHO,
LikeLiked by 1 person
WoW James, this is pretty bad. The world has gone to the nutties, sickos, creeps, etc.
At least he has been exposed –shudder.We continue to Stand Against Garbage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is nothing for democrats. The more debauched the better. It does not surprise me.
Unfortunately, democrats rely on their sub-tribes to forget and deny everything.
We know they are debauched. Child hungry and no holds barred when it comes to blaming conservatives for their misdeeds, filth and debauchery.
Students, Ant-fa, SJW have no idea about Democrats being responsible for KKK, Slavery and Jim Crow
Everything democrats touch turns to ash before your eyes
.
LikeLiked by 1 person
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 12 people
—-Black lives that didn’t matter to Black Lives Matter!—- (Jim in TN)
Remembering….
FOUR innocent Black People Killed by …Rioters/ Looters
➖ David Dorn
➖ Chris Beaty
➖ Italia Marie Kelly
➖ Patrick Underwood
and many others
Remembrance:
“Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends(country).” John 15:13
LikeLiked by 6 people
Donald’s Bible
LikeLiked by 10 people
Praying and Amen !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dear heavenly Father, thank You for the heroism and service of Your servant General Michael Flynn. Thank You for motivating this man to serve our nation. Please wrap Your loving arms around him and ensure his path to peace and blessing. In Christ’s name we pray, amen.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen with teas in my eyes.
I was really hoping and praying for exoneration or at least the firm path to it.
We went thru a lawsuit against us. It dragged on all the way to the last day of statue of limitation….five years of wondering if we were going to have to sell our house. Of course we won and it was 100% in our favor–they called their suit frivolous lawsuit as the other party was 100% at fault and always has been. A few months later, our outside car was torched at late at night. We had calls late at night with breathing on the other end that went on for months, that we had to change our phone number. They’ve driven by our house and slowed down a few times when I was out working in the yard….Sick people out there.
It was hard for us to listen to the lies of Schiff and many others, including that Gleeson guy bickering with SPowell this morning (Friday), and seeing them all get away with their lies.
So I can understand the heart and soul of good people living in the grip of other people’s wrongdoing and the possible retaliations that may happen afterwards. We feel so badly for Gen Flynn and others going thru intense threats…and …esp President Trump!
May God be with us all…protecting us….all the time, as we continue to pray for us all, our President and our beloved Country.
LikeLiked by 5 people
May Our Lord Bless and Protect You Always Grandma C 💖
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear Heavenly Father,
We are praying for peace in Hong Kong and a way forward into a settled future without China’s interference. We ask You, Lord, to give wisdom to the leadership of Hong Kong and other world’s leaders who desire to aid Hong Kong back to their days of independence, and then forward to an Independent Country.
We remain steadfast in praying for continuing protection and deliverance from Evil for Hong Kong.
In Jesus’ Name we all pray….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you Grandma 🙏🙏
https://twitter.com/krislc?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
👇
Over 1,300 Chinese Medical Suppliers to U.S.—Including Mask Providers—Use Bogus Registration Data
That’s Joe Bribe’em territory
https://www.wsj.com/articles/over-1-300-chinese-medical-suppliers-to-u-s-including-mask-providersuse-bogus-registration-data-11591991270
LikeLiked by 2 people
A2,
Are you safe there? I’m surprised they are letting you posting info…valuable info here.
Stay safe. and may the Lord be with you always.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m ok. Won’t say why. Just know I will keep posting. 🤣🤣
Very complicated business.
LikeLiked by 2 people
👇
Hong Kong police are beyond the pale, using the US as a foil to their evil deeds. Just like the CCP. Not a sliver of difference.
Read in the US press that what is going on in Seattle is like the Mao era cultural revolution.
They have no idea. This is anathema, and should be condemned. They have no idea what happened during the Cultural Revolution. The
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Birthday to President Trump! To Heavenly Father we pray. Amen.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
According the the leftists on the Cedar Point forum, they trust Joe to put “experts” into place, and those with “qualfications” to run the departments. The administrator/owner states “At the most fundamental level, Biden understands what it means to govern and empower experts under his direction to make decisions. Hell, Mike Pence even gets what that is. It’s basic management independent of any policy position. That’s how low the bar is. No one is running the federal government right now. My friends working for DOJ, DHS, State… no one is actually in charge.”
There is SO MUCH I want to say, I can argue against all he says, but I haven’t been commenting on there, he bans almost all right wing that speak. He keeps repeating racism, claims there’s racism and bans someone when no one said anything recognizable as racism. I think someone said Wuhan flu a couple of weeks ago and that was that. Something else, but don’t know, he banned them before I could get a second look.
Been watching, nobody else is posting that seems conservative a couple currently are halfway.
So I just looked, at this hour. There are only 5 people logged in, but over 1000 looking online not logged in, like me. I hope that means the people posting are a minority echo chamber. It’s driving me nuts how that forum just delved off. I’ve been using it as a gauge. I’m going to watch these online numbers more often. I hope they are conservative staying silent but observing.
My dream is we have a landslide election. Really tired of being bullied.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
Donald Trump, you are the best. The Republican Party does not deserve you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Word!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I no longer think of Trump being a Republican. I think of Trump being a Party all its own. I do understand the need for being Republican, but is more name only in terms of conservative governing.
I get the idea of “Deep State” is about the same way. “Deep State” is a Party all its own. “Deep State” doesn’t gives a rats-ass what you are, democrat or republican. When it comes to “Deep State” you are only something to be used however which way you can be used and abused.
LikeLiked by 1 person
fangdog, same here on everything you said.
I’m a nose-plugger Republican.
I did unplugged for Reagan and Trump. Well, I did unplug for both Bushes, but did NOT unplugged my nose for Bush Jr second term. So there’s that.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
This Seattle CHAZ thing is like a gift from Heaven for POTUS.
After all the talk of “peaceful protests” and “there are no anarchists involved in the protests,” Seattle can be the perfect ending to the riots. Everything you want if you are for law and order.
– anarchists
– armed anarchists
– secessionists
– utter failure by Team Blue to handle the situation and restore law and order
The media tried to ignore the story but it’s not going away. The CHAZ denizens don’t want to give up.
As Sundance said, let it continue. Keep going guys! The campaign ads write themselves, and pretty soon no one is even talking about George Floyd. It’s all CHAZ talk.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Make America Great
Epic! Tucker Carlson Runs Tourism Ad for CHAZ Antifa-Anarchist Autonomous Zone in Seattle
LikeLiked by 9 people
Amazing 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Several years back, someone made a video like this for “Cleveland tourism.” It was exactly the same thing (maybe where Tucker got the idea). Basically showing how the place is a disaster. lol
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
followed by their 2nd attempt:
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s it! Thanks Mandy. I forgot they made 2 of them.
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/12/june-12th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1240/comment-page-1/#comment-8341270)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 6/11/20 – (See link above.)
– Brian Kolfage tweet saying Project 3 will be in California.
• Apparently they’ve changed the location.
– Jeff Rainforth post commenting on above tweet.
– WBTW Facebook post:
We Build The Wall Special Anniversary Broadcast
• Foreman Mike mentioned that Fisher Industries now has about 95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. I previously only counted a little over 73 miles as only 3 awards have been reported or leaked by the media.
• Contracts we were aware of: 31miles(400M) + 800feet(7.6M) + 42miles(1.28B) = ~ 73 miles. So Fisher has been awarded an additional ~21 miles of contract(s) we were unaware of.
• This was expected considering by previous posts on the DoD and CBP’s new policy about not reporting border wall contract awards the next day.
• So if my math and assumptions are accurate… with the ~ 95 miles of Federal contracts, the 4 miles of private wall currently built, plus any new WBTW project(s), Fisher could have over 100 miles of wall built by the end of the year.
– – – – –
Friday night update – 6/12/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totalling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5… as well as the Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, and the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
(May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 8 people
Praying and Praising !
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks again, Stillwater.
LikeLike
. https://youtu.be/lRFcYoE8UGg
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Murphy is deep blue swamp. He’s groveling for bailout $. Meanwhile not one state/university employee took a paycut/was furloughed during the 3 months lockdown.
Earlier this week he extended the stay at home order for an addtl. month, then had to rescind it after he was seen out and about with BLM protesters.
Many folks in NJ haven’t received their unemployment checks yet bc the computer system is so antiquated.
Like Cuomo, Murphy is an unapologetic snake, who’s done nothing but throw obstacles in the path of small business owners.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
That must have been by design
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have never seen this date celebrated in Ohio, and now I find out it’s a Texas thing, maybe it’s spreading out due to the times, but I hadn’t seen it reported all these years. Nationally, I don’t think it’s known but those are my thoughts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never heard of it here in Colorado either until the last few years and then only in Denver,
LikeLiked by 1 person
I lived in Texas for years. I even went to high school there. I have never even heard of this holiday before this week.
LikeLike
I Moved to TX in 2001. ‘02 was the first I had heard of it. However I was regularly playing basketball with several black guys,amongst other races, and it was explained to me. It was also explained that I should probably stay home that night.
Its basically Kwanza in summer.
LikeLike
I grew up in East Texas farm country. Juneteenth was a big deal there…although it was referred to by a pejorative name referring to a persons color rather than Juneteenth. The upside was that even as a child I was told the history of the Emancipation Proclamation.
LikeLike
And I wasn’t aware of Juneteenth history. I thought it was some kind of festival and we have enough going on in SoCal that I never looked into it. Sad history–my bad.
LikeLike
A Texas thing. Back in the day, news to Texas traveled in a slow manner.
LikeLike
What a load of crap. Its made up PC BS look at google ngram viewer
https://books.google.com/ngrams/graph?content=Juneteenth&year_start=1800&year_end=2008&corpus=15&smoothing=3&share=&direct_url=t1%3B%2CJuneteenth%3B%2Cc0#t1%3B%2CJuneteenth%3B%2Cc0
At its peak in 2006 it was mentioned in 0.0000078% percent of books published in that year.
304,912 were published in the US in 2013 so that means it was mentioned in 3 books in the whole year. I would wager all 3 were published by academic race depts.
LikeLike
Good for President Trump! Juneteenth has been a big deal to many black Americans for many years. Moving it by a day in recognition of that is smart. Better than letting libs act as though the rally was intended to squash the Juneteenth event.
Let me go one further and piss off some by saying that the president should retract opposition to renaming military bases – changing them from being named after Confederates to something else. If he said “I’ve thought about it. I’ve prayed about it, and I’ve changed my mind. I think we should change the names of these bases.” It would show strength and flexibility, not weakness. We shouldn’t have bases named after those who fought – at least in part – to retain slavery.
LikeLike
Yeah he could do it while kneeling.
LikeLike
The British Empire did not abolish slavery until 1833.
Being an empire with colonies and ‘subjects’: ‘Imperial rule offered few benefits to the colonised, and local cultures were often marginalised. Women and non-whites had few, if any, political rights and rarely made economic gain.’
So shouldn’t anything/any place named after the British Empire and its rulers also be change? 🤔
Names like:
New Hampshire
New York
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Maryland
Virginia
West Virginia
North Carolina
Soulth Carolina
Georgia
Etc.
Etc.
😉
😁
LikeLike
Don’t forget the Holocaust the Irish went through at the hands of the English. But they weren’t just murdered, raped, and pillaged. They were also sold as slaves. Some of the first in this country.
And please don’t come at me with your BS indentured servitude argument. That was debunked.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope 15 of those are the TDS crazy leftists on the Cedar Point forum.
Remember, Hillary had no game either, nobody cared. But then all hell broke loose after the election. Suddenly pandemonium and pussy hat marches swarming in all cities.
LikeLike
Roundtable with only four?
Isn’t that just a small meeting?
Kinda like a Biden rally would be?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Booked!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not a mistake, though. He is one.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tough 🤬, Fauxcohantes!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
They must have seen it coming from them back then. “Not that there’s anything wrong with that.”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just saw this right after posting the link to the interview video. It was nice to get a behind the scenes picture of what it’s like to be working for the President.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t know..
Picture is either reversed (look at what side of the road they are on) or is the U.K.
This looks like gaslighting virtue-signaling porn for conservatives.
Don’t want to pre-judge – but, seriously, look at it closely, not just click “Like”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
copy image and paste into Paint, then click Rotate and chose flip horizontal. That will fix it 🙂
LikeLike
I know how to “fix” it. I prefer IrfanView.
Fixing it wasn’t the point – whether it is B.S. or not was.
/shrug
LikeLike
Looks like a reversed picture.
Someone said this is what is really happening. Also mentioned Hell’s Angels and The Outlaws are rivals.
https://www.facebook.com/events/s/american-patriots-retake-the-s/740456910096468/
LikeLike
The road signs are facing the wrong way.
LikeLike
…and REAL BIKERS don’t wear that style of helmet
LikeLike
On another thread here it was shown this was in the UK.
Don’t think they are able to bike across the atlantic ocean…
LikeLike
Um, Robbie Kenevil? Cmon man… they’ll just jump it.
LikeLike
Pretty interesting interview, conversation between Sen. Ted Cruz, Michael Knowles and WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows; great behind the scenes information. 34 minutes in length.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is perfect
LikeLiked by 4 people
I bet it was NOT a black person he claims asked, it was a white leftist perpetuating this guilt trip for being white.
Is anyone else picturing George Soros grinning and rubbing his hands together watching all this?
LikeLike
This is hysterical! I love it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This video from Elmhurst Hospital in Queens was on yesterday’s thread
Please watch and consider, the nurse has observations that are stunning.
Please watch especially if you have relatives in Queens
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s more: you have to hit translate.
When transferring a bribe of $ 6 million, the first deputy head of tax Kiev was caught: all the details of the special operation
Nikolay Ilyashenko was detained during a bribe transfer
In total, NABU detained three people
The initiator of the bribe was the former Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Nikolai Zlochevsky
Money intended to close a criminal case
https://www.obozrevatel.com/kiyany/crime/na-vzyatke-v-6-mln-popalsya-pervyij-zamestitel-glavyi-nalogovoj-kieva.htm
$ 6 million record bribe: details of high-profile detention
In addition to Ilyashenko, Director of Legal Affairs Burisma detained
A bribe was given for closing a criminal case against Burisma, which was owned by Nikolai Zlochevsky
The money was transferred to Eugene Shevchenko, known for his collaboration with NABU on high-profile cases
https://www.obozrevatel.com/crime/rekordnaya-vzyatka-v-6-mln-poyavilis-podrobnosti-gromkogo-zaderzhaniya.htm
“”(They gave money) for the fact that the special anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnitsky will close the case of the infamous Burisma company, which was owned by oligarch Nikolai Zlochevsky, and whose supervisory board was the son of Joe Biden, a former US vice president and, in the near future, a probable candidate for US presidents from the Democratic Party, “the journalist wrote.
According to him, the money should have been transferred only after there is a decision to close the case.”
This is supposedly Ukraine’s facebook page:
LikeLike
Well … I guess we all now know where some of that Black Lives Matter donations went to… 💰💰💰
LikeLike
Wow – they’re popping up in other cities – Portland, Nashville, and Asheville.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They’re trying to do it in Nashville, too!
This must be coordinated, just like the pallets of bricks.
Where’s the DOJ and their investigation into Antifa?
LikeLike
I was afraid of that. They gotta have their 15-mins of fame.
Hopefully, they are being allowed to “misbehave” like little children for a while, breaking more laws along the way. Then we can get them rounded up and put in prison before summer is over.
They are trying to terrorize America but have no idea what us American wolverines are made of.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Asheville PD tearing down antifa’s attempt to … BUILD A WALL:
LikeLike
Lol. Asheville has been a rich white dem enclave for years. 77.95% white census 2000.
But they being greenies voted overwhelmingly for Obama. And Clinton.
They hide their demographics by using a wider zone to include the poor and middle class people who USED to live in Asheville before “gentrification” by Yankees n Dems from east coast wanting a “mountain retreat.”
Rich dems don’t want a CHAZ-repeat as their neighbors.
They might have applauded from a distance what was happening in Seattle, but NOT next door.
Homes at a million to two million in the “more exclusive” neighborhoods in which the rulers now live.
Amazing how many of the houses in the high price range $900,000 to 3million are for sale on Zillow now…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill Barr’s recent strong comments.
The Big Ugly coming – or more “hope porn”?
It appears that we now have at 5 or 6 US Attorney’s – from OUTSIDE THE SWAMP – working on SpyGate.
– John Durham, lead attorney.
– Nora Dannehy, sharp prosecuting attorney.
– Jeff Jensen of Missouri, got key documents released for General Flynn.
– John Bash from Texas, unmasking.
– Experienced RICO attorney Anthony Scarpelli from DC.
– Tim Shea.
Your thoughts?
P.S. How is our Lurking Lawyer doing?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remain hopeful justice will be served. Hoping soon! (It’s dragging on…and on…and on. (repeat)
LikeLike
AND Michael Flynn remains in Judge Sullivan’s court while Flynn’s previous associate remains charged with a FARA violation by the DoJ.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Citizen817 – This Rudy Giuliani conversation is FANTASTIC! Thank you for posting.
LikeLike
I woulds say these Anti-American Republic Endless War’s Generals, like Mattis, Milley and Petraeus, who are a form of plague on the nation, especially including its Army, sacrificing so many for nothing even remotely worth the cost these last 18 yeas should be seen and not heard, but they shouldn’t be either one, seen nor heard. They should all take their generous tax payer funded retirement pay and go live in shame on some uncharted island someplace, never to be seen nor heard from ever again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It makes you wonder how they passed the sniff test for being hired, like Mattis,, Kelly, Tillerson, and now Milley. Didn’t POTUS interview Petreaus, too, or thinking about it?
I know you all don’t like people telling POTUS what to do, but enough with the needing to hear other opinions. These people are so far left, they cannot reason. Anyone who agrees with this crap and gaslighting is far left now. It’s time to ensure all hired are good sensible conservatives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d send them to charted GITMO and never hear a discouraging word from them again.
LikeLike
Retired four-star military officers who lambasted President Trump could be recalled to active duty and prosecuted for violating the U.S. Code, military law experts told Just the News.
“Retired officers can’t make contemptuous remarks of the commander-in-chief,” said John Dowd, a former Marine Corps Judge Advocate and former Trump legal advisor. “They’re all subject to recall. They’re subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice until they die.”
The pertinent law is Title 10 of the U.S. Code, Section 888, the experts said.
“As part of the UCMJ, governing military law, you cannot use contemptuous words against certain officials, including the president,” one active duty Army Judge Advocate General Corps officer said. “That is a court-martial offense, and yes, you can be recalled to active duty to be court-martialed.”
The outspoken retired officers know they could be held to account, the JAG officer said.
“I don’t know who the hell they think they are,” Dowd said. “It’s stunning to me. I guess the law doesn’t apply to them.”
So, these Generals, like Mattis, have already staged a coup against U.S. Code, Section 888 and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. They prosecuted their own troops for far less.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who would do the prosecution? The military?
It is a coup, no doubt.
LikeLike
“…I guess the law doesn’t apply to them.”
It won’t be applied to them, and they know it.
LikeLike
The issue as I see it no one; Military, Private or Bureaucratic has yet to have been made accountable for their wrongdoing under the time of Trump’s administration. I don’t know if this causes a sense of being bullet-proof among the wrong doers or just plain being stupid over ever having adverse consequences?
So far all these brazen ever hear is the sound of a Banjo and Bagpipes. At times I think the wrong doers will all go down and justice will be served. However, maybe they know they won’t go down so they blab their mouths like caw caw crows perched on roof tops.
If it was me. I would sleek off in the middle of night to a place like a remote cattle ranch somewhere in Montana or little fishing village in in the bush of Alaska.
LikeLike
Actually they take their pensions and work as consultants to the defense industry, “mentors” to the armed forces, etc. That’s where they can get the big money. I think Petraeus, for example, tool a seven figure job with KKRC Investments.
However, without the usual wars, perhaps their opportunities are diminished. And they will have to get by on their couple of hundred thousand a year.
LikeLike
By Diana West –
Could a culture that wasn’t emasculated, dumbed down, and distracted even consider such a pusillanimous idea as COIN? It’s Kipling’s “Danegeld” on overdrive. Is there no decency left in the Pentagon?
And don’t even get me started on sacrificing our young men for a depraved hopeless country like Afgh. Actually, not even for Afgh. They are being sacrificed for the vanity of those who hatch ideas like COIN, and who, even when those ideas fail spectacularly, will not face reality.
The vain ones don’t have to. Like guests at a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, they get to *move on* from their messes, to be promoted, to paint pictures in plush retirement, take seats on corporate board$, teach “leadership” classes, gather up honors at black-tie galas. It’s a luxe life, and no one calls them on it, not even to acknowledge what they have wrought.
Others are not so fortunate.
Will there ever be a reckoning?
LikeLike
How many times has Adrem banned you ?
You create new user names after banishment but post the same copy and pastes in bold text. LOL
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s an Auto-Zone a couple miles from my house. Does that count?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Asheville is another one of those special places, where sense isn’t so common. The APD stepped in and tore the barricades down, but organizers (CHAZian refugees?) vowed to be back Saturday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Weather forecast expects thunderstorms from 17th thru 27th.
Just rain 14th-16th.
Hmmm that makes 12 days of rain in a row…in a flood, flash-flood prone mountain area.
Lightening and flooding and river, OH MY!!!
They won’t last here as long as they did in Seattle.
LikeLike
Hmm.
Just posting because it may be true
Because of this👇👇
‘Show of force’: US aircraft carriers patrol South China Sea for first time in 3 years
For the first time in nearly three years, three American aircraft carriers are patrolling the Indo-Pacific waters, a massive show of naval force in a region roiled by spiking tensions between the US and China and a sign that the Navy has bounced back from the worst days of the coronavirus outbreak.
The unusual simultaneous appearance of the three warships, accompanied by Navy cruisers, destroyers, fighter jets and other aircraft, comes as the US escalates criticism of Beijing’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, its moves to impose greater control over Hong Kong and its campaign to militarise human-made islands in the South China Sea.
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/news/article.cfm?c_id=2&objectid=12339494
LikeLiked by 2 people
W-o-w! (wow!)
LikeLike
W-o-w! Some exclamation point!
LikeLike
Rubbish-Reuters”unnamed sources”!
LikeLike
Minnesota was the only state to vote against Reagans reelection, overwelming due to Minneapolis and the surrounding areas.
So, the bluest state is the epicenter of racial injustice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I meant racial unrest.
LikeLike
I’m thinking of declaring my backyard to be an autonomous zone where no laws apply and having a big BBQ to celebrate Flag Day. It’s either that or I have to call it a protest because I’m definitely going to have more than the government approved 12 people.
Wait, can I still celebrate flag day if I’m in an autonomous zone?
This is so confusing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good one! And I’ll do the same – plus, there will be no taxes allowed in my nation.
LikeLike
One thing that is not confusing is…. Flag Day is also Dear President Trump’s actual birthday. If no laws apply then you can have as many people as you want.
Autonomous = having the freedom to govern itself or control its own affairs.
Go for it and have a great MAGA time. Celebrate President Trump’s birthday on Saturday and Sunday. Then celebrate Flag Day Sunday and everyday during next week, which is President Trump’s proclamation for Flag Day this year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome video. Spread it far & wide!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does anyone remember that documentary, I think it was called “Seattle is Dying” or something like that. There was a homeless guy who had done something, he got into a trash can and they had about 5 or 6 police officers just standing around the trash can for what seemed like WAY WAY WAY too long so as not to upset the homeless guy….
This guy who took over the CHAZ farm…is he ‘trash can dude’ from that documentary?
LOL if ‘trash can dude’ is now terrorizing antifa….
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is what they call a “farm”.
It looks like a little kid was smearing mud on a sidewalk.
Farm?
LikeLike
I got this email from Mozilla (creators of Firefox Open Web browser) yesterday. Interesting that they fight for surveillance against police but that police may not use it themselves. Mozilla supports anonymity for protesters such that technology should blur their faces on video.
_____
Welcome to the Mozilla News Beat. This week we continue to support Black Lives Matter and provide news to inform you about protesting safely, assist people who want to be an ally, and support the fight for racial justice.
raised-fist Safety First. In support of the Black Lives Matter protests around the world, developers have been quick to build free tools to blur faces and strip metadata to protect the privacy of those protesting. Here’s a guide. | via TechCrunch
anger-symbol Racism on Reddit. Hundreds of moderators on Reddit this week demanded the platform — which is known to house many racist, hateful, and misogynistic communities in the name of free expression — enact a sitewide policy against racism, slurs, and hate speech. | via Business Insider
lying-face Source Hacking. The same bad actors who spread disinformation online about the coronavirus are also spreading disinformation about the Black Lives Matter protests. One favored tactic of these groups is called “source hacking” where trolls mimic the patterns of their opponents. | via MIT Technology Review
neutral-face Stuck in Neutral. The murder of George Floyd has forced the editor community at Wikipedia to rethink what a commitment to neutrality means as it struggles to represent the world fairly with its decentralized editing process. | via Slate
selfie Video for Change. Cell phone video of police brutality puts in full view the problem for the world to see. How do we now convert these videos from outrage to real change? Here’s a solid three-pronged approach. | via MIT Technology Review
prohibited Not Trustworthy AI. A leader of Google’s ethical AI team thinks facial recognition should be banned right now for law enforcement purposes, in part because of the huge error rates between lighter-skinned men and darker-skinned women. | via NY Times
satellite-antenna Do No Harm. The increased use of surveillance tech at racial justice protests has brought to the forefront issues around lax oversight of technology like harm and inequality. One expert makes the argument that democratically regulating technology is inherently vital to democracy. | via Wired
police-car Body Cam Slam. Civil rights activists warn police body cams could be used as surveillance tools against people exercising their rights to free speech. They see civilian cell phone video as a better tool to hold police accountable. | via CNET
thumbs-up Big Blue Leads The Way. IBM announced this week in a public letter to the US Congress that it is getting out the facial recognition business citing concerns about how this technology is used by law enforcement. | via Vox
hourglass Amazon Follows. Amazon announced this week it will suspend the use of the company’s facial recognition technology by law enforcement for one year to give lawmakers time to pass regulations on its use by police. | via BuzzFeed News
houses The Racist Nextdoor. Community social network app Nextdoor has a well known racism problem that’s grown worse during the recent racial justice protests, causing Black members to feel increasingly unsafe in their own neighborhoods. | via The Verge
dog End On A Lighter Note. A Golden Retriever named Kevin likes to hang out in his very cute duck hat. This week, Kevin and his duck hat got to hang out with a baby named Hank and his duck suit. Cuteness ensued. | via Hindustan Times
LikeLike
I wonder how many minutes will pass until the video is deleted….
LikeLike
No matter what color your skin is.
It matters what color your soul is.
LikeLike
I dont care much for Gateway Pundit, but its easier to post the link than the twitter feed. Somebody is trying to screw with Papadopoulos. This is bizzare.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/scared-lives-simona-papadopoulos-talks-frightening-visitor-home-today/
LikeLike
Just for fun – hat tip to Steph Molyneux, on Chaz , let’s just savour the irony,
First thing they did, make borders and control who came in and out,
second, institute an army,
third, think about having chemical weapons,
fourth, COLONISE! The definition of colonize is to harvest crops (not sure they’ll get there, but they are trying). However, in Western culture it has to be TERRA NULLIS, ie land that belongs to noone, otherwise it’s called stealing. Of course in the case of the Ancient Greeks, you also had to have the indigenous neighbours’ permission. Thus Marseilles was founded with the next door Gauls’ permission. This lot just threw out the indigenous police as untermensch.
Please, let them carry on, it is so much fun watching them 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike