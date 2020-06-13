Atlanta Police Shooting Results in Protests Turning to Arson – Livestream of Events…

Atlanta police were called to a local Wendy’s restaurant Friday night on University Avenue where a man was passed-out in his vehicle in the drive-thru. After police arrived Rayshard Brooks, 27, was given a field sobriety test which he reportedly failed. Two officers then told Mr. Brooks he was under arrest.
Mr. Brooks then struggled with police officers as they attempted to handcuff him.
The struggle escalated and Mr. Brooks is seen on video fighting with the two officers and gaining a taser in the fight.
Mr. Brooks ran from the two officers who pursued him.
During the chase Mr. Brooks turned and fired the taser at the police. One of the officers fired his handgun at Mr. Brooks who later died in the hospital. Both officers were put on leave while the shooting is investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said the shooting was unjustified and called for the Officer who fired the fatal shot to be fired. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields quit immediately after the Mayor’s remarks.
Protests began tonight and things escalated quickly. As a group of protestors blocked traffic on the interstate, another group descended the Wendy’s restaurant and set it ablaze.
Here’s a livestream of current events:
Play stupid games…Win stupid prizes.
Biden Could Choose Atlanta Mayor with Soros Connections for VEEP Slot
by Ann Corcoran
12 Jun 2020
https://fraudscrookscriminals.com/2020/06/13/biden-could-choose-atlanta-mayor-with-soros-connections-for-veep-slot
Beyond caring if every Democrat city burns to the ground. Then the elected officials can go get other jobs more suitable to their leadership skills such as getting shopping carts for people at Walmart.
Mayor’s Bottom is not helpful. How can she assign blame so quickly? Politicians need to zip it.
More awful ahead.
On a good note the deceased is still eligible to vote this Nov.
What the hell does the Wendy’s have to do with? The stupidity knows no limits.
If you fight an officer, or in this case two officers, steal a taser, run away, and try to taser one of the officers there is a high probability you’re going to get shot. Police are trained that if their taser is stolen and someone tries to use it against them that is a deadly force situation.
If you’re stupid and you fight a police officer don’t go for their gun, handcuffs, OC spray, baton, OR their damn taser because all of those things will justify a police officer using deadly force.
