Atlanta Police Shooting Results in Protests Turning to Arson – Livestream of Events…

Atlanta police were called to a local Wendy’s restaurant Friday night on University Avenue where a man was passed-out in his vehicle in the drive-thru. After police arrived Rayshard Brooks, 27, was given a field sobriety test which he reportedly failed. Two officers then told Mr. Brooks he was under arrest.

Mr. Brooks then struggled with police officers as they attempted to handcuff him.

The struggle escalated and Mr. Brooks is seen on video fighting with the two officers and gaining a taser in the fight.

Mr. Brooks ran from the two officers who pursued him.

During the chase Mr. Brooks turned and fired the taser at the police. One of the officers fired his handgun at Mr. Brooks who later died in the hospital. Both officers were put on leave while the shooting is investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said the shooting was unjustified and called for the Officer who fired the fatal shot to be fired. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields quit immediately after the Mayor’s remarks.

Protests began tonight and things escalated quickly. As a group of protestors blocked traffic on the interstate, another group descended the Wendy’s restaurant and set it ablaze.

Here’s a livestream of current events:

.

Officer involved shooting last night in Atlanta, GA (District 5) I grew up in this neighborhood. It’s time to have the conversation! RESISTING arrest, excessive force, & justified shootings😞 this young man is deceased. #RayshardBrooks #Atlanta #Police #District5 pic.twitter.com/MSogObtUZF — Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@theangiestanton) June 13, 2020

Here is the video from last night’s so-called “unarmed” shooting of a black man in the city of Atlanta. See him turn around and point a weapon at the officer? The Left is doing whatever it takes to start a race war, including lying. pic.twitter.com/NTEimcYopN — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) June 13, 2020

A taser can incapacitate a person, the suspect shot it at police after stealing it. pic.twitter.com/T1i6tK2kFz — JustAPeasant🇺🇸 (@PeasantJustice) June 14, 2020

.