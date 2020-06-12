Friday June 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
source: icr.org
LikeLike
Evie’s beautiful words and music should not be forgotten.
“Now Is The Time”
LikeLike
Guardian – Superman – Crash Test Dummies
Guardian is a Chinese drama that can be seen on YouTube with English captioning. It’s a law and order show about a planet where the aliens who landed have been at peace with the native inhabitants for 10,000 years and it’s looking like war might be breaking out. A buddy series, the buddies are Shen Wei, an underdweller who lives on the surface and acts as an envoy to the underworld, who has special powers. His day to day identity is as a biology professor. The second buddy is Zhao Yunlan, the head of the criminal division investigating special crimes. For 10,000 years, Shen Wei has been keeping an eye on his friend, as he’s reborn under myriad identities, which you don’t learn about. Then they meet on a case when Zhao Yunlan considers Shen Wei a suspect in a series of crimes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Behavior That Honors the Savior
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
Recently I came across a web site called, “Lies Moms Tell Their Kids To Get Them To Behave.” One mom was so tired of her kids misbehaving while shopping that she told them the store’s security cameras were actually Santa-cams that had a direct feed to the North Pole, and if they misbehaved, Santa would know.
Of course, Paul gives a different reason why children should obey their parents, saying,
“Children, obey your parents in the Lord: for this is right” (Ephesians 6:1).
This verse is positively sublime in its splendor and simplicity, for it supplies parents with the answer to the eternal question of “why?” You tell your son to do something, and he asks, “Why?” Instead of replying with the usual, “Because I said so,” next time try, “Because God’s Word says that obeying me is the right thing to do!” That’s also a much better reason to ask children to behave than to win the favor of some mythical North Pole elf!
But children are not the only ones whom God calls upon to behave. Paul told Titus,
“But speak thou the things which become sound doctrine: That the aged men be sober, grave, temperate, sound in faith, in charity, in patience” (Titus 2:1,2).
Did you notice that Paul didn’t just tell aged men how to behave, he told them why their behavior should honor the Savior? He pointed out that the things he mentions here are “the things which become sound doctrine.” That word “become” means to make something look good, and making sound doctrine look good is something that all Christians should aspire to do!
Of course, for aged men, some of these things can be pretty challenging. Take that last one, for example. In the Bible, the word “patience” is often associated with patiently waiting for the Lord to come, as it is in the first time the Bible mentions patience:
“Rest in the LORD, and wait patiently for Him: fret not thyself because of him who prospereth in his way” (Psalm 37:7).
Now I know that the psalmist was talking about waiting patiently for the Lord’s coming at the end of the Tribulation to set up the kingdom of heaven on earth for the people of Israel. But the principle he expresses here holds true for us members of the Body of Christ, who are looking for the “blessed hope” of the Rapture (Tit. 2:13). Christians of all ages should wait patiently for the Lord to rapture us to Heaven, where we’ll enjoy all the blessings of the life to come, and not “fret” over the way that unsaved men seem to be prospering in this life. It’s easy to get impatient for the coming of the Lord if you spend your time looking at all the people in the world who are prospering in worldly things.
And being sound in this kind of patience is especially hard for aged Christian men, who have spent their entire lives watching unsaved men prosper, while they themselves gave a lot of money to the Lord’s work that could have prospered them had they kept it instead. Add to this the aches and pains of old age, and it is no wonder Paul tells aged men to be sound in patience as they wait for the coming of the Lord!
Do you know what will help you to stop fretting over the prosperity of unsaved men at any age? Paul gives us the secret when he wrote about being “strengthened with all might…unto all patience and longsuffering with joyfulness” (Col. 1:11), and then added,
“Giving thanks unto the Father, which hath made us meet to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in light” (v. 12).
Being thankful for the inheritance that lies before us in Heaven goes a long way in helping us look past the prosperity of others in this life. So thank God for your salvation, and then “rest in the Lord, and wait patiently for Him!”
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/behavior-that-honors-the-savior/
Ephesians 6:1 Children, obey your parents in the Lord: for this is right.
Titus 2:1 But speak thou the things which become sound doctrine:
2 That the aged men be sober, grave, temperate, sound in faith, in charity, in patience.
Psalm 37:7 Rest in the LORD, and wait patiently for him: fret not thyself because of him who prospereth in his way, because of the man who bringeth wicked devices to pass.
Titus 2:13 Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ;
Colossians 1:11 Strengthened with all might, according to his glorious power, unto all patience and longsuffering with joyfulness;
12 Giving thanks unto the Father, which hath made us meet to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in light:
LikeLike
Still cursday where I live (a time zone far, far away)
Well, they ARE the “dogs of the sea” after all
LikeLiked by 2 people
If I could “like” a post, I’d just keep pushing the button for hours. Love it!
LikeLike
Things are getting tense in Virginia
… I recommend she switch to the shotgun
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
New Orleans protests are usually a group out waving signs and chanting, it goes on for a few hours then it disburses as the protesters go out and have a drink, smoke some weed and listen to some music. That ain’t enough for the out-of-towners trying to whip the protesters into mobs, they’re having some issues trying to turn them into Seattle-like shock troops.
The tropical storm that went thru this week brought up an issue – what’s going to happen if the agitators and their protester entourages try to move north into the smaller Mississippi towns, like some NOLA residents try to do, to wait out the storm? The locals were pissed when the the south shore people settled into city parking lots for days, leaving trash piled waist high and have plans to block the Interstate exits and other minor access roads, allowing only locals in or out without permissions. The state’s also permanently closed most of the rest areas along the Interstate and will eject/arrest trespassers. Farmers and ranchers aren’t going to put up with campers in their fields and malls/strip malls have quashed parking too, it’s needed for resupply vehicles.
We’ve received some unofficial warnings/heads-ups, not sure if the PDs have but they have their plans and they’re not as politically intimidated as the Big City PD are, this may be an interesting hurricane season.
LikeLiked by 2 people
thx for the update, czar
I had a couple nice visits to the Quarter late 90s and early aughts, great food, great music … so I’m always interested in your reports. maybe I’ll get back there for another visit sometime.
LikeLike
General Milley’s Walkback of Shame
When a General Grovels To the Mob
No, not the ANTIFA bums or Black Lies Matter-mobs.
I mean the Mob of Gangsters that has tried to overthrow the President for almost four years now.
In a hostage tape, gutlessly played to the graduates at the National Defense University, Milley said this:
“As senior leaders everything you do will be closely watched and I am not immune. As many of you saw the result of that photograph of me at Lafayette Square last week that sparked a debate of the role of the military in civil society. I should not have been there. My presence in that moment and that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics. As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from, and I sincerely hope we all can learn from it. We must hold dear the principle of an apolitical military that is so deeply rooted in the very essence of our Republic. It takes time and work and effort, but it may be the most important thing each and every one of us does every single day. …What we are seeing is the long shadow of our original sin in Jamestown 401 years ago.”
It wasn’t a political event. It was a patriotic event. There is nothing wrong–and everything right– with a president walking down a public street in the nation’s capitol to a place that calls itself “the church of the Presidents” with a “All Are Welcome”-sign in front to celebrate the return of law and order. This was a signal to church-burners that Rule of Law has been restored over the Rule of the Mob–and was done with the help of Milley’s very own Guardsmen. You had a DUTY to be there, General.
Just because a bunch of rabid Trump-haters, twisted beyond recognition by their pathological hatred, gave the General grief, he chose cowardice over principle and folded like a cheap suit.
If that was political, then so is a president’s visit to the Korean DMZ or a speech at Normandy or a walk through Arlington. The politics here–and the most extreme sort of politics–lay with the mayor, trying to provoke bloodshed on the White House lawn for the cameras.
Milley is doing exactly what he bemoans: by calling it politics instead of a patriotic reclamation of national sovereignty and decency, the General is siding with the President’s lunatic political opponents, not to mention rioters. Not peaceable protestors–rioters. Church-burners. Rock-throwers and looters.
And by doing so at a military graduation, he used the military as a prop for a partisan political op.
Our President reveals the truth about Deep State Hacks and Swamp-Dwellers without even trying, just by being himself: the President of the People and a Patriot to the depths of his soul.
If you shouldn’t have been there then, General, then you shouldn’t be there now.
Resign. Resign now. And let someone not ashamed of Ordered Liberty in a Constitutional Republic take your place.
We’re done with you and the Mob you run with.
All of the mobs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Even the foreign press is leaning on Aricept Joe’s latest mouth-fart: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-election/biden-us-election-2020-trump-lose-a9560861.html
This puts the Pentagon in a bad place as what people are hearing is: Military…remove…Trump, it leaves the hint of a ‘7 Days in May’ coup in the air or, at least, a general (no pun) dislike of Trump in the military to the extent that they’d commit an act they’re not charged with performing.
This is either a purposeful act designed to entrap the Pentagon into Biden’s game or a monumental slip by Obama’s ex-kitchen boy. The WH is under the Secret Service and I’m sure they’d have something to say about the military coming into the WH and usurping their legal duty. Old Joe has to know this, why unzip his demented lip and create not only a PR problem between two Federal agencies but has gone international?
The world must think the US is living out one huge Peter Sellers script.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s a fine performance of the final version of the Allman Brothers band playing “Whippin Post”. Derek Trucks and Warren Haynes do a great job of paying respect to the dual leads of Duane Allman and Dickie Betts from so many years ago—while providing perfect backing for Greg Allman’s organ and voice.. But, while they successfully invoke the spirit of those iconic performances, it’s clear they aren’t just copying someone’s licks. They’re far too good for that kind of pretense. Instead what we get is a pretty solid demonstration that real blues never really fades.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Slavery – The Whole Story
Bill Warner PhD – Published on Jun 11, 2020
Most people do not know the complete story of slavery. The half story of slavery is the evil white man on a wooden ship on the west coast of Africa. The whole story includes the fact that all of the slaves sent to the Americas were sold by Muslim slave wholesalers. Political Islam has a complete doctrine of slavery.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
🌞 On this day ~
June 12, 1804
✝️ David Abeel came into the world in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He attended the Reform church seminary in his home town and became deeply convicted about a failing in missions. Although the Gospel had reached the Orient many times during the centuries since Christ’s resurrection, it never took a deep hold there. After long reflection, he concluded that he knew why: “…more than half of the women of the world were held in Oriental seclusion. They were unwelcome at birth, involuntarily married in childhood to men they had never seen, and shut away from all possible teaching except that of their husbands or other women.” He urged that women from the West step forward to become missionaries to women in the East. In 1829, he sailed to Canton, China, as chaplain of the Seaman’s Friend Society. By 1833, however, his health had grown so bad that he had to return to the United States. On the way home, David visited Europe, and wherever he stopped, he reminded Christians of their obligation to spread the Gospel to foreign lands. In England he helped form the Society for Promoting Female Education in the East. Back in the United States, he continued his push to meet the needs of oriental women. One woman who heard the call was Sarah Doremus, who threw herself into the effort so whole-heartedly that she became known as “The Mother of American Missions.” David Abeel is not a name remembered by many today, yet his concern to establish a lasting church in China inspired some notable women and sparked the creation of women’s mission groups. His clear insight had a lasting impact on the way mission work was done in the East.
LikeLike