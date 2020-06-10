June 10th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1238

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
I posted this earlier today as a response on a different thread but someone said I should post it here so that more Treepers would see it. It was written by a police officer here in Seattle, where there have been very contentious protests every day and the Mayor and City Council are pushing to “Defund the Police”…I thought it was a very well written and thought provoking piece.
“To the people and my friends of Seattle and surrounding area. Today you lost a good one.
I have heard from many people, both pro-cop and anti-cop friends that I’m “one of the good ones” and they “wish all officers were like me.” That I’m fair, kind, understanding, loving, and a great guy. I am still that guy. But my heart is no longer in it. I work with an amazing group of people, people who got into this job as a calling. A calling to help people. Officers who when they hear people are being shot, stabbed, raped, robbed feel the call to try their best to protect life and property. And place themselves between the violent and the victim. And even take those wounds.. A department of people who recognize the past failures and have committed to try to correct the mistakes of the past and work towards a better future. Recognize their own biases and mistakes and learn about others to be more fair, caring, and understanding. Who were as disgusted and upset at the callous murder of George Floyd as the general public and wanted justice to be served. Officers who called out the actions of those officers and wanted them out and charged.
And for a moment, I had hope. Hope that something beautiful and good could come from it. In the last week, that hope has been extinguished. I am all about reform. I am all for accountability. And I am all about ensuring justice for all. And my department is a national leader in all of that. In the last years I’ve attended community meetings, made a point to get to know the people in the area I work (a largely minority community), and worked with people from other social agencies to improve our effectiveness and bring about better results when people need help beyond what I am trained to do.
But the actions of the last two weeks have shown me that does not matter. Progress counts for nothing. Discussion is off the table. Unity to address problems is dismissed.
I have been working 12-16 hour days for almost two weeks, trying my best to protect lives and property and ensure that those who want to march and have their voices heard are able to do so. But even when officers were simply blocking intersections to protect people marching or stationed around marchers as we’ve done thousands of times in the past, it was nothing but insults, death threats, and assaults by rocks, frozen water bottles, beer bottles, fireworks, flammable substances, and explosives. I’ve heard my black coworkers called traitors, Uncle Toms, and the N word, by white people. I’ve heard other minority officers slandered and singled out. Officers that I know and am friends with. People I know who joined hoping to make a difference and bring about change. Be that person that someone can directly relate to, because of a shared background. It made me sick and broke my heart for them.
I can take insults and threats. I understand people are angry about what happened, I am too. But this time has shown me that this area in general does not want me around. Despite numerous steps and advancements, personally and as a department, it mattered for nothing. There was no chance for connection and conversation. People were not interested in what anyone on my side of the line had to say. I heard what protesters where saying, heard their hurt, and spent a lot of time thinking about it, trying to at least partially understand and take it to heart.
But I legitimately don’t feel this community wants me or any other officers around. The community seems to feel this city and area would be better with no officers on duty, nobody willing to answer the calls for help.
I have stood next to officers while they were shot, attacked, injured. I have held people as they died in my arms, doing everything I could to try to fend off death. Heard the screams of people finding out their loved one was never coming home. Held people as they cried asking me “why?” Why did this happen to them or their family members and felt helpless because I had no answers. Pulled mangled bodies from accident scenes. Chased armed people, murderers, and robbers through the dark. Been shot at, had people pull weapons on me or try to take my gun while threatening to kill me. Attended funerals for officers who were killed trying to save victims of domestic violence and robbery. I have gone home and cried myself to sleep at the lives I couldn’t save. And then got up the next day and gone back to try to do better and do this job to the highest standard. And I serve with officers who have done all that and more. Because we care, deep in our core.
But despite all of that it seems like we are not wanted. We are looked at as worse than the criminals we try to stop from harming people. And more than that, I feel as if this city would not just be indifferent if I or a fellow officer were killed, they want it. This week has shown me the city’s true colors and I don’t know how to reckon with the fact that I could lose my life trying to protect a city that will protest my funeral and cheer when I’m laid in the ground. And it has made me consider leaving it all behind. Abandon my calling to serve, help, and protect. So no matter what side of anything you are on, please consider the ramifications of some of the things you are demanding. Because at some point even the strongest “good ones” may walk away. I am not there yet, but I am close. I am praying for the strength to continue. To be the change I want to see. But I don’t know how much more I have left. Or how much my brothers and sisters have left.
(To be clear, I have not quit. But I am seriously re-evaluating where I go from here)”
This is such a tragedy what is happening in our country! I can’t even begin to imagine what you are going through! There are MANY in our country who greatly value and appreciate our wonderful police, but sadly there are too many blue cities and states where the rot is deep. praying that you can find peace in your re-evaluation of where you need to be. God Bless you and thank you for your service.. ✝️
Thankfully, it is NOT the whole country, beth. Places like Seattle are off the rails and have been for quite a while.
These problems do not happen overnite.
He needs to quit Seattle and go to a town or city that will appreciate him. There are some, even in WA.
The City Council in Seattle has made it clear that they are NOT w/ cops. The Mayor’s a f*ckin g trainwreck. The Gov. is a jerk.
Go to a smaller town that will appreciate him. But just get out of Seattle.
Cuz he’s RIGHT. They WILL be cheering when he’s dead and gone.
I really feel for this man.
Thx for posting, viking.
My favorite writer/historian: Victor Davis Hanson – he gets it. Sundance and everyone needs to read this article — He makes the case that we see Generals (retired) taking sides in ways that look to be encouraging a hard coup. Maybe this even started even as Trump was a candidate. 95 Generals, and flag rank officers, supporting Hillary and 88 officers supporting Trump. His article is not clear where the 88 supporting Trump are all flag rank.
Great article:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/06/not-so-retiring-retired-military-leaders/
My heart goes out to you as much as it does to George Floyd. As I have watched all that’s transpired since his ridiculously insensitive death, I’ve, in disgust said to no one in particular that if I was a police officer, they couldn’t pay me enough to put up with all they are being put through.
And I’m reminded by my sister that police officers don’t become police officers for the $$$ but because, as you say, it’s a calling. Her ex is a retired NYC Detective. She knows. I know.
Many of us know and understand exactly where your state of mind comes from. There’s an emotional fatigue that goes along with the abuse you’re experiencing and the indifference for your life from those you’re trying to protect as well as from your city’s leaders that just can’t be denied.
I’m praying for so much and so many. God bless you and all in your shoes. 🙏🏼
This is the answer the officer would be given if they told their superiors what’s going on:
Burnout is extremely common, an unavoidable downside of all first responder professions. Everyone who puts themselves at risk as part of the job goes through it at some point. If you feel this way, it’s time to temporarily step away, avail yourself of department-sponsored counseling, and restore your inner strength. This is a form of acute PTSD. If you don’t get treatment, it gets worse. It does NOT “go away on its own”.
By the way, this happens to officers when there are no riots too. It also happens to nurses, teachers, victims of violent crime (especially domestic abuse) and survivors of catastrophic vehicle accidents. Humans all have a stress level maximum. If you exceed it, this is how your brain tries to cope. It is treatable, and unlike chronic, complex PTSD, it is generally curable.
Also on the west coast, I’ll respond to that. The ones who got into law enforcement truly thinking they could “help people” are having a very hard time with it. It’s once or twice a year you can truly help someone. You have to wallow in the hatred directed at you in order to sustain a career. This is nothing new – it happened in the late 60s/early 70s across the U.S. – assassinations of police officers, politicians throwing cops under the bus, rioting, race riots, etc. The main difference now is the media leading the charge to de-police the country, and calling cops murderers, baby killers, racists and so on.
The Minneapolis officer will not be convicted of murder. The intent will not be shown. His attorney(s) will move for a change of venue – he cannot get a fair trial in Hennepin county. There will be appeals. They overcharged the case for political reasons. George Floyd was on drugs and had a heart condition. Kneeling on his neck is also not acceptable, but it didn’t kill him. Once again, a fact free narrative emerges. If this self-loathing Seattle officer wants to call that murder, maybe he/she should take a knee and move on. Go be a social worker, go work in the private sector, go be a teacher, writer, electrician…Guess what – nobody cares. They already didn’t care. About 35% of the country now are evil people who want you dead for not agreeing with them. They want you dead for the color of your skin, your educational level, your socio-economic status, your relationship status, your political beliefs. Quit taking it personally, this was not a recent development. The bad people have always been there, they’re just getting bolder now, egged on by evil politicians and the media.
Seattle is a toilet, as are Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and many others. The reforms you tout are mostly democrat pandering in furtherance of the goal of anarchy. Democrats have controlled the governments on both coasts for decades. Why are there still race problems, class problems, police misconduct? Because it’s all window dressing. They don’t want solutions – they want to revel in the problems while marching towards anarchy and communism. The good citizens still slightly outnumber the bad, but the tipping point is getting close. If you are stuck on the idea of making a difference, move on. If can live with a paycheck for a while longer, sit back and enjoy the ride. Do what these people want – don’t engage. Don’t do police work. Don’t see crimes. Play the game. Change your outlook on what is acceptable. And in the words of Chicago PD officers the last 8-10 years “stay fetal.”
This is 100% accurate.
Defund the police, and we will take matters into our own hands!
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —- ” MAGA in June ” —- 🇺🇸* USA **
🇺🇸 —Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom— 🇺🇸
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟 “If you say, “The Lord is my refuge,”
and you make the Most High your dwelling,
no harm will overtake you,
no disaster will come near your tent.” 🌟 —-Ps 91:9-10
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Nasdaq crossed 10,000 for the first time!
✅ Thanks to their public antics the Dems keeps fumbling and stumbling, too and trying to backpedal everything
✅ Antifa, BLM and other troublemakers are being exposed for who they are and what they want,,one thing for sure is they do NOT represent the American’s interest.
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Wednesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for Guardian Angels surrounding President Trump & MAGA Team at all times
— for 154 of Pres. Trump’s nominees still not confirmed
— for protection/safety in America–and enemies of America be captured soon
— for next job for Richard Grenell
— for Gen. Flynn and Sidney Powell…hearing is this Friday 9:30am ET
— for new safe venue for RNC Convention.
— Proxy/remote voting idea to backfire and crumble..and Dems be shamed
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting-pray for Voter IDs soon.
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 21M unemployed Americans, that their needs will be met-All Jobs Matter
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 210/450-500 miles of WALL
— for Sundance, Adrem, Menagerie and the crew. The Treehouse looks beautiful as always
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ MAGA Movement Getting Bigger ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “This is the sacred right of all Americans that I am totally determined to defend and will defend. My administration will always stand against violence, mayhem, and disorder. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, June 10, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 146 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Determination—
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
—-Black lives that didn’t matter to Black Lives Matter!—- (Jim in TN)
Remembering….
FOUR innocent Black People Killed by …Rioters/ Looters
➖ David Dorn
➖ Chris Beaty
➖ Italia Marie Kelly
➖ Patrick Underwood
and many others
Remembrance:
“Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends(country).” John 15:13
Following the Chicago death toll.
https://heyjackass.com/
Dear Heavenly Father,
We are praying for peace in Hong Kong and a way forward into a settled future without China’s interference. We ask You, Lord, to give wisdom to the leadership of Hong Kong and other world’s leaders who desire to aid Hong Kong back to their days of independence, and then forward to an Independent Country.
We remain steadfast in praying for continuing protection and deliverance from Evil for Hong Kong.
In Jesus’ Name we all pray….
Amen!
Amen to all these prayers. It’s encouraging to think of the many Patriots who pray daily for our President.
Good verse for turbulent times..”For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come,Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 8:38-39
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, very good verse, Beth.
Can you post it again tomorrow?
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/09/june-9th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1237/comment-page-1/#comment-8327100)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 6/8/20 – (See link above.)
– WeBuildTheWall post w/ article: Trump Admin Wants Input On Private Border Wall Construction After Our Successful Builds
– Photo of Project 2 from above article.
– Last 3 screenshots of President Trump at St. John’s Church. (12-14 of 14)
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 6/9/20
– Tweet w/ Breitbart article and video: Watch–NY Police Union Boss: ‘Stop Treating Us Like Animals and Thugs’
– Posted above video w/ Mike O’Meara’s statements separately.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totalling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5… as well as the Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, and the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
(May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet w/ article and video.
Watch–NY Police Union Boss: ‘Stop Treating Us Like Animals and Thugs’
“New York police union boss Mike O’Meara said politicians and the establishment media must stop treating police officers like “animals and thugs.”
O’Meara, president of the New York State Association of Police Benevolent Associations, lashed out at elected officials and the media for invoking fear and hatred towards police officers — specifically in the black American community.”
Continued: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/09/watch-ny-police-union-boss-stop-treating-us-like-animals-and-thugs/
LikeLiked by 6 people
Video from above article.
Jump to 25:10 for Mike O’Meara’s statements.
New York police union reps hold press conference
I think the Fonzi Cop was the best one.
That siily reporter on Bream’s show seemed to ridicule this tweet. Maybe the silly reporter should’ve researched who that agitator was. My guess is PDJT knows a bit more of what happened during that incident than the silly reporter (e.g. fake blood).
Clowns who vote for Democrat “leadership” of cities.
Sundance, I think you will want to see this:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/stunning-development-george-floyd-officer-derek-chauvin-bumped-heads-nightclub-worked-killing-might-personal/
Nightclub co-worker of Floyd and police officer says the two men “bumped heads” at the club.
Which adds even MORE credence to the theory that was NOT just a violent, rogue cop – these two men had a history and I certainly hope that the media will delve into it very thoroughly! (Although if it dismantles the “All cops are racist” narrative, then look for them to drop it like a hot potato!)
SOOO many things about this case just do not make sense and the fact the the Minnesota AG is refusing to release the full body camera footage should be a warning sign that there is more to the story than we have been told thus far.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Notice that in cbs article and video they mention a couple times that they just found out this information.
Just now
Not two weeks ago
Ya. Right.
Two weeks ago they had already interviewed the club owner. At the time she didn’t say chauvin was intimidated by blacks.
Now she does.
And of course note how no one in MSM has done any story at all about this.
This should be a screaming headline in NY Times tomorrow morning:
‘Did Chauvin and Floyd have a Pre-existing Beef?! Was this Personal and not Racially motivated?!’
But you know it will not be.
Oh well two weeks wasted. Lives ruined. Race war begin.
Oh well
SD you got a shoutout on Anderson cooper tonight re buffalo story.
He said you are an obscure website.
Anderson you are an embarrassing nepotistic footnote to history.
I can see Anderson Cooper dropping to his knees.
Robert Smith,
I THINK I “see” what you did there, and yuch!
Is it possible to use eye bleach for a mental image?
LOL. I’d love to have seen that.
Hopefully there’ll be a YT.
This is quite the horrific video.
Buildings blaze away and no firemen any where in sight.
Looted stores, glass and torn up stuff everywhere.
It looks like the some of the European cities did during WWII after months and months and months of being bombed.
But this level of destruction was done by packs of roving humans in just a week.
I honestly did not know that people could create this much destruction by hand in such a short time.
It took the armies of the countries involved in the war back then in the 1940s about six years to do this kind of damage and they did it with military machines, tanks and bomber flights.
The “people” who inflicted this damage on Minneapolis are filthy, disgusting animals.
LikeLiked by 6 people
About damn time, after all I don’t expect the people at the Trump Rally’s will be destroying venue property, tearing down Civil War monuments, looting, beating and killing people…and the bonus is they all get an equal opportunity to wear the fear/scare masks…
Suppose they could play doctors & nurses or cops and bank robbers or…..
Did Biden ever get started? You can only close crop Biden’s rallies so much.
They have gone a step further than 2016, where the put up partition walls.
They are gonna KEEP Joe in the basement, no rallies, no gatherings, nada.
Hence “Biden could start too, of coarse!”
lol buff black dude swatting away ectomorphic whites
Thanks for posting! That was very eye opening, if your eyes happen to be open, that is.
The link there is a little bit longer – with salty language!
I love the Salman Rushdie comment.
John Nolte summed up the moment well with this paragraph:
“Tyranny, cowardice, the preening desire to be a victim and people selling their souls (kneeling, mewling apologies for racism they didn’t commit) — all to be part of the trendy trend, all done to fill the black hole of empty souls owned by those willing to latch onto anything (that requires no effort or risk) to feel morally superior….”
Welcome to the left, circa 2020.
(Updated)Treepers’ ‘Defund’ Wish list………….
Defund Congresshobos who won’t show up for work at the Capitol
Defund China
Defund Hollywood
Defund Amazon.com
Defund Planned Parenthood
Defund NFL
Defund NBA
Defund CNN
Defund Fake Media (MSM)
Defund PBS
Defund NPR
Defund FBI
Defund WHO
Defund UN
Defund Colleges/Univeristies (or as Dutchman would say Universities of Higher indoctrination)
Defund Public Sector Unions
Something’s going on. For several years now I regularly take You Gov Surveys. In less than 48 hours I have received two very lengthy, detailed political surveys regarding today’s issues, politics, the news, and the elections past and present and future, as it relates to national and my state of Georgia.
Interestingly enough, the only option given in a question for my congressional district in the November election is Kelly Loeffler. She is running against Doug Collins; he’s beating her in the polls. All I have spoken with locally, are voting for Doug Collins….so…not sure why he is not given as an option…but I do choose “Other” and write in his name for the survey purposes.
Unsure if this is being done by the Trump Camp, the RNC, or the DNC or…..in combination with another organization.
Just thought it interesting enough to share.
That’s great. Guy is just laughing at him the entire time.
hey hey ho ho
blank blank blank has got to go (Insert Jenny Durkans name here)
Lefty/Dems turning on Jenny. Big Time.
Seattle used to be a great city.
Misc
UC Berkeley MIDS and MICs programs (Master Cybersecurity, Master Information Tech) cancelling classes 6/10 to join with stricke4blacklives and #shutdownSTEM, to protest anti-Black racism in academia and STEM.
Protest in Monterey today, group walked down Lighthouse Ave. Speaker bad-mouthed police and white people. White people listened politely. Monterey is ground zero for white virtue signaling, but after November they again will be calling 911 if they see somebody like Floyd hanging around.
Another great show by Tucker tonight. Pointing out how much of the GOP is doing the “me too” thing (again) is not surprising but always disappointing. When we need someone to stand up against the mobs, Republicans go wobly. Not all, but way to many.
Hence the reason I identify as a Deplorable when asked what party I’m with. I’m registered to vote as a republican so I can vote in primaries, but too many repubs are big fat fakers and I can’t financially support their fakery. The fakers have ruined it for the non-fakers in my ‘pocket’book. I receive multiple requests for donations to them daily, but I just can’t bring myself to give. Now… donating to President Trump is a whole nother story!
The Really Big Show. After Flynn is exonerated, the arias he will sing about Obozo and SpyGate will surpass a tremendous thunderstorm in Houston.
DeepState perp walks timed with Flynn exoneration?
An ex-communist named Will Herberg invented the term “Cut Flower Culture” for the America we’re seeing now. Once a country abandons Christianity, it may appear healthy, for a while, but inevitably it withers and dies.
The western world has lived as a Christian culture for many centuries; is it even possible for a post-Christian culture to survive, long-term? We’re embarked on a grand experiment.
Tolerance is certainly not a universal value: the savages of the Left explicitly reject the notion they should listen to differing points of view. How can Democracy possibly survive in such a climate?
The early Marxists were socialists: they wanted the workers to control the means of production. This latest iteration of leftists are feeling the lack of religious faith, and they’ve invented a deeply superstitious belief system. They are anarchists who believe when you tear down the status quo, something much better will appear to replace it. By magic.
Of course such irrational people can’t allow dissident voices to be heard. Only blind faith will keep their pretty balloon in the air.
Tell me why GoFundMe isn’t shit down for supporting criminals?
How Obama Infiltrated The Trump Administration
Welcome on the MAGA train.
Hispanic Republicans? Yep, and they’re here to stay, says author Geraldo Cadava
“My main goal was to explain the phenomenon that seems very perplexing to the media and Americans in general,” says Cadava.
“…Cadava, an associate professor of history and Latino/a studies at Northwestern University, hopes his book will provide insight into the coming election.
“My main goal was to explain the phenomenon that seems very perplexing to the media and Americans in general,” he said. “To many people, the idea that there is consistent, significant Hispanic support for Republicans is something of a mystery.”…”
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/hispanic-republicans-yep-they-re-here-stay-says-author-geraldo-n1215556
The Republican turn out in GA must have been overwhelming as no is reporting any numbers. Currently the Deamoncrat have a little over. 600,000 total votes. But I can’t find any numbers on Republican side.
Good news – the Senate hearing with Rod Redactenstein worked!!
Congrats Miss Lindsey – an easy victory in the South Carolina Republican Primary.
Miss Lindsey (67.6%)
The Rest – LaPierre, Reynolds & Buckner (32.4%)
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/501928-graham-wins-south-carolina-senate-primary
That was the whole point of the hearing(s) wasn’t it?
The vote on subpoena powers can probably be delayed indefinitely now.
