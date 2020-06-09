Tuesday June 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
source: icr.org
LikeLike
Evie’s words and music should not be forgotten.
“Broken Up People”
LikeLike
52 years and counting. Basically she’s put up with me all that time. Pretty amazing considering she was way better than me to begin with. I think it was hitting the off ramps in the TR4 with the top down. Fortunately she liked cars (and me). All relationships have a golden mean. The challenge is knowing how to find it. But if you do, and you both have have to know you’ve found it, then you’re solid. 🙂
LikeLike
Oops…
LikeLike
LikeLike
She’s A Keeper!
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
A woman answered her door one day to find two policemen on her porch. One of them asked if she was married, and if they could see a picture of her husband. After she showed them one, the other officer said, “I’m very sorry, Ma’am, but it looks like your husband has been hit by a truck.” She replied, “I know, but he’s a good provider, and he helps me with the housekeeping.”
Well, as I’m sure you ladies would agree, that woman’s husband sounds like a keeper. But speaking of keeping house, the Apostle Paul wrote that “young women” with “husbands” and “children” should be “keepers at home” (Titus 2:3,4). And as you may know, this phrase is the subject of much controversy among Christian wives and moms, most of whom desire to understand it clearly so that they can obey it. So in this Two Minutes, we’re going to begin a study of Paul’s words here, a study so exhaustive that we’ll have to finish it in later editions.
To begin with, the phrase “keepers at home” is sometimes said to mean that a woman can never have any kind of life outside of the home. But that’s not how the word “keeper” is used in our language. For example, zookeepers leave the zoo every night, and barkeepers have a life outside the tavern as well. Even goalkeepers in hockey and soccer are allowed to leave the goal, even though they are the keepers of the goal.
And that’s how the word keeper is used in Scripture as well. The “keeper of the prison” in Philippi (Acts 16:27) went home to his wife and children every night (v. 34). So the phrase “keepers at home” cannot mean that a mom with young children cannot have a life outside the home. So what does it mean?
Well, what do you say we let God tell us what this phrase means by seeing how He uses the word “keeper” in Scripture? First, the primary job of the keeper of the prison in Philippi was to keep the prisoners from escaping. And when a mom has young children, it’s her job to keep them from escaping! The reason I put chains on my doors at home wasn’t just to keep bad guys out, it was to keep my children in. Once my young daughter learned how to negotiate the doorknob, she was halfway down our driveway before my wife caught up to her!
But there are other kinds of keepers in the Bible. “Abel was a keeper of sheep” (Gen. 4:2), and it is the job of shepherds to feed and care for the flock. It is similarly the job of women who are keepers at home to feed and care for their children. In most homes, Mom is the one who is primarily responsible for making sure the kids are fed, and “Dr. Mom” is the first line of defense against all the bugs that children tend to contract before their immune systems are fully developed.
The Bible also talks about doorkeepers (Ps. 84:10), and keeping the door of a home involves more than just chaining the doors at night. The psalmist prayed,
“Set a watch, O LORD, before my mouth; keep the door of my lips” (Ps. 141:3).
Moms have to “keep” watch on what young children say. Who can forget the image of Ralphie eating a bar of soap in A Christmas Story, a film that is popular around the holidays. If you’re a young mom who isn’t sure how to keep your kids from using crude language, my mom did it by never swearing in front of us kids. I vividly remember a first grade class trip to the park wherein I saw my first four-letter words written on the walls of the viaduct we walked through that day. I probably remember it so well because I read those words aloud as we passed through, causing my classmates to gasp. They knew what those words were, for they heard them at home—but I had not. You see, my mom was a keeper, as are all moms who keep their children from learning profanity, lying, and all other forms of “corrupt communication” (Eph. 4:29).
And that’s just some of what Paul had in mind when he said young moms should be “keepers at home.” Be watching for more studies on this important and sensitive subject down the road.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/shes-a-keeper/
Titus 2:3 The aged women likewise, that they be in behaviour as becometh holiness, not false accusers, not given to much wine, teachers of good things;
4 That they may teach the young women to be sober, to love their husbands, to love their children,
Acts 16:27 And the keeper of the prison awaking out of his sleep, and seeing the prison doors open, he drew out his sword, and would have killed himself, supposing that the prisoners had been fled.
Acts 16:34 And when he had brought them into his house, he set meat before them, and rejoiced, believing in God with all his house.
Genesis 4:2 And she again bare his brother Abel. And Abel was a keeper of sheep, but Cain was a tiller of the ground.
Psalm 84:10 For a day in thy courts is better than a thousand. I had rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God, than to dwell in the tents of wickedness.
Psalm 141:3 Set a watch, O LORD, before my mouth; keep the door of my lips.
Ephesians 4:29 Let no corrupt communication proceed out of your mouth, but that which is good to the use of edifying, that it may minister grace unto the hearers.
LikeLike
Wowwwwwww! A Democratic Political Cargo Cult! When these indigenous DC politicians see regular black folks they always get some vote cargo, but they feel like that vote cargo has been threatened, so these 22 mega-millionaires, instead of understanding what is actually going on, decide to try to dressing up like they feel like regular black folks dress, take a knee like a black guy they heard about on MSNBC named Kaepernick, in the hope that the black gods will look down upon them and shower them more vote cargo! These people have no clue what ordinary people go through, they are so far removed from reality that they likely do not even know someone who has ever had to work to survive, so in the absence of knowledge of how the world actually works and real people’s lived experiences, this likely seems like it would be effective way to bring back the political cargo, votes.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cargo_cult
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Breitbart put out this article tonight about an Antifa chick who is claiming they’re just misunderstood.
Antifa Supporter Claims Members Are Misunderstood ‘Political Refugees’
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/08/antifa-supporter-claims-members-are-misunderstood-political-refugees/
I was reading the article and, in the comments, one of them said they remember her from an earlier article on Gateway Pundit in 2017 about her going to Turkey with a Muslim because they were in love. She still is as dumb as she looks.
Antifa Chick Goes to Turkey With Muslim Loverboy, Gets Raped and Beaten
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/antifa-chick-goes-turkey-muslim-loverboy-gets-raped-beaten/
Antifa’s members are stupid dangerous and, for that reason only, they should all be locked up.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Psalm 5 King James Version (KJV)
1 – [[To the chief Musician upon Nehiloth, A Psalm of David.]] Give ear to my words, O LORD, consider my meditation.
2 – Hearken unto the voice of my cry, my King, and my God: for unto thee will I pray.
3 – My voice shalt thou hear in the morning, O LORD; in the morning will I direct my prayer unto thee, and will look up.
4 – For thou art not a God that hath pleasure in wickedness: neither shall evil dwell with thee.
5 – The foolish shall not stand in thy sight: thou hatest all workers of iniquity.
6 – Thou shalt destroy them that speak leasing: the LORD will abhor the bloody and deceitful man.
7 – But as for me, I will come into thy house in the multitude of thy mercy: and in thy fear will I worship toward thy holy temple.
8 – Lead me, O LORD, in thy righteousness because of mine enemies; make thy way straight before my face.
9 – For there is no faithfulness in their mouth; their inward part is very wickedness; their throat is an open sepulchre; they flatter with their tongue.
10 – Destroy thou them, O God; let them fall by their own counsels; cast them out in the multitude of their transgressions; for they have rebelled against thee.
11 – But let all those that put their trust in thee rejoice: let them ever shout for joy, because thou defendest them: let them also that love thy name be joyful in thee.
12 – For thou, LORD, wilt bless the righteous; with favour wilt thou compass him as with a shield.
LikeLike
Nice one dogsmaw, LOVE the psalms! Thanks!
LikeLike
I posted the other night (morning because I couldn’t sleep) because someone at my work was promoting riots and 2 of my boys were arguing about politics with me and have been somewhat brainwashed about things. They are great kids in general but need to grow. Anyway after a night of almost no sleep I am feeling better. Why? Because I realized they don’t really care about politics like I do and are essentially babies in the real world. They will learn and grow.
I wanted to thank everyone who responded with some really great advice and prayers. There are some really smart, caring and Godly people here. A tremendous blessing to me. Sundance and team have been my home for all truth for 4 years now.
God bless! The world is only in chaos if you believe it is. We have the best country and President and a great God looking out for us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Now I have loved you like a baby, like some lonesome child . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barnes and Noble bookshops are selling a children’s book titled ” If you give a pig the White House” by Faye Kenoue. The cover illustration is our President. It is to me very offensive. Please,if you agree, do not dignify it by buying it.
LikeLike