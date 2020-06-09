June 9th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1237

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec

142 Responses to June 9th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1237

  1. patti says:
    June 9, 2020 at 1:40 am

    Learn something new every day…;-)

  2. Magabear says:
    June 9, 2020 at 1:41 am

    Holy cow, even Leo Terrell is fed up with the demonrats race baiting? 😲

    Guess the left really has overplayed their hand.

  3. Roni says:
    June 9, 2020 at 2:03 am

    Has anyone viewed the Biden ODonnell CBS interview teaser clip? When asked about defunding the police, he gave a coherent answer. During his basement interviews, and others, he clearly wasn’t.
    Makes you wonder if he is taking meds? Shouldn’t his medical records be made available to the public before the election?

  4. Laurie Walker says:
    June 9, 2020 at 2:05 am

    I wish the commenters on websites and youtube videos could be tagged with their country of origin.

    It would be helpful to know where the opinions are coming from.

    • jello333 says:
      June 9, 2020 at 2:32 am

      My location? I have no problem with the telling of you of my happy place of birth… the glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. Hope is in me that I have made benefit through my comments.

  5. sunnydaze says:
    June 9, 2020 at 2:07 am

    This nut Kshami Sawant is on the Seattle City Council. And she was just voted in for another term this year!

  6. sunnydaze says:
    June 9, 2020 at 2:11 am

    Uh, yeah. I’d be a bit freaked right now if I was in Seattle. Totally understandable.

    • sunnydaze says:
      June 9, 2020 at 2:32 am

      I *hope* I am wrong about this, but it looks like the Dems are going to try to turn this nite into National News as some “white supremacist” BS thing. To try to save themselves from their latest fumbles of the day.

      Again, I hope I’m wrong.

