Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on June 8, 2020 by

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing in the Brady room.  Anticipated start time 2:00pm ET [Livestreams Below]

White House Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkPBS Livestream Link

.

.

.

This entry was posted in Donald Trump, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

70 Responses to Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:13 pm

    Another day, another MSM meltdown …

    Pass the Corn Pop!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      June 8, 2020 at 2:15 pm

      I think CORN POP is in the casket. How come the casket is closed?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Val says:
        June 8, 2020 at 2:24 pm

        LOL! He had Covid… But he died of racism…I think that’s the excuse?

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
          June 8, 2020 at 2:41 pm

          False flag coming up shortly in Seattle, you’ll see.

          How did the guy know about the car coming down the road and why did the driver exit the vehicle and take his time through the crowd while showing his gun then decided to run?

          I’m sure someone will post video soon.

          Like

          Reply
          • Bill Durham says:
            June 8, 2020 at 3:16 pm

            K mac is all world. She is levels above Spicer and sarah. Never screeching, shrill, or over talking. She is good. Damn good.

            Liked by 5 people

            Reply
            • VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
              June 8, 2020 at 3:47 pm

              Turns out the white supremacist in Seattle was a Latino defending himself while a black man was reaching into to his car to take the gun and got shot in the arm.

              Nikolas Fernandez surrendered to police shortly after.

              Like

              Reply
      • MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
        June 8, 2020 at 3:56 pm

        George took a knee as well

        Like

        Reply
    • MJJ says:
      June 8, 2020 at 4:22 pm

      Kayleigh points out one way to Embarrass CBS Margret Brennan and the 3 CBS Colleagues that claim there was no violence against Park Police in Lafayette Park. The Injured Park Service, National Guard and Secret Service verified by Hospital Admission and Treatment if Various Injuries??? This was Margaret Brennan own CBS Lazy and now Lying Colleagues Reporting and as a roman Catholic should provide a Retraction after her Confession she caused harmed on Fathers and Mothers defending and expanding the Perimeter to prevent more Violence. CBS News Management and Brennan ow USAG Barr an Apology as well. The CBS Reporters caught in Lies deserve at least a Suspension for Journalism Intentional Malpractice and Inciting Riots on False news reporting!

      Like

      Reply
      • Revelation says:
        June 8, 2020 at 4:53 pm

        When Margaret Brennan was recounting the supposed experience of her three colleagues, Barr should have just said “you’re lying and they’re lying”

        Like

        Reply
  2. MVW says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:14 pm

    Oh, look. The media sheep are properly spaced and dutifully wearing their virtue signalling masks. Watch, they will as about the president kneeling.

    Kayleigh should reply that the president kneels before God, not man.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      June 8, 2020 at 2:18 pm

      Piers Morgan is challenging the President to get on his knees in the Oval Office.

      Like

      Reply
      • Cisco says:
        June 8, 2020 at 2:24 pm

        Some folks don’t find it humiliating to knee.
        Piers seems to be one of those.
        Knee for false Gods?
        No thanks, I kneel for the true God only.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
      • vikingmom says:
        June 8, 2020 at 2:29 pm

        We had a president who bowed and scraped before world leaders for eight years and his actions are why we are in the mess we are in right now!

        He is the one who laid the groundwork for a race war and it was his call two weeks ago, right after Joe Biden’s “you ain’t black” gaffe, that ignited it. The timing of George Floyd’s death it’s just a little too coincidental in my mind and I continue to pray that the truth will be revealed but it needs to happen very very soon!

        Liked by 9 people

        Reply
      • vikingmom says:
        June 8, 2020 at 2:29 pm

        We had a president who bowed and scraped before world leaders for eight years and his actions are why we are in the mess we are in right now!

        He is the one who laid the groundwork for a race war and it was his call two weeks ago, right after Joe Biden’s “you ain’t black” gaffe, that ignited it. The timing of George Floyd’s death it’s just a little too coincidental in my mind and I continue to pray that the truth will be revealed but it needs to happen very very soon!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Shyster says:
        June 8, 2020 at 2:40 pm

        That’s cuz misery loves company and Pierce has spent most of his adult life down on his knees for his political and media masters. Unfortanetly, Pierce would rather live on his knees servicing his masters than die on his feet with real convictions.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • fangdog says:
        June 8, 2020 at 3:04 pm

        Piers Morgan is a pussy.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • paper doll says:
        June 8, 2020 at 3:21 pm

        Piers has been on his knees for decades 😂.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Revelation says:
        June 8, 2020 at 4:54 pm

        Piers has completely lost his marbles. When Trump stopped following him on Twitter. Piers went utterly Glenn Close.

        Like

        Reply
    • Monadnock says:
      June 8, 2020 at 2:30 pm

      “Kayleigh should reply that the president kneels before God, not man.”

      That is exactly what she should say – perfect.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • rcogburn says:
      June 8, 2020 at 3:54 pm

      She should say the President will leave the kneeling to the Democrats, he’s too busy helping Americans – and that includes Black Americans- get back to work.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Patience says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    Guess the leftists didn’t think about how many jobs would be created for making masks.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:17 pm

    She’s kicking ass with great economic numbers including those for black Americans.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:18 pm

    Calling out the “defund the police” morons by name and pointing out the idiocy.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      June 8, 2020 at 2:21 pm

      She should post the pictures of the Black people killed by these protests.

      Like

      Reply
    • Rj says:
      June 8, 2020 at 3:00 pm

      Let’s start with the defunding of the Capital police then the Fan Belt Inspectors.
      These people who want to defund the police have any idea how fast we can go back to the Wild West law where little Antifa will become extinct over night ?

      Like

      Reply
  6. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:20 pm

    I can’t watch this……its getting too expensive hurling full beer cans against the TV screen when the so called press-CORPSE acts like…..well you know. I’ll check back here later.

    MAGA

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Patience says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    see the “cbs” tie banner?
    LOL

    Like

    Reply
  8. FrankieZee says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:24 pm

    Post at every press briefings a total of Black people shot and killed in Chitown, Baltimore and New Orleans.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      June 8, 2020 at 2:32 pm

      Maybe we need a nationwide, permanent Live Counter on the TV screen like they used for the COVID infections and deaths?

      Like

      Reply
  9. henry says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:26 pm

    Peacefully protesting again…..asshat.
    Video teaching time….please..

    Like

    Reply
  10. henry says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:31 pm

    Press lies.
    People die.
    Trump’s fault.
    uh hun

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Zimbalistjunior says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:32 pm

    Smoooooooth

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Niagara Frontier says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    She’s fantastic, but would be even better if she didn’t talk so fast. Good information is getting missed.

    Like

    Reply
  13. JustScott says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:37 pm

    I love watching Kayleigh Mercenary smack them down!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. henry says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:41 pm

    Nice wrap up, Kayleigh~!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. avocadodipp says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:43 pm

    Outstanding! Well done, Kayleigh.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. dufrst says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:43 pm

    Absolutely fantastic job Kayleigh! The best!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Eric says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:43 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. hocuspocus13 says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    I’m glad to learn that President Trump is acknowledging BLM for what they really are…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Sherri Young says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    I feel a Trump police appreciation rally coming on.

    Maybe a Medal of Freedom ceremony for a couple of LEOs too.

    Bigly.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. P says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    Kayleigh is truly an amazing woman! God bless you, Kayleigh, and thank you for setting the bar high during these briefings! Your press briefings always provide comfort and reassurance, and I find myself smiling at the end of them.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. dufrst says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. Paprika says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    Wonder what the “press” would do if she started every press meeting with the
    ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ ? (making sure to have the cameras and microphones on the them)

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  23. MVW says:
    June 8, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    Kayleigh ended the press briefing with an upbeat recognition of the good the police in our nation are doing. Perfect!

    There is less combativeness in the room now that the main ugly idiots are not there. Keep the social distancing going so that the room is mostly empty. Because the hate filled Hate-America ‘press’ such as Acosta are not there, Kayleigh is able to do a better job of countering the hate narrative.

    And further, the press from time to time are asking real questions such as the one about troops in Germany.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • H.R. says:
      June 8, 2020 at 3:25 pm

      Yeah, what’s up with the missing arseclowns? I’ve been wondering that myself, MVW.

      Did they get tired of the humble pie that Kayleigh serves to them at every presser? Can’t face up to the realization that they are not the smartest people in the room?

      By mid-Summer, Kayleigh will have them begging for chopper pressers where they at least can be whupped by the President himself. It’s too embarrassing to get a whuppin’ by a ‘mere’ Press Secretary.

      HA!

      Like

      Reply
      • Ninja7 says:
        June 8, 2020 at 3:42 pm

        H.R., Kayleigh is such a lovely Press Secretary, so politely answering their stupid gotcha questions, as she twists the blade with that smile. Gives new meaning to the phrase Service with a Smile. 🤗😁

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  24. islandpalmtrees says:
    June 8, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    Well have it as Kayleigh 4, Fake News 0.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  25. scrap1ron says:
    June 8, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    New York State is out to dox law enforcement.

    I received this notice from my union reps today.

    Not to be out done by other woke leftist States, New York is determined to make ALL law enforcement personnel records available to the public to anyone requesting a FOIA release, just because all cops are evil or something. Of course, our political betters have no desire to make their own or their staff’s records available.

    Guv Cuomo and his colleagues wish to provide our personal information to the public so law enforcement can be doxxed by their antifa & blm friends.

    https://webmail.spectrum.net/index.php/mail/viewmessage/getattachment/uniqueId/315751/account/0/filenameOriginal/50-a%20Position%20Memo%20w%20Troopers%20and%20NYSPIA%20Final_.pdf/filenameModified/50-a%20Position%20Memo%20w%20Troopers%20and%20NYSPIA%20Final_.pdf?folder=SU5CT1g%253D

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Ninja7 says:
    June 8, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    Question, was it just me that the WH Feed, the audio and video were off by up to 5 seconds.
    Had to go to the Fox feed, but they only show Kayleigh, not that it is bad,🤔🤗 However, I have a hard enough time recognizing the presstitutes when I see them, let alone just hearing them.

    Surprisingly the presstitutes were more behaved today, when Kayleigh left.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Big Bubba says:
    June 8, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    Not sure if this is the right place to post this, but thank you Sundance for this website! Been a fan for many years! It is by far the most objective, most informative site out there offering true journalism with comments (minus mine) coming from a body of well-rounded and grounded people. Much appreciated!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. The Akh says:
    June 8, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    Loving her mic drops at the end. Smart, quick… they cant handle it.

    Like

    Reply
  29. TJ says:
    June 8, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    Black cops don’t matter?

    Police release CCTV footage of SEVEN suspects in murder of David Dorn

    Like

    Reply
  30. TJ says:
    June 8, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    Antifa deniers.

    Independent citizen journalists documented the agitation.

    -Don’t let the media hide that antifa is behind the riots
    “Here’s a bunch of clips exposing ANTIFA in Minneapolis, also a MEGA with all the videos, a full cut and stuff.”
    https://hive.blog/neoxian/@stevescoins/don-t-let-the-media-hide-that-antifa-is-behind-the-riots

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s