Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm ET Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing in the Brady room. Anticipated start time 2:00pm ET [Livestreams Below]
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link
.
.
.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing in the Brady room. Anticipated start time 2:00pm ET [Livestreams Below]
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link
.
.
.
Another day, another MSM meltdown …
Pass the Corn Pop!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think CORN POP is in the casket. How come the casket is closed?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL! He had Covid… But he died of racism…I think that’s the excuse?
LikeLiked by 3 people
False flag coming up shortly in Seattle, you’ll see.
How did the guy know about the car coming down the road and why did the driver exit the vehicle and take his time through the crowd while showing his gun then decided to run?
I’m sure someone will post video soon.
LikeLike
K mac is all world. She is levels above Spicer and sarah. Never screeching, shrill, or over talking. She is good. Damn good.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Turns out the white supremacist in Seattle was a Latino defending himself while a black man was reaching into to his car to take the gun and got shot in the arm.
Nikolas Fernandez surrendered to police shortly after.
LikeLike
George took a knee as well
LikeLike
Kayleigh points out one way to Embarrass CBS Margret Brennan and the 3 CBS Colleagues that claim there was no violence against Park Police in Lafayette Park. The Injured Park Service, National Guard and Secret Service verified by Hospital Admission and Treatment if Various Injuries??? This was Margaret Brennan own CBS Lazy and now Lying Colleagues Reporting and as a roman Catholic should provide a Retraction after her Confession she caused harmed on Fathers and Mothers defending and expanding the Perimeter to prevent more Violence. CBS News Management and Brennan ow USAG Barr an Apology as well. The CBS Reporters caught in Lies deserve at least a Suspension for Journalism Intentional Malpractice and Inciting Riots on False news reporting!
LikeLike
When Margaret Brennan was recounting the supposed experience of her three colleagues, Barr should have just said “you’re lying and they’re lying”
LikeLike
Oh, look. The media sheep are properly spaced and dutifully wearing their virtue signalling masks. Watch, they will as about the president kneeling.
Kayleigh should reply that the president kneels before God, not man.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Piers Morgan is challenging the President to get on his knees in the Oval Office.
LikeLike
Some folks don’t find it humiliating to knee.
Piers seems to be one of those.
Knee for false Gods?
No thanks, I kneel for the true God only.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Kayleigh should ask those DIM BULBS why they aren’t kneeling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We had a president who bowed and scraped before world leaders for eight years and his actions are why we are in the mess we are in right now!
He is the one who laid the groundwork for a race war and it was his call two weeks ago, right after Joe Biden’s “you ain’t black” gaffe, that ignited it. The timing of George Floyd’s death it’s just a little too coincidental in my mind and I continue to pray that the truth will be revealed but it needs to happen very very soon!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Pelosi Schumer and gang took a knee today in Congress…
What a show of weakness
Vote them out
LikeLiked by 3 people
Haven’t seem Obama or Eric Holder kneeling…anyone else?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not Yet…
LikeLike
I think it’s a pretty sure bet that Mohammed salami Obami bows and prostrates himself toward the East on a daily basis.
LikeLike
We had a president who bowed and scraped before world leaders for eight years and his actions are why we are in the mess we are in right now!
He is the one who laid the groundwork for a race war and it was his call two weeks ago, right after Joe Biden’s “you ain’t black” gaffe, that ignited it. The timing of George Floyd’s death it’s just a little too coincidental in my mind and I continue to pray that the truth will be revealed but it needs to happen very very soon!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The truth has been revealed already for those with eyes to see. The problem is only half our country cares about truth, maybe less.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s cuz misery loves company and Pierce has spent most of his adult life down on his knees for his political and media masters. Unfortanetly, Pierce would rather live on his knees servicing his masters than die on his feet with real convictions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Piers Morgan is a pussy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
uh oh. Almost posted he’s an a ho!e; on bent knees. –phew!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Piers has been on his knees for decades 😂.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Piers has completely lost his marbles. When Trump stopped following him on Twitter. Piers went utterly Glenn Close.
LikeLike
“Kayleigh should reply that the president kneels before God, not man.”
That is exactly what she should say – perfect.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She should say the President will leave the kneeling to the Democrats, he’s too busy helping Americans – and that includes Black Americans- get back to work.
LikeLike
Guess the leftists didn’t think about how many jobs would be created for making masks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’s kicking ass with great economic numbers including those for black Americans.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Calling out the “defund the police” morons by name and pointing out the idiocy.
LikeLiked by 6 people
She should post the pictures of the Black people killed by these protests.
LikeLike
Has a riot destroyed a congressman’s home or business yet?
LikeLike
Let’s start with the defunding of the Capital police then the Fan Belt Inspectors.
These people who want to defund the police have any idea how fast we can go back to the Wild West law where little Antifa will become extinct over night ?
LikeLike
I can’t watch this……its getting too expensive hurling full beer cans against the TV screen when the so called press-CORPSE acts like…..well you know. I’ll check back here later.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 3 people
Press-corpse. I see what you did there.
LikeLike
see the “cbs” tie banner?
LOL
LikeLike
Post at every press briefings a total of Black people shot and killed in Chitown, Baltimore and New Orleans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe we need a nationwide, permanent Live Counter on the TV screen like they used for the COVID infections and deaths?
LikeLike
Peacefully protesting again…..asshat.
Video teaching time….please..
LikeLike
Press lies.
People die.
Trump’s fault.
uh hun
LikeLiked by 1 person
Smoooooooth
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s fantastic, but would be even better if she didn’t talk so fast. Good information is getting missed.
LikeLike
She only has so much time to hit them with rapid fire blows.
LikeLike
I don’t know about Kayleigh, but I know I talk faster when I’m in the presence of people who are eager to interrupt.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, and indicates a very quick firing brain..hers is Lamborghini like, theirs is Pinto like.
God bless PDJT
LikeLike
I love watching Kayleigh Mercenary smack them down!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice wrap up, Kayleigh~!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Outstanding! Well done, Kayleigh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely fantastic job Kayleigh! The best!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m glad to learn that President Trump is acknowledging BLM for what they really are…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I feel a Trump police appreciation rally coming on.
Maybe a Medal of Freedom ceremony for a couple of LEOs too.
Bigly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kayleigh is truly an amazing woman! God bless you, Kayleigh, and thank you for setting the bar high during these briefings! Your press briefings always provide comfort and reassurance, and I find myself smiling at the end of them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Last year it was abolish the Border patrol or ICE. I guess they’ll get around to them all eventually.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How About defunding the FBI?
LikeLike
Hard to argue with.
LikeLike
Wonder what the “press” would do if she started every press meeting with the
‘Pledge of Allegiance’ ? (making sure to have the cameras and microphones on the them)
LikeLiked by 6 people
Kayleigh ended the press briefing with an upbeat recognition of the good the police in our nation are doing. Perfect!
There is less combativeness in the room now that the main ugly idiots are not there. Keep the social distancing going so that the room is mostly empty. Because the hate filled Hate-America ‘press’ such as Acosta are not there, Kayleigh is able to do a better job of countering the hate narrative.
And further, the press from time to time are asking real questions such as the one about troops in Germany.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, what’s up with the missing arseclowns? I’ve been wondering that myself, MVW.
Did they get tired of the humble pie that Kayleigh serves to them at every presser? Can’t face up to the realization that they are not the smartest people in the room?
By mid-Summer, Kayleigh will have them begging for chopper pressers where they at least can be whupped by the President himself. It’s too embarrassing to get a whuppin’ by a ‘mere’ Press Secretary.
HA!
LikeLike
H.R., Kayleigh is such a lovely Press Secretary, so politely answering their stupid gotcha questions, as she twists the blade with that smile. Gives new meaning to the phrase Service with a Smile. 🤗😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well have it as Kayleigh 4, Fake News 0.
LikeLiked by 6 people
New York State is out to dox law enforcement.
I received this notice from my union reps today.
Not to be out done by other woke leftist States, New York is determined to make ALL law enforcement personnel records available to the public to anyone requesting a FOIA release, just because all cops are evil or something. Of course, our political betters have no desire to make their own or their staff’s records available.
Guv Cuomo and his colleagues wish to provide our personal information to the public so law enforcement can be doxxed by their antifa & blm friends.
https://webmail.spectrum.net/index.php/mail/viewmessage/getattachment/uniqueId/315751/account/0/filenameOriginal/50-a%20Position%20Memo%20w%20Troopers%20and%20NYSPIA%20Final_.pdf/filenameModified/50-a%20Position%20Memo%20w%20Troopers%20and%20NYSPIA%20Final_.pdf?folder=SU5CT1g%253D
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are congressman’s home addresses public knowledge?
LikeLike
I know a couple of years ago social media and the DeepState worked to dox Republicans and Trump supporters.
LikeLike
Question, was it just me that the WH Feed, the audio and video were off by up to 5 seconds.
Had to go to the Fox feed, but they only show Kayleigh, not that it is bad,🤔🤗 However, I have a hard enough time recognizing the presstitutes when I see them, let alone just hearing them.
Surprisingly the presstitutes were more behaved today, when Kayleigh left.
LikeLike
Not sure if this is the right place to post this, but thank you Sundance for this website! Been a fan for many years! It is by far the most objective, most informative site out there offering true journalism with comments (minus mine) coming from a body of well-rounded and grounded people. Much appreciated!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Loving her mic drops at the end. Smart, quick… they cant handle it.
LikeLike
Black cops don’t matter?
Police release CCTV footage of SEVEN suspects in murder of David Dorn
LikeLike
Antifa deniers.
Independent citizen journalists documented the agitation.
-Don’t let the media hide that antifa is behind the riots
“Here’s a bunch of clips exposing ANTIFA in Minneapolis, also a MEGA with all the videos, a full cut and stuff.”
https://hive.blog/neoxian/@stevescoins/don-t-let-the-media-hide-that-antifa-is-behind-the-riots
LikeLike