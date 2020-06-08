June 8th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1236

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —- ” Pray for our LEOs ” —- 🇺🇸* USA **
🇺🇸 —Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom— 🇺🇸
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟 “You will not fear the terror of night,
nor the arrow that flies by day,
nor the pestilence that stalks in the darkness,
nor the plague that destroys at midday.” 🌟 —-Ps 91:5-6
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Total of 198 of Pres. Trump’s appointed judges have been confirmed
✅ Re: Retired Police Captain David Dorn…Two looters have been arrest in connection to the murder of Dorn
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Monday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for Guardian Angels surrounding President Trump & MAGA Team at all times
— for families/friends of 3 CA LEOs who were shot and one died, Sgt Damon Gutzwiller
— for protection for our Police, Secret Service, Military, National Guards
— for protection and safety in America–Deep State and their demons are on the loose
— enemies of America be captured soon
— America Defund Congress who don’t physically show up for work
— America Defund China, Defund Hollywood, Defund Amazon
— America continue to fund our wonderful LEOs
— for 2 police officer in Buffalo, NY in trouble for “pushing” old man after old man tried to skim/clone police electronic info
— for new venue for RNC Convention.
— Proxy/remote voting idea to backfire and crumble..and Dems be shamed
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting-pray Americans file lawsuits against state gov’ts—pray for Voter IDs soon.
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 21M unemployed Americans, mainly the unessential workers, to have their basic needs met
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, BP & LEOs’ brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 210/450-500 miles of WALL
— pray for strength and healing for Rush Limbaugh and others fighting cancer
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Armor Of God ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “It is essential that we protect the crown jewel of American democracy: the rule of law and our independent system of justice. Every citizen in every community has the right to be safe in their workplace, safe in their homes, and safe in our city streets. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, June 8, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 148 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Determination—
MAGA = Man Asked God Answered (lotbusyexec)
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Praying and Amen !
Thank you Gram. Always beautiful prayers. Maybe R. Grennel should be added to prayer list.
Donald’s Bible
President Trump comes of strong and determined forebears and he himself has found his faith. It shows in everything he does. It was a miracle we got him as President instead of his opponent. May God bless us as a nation to have the strength and wisdom to not blow what may be the last chance we will have to turn away from disaster. (mac)
No Looting/rioting in DC that I know of tonight(Sunday)
but…..
Remembering….
FOUR innocent Black People Killed by …Rioters/ Looters
—-Black lives that didn’t matter to Black Lives Matter!—- (Jim in TN)
➖ David Dorn
➖ Chris Beaty
➖ Italia Marie Kelly
➖ Patrick Underwood
and many others
Dear Heavenly Father,
We are praying for peace in Hong Kong and a way forward into a settled future without China’s interference. We ask You, Lord, to give wisdom to the leadership of Hong Kong and other world’s leaders who desire to aid Hong Kong back to their days of independence, then forward to an Independent Country.
We remain steadfast in praying for continuing protection and deliverance from Evil for Hong Kong.
In Jesus’ Name we all pray….
Amen!
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/07/june-7th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1235/comment-page-1/#comment-8316813)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 6/6/20 – (See link above.)
– Breitbart article: DHS Proposes ‘Private Party Construction’ of Border Wall
– USA Today article: Trump administration wants input on private border wall construction
– CBP’s 4 page request for information.
– WeBuildTheWall post commenting on USA Today article above.
– 3 screenshots of President Trump at St. John’s Church. (5-7 of 14.)
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 6/7/20
– Informative post by “BeauBo” discussing DoD and CBP’s new policy about not reporting border wall contract awards the next day. Discusses task orders and the MATOC (Multiple Award Task Order Contract).
• I’ve also included a few of “BeauBo’s comments from the same post about border wall construction in general.
– General article explaining MATOC contracts: The MATOC Contract
– 4 screenshots of President Trump at St. John’s Church. (8-11 of 14.)
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totalling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, 5… as well as the Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, and the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
(May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
• The following post possibly explains why DoD and CBP may no longer be required to announced new border wall contract awards.
•Examples of border wall contracts not announced: The $7.6M contract modification on 4/15/20 and the $1.28B contract on 5/6/20.
•MATOC: Multiple Award Task Order Contract
•This link is a possible source for the article below about contract disclosure not being required. Most of the following ENR article is behind a paywall so I couldn’t verify this was the source, but I seem to recall a short preview where someone is quoted saying that disclosure of the awarded contract was not required. Possible source
Border Wall Update (25 May 2020) – posted by BeauBo.
http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/3848398/posts
Excerpts:
– Last week we heard about the biggest border wall contract award yet – $1.28 billion to Fisher, for 42 rugged and remote miles in Arizona (heading East from the border of the Tohono O’odham Nation Reservation).
– The contract was awarded on 6 May, but not listed on the contracts web page of DoD, or the announced on the Newsroom page of CBP. Reportedly, this new policy (not reporting awards the next day) is driven by a new interpretation, that task orders awarded under a standing contract are not new contracts themselves, and don’t require public notice.
– The Army Coprs of Engineers has at least three MATOC-style (multiple task orders from among a pre-approved pool of Contractors) for building border wall – each with a $5 billion cap.
– So for all we know, billions more may have been awarded, without notice. I guess that provides some cover from obstructionists, so even though I like to know, I can appreciate the greater good of successful execution. We are heading into a Summer of Border Wall construction, beyond anything we have seen before.
Additional comments by BeauBo under main post.
BeauBo:
– Just noticed something significant in this week’s Border Wall Update.
– 74 miles moved from pre-construction, to the under construction category, from the week before.
– That is a really big jump by historical standards, and nothing I saw in the press explains all that.
– The Government seem to have stopped issuing press releases about contract awards and groundbreakings this month – but they seem to be occurring even faster than before. It also looks like contractors have gotten the word to not publicize their awards or groundbreakings. This massive swell is occurring under the radar of the public and press (focused on coronavirus).
– Judging by these reported numbers (and knowing that the largest amount of money ever available for Border Wall contracting, has now been on account long enough for the contracting process to make awards), it appears that an unprecedented tsunami is building – a real sea change in the scale of the effort.
– I did see last week (May 19) that Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) tweeted:
“The first panels were installed yesterday on a 25-mile new border wall system project in Naco and Douglas, AZ.”
– But it would seem that a total of 49 more miles started work somewhere else last week as well, to add up to 74 new miles under construction. With no fanfare at all. I checked the official sites and searched the news every day.
– Lately, weekly developments have been on the order of what were annual developments, during 2017 and 2018.
– This is going to be epic!
Additional comments by BeauBo under main post.
Q: Just eye-balling it but, Built, building, and approved (Pre-Construction) is about 38% of the border. Much of the US Mexico border is pretty desolate. If they get just through the approved built this year it will be a huge step forward.
BeauBo:
– “Built, building, and approved (Pre-Construction) is about 38% of the border.”
– They did a massive analysis on how to best secure the border. The President directed it on his fifth day in office (Executive Order 13767). OMB and CBO beat the **** out of the plan, until it was bulletproof – it was finally accepted by Congress in December of 2018.
– Bottom line recommendations (for full operational control of the Southern Border): $25 billion, five years, 1,100 miles of barrier, thousands more full time positions, and several technology programs.
– Barrier is just not needed in very rural areas, that are impassable to 4WD vehicles – technology will cover every mile of border, and can cover a band many miles deep from the border (both sides) as well.
– So 1,100 miles of barrier – some of which is probably secondary barrier (double layer), so less than 1,100 miles of border with barrier.
– 221 miles of pre-existing barrier is assessed as effective, so about 900 more is needed. 731 is in the current program (”Built, building, and approved”), leaving about 150 more miles of barrier needed. The $3.6 billion in FY20 Military Construction funds has not yet been transferred by DoD, and is not yet reflected in the current program – that should be enough to credibly complete the remaining 150 mile requirement ($24 million per mile).
– What this means, is that enough money has already been designated by the Trump Administration for the full barrier requirement in the Comprehensive Plan. They are on track to have the full amount of money, for the full requirement of barrier on contract, with the funds obligated, by the end of the year. Contractors will be working feverishly through 2021 to deliver their finished product, but the Government’s main tasks of defining requirements, acquiring land, paying the bill and contracting; will be complete.
– Also, a tsunami of technology is rolling out this year and next, that will transform the whole length of the border.
Additional comments by BeauBo under main post.
BeauBo:
– “If they get just through the approved built this year it will be a huge step forward.”
– The pareto principle applies to the Southern Border – 80% of the illegal traffic crosses though only 20% of the mileage of the border, and pretty much always has (the border cities, and the Rio Grande Valley, a few trails and rivers).
– So the top 400 miles of the priority list, covers (actually more than) 80% of historical illegal traffic.
– Beyond those well worn routes, there are feasible, but less favorable alternative routes, that must be blocked, or traffic will simply divert.
– But when we start getting 700 miles down the priority list, the nature of the alternative routes remaining becomes significantly qualitatively more difficult. No more will it be like sprinting across a street or a football field, and hopping a fence through a backyard, or like an hours stroll through the park. Instead the nature of the crossing will become more like a marathon, or worse – walking all day, and spending the night sleeping rough. Not something that a lot of the population is really up for.
– The “disappearing time”, during which detected intruders can still be tracked, goes from minutes up to many hours, or a day or more. Out there, reliable detection, tracking and interception capability count for much more, than the few additional minutes required to employ a ladder and rope. It is a different kind of a contest.
– Barrier is really needed in urbanized environments and to stop vehicles. In remote areas, technology and response capability (road access, riverine and aerial assets) are more important than barrier.
Article explaining MATOC contracts in general.
The MATOC Contract
– Among contractors, not all contracts are created equal. Much like fishermen, certain hauls are bigger than others. If contracts could be compared to fish, then one of the most ambitious and lofty catch would be none other than the whale- in this case a MATOC contract. Sometimes a contract can be so big that it can single handedly, or almost single handedly, keep a contracting company comfortably at maximum workload. Usually MATOC contracts are such ones. Since they are such a large and important part of the contracting world, it only makes sense to arm oneself with knowledge as to what they are, how they’re used, and how they’re awarded.
What Is A MATOC Contract?
– MATOC stands for Multiple Award Task Order Contract. While the acronym is a bit unwieldy and nonsensical, the full name more or less accurately describes the contract. Essentially, a MATOC contract is not necessarily for one job, but rather a collection of jobs across a period of time. Essentially receiving a MATOC contract ensures a steady stream of jobs for anywhere between three to five years.
– Essentially, a MATOC is a master contract which is used to expedite future job orders. A new contract must still be drafted up for individual jobs, but the MATOC is a larger overarching agreement which establishes what the working relationship will be like and eliminates the need for such things to be negotiated on within each individual contract, saving time and allowing for much more flat and efficient management.
How Are MATOC Contracts Best Used?
– The strength of the MATOC contract lies in it’s versatility. So long as the contractor is proven, reliable, and effective, MATOCs cut down on a huge amount of overhead and red tape. If a contractor has been awarded a MATOC, new jobs take only a matter of weeks to get started instead of a matter of months.
– The US Army is one of the entities which makes the most use of MATOC Contracts. This is because MATOC contracts allow for lower management costs which in turn means more money is available for use on the construction contracts themselves.
What Contractors Are Best Suited For MATOC Contracts?
– Unfortunately, those who are not chosen for a MATOC contract will not always be able to immediately jump back on the horse that has thrown them. Since MATOC contracts are for such a long period of time, the chances are few and far between. This can be a problem for smaller companies seeing that there is a great deal of investment and patience which goes into getting a MATOC contract. Expect to spend a couple of months going through the process without any guarantee.
– Because of this, attempting to be awarded a MATOC contract is not for the faint of heart and requires that the contractor in question must be of considerable size and means should they fail. It is important to note the qualities which are usually looked for in MATOC contract candidate in order to best prepare for applying for a MATOC contract. Generally, MATOC contracts will be awarded to contractors which provide the best value, have great procurement rates, and have demonstrated both of these qualities in their past performances.
Source: https://graconllc.com/matoc-contract/
Photos of President Trump at St. John’s Church.
Continued…
🌟 “For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.”
~ Hebrews 4:12 🌟
8 of 14:
9 of 14:
10 of 14:
11 of 14:
Praying and Praising ! and looking forward to a Summer of Wall Building !
The President retweet👇
LikeLiked by 7 people
Actually, those police are well-funded. If you know what I mean.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They don’t want Flynn to talk…
Van Grack. He’s a FARA tough guy now.
https://www.law.com/nationallawjournal/2019/12/23/theyre-beefing-up-fbi-takes-expanded-role-in-foreign-agent-reviews/
Here you go… from September 2019
“Judge overturns guilty verdicts against Trump transition adviser on foreign-agent charges”
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/09/25/judge-overturns-guilty-verdicts-bijan-rafiekian-1510719
But after a heated exchange with a new legal team for Flynn just prior to Rafiekian’s trial, prosecutors dropped plans to call Flynn. Instead, they told the judge they would argue Flynn was an uncharged co-conspirator in Rafiekian’s alleged crimes.
Rehash Rafiekian, rehash Flynn is an uncharged co-conspirator. Or maybe they’ll make Flynn a charged conspirator. And they’ll loop Flynn’s son into the deal. And whoever else Van GrrrrrrrACK! can scoop up before November 3, 2020.
And here I was thinking they were going to snag Tony Podesta with one of those FARA deals. I was such a fool.
Pressuring him to implicate Flynn in anything he can think of. Dossier being created at the Hoover Bldg.
The Internet is full of groveling masochistic whites begging forgiveness of blacks, many on their knees. My email folder is full of contrite apologies from educational institutions and big businesses from Walmart to JP Morgan. It’s the same virtue signaling we got a few weeks ago “We’re all in this together” as mayors and governors decidedly ignored their own shutdown rules, rules as varied, inconsistent , arbitrary and constantly changing as a massive game of Simon Says. The Spectator calls this “woke capitalism”. When you read the pabulum these weak-kneed institutions are churning out you probably could use Michael Walsh’s translating service:
Your guide to Leftspeak:
“White supremacy” = Western civilization
“Fundamental change” = total destruction
“Legitimate grievances” = “complete bullshit ”
Have a conversation about…” = agree with us or die
“Rights” = things not in the Constitution we want
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/06/just_like_that_gun_control_support_and_covid19_died_this_week.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
If it took those white weaklings to kneel grovel and beg for forgiveness for me to get my FREEDOM back… SO BE IT ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Justice == You pay for my actions
Victim == Agressor
Patriarchy = Things in the Constitution we don’t want you to have.
That’s all well and good , but if this doesn’t come out before the election it may never see the light of day if , God forbid, Biden wins
The reason for the riots right there. Fear and desperation.
As they say on the Internet, pics or it did not happen.
Tick tock BS. I don’t believe any of this any more. Huber, Barr, Durham, Gilderoy Lockhart…
“They could not care less about the President” – that pretty much sums it up.
Blah blah blah tick tock my damn Timex is so past spring I don’t believe nothing they say. Conveniently he is taking his time.
Adam Housley says: “They are letting them bury themselves.””
They’re using teaspoons to dig those graves.
“There are complaints in the bureau about resources being used by Durham.”
That’s rich.
Just to give you a heads up of what we’re going to be up against in November here in PA., take a look at these “latest” primary numbers. Keep in mind that the primary was last Tuesday and had already been delayed a month from it’s original date, but then dictator Wolf extended to 6 mostly demonrat counties another week to get their ballots counted.
As of last night at this same time, Creepy Joe had 878,733 votes. He now has 951,059 votes. That’s over 70,000 mail in votes counted on a Sunday! 😲 Who even counts votes on Sunday?
PDJT has 938,691 votes now, which is over 36,000 more than he got in 2016. Had voting been extended in all counties, he’d be over a million by now. Which, of course, is why voting was extended to the rest of the state.
Herr Wolf and his cronies are going to pull out all the stops in November. I frankly hope it doesn’t come down to PA, ’cause it may be days before we know who won the state.
Meant to say why voting wasn’t extended to the rest of the state. Edit feature needed. 😒
Democrat Voters be like…
LikeLiked by 1 person
No need for all that digging, a demonrat operative has already filled out and mailed those dead persons ballots in. 😒
Sundance and the Conservative Treehouse have been mentioned over at the American Thinker:
The building cold anger throughout America
Jim Cramer explains the great loss for Main Street America while Wall Street big business really made out due to the business lockdown dictates.
Government employees helped out the Wall Street economy, in a time when VSGPDJT is trying to boost the fortunes of Main Street businesses. That’s pretty good timing, so fortunate for big companies. I was surprised to see Cramer so concerned and explaining it so well.
Our government isn’t the problem … we have the greatest gov’t ever invented. the problem is GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES, most of whom would have been SHOT by now by the Founders.
(As an aside, it is an interesting math problem to calculate how long it would take to use muzzle-loaded rifles to execute half of all government employees … say, 10 million treasonous snakes sucking at the taxpayer tit … )
I see that I mistakenly put the “rough draft” up there first – sorry about taking up extra space!
God Bless and Protect President Trump.
Dear Lord, let us save Our Country.
She has a point… lol
👏👏👏👏😂😂😂😂
😁😁😁
I wonder if the use of choke holds was prohibited in this jurisdiction.
32 seconds of powerful.
Why is this any different from all the multi-culti vomit inducing BS from corporate advertising?
This pathetic pandering is a sickness.
👇👇 equal opportunity
Iran and China hackers target Trump and Biden campaigns
Google says groups tried to access sensitive information from both camps
https://www.ft.com/content/aa1e2fff-c51b-44bf-81c5-40d5183c1755
With the help of googoo no doubt. So googoo can tell us these communist are attempting targeting but they do nothing to stop it ? You can bet googoo is helping at all levels to help dementia joe.
Awesome!
I hear TCTH credited often by free thinkers in alternative news media..
Truth will win in the end..
Interesting thread, concerning the Buffalo police incident. I suspect this may be the case across local law enforcement.
It was all Colin Powell’s lies, along with Bush’s lies, about a massive amount of WMD in Iraq that got us into a war we never should have gotten into and got almost 5,000 American soldiers dead and thousands more missing one or more limbs. And cost trillons of dollars.
And, as an Army Major at the time, he was one of the main ones who covered up the My Lai Massacre war crime Covering it up made him an after the fact accomplice to the My Lai Massacre. He should be on trial for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
General Powell says, “let them eat yellowcake!”
Trump Retweet
This. I hope the Trump Campaign wrings every last bit of mileage out of this disgrace from Biden.
I’m not even American and the thought of an American President getting on his knees before anybody, let alone a two-bit mob of race-baiting hustlers dabbling in domestic terrorism, revolts me.
When do the Grovellin’ Joe Biden knee-pads go on sale?
Morning Joe: Invest in the minority community! Defund the police, especially that cold case stuff.
Thank you grandma covfefe.
My America.
We are at war. I had never heard of the Sunrise movement until tonight.
Someone posted this somewhere. Maybe here?
Date of invocation Invoking President
April 19, 1808 Thomas Jefferson
August 23, 1831 Andrew Jackson
January 28, 1834 Andrew Jackson
October 17, 1871 Ulysses S. Grant
September 15, 1872 Ulysses S. Grant
May 13, 1874 Ulysses S. Grant
October 7, 1878 Rutherford B. Hayes
July 7, 1894 Grover Cleveland
April 28, 1914 Woodrow Wilson
July 22, 1943 Franklin D. Roosevelt
September 24, 1957 Dwight D. Eisenhower
September 30, 1962 John F. Kennedy
June 11, 1963 John F. Kennedy
September 10, 1963 John F. Kennedy
July 24, 1967 Lyndon B. Johnson
April 5, 1968 Lyndon B. Johnson
April 7, 1968 Lyndon B. Johnson
April 7, 1968 Lyndon B. Johnson
September 20, 1989 George H. W. Bush
May 1, 1992 George H. W. Bush
